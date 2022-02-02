You are here

Saudi Khwarizmi Ventures secures $70m to feed MENAP early-stage startups

Saudi Khwarizmi Ventures secures $70m to feed MENAP early-stage startups
RIYADH: Saudi-based Khwarizmi Ventures has completed the second closing of its current fund with a value of SR262 million ($70 million), to fuel early-stage startups across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region. 

The announcement was made as part of the LEAP 2022 tech conference held in Riyadh, jawlah reported. 

“With the second closing of our fund, we aim to exploit and further empower the growth wave in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region in the field of venture investment,” co-founder, Yasser Al-Qadi, said. 

Aiming to expand further, Khawarizmi has invested in 17 deals so far, bringing the total number of its companies to 25, with investments covering eight areas in eight different countries. 

“Through the additional funding, we aspire to enable the region’s leading startups to reach their highest potential, while continuing to support our existing businesses with affiliate investments to support their growth journey,” Abdulaziz Al-Turki, managing partner, said. 

Last October, the fund announced its first closing with a value of SR237 million. 

Topics: #LEAP22 #vc #startups

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, has been assigned an ‘A’ rating with a stable outlook, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch anticipates the $500 billion Saudi fund to tap global debt markets, “while continuing to receive stable flows of capital funding from its government during the growth stage of its operations.”

The rating, which entails low default risk expectations, follows a series of efforts by the PIF to drive Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goals in line with Vision 2030.

As a key investment vehicle, PIF is expected to play a major role in boosting investments in green hydrogen and sustainability-based initiatives.

The fund will be the first sovereign wealth fund to issue green bonds in line with environmental, social, and governance standards, Arab News earlier reported citing PIF governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

The ESG framework will be managed in partnership with BlackRock, Al-Rumayyan said last September.

Through its portfolio of companies, PIF has been given the mandate to develop nearly 70 percent of renewable projects in Saudi Arabia, the organization’s chief earlier said.

Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the fund’s efforts come as part of a wider move to reduce the Kingdom’s heavy reliance on oil.

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Public Investment Fund (PIF)

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Nana, the grocery shopping and delivery platform, has raised SR188 million ($50 million) in a funding round led by FIM Partners and STV – bringing its total funding to SR300 million to date.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the LEAP 2022 conference held in Riyadh, jawlah reported. 

With an aim of elevating the e-grocery industry, the acquired fund will help Nana to expand its services in Saudi Arabia by increasing its cloud catering stores to more than 150 during 2022, to cover all major cities. 

Nana store includes a wide selection of over 40,000 items, aimed to supply families with their weekly and monthly needs to their doorsteps within 15 minutes. 

“We exist to empower every household with a convenient solution that seeks to fulfil their daily, weekly, or monthly grocery needs and have been on this mission ever since we launched Nana back in 2016,” CEO, Sami Alhelwah, said in a statement. 

“Our expansion has resulted in rapid double-digit growth week over week, and the current fundraise will sustain this growth for a considerable time,” he added. 

Topics: LEAP22

RIYADH: Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, and Cisco announced the completion of the region’s largest Mobile IoT, or Internet of Things, cloud platform, hosted in Saudi Arabia, in a move that accelerates the Kingdom’s digitization efforts. 

The new cloud platform enables a fully-automated management for IoT devices, powered by Cisco’s IoT solution, with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the companies said in a statement.

“Mobily is making progress towards the 2030 vision of country digitization through building a future-proof IoT deployment that will seamlessly support new automation, analytics, machine learning and IoT capabilities hosted locally in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Abdulaziz Alotaibi, CBO, Mobily. 

“These new capabilities are the foundation to support exciting new IoT use cases, including payments, smart cities and industrial applications,” he added. 

 

 

Topics: LEAP22 Mobily

Access to “competent” talent is one of the biggest challenges facing the world, Cisco’s vice president of the Middle East and Africa told Arab News in an interview.

Reem Asaad said that to tackle this issue Cisco introduced its Networking Academy program in Saudi Arabia, which was established in 2000. 

The program aims at teaching students digital skills. Currently, there are 55,000 students enrolled in the academy, and to date, the program has trained 220,000 students.

“It’s a platform where we teach digital skills, innovation, technology, programming, cybersecurity, and this will help really uplift Saudi Arabia's effort for global competitiveness and access to talent,” Asaad said.

She added that “digital skills are the main pillar for the future.”

The vice president affirmed her company’s commitments with the Saudi government, stating that Cisco has three offices in Saudi Arabia and a large number of staff working in the Kingdom.

In addition, Asaad shared with Arab News some statistics on the Saudi population’s usage of the internet. 

She said that 80 percent of Saudi respondents to a company study – which surveyed 60,000 users – said they were happy with the reliability of their broadband connection, which is higher than the global average of 68 percent.

Also, the survey showed that 40 percent of respondents work from home and are using the internet to connect to their hybrid work or run their businesses.

“But, the most important finding for me, is that when we ask them about what is the most valuable use for the internet for them, about 38 percent in Saudi Arabia said it’s for the education, which compared to the peer group, it’s 28 percent,” Asaad noted.

Topics: LEAP22 Cisco

Saudi Arabia will very soon be ranked on a global scale rather than a regional one in terms of technological advancement, Lenovo’s general manager for the Middle East and Africa told Arab News.

Alaa Bawab said that the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision shows a great emphasis on digitization and utilizing technology. Speaking at an interview at LEAP, he cited the event as an example of Saudi Arabia’s move to higher participation in technological initiatives.

“I think they (the Saudi government) are very clear on their vision when it comes to technology, when it comes to deploying technology to deliver smarter cities, smarter governmental services, smarter healthcare services, and smarter educational services to the entire community of the Kingdom,” Bawab pointed out.

He added that Lenovo is in discussions with big corporates in the Kingdom to bring new products and services into the Saudi market, and to take part in the digitization that’s undergoing in different sectors in Saudi Arabia.

Bawab echoed the widespread statements that data will be the most valuable resource going forward, especially with a lot discussion centering on artificial intelligence and big data.

However, there were some worries that AI poses threats to different jobs. Bawab responded by saying that all professions will benefit from these new technologies as. With a more appropriate analysis of data, workers will be able to be efficient in providing their services.

A particular example he used was on teachers, who benefitted from the widespread use of technologies.

“With the capability of remote connectivity and the value that (was) brought to the education sector... (it) helped teachers to deliver their education in a seamless manner, to be able to utilize different tools to be able to analyze the behavior, the educational capabilities, the strength of their students to be able to focus on specific areas,” Bawab explained.

Another instance where modern technology came in handy was the healthcare sector following the pandemic. He stressed on the importance of the Middle East’s tech infrastructure, which allowed remote healthcare services to be delivered.

“Every industry today is a true beneficiary entity or beneficiary corporate from the new technologies that are available, from the new way of deploying those technologies to really get the full efficiency to support those businesses.”

Topics: LEAP22 Lenovo

