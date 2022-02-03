You are here

  Saudi Arabia's TRSDC plans artificial wetlands as project advances in construction

Saudi Arabia's TRSDC plans artificial wetlands as project advances in construction

Saudi Arabia's TRSDC plans artificial wetlands as project advances in construction
Al Wajh beach in Tabuk region where TRSDC is building its site (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 February 2022
Ziad Sabbah

RIYADH: The developer of the world's largest sustainable tourism sites, The Red Sea Development Co., is planning to create artificial wetlands to further improve the environment as the company is advancing construction work.

TRSDC, as the company is known, plans to create 38 hectares of artificial wetlands which are expected to attract birds and bats to feed on the many insects and invertebrates that colonize the wetlands, Damian Smith, a senior manager in the project's environmental team told Arab News.

“Much of the wastewater of TRSDC's project is being treated using artificial wetlands and we are using nature to treat the wastewater. Plants use a process called ‘phyto-remediation’ in which nutrients are absorbed by the roots to filter and clean the water, this is an excellent example of allowing nature to help us,” Smith said.

“The measures to protect the wetlands and delicate habitats were one of the first considerations when the design of the project began, indeed 70 percent of the islands in the Al Wahj Lagoon are currently protected from development.  Furthermore, we aim to increase biodiversity across the project area by 30 percent over the next twenty years,” Smith said in an emailed response, coinciding with World Wetlands Day on Feb. 2.

TRSDC is developing an area over 28,000 square kilometres on the West Coast of Saudi Arabia. It closed recently a SR14 billion ($3.7 billion) term loan facility and revolving credit facility with four Saudi banks.

The final quarter of 2023 will see the completion of the project’s first phase, which includes the building of 16 hotels with 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland sites. This milestone will also see the development of air, land, and sea transport hubs.

In October, the company announced the signing of a deal to operate nine hotels that are set to open in the first phase, with five of them opening in 2022.

All of our new staff receive awareness training highlighting the importance of our habitats especially the Al Wahj Lagoon. We are very aware of our stewardship and responsibilities to the Al Wahj Lagoon

The Red Sea Development Co.

Saudi Arabia was reportedly home to over 50 natural and artificial wetlands. While the number could be different now from almost a decade ago– due to the ephemeral and transient formation of these lands – wetlands still remain a scarcely-discussed topic when compared to other environmental issues.

TRSDC, which is creating a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, is keen to highlight the importance of coastal wetlands.

“Wetlands are supremely important global connectors, if one can imagine that they are sanctuaries within a global network of migratory routes of birds. Many species of birds travel between continents and oceans twice per year, while they are travelling they need a place to rest, recuperate, and replenish their energy,” Smith told Arab News.

Birds receive their needs from these wetlands, and the company added that they are rich in biodiversity and nurture many different species such as smaller passerine birds, small mammals, and insects among others.

Saudi Arabia had 38 big and small natural and 13 man-made wetlands in 2013, the majority of which is located on coasts; specifically, on the Red Sea coast. Large mangrove areas are also found in Ras Tanura near Dammam. Wadis help nurture those wetlands by providing them with water which contains nutrients that feed plants.




Images of wetlands from the area where TRSDC is constructing the site

A particular advantage of these coastal wetlands is that they contain large areas of mangroves and seagrass. Both take in a lot of carbon from the atmosphere.

“Less carbon in the atmosphere equals healthier air for us to breathe,” Smith explained.

However, not only natural wetlands are useful, artificial ones also provide a number of benefits.

Moreover, TRSDC will offer its guests the chance to visit the Al Wahj Lagoon Coastal Wetlands while preserving the area and making every effort to ensure that it won’t experience any damages. This will be done through raising awareness to its guests and showing them wetlands’ importance. It also added that their operational systems are designed to make sure that wetland ecosystems would suffer minimal disturbance.




Damian Smith

Within local communities, TRSDC aims to spread awareness on the importance of coastal wetlands and wadis through the employment of at least 25 environmental stewards from local areas.

“ All of our new staff receive awareness training highlighting the importance of our habitats especially the Al Wahj Lagoon. We are very aware of our stewardship and responsibilities to the Al Wahj Lagoon.”

RIYADH: Luxembourg-based diversified natural resources producer Eurasian Resources Group, or ERG, has begun drilling in the Aktobe region of Kazakhstan.

In a statement, Serik Shakhazhanov, chairman of Eurasian Group LLP, which manages ERG’s assets in Kazakhstan, said: “Market analysis has revealed that existing geological exploration enterprises are organisationally disconnected; they have limited capabilities and a narrow focus.”

Well-drilling in the Central Asian country is expected to hit 40,000 linear meters annually, with potential expansion opportunities of 100,000 linear meters annually.

In an attempt to achieve this, the firm aims to raise drilling rig supply to 10. Investments in drilling equipment have cost the firm an accumulated $5 million.

RIYADH: Egypt aims to float ten state-run companies on its stock exchange this year, in the form of initial public offerings and secondary offerings.

The announcement by the country’s finance minister Mohamed Maait, reported by Asharq, follows a cabinet statement on Tuesday, Feb. 1, as part of wider efforts to lure foreign investment and scale the Egyptian market’s attractiveness.

Four years ago, the government said it intends to offer minority stakes in 23 of its companies on the stock exchange, as part of an IPO program aimed at raising 80 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.09 billion) within 24 to 30 months.

The plan is to resume starting next March, Maait said.

He noted that the goal is increasing “participation of the private sector, expanding the ownership base, attracting more segments of investors to the Egyptian Stock Exchange, attracting more foreign investments, in addition to enhancing foreign investors’ confidence in the investment climate.”

In March 2019, the Egyptian bourse saw its first listed state-owned company when Eastern Co. for tobacco joined its blue-chip index EGX30 under the program.

However, the progress of the initiative was hindered by the rise of the pandemic, which almost froze IPO activity in Egypt.

Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index fell by 0.7 points in January, according to a press release from IHS Markit. 

The headline index figure slipped to 53.2 from 53.9 in December 2021, having fallen for the fourth consecutive month. 

It hit the 15-month lowest level after dropping to the nine-month low in December 2021.

“Customer demand in the non-oil sector was quelled by the omicron variant..., leading to slower rises in activity and new business, as well as the softest improvement in business conditions since October 2020,” the press release said quoting David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit.

As customer demand slowed in January, output growth slowed again as well, after hitting the lowest rate since August 2021 in December.

Growth in new orders has slowed for the fourth consecutive month and hit the lowest level since October 2020.

Export sales decreased for the first time since March, albeit marginally on fewer new orders from foreigners. Some firms cited high costs for global shipping and transport.

Meanwhile, firms’ purchasing activity remained at high levels similar to the previous month. Companies made efforts to build inventories and support output.

Growth in price of inputs, such as raw materials, moderated to mark the softest increase in total output charges since August 2021.

Business confidence strengthened after it fell to an 18-month low in December 2021. Optimism towards future activity picked up. Some of the firms covered in the survey hope that a recovery from the pandemic will lead to a stronger growth in new business and a stabilisation of global markets.

IHS Markit compiles the Saudi Arabia PMI from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 private sector companies.

The headline figure is the Purchasing Managers’ Index. The PMI is a weighted average of the following five indices: New Orders — 30 percent, Output — 25 percent, Employment — 20 percent, Suppliers’ Delivery Times — 15 percent; and Stocks of Purchases 10 percent.

RIYADH: Egypt's non-oil private sector witnessed a deterioration in business conditions in January, amid lower demand and inflationary pressures, according to IHS Markit.

The Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index, PMI, fell from 49 in December to 47.9 in January, the lowest since April 2021, IHS Market said.

This level was also below the series average of 48.2, indicating a solid decline in overall business conditions.

Sub-indexes showed declines in output and new orders, as well as employment and purchasing activity, with firms struggling with another sharp rise in input costs.

As customers sometimes reduced their orders due to the price surge, businesses raised their output charges only modestly and at the slowest pace since July.

Output charges increased for six months at the weakest pace amid efforts to contain customer sales, the data revealed.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy market.

The main index, TASI, closed at 0.41 percent down at 12,142 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 0.11 percent to 25,215 points.

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, recorded 0.41 percent higher, while Petro Rabigh recorded a 0.17 percent decline.

Saudi Cable ranked first among today's gainers, with an increase of 3.23 percent, and Middle East Paper Co. was the highest faller with a 4.05 percent decline.

Chemical giant SABIC shares fell 1.62 percent, despite reporting a significant earnings beat for 2021.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank climbed 0.14 percent, while the Kingdom’s biggest lender, Saudi National Bank, or SNB, declined by 1.51 percent.

Energy trading peaked with Brent crude reaching $88.32 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI reaching $86.96 a barrel at 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

