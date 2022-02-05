Sudan army supporters in new show of force in Khartoum

You are here

Supporters of the Sudanese army rally outside the office of the United Nations mission, west of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, on Saturday. (AFP)
2022-02-05
AFP

  • Army supporters, some of them riding camels, chanting slogans denouncing "foreign interference" and paying tribute to the military
  • Hundreds of army backers had boarded a train in Atbara to join the procession on Saturday morning
KHARTOUM: Thousands of supporters of Sudan’s army rallied Saturday in front of UN headquarters in Khartoum, in a new show of force after months of protests against an October military coup.
Competing processions marched in Khartoum, according to AFP journalists — a sign of the deep divisions that have taken root in the country, which is among the poorest in the world.
Army supporters, some of them riding camels, chanting slogans denouncing “foreign interference” and paying tribute to the military.
Hundreds of army backers had boarded a train in Atbara, 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of the capital, to join the procession on Saturday morning.
Dozens of anti-army protesters tried in vain to prevent them from boarding the train, demanding that the “military return to the barracks” and shouting “power to the people,” Abu Obeida Ahmed, a resident of Atbara, told AFP.
Meanwhile, hundreds of women demonstrated in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, denouncing a crackdown by security forces on anti-coup demonstrators that has killed at least 76 people and wounded hundreds, according to a pro-democracy group of medics.
The latest protest come as the UN has launched talks to help Sudan resolve the political crisis that was triggered by the coup.
Last month the UN’s Sudan envoy Volker Perthes said the consultations aimed “to support the Sudanese to reach an agreement on a way out of the current crisis.” But he added that “the UN is not coming up with any project, draft or vision for a solution.”
Sudan has been gripped by regular mass protests since the October 25 military takeover led by General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The coup, one of several in Sudan’s post-independence history, derailed a fragile power-sharing arrangement between the army and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
Army supporters are seeking to cement the post-coup status, while opponents have refused any initiatives for dialogue or partnership with the military.
Last week, pro-military protesters also rallied outside the UN offices in Khartoum, chanting “Down, down UN.”

Updated 57 min 2 sec ago
AP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted Saturday.
“Today my wife and I tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Thankfully, we’re experiencing slight symptoms that we have learned is the omicron variant,” he wrote.
“We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers.”
Erdogan, 67, sent the message after appearing via videolink at a tunnel-opening ceremony from Istanbul, having canceled his appearance in person, citing bad weather.
The president showed no signs of illness in his televised appearance.
Turkey has seen record levels of COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 111,157 cases reported by the Health Ministry on Friday. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have risen due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The country is also seeing a high number of fatalities due to COVID-19, with 248 deaths on Friday, a level not seen since October.

05 February 2022
Reuters

Kuwait Airways is resuming commercial flights to Iraq’s Najaf city starting from Saturday, Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA reported.
The Gulf state’s flag carrier suspended its flights to Iraq last month after several rockets landed in Iraq's Baghdad International Airport compound, damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.

05 February 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Saturday urged the African Union to withdraw Israel’s observer status as heads of state from the 55-member body met for a two-day summit in Addis Ababa.
“Israel should never be rewarded for its violation and for the apartheid regime it does impose on the Palestinian people,” he said.

05 February 2022
Substitute of the Secretariat of State at the Vatican, Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, inaugurated the new Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi on Friday, marking a new stage in diplomatic relations between the UAE and the Vatican.

Archbishop Parra said the inauguration of the Vatican Embassy in Abu Dhabi highlights the deep-rooted ties between the two friendly states, state news agency WAM reported.

The inauguration coincided with the third anniversary of the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by Pope Francis, and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb.

It also coincided with the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the Vatican and the UAE.

Pope Francis sent a high-level delegation to inaugurate the Apostolic Nunciature in Abu Dhabi, in recognition of the UAE’s role in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, WAM reported.

At the end of his speech, Parra thanked Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The inauguration included the attendance of the UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy, Omar Saif Ghobash.

05 February 2022
CHICAGO: Attorneys for a 26-year-old Jewish woman who was fired from her teaching job at a New York Synagogue for criticizing Israel told Arab News that the lawsuit she has filed to get her job back shines a light on the important difference between criticism of the actions of the Israeli state and anti-Semitism.
Jessie Sander was hired last year to teach at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, New York. Weeks later, on July 21, she was fired because of her criticism, in a post on a personal blog, of Israel’s government.
On Jan. 25, Sander filed a lawsuit arguing that Temple leaders had dismissed her in violation of a New York state labor law “which prohibits an employer from firing an employee because of a legal, recreational activity performed without compensation, off the premises of the employer, and without reference to the employer’s property,” according to attorney Robert Herbst of Herbst Law. He noted that only a few states have similar laws.
“We are trying to say to established Jewish institutions, temples, schools, you can’t excommunicate your young people — who grew up and were educated by your institutions in Jewish religious and moral principles — you can’t excommunicate them because they want to apply them in good faith to what they think is wrongdoing on behalf of a Jewish State in its treatment of Palestinians,” Herbst told Arab News.
“If you do it, there will be a cost and we will call you out for it. That’s what we are trying to say.
“There have been a slew of really well-meaning people who have been fired, canceled or harmed because they are trying to uphold the principles that they were taught, the moral and religious tenets of their faith and it is a shame.”
In a statement to Arab News, Sander said: “I’m bringing this lawsuit because I am deeply invested in keeping Jewish institutions thriving, pluralistic spaces that welcome all Jews.
“It’s important to keep wrestling with Zionism and having difficult conversations, even if it makes us uncomfortable.”
In her blog post, Sander wrote: “We reject the notion that Zionism is a value of Judaism. Zionism is not equivalent to, or a necessary component of, Jewish identity. To conflate Zionism and Judaism is not only inaccurate but dangerous; if we do not understand the difference between settler colonialism and religion, we run the risk of spreading deeply anti-Semitic narratives about the nature of Judaism. ... As American Jews, we demand an end to American funding of Palestinian genocide. ... Jews in the United States must speak out against genocide in our name and state-sponsored murder disguised as support for Jewish people.”
Sanders is demanding she be reinstated to her position as a Jewish Learning Lab teacher at the Temple. Herbst said her case is the first time that this New York labor law has been used by a plaintiff in a lawsuit.
“We are hoping that the message will get sent,” he said.
In the wider context, he said that the case highlights the important distinction between legitimate political criticism and anti-Semitic comments.
“This is the distinction we activists in the field are trying to make clear in these statements about anti-Semitism that have come up,” said Herbst.
“The establishment institutions behind the first definition are trying to say that any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic. What those of us who support the Jerusalem Declaration second-grade statement against anti-Semitism are trying to say is, no, no, no, you have to distinguish carefully between criticisms of the government of Israel and the actions that Israel takes as a State, from hatred of Israel, the Jewish people.”
He added that Jewish people such as Sander who criticize the policies of the Israeli government should not be punished for their opinions.
“It’s un-Jewish policies,” said Herbst. “That’s the thing, that’s the amazing thing, is that Israel, the state, does not conform to Jewish practice. Those Jews who point that out are not worthy of excommunication, they deserve to be part of the community.”
He added that 80 rabbis have signed a letter in Sander’s defense and that her supervisor David E. Levy, an associate rabbi and JLL director, had expressed support for many of her views during a meeting with her on July 15 last year. But a week later, during a zoom meeting that included the temple’s executive director, Eli Kornreich, she was fired.
Herbst said no court date has been set for the case. Representatives of Westchester Reform Temple did not respond to our inquiries.
This week, rights organization Amnesty International, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1977, accused the Israeli government of enforcing apartheid practices targeting Palestinians. In response, Israeli leaders and many pro-Israel institutions denounced the accusations as “anti-Semitic.”

 

