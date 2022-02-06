You are here

Bids for Saudi new large mining site to close in Q2, says mine official

Bids for Saudi new large mining site to close in Q2, says mine official
Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel 

Bids for Saudi new large mining site to close in Q2, says mine official

Bids for Saudi new large mining site to close in Q2, says mine official
  • Gold, silver, zinc, and copper are among the 55 mineral occurrences in the region surrounding Al Khunayqiyah site, says Saudi mining official Abdulrahman Al-Belushi
Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel 

RIYADH: Bids to develop zinc and copper deposits at Saudi Arabia's new mining site, named Al Khunayqiyah, will close in the second quarter of this year, according to a mining official.

The site, located 170 kilometers away from the Saudi capital Riyadh, will go into production once the tendering documents are issued and the mining company is appointed, according to the head of the mining strategy department.

“The qualification process will happen during the first quarter of 2022 and the announcement of the bidder and the closing of the bidding process will happen in the second quarter of this year,” Abdulrahman Al-Belushi told Arab News on the sideline of the Future Mineral Forum, FMF.

“We already have a resource estimate of 25 million tons of zinc and copper, 3 to 4 percent zinc, and about 0.5 percent copper. We also could find manganese,” he said. Saudi Arabia has issued the largest ever exploration licence in the kingdom for an area of more than 350 square kilometres at Al Khunayqiyah.

More than 100,000 meters have already been drilled at the site searching for mineral occurrences, he added.

There are 55 mineral occurrences in the region surrounding Al Khunayqiyah, including gold, silver, zinc, and copper which will hopefully be explored and exploited, he added.

The ministry of industry and mineral resources established the process for investors to participate and invest in the Kingdom. 

“We've put in a lot of incentives, which are all performance-based. For every step that your raw material will stay in the country, you will receive a 30 percent reduction in your royalty. And also we have a five-year tax holiday. We want to encourage all miners to produce and develop their mines as fast as possible,” Al-Belushi added.

Like any other public sector in the Kingdom, this sector has its Saudization targets, focusing on the local community next to the mining project. 

“We don't want to just Saudize. We want to bring people from the community next door because they are from that location, they know the location, they know its capabilities, and we want to develop them, train them,” he said.

Topics: Mining Al Khunayqiyah Abdulrahman Al-Belushi Future Mineral Forum FMF2022 #FMF2022

Egypt adds 3,000 hotel rooms through 19 new hotels in 2021

Egypt adds 3,000 hotel rooms through 19 new hotels in 2021
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt adds 3,000 hotel rooms through 19 new hotels in 2021

Egypt adds 3,000 hotel rooms through 19 new hotels in 2021
Updated 06 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that 19 new hotel facilities were opened and operated during 2021, adding 3,000 new hotel rooms to the total hotel capacity.

The ministry said that the hotels opened in the governorates of the Red Sea, South Sinai, Giza, Suez, Damietta, Mansoura and the North Coast.

This comes within the framework of the sustainable development strategy of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Egypt’s Vision 2030, to raise the competitiveness of Egyptian tourist destinations and to encourage investment. 

Mohamed Amer, Director General of the General Department of Control and Inspection of Hotel Establishments at the ministry, said that these new facilities directly contributed to providing around 2,500 new job opportunities.

Mohamed Hajjaj, Director General of the General Administration of Hotel Establishments Licensing at the ministry, said that four new hotel projects are scheduled to be opened during the next two months in the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea and Cairo, adding 600 hotel rooms to the total hotel capacity around the country.

He pointed out that applications for operating these projects are currently being studied and coordinated with the concerned and relevant authorities to issue a tourism license for them.

Topics: Egypt egypt tourism

Saudi strategy will make KSA a mining hub, industry pundits believe

Saudi strategy will make KSA a mining hub, industry pundits believe
Updated 06 February 2022
George Charles Darley

Saudi strategy will make KSA a mining hub, industry pundits believe

Saudi strategy will make KSA a mining hub, industry pundits believe
  • “There are over $3-trillion worth of minerals to be exploited in the Kingdom, which opens huge opportunities for minerals companies”
Updated 06 February 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has in recent years been under scrutiny as a major player in the oil-based carbon economy, but it is now drawing praise for its strategic shift towards the discovery and extraction of minerals and metals.

In an online media session to discuss the implications of the Kingdom’s new mining regime, global industry leaders and specialist lawyers were unanimous in their positive view of Saudi Arabia’s anticipated role in a more sustainable global economy.

This conversation was held in the context of the Kingdom’s Mining Law of 2020 and, more recently, the Future Mining Forum, FMF, a convening of political and business leaders held in Riyadh from Jan. 11 to 13.

Ernst Muller, a South African lawyer specializing in natural resources law and environmental, social, and governance framework, known as ESG, began the discussion by pointing out that, “a global transition to new energy sources” is underway and that “the FMF was focused on what countries should be doing and what role mining companies should have in this shift.”

Peter Leon, a partner in Johannesburg law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, who also advised Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, MIMR, on the drafting of its new Mining Law, said that this transition “has big implications for the world mining industry.

“All new technologies — wind, solar, electric vehicles, whatever — need specific minerals including lithium, cobalt and rare earth minerals. The Kingdom is rich in these and in many others.

“The World Bank recently reported that over 3 million tons of minerals and metals will be needed in the coming transition. That represents a 500 percent increase in demand for minerals. But it also means a huge supply gap.

“There are over $3-trillion worth of minerals to be exploited in the Kingdom, which opens huge opportunities for minerals companies.”

Muller described the global move to de-carbonization as “a table with three legs: First, the desire to move to sustainability; second, the minerals needed for that process; and third, an environment conducive to investment.”

FMF came at the right time

Aldo Pennini, FMF Program Director and a corporate affairs and reputation management consultant, observed that both governments and miners “really need to reimagine the minerals industry. There is a collective desire to take action. There is a historic nature to this conversation.”

Leon added, “the Kingdom must be credited for making that conversation happen. The FMF was an important gathering to talk about the global future of mining. This was not just commercial. It was about much wider issues.

“I have two takeaways: Fsirst, the need for collective action; and second, how the KSA could be a regional mining hub for the Middle East but also for Africa.”

Sheila Khama, a Botswana-based mining consultant who was previously CEO of De Beers Botswana and a policy adviser to the World Bank and African Development Bank, pointed out that “there is an onus on governments to attract and retain investments, meaning a regulatory framework that speaks to companies and investors. The new Saudi mineral law is on track in this regard.”

Mining Industry challenges

On the other hand, according to Khama, “the mining industry needs to ramp up its communications. There’s a disconnect between the contribution of minerals to decarbonization, and the public mindset. To be able to transition we need a huge amount of minerals. Recycling just won’t be enough. And these facts need to be communicated to the general public.”

Michael Naylor, managing director and CEO of the Western Australia-based miner EV Metals Group plc, noted “$1 trillion has been invested globally in the production of EVs and batteries, but there is a lacuna in terms of the delivery of minerals to these giga factories.

“The supply is simply not there to support their growth plans. And we cannot afford failure in this transition.”

Turning challenges into opportunity

Pennini sees this as a long-term opportunity for Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbors. “The World Bank estimates that 75 percent of mining exploration investment goes into only 10 countries”, he observed, “and this does not include any Gulf countries. So what needs to happen?”

Leon commented that the Kingdom has taken two concrete steps in this regard: first, by investing $250 million on the Saudi Geological Survey to identify new mineral sources across the Kingdom, accompanied by a geological database with 80 years-worth of geological information. And second, by implementing the new Mining Law.

Saudi mining law

In terms of the latter, Leon said, “the mining industry needs regulatory certainty, strong rule of law and simple online application systems.

“When drafting the new law, we had a mandate from the MIMR: to follow global best practices regarding legal clarity, environmental responsibility, health and safety issues, effective dispute resolution and a fair licensing regime. Our guidelines gave effect to all of that.”

“The new law provides certainty of tenure for miners, a simple application process and a competitive timeframe for applications.”

With respect to environmental and social issues, Leon said, “mining licensees must have a plan for ESG.”

Vis-a-vis dispute resolution, Leon pointed out that “Saudi Arabia’s new legislation goes beyond more developed mining jurisdictions (the previous gold standard being the Western Australian Mining Act of 1977). It is possible for mining companies to take the Kingdom to arbitration, with the previous consent of the Minister of MIMR.

“Moreover, Saudi Arabia has ratified bilateral treaties with numerous countries including Japan, South Korea, China and various European states, which provide an automatic recourse to international arbitration” in the event of a dispute between a mining company and the Saudi Government.

And in terms of the licensing regime, Leon added, “The MIMR is now legally under obligation to issue licenses within a defined timeline. In Western Australia, it takes six months to process a mining application, while in the KSA this is now 90 days. And the process is reliable and transparent.

“The new law will accelerate the development of the Kingdom’s mining sector”, Leon said. “And that needs to be communicated to international investors.”

Saudi offers what other lack

The speakers agreed that Saudi Arabia is especially well-positioned as a minerals supplier in view of wider geo-political factors.

“A lot of minerals are located in ‘difficult’ countries”, Leon observed. “These are often challenging environments with serious rule-of-law issues.

“And Lima, Peru and Chile have voted in leftwing presidents, so all bets are off regarding their new mining codes.”

Pennini added that “there is very little exploration (for new minerals) being carried out in the developing world.”

And Naylor pointed out that, “the world needs more lithium – but it doesn’t want more lithium mines” – as indicated by public resistance to mining in many EU states.

Leon also noted, “Saudi Arabia’s corporate tax rate is 20 percent of profits, plus zakat of 2.5 percent” – relatively low by global standards.

In all these respects, the participants agreed, the KSA is doing the right thing, making the right investments and it is well placed for the future of the mining industry.

“The process is reliable and transparent”, Naylor said, “and there is a reasonable timeframe within which to work, which is crucial. The Kingdom is displaying leadership in the mining sector. Please continue these conferences. Kudos to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of MIMR.”

Topics: Saudi mining Saudi Arabia Future Mineral Forum FMF2022

Saudi mining law ‘inspired by Canada, Australia, and Africa’

Saudi mining law ‘inspired by Canada, Australia, and Africa’
Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi mining law ‘inspired by Canada, Australia, and Africa’

Saudi mining law ‘inspired by Canada, Australia, and Africa’
Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: The Saudi mining law, approved in 2020, will enable foreign investors easier access to the under-developed market in the Kingdom, a lawyer involved in drafting the legislation said.

The law was formed to streamline the process of obtaining licenses and attract investors to the sector by reducing administrative discretion, bureaucracy, and other possible hurdles.

“There’s an online licensing application system, so investors know where the applications are, who’s applied for which rights, and that’s all totally transparent, everybody can see who’s applied for what,” Peter Leon of Herbert Smith Freehills Law firm told Arab News during his visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Future Minerals Forum.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources had advisory sessions with the World Bank, and was inspired by the best practices of leading markets of the sector before finalizing the mining law.

“We looked at the best practice examples from Canada, Australia, Botswana and Africa, and we worked very closely with the World Bank who were also advising the ministry,” the South African lawyer said.

Unlike many other developing countries, there is no requirement for foreign investors to have a local partner in the Kingdom.

Some countries in Africa, for example, normally require investors to have either the government directly, or a state mining company as a minority shareholder in the company.

“In South Africa, the mining company has to divest itself 30 percent in order to get a mining license. That is quite a significant hurdle to investment,” he said.

Leon believes that environmental, social and governance, known as ESG, are important factors to be taken into consideration in the sector.

With the new law, a mining license also has to be reviewed by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

“The framework really follows not just national best practice, but principles around ESG,” Leon added.

In June 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the new law to accelerate foreign investment in the sector as part of efforts to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons.

The new law also facilitates investor access to financing and supports exploration and geological survey activities.

Topics: Saudi mining law Canada Australia Africa Saudi mining

Dell's Dagher leads tech industry with pride in Arab heritage, commitment to diversity

Updated 05 February 2022
RAY HANANIA

Dell’s Dagher leads tech industry with pride in Arab heritage, commitment to diversity
Updated 05 February 2022
RAY HANANIA

Dell’s Dagher leads tech industry with pride in Arab heritage, commitment to diversity

Dell’s Dagher leads tech industry with pride in Arab heritage, commitment to diversity
  • Lebanese expat expects her company to grow in the Gulf in coming years, praising King Salman and Vision 2030
Updated 05 February 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Lebanese expatriate Rola Dagher, who rose from working in telephone sales to become one of the technology industry’s highest ranking Arab and female executives, said racism and discrimination abounded throughout her professional rise.

Dagher, the global channel chief officer of Dell Technologies, told Arab News in an exclusive interview that her company has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world, which she expects to expand during the next few years.

The former president of Cisco Systems Canada, Dagher said she is driven by pride in her Lebanese heritage and the ability to serve as a positive role model for women in the male-dominated computer space, having overcome racism on her journey to the top.

“I am 51 years old and I still face it today, (although) I don’t face it … at Dell, because Dell is amazing,” Dagher said.

“I faced it in my career. I was bullied, I was called names. So many people said, ‘what the heck is Cisco thinking, to hire her as a president in Cisco Canada?’ So many people said, ‘what the heck are Michael (Dell) and Billy thinking to put her in as global CCO? It’s the first Arabic woman to get to that level.’ But hey, we proved them wrong, and that is the best reward ever when people doubt you; you show them exactly … what you bring to the table.”

Dagher said being an Arab makes her “so proud to give back to the Arab world,” citing advances in the Gulf and praising Saudi Vision 2030.

“It doesn’t matter how long you have been in the business — over 30 plus years, and I work in the largest company in the world — but every time someone talks about the Arab world my heart skips a beat because it is my world, and it is where I come from, and I want to do good,” she said.

“Unfortunately, I have looked at Lebanon and what Lebanon is going through. It breaks my heart because it doesn’t matter how much you do, (there) is so much struggle. But if I look at the Arab world I see what (King Salman) is doing in Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi Vision 2030, the advancement you are seeing in the Arab world in specific countries — it makes me so proud to give back in that perspective. 

“In terms of all the sectors and the business and the focus that they have in this country, I look at the theme of what they have done and it is unbelievable,” she added.

Technological advances in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, meanwhile, will continue to expand, Dagher said.

“We expect the growth in the region to continue. Through the next five years, we are talking about three to five years, I will tell you that (we are) constantly exploring routes to help growth in terms of our team, our customers and our partners.”

Dagher was born and raised in rural Lebanon, emigrating to Canada in 1989 when she was just 16 to escape the Lebanese civil war. She raised two children as a single mother, but said she learned to be strong as one of six daughters in a family with no sons.

“Having girls back in the day was not a good thing, and they kept pushing my mother, (telling my parents) they should have a son. But my parents proved to them that raising six daughters is amazing,” Dagher said, calling herself “a self-made career woman” who worked her way up from her first job in Canada, in retail, to provide for her family.

She later moved to Bell Canada, where she worked 15 years as a telemarketer selling long distance services to families. Dagher moved up to the position of account manager, and was then hired by Dell in 2011 “knowing nothing” about what the company did.

“I went into Dell as an account executive and moved … to a director, to a VP in two years,” Dagher said. “So, Michael Dell said, ‘who is this fiery Lebanese person in Canada that is making so much (money) for me?’ And they basically gave me the highest level job at the time, and I was the first female to lead 150 engineers responsible for all of their R&amp;D business.”

Dagher moved into managerial leadership at Dell, saying her rise was fueled by her “passion to learn about technology.” She acknowledged she has no formal education, joking that she has “a PhD in life.”

Cisco reached out to her while she was at Dell with a job offer, which, she added, was ironic because she had applied there for a position as an account manager, but had been rejected. “They said at the time I was too aggressive,” Dagher explained.

In June 2017, Dagher was named president of Cisco Systems Canada.

In August 2020, she returned to Dell as global CCO overseeing sales and retail partnerships, marketing and communication.

Dagher’s commitment to empowering women is shown through her recognition as one of the 2020 Top 25 Women of Influence by WXN, as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100, and by Women in Communications and Technology as its 2019 Woman of the Year. She was selected as one of RBC’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrant winners for 2019, was named “Lady of the Cedar” by the Lebanese Embassy, and received a 2018 leadership award from the Lebanese Chamber of Commerce. 

In addition to her role at Dell, Dagher sits on the board of Cedars Cancer Foundation and is an advocate for pediatric and young adult cancer patients. 

She is a co-founder of the BlackNorth Initiative, an active member of the 30% Club, and sits on the “Circle of Champions” for the Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council, promoting growth through diversity in the workplace. 

A champion of mental health causes, Dagher also sits on the foundation board for the Centre of Addiction and Mental Health, and on the advisory board for Catalyst, where she supports work to accelerate progress for women in the workplace.

She is also a member of the Kids Help Phone charity board.

Topics: LEAP22 Dell business

Pakistan bids to slash current account deficit via Saudi oil loan facility

Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 04 February 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

Pakistan bids to slash current account deficit via Saudi oil loan facility

Pakistan Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan speaks during a media briefing along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz (L) in Islamabad on January 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • A $4.2 billion Saudi package, including $1.2 billion oil facility, was agreed during PM Khan’s visit to Riyadh in October
  • In December, Pakistan received $3 billion loan, but oil facility yet to be activated
Updated 04 February 2022
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia this week agreed to put a $1.2 billion Saudi oil facility into operation at the “earliest,” allowing Islamabad to defer payments for oil imports that economic experts hope will help stave off a current account crisis.

The $4.2 billion Saudi support package, which included a $1.2 billion oil loan facility, was agreed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh in October last year. In December, Pakistan received the $3 billion loan but the oil loan facility is yet to be put into use.

On Thursday, the Saudi Ambassador to Islamabad Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Pakistan’s federal minister for economic affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, met to discuss the facility.

“During the meeting, it was agreed to operationalize the Saudi Oil Facility at the earliest,” the Pakistani side said in a statement.

The financing agreement for the oil facility was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development and the Pakistani Economic Affairs Division.

“As per Financing Agreement, the SFD will extend the financing facility up to $100 million per month for one-year for purchase of petroleum products on deferred payment basis,” the statement added.  

Pakistan is facing a wide range of economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

Pakistan’s current foreign reserves declined to $22 billion, including $15.7 billion held by the central bank as of the week that ended Jan. 28, according to central bank data.

Economists hope the early operationalization of the Saudi oil facility will help improve the country’s “external payment position.”  

“Operationalizing this facility would help Pakistan to contain an increase in its current account deficit,” Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, a member of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council, told Arab News on Friday. “This would in turn help retain foreign exchange reserves. The result would be improvement in (the) current account deficit and a stable rupee.”

The decision on the early operationalization of the oil loan comes as the International Monetary Fund announced this week that its Executive Board had approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan after completing a sixth review of the country’s reforms under its $6 billion loan program.

The disbursement brings Pakistan’s total draw against the Extended Fund Facility program for budget support to about $3 billion. The program was initially approved in July 2019.

The IMF said the program had strengthened Pakistan’s fiscal buffers before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a strong economic recovery has taken hold since the summer of 2020.

But it warned that a widening current account deficit and currency depreciation had reinforced domestic price pressures.

Pakistan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 4 percent this year, but its economy remains vulnerable to flare-ups of COVID-19, tighter international financial conditions, a rise in geopolitical tensions and delayed implementations of structural reforms, the IMF said.

 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia

