Winter Olympics: Japan's Kobayashi tops ski jumping event, Germany's Ludwig captures luge gold

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi competes during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round on Feb. 06, 2022 during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (AFP)
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi competes during the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual 1st Round on Feb. 06, 2022 during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (AFP)
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

Winter Olympics: Japan’s Kobayashi tops ski jumping event, Germany’s Ludwig captures luge gold

Winter Olympics: Japan’s Kobayashi tops ski jumping event, Germany’s Ludwig captures luge gold
  • Kobayashi is the first Japanese ski jumper to win Olympic gold on foreign snow
  • Ludwig took gold after finishing just 0.160 seconds ahead of silver medallist Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING, China: Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi held his nerve while his rivals lost theirs on Sunday, winning Olympic ski jumping gold on the men’s normal hill in a wild and unpredictable Beijing Games final.
Germany’s World Cup leader Karl Geiger finished 15th in a disastrous performance, while hotly tipped Norwegians Halvor Egner Granerud and Marius Lindvik were also well out of contention.
Kobayashi kept his cool to become the first Japanese ski jumper to win Olympic gold on foreign snow, pulling off jumps of 104.5 and 99.5 meters to finish first on 275.0 points.
“This season I’ve been able to jump to the image I have in my mind,” said the 25-year-old, who is second in the current World Cup standings and won this season’s Four Hills competition.
“Of course there have been times where it hasn’t gone well but I have confidence that I can compete to be on the podium. I’m glad I believed in myself.”
Austrian veteran Manuel Fettner claimed silver on 270.8 points, while Poland’s Dawid Kubacki took bronze on 265.9.
Geiger came into the event as a strong contender for gold but struggled all week in practice at Zhangjiakou.
His first jump of 96m was only good enough for 21st place at the halfway point, while his second effort of 99m pushed him only six places higher.
“I did my best, it was not good enough,” said Geiger.
“I’m not quite sure what exactly happened and why.”
Kobayashi said there was “a lot of pressure” on Geiger, but there were also huge expectations on the Japanese jumper.
He was bidding to become the first individual Japanese winner on the Olympic normal hill in 50 years, and he said his experience of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, when he finished seventh, made him better equipped to deal with it.

Ludwig wards off tough challenge from Austria's Kindl

Germany’s Johannes Ludwig said he was happy to put on a show to secure Olympic gold in the men’s luge on Sunday after holding off a challenge from Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl.
“There was always a small gap between Wolfgang and me, so I said to myself before the last two rounds, ‘let’s make a game of it, it’s the Olympic Games’,” said Ludwig.
“I hoped to make a bit of a show for the people here to watch, that was important for me,” he said, even though his victory was only cheered by a small crowd of athletes and coaches at the Yanqing Sliding Center — tickets were not sold to the public because of coronavirus fears.
Clocking speeds of 133 kilometers (83 miles) per hour, Ludwig took gold with a winning combined time of three minutes, 48.735 seconds, finishing just 0.160sec ahead of silver medallist Kindl.
Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller won bronze, 0.951sec back.
It was a first individual gold for Ludwig having won singles bronze and team relay gold four years ago in Pyeongchang.
He turns 36 in a week’s time and admitted this may be his last Olympics.
“I had a lot of years when I didn’t qualify for the Olympics — in 2010, 2014 — and was often one step off the podium at the world champs, but I kept going so I am happy to have done this,” he added.
Ludwig, this winter’s overall World Cup winner, had roared into the lead with a new track record in Saturday’s opening heat.
However, he led overnight by just 0.039 of a second after Kindl, crowned European champion a fortnight ago, was fastest in the second heat.
The German lowered the track record for the second time in 24 hours in Sunday’s third heat, then clinched victory with an impressive fourth run.
Despite just missing out on gold, Kindl was happy with his silver.


 

Topics: Beijing Winter Olympics Johannes Ludwig Winter Olympics 2022

AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award

AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award

AFCON 2021 final star Mane wins top individual award
  • Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was a surprise choice as goalkeeper of the tournament
  • Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar received the Golden Boot award for finishing leading scorer with eight goals
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Senegal captain Sadio Mane, who scored the decisive shootout penalty in the Africa Cup of Nations final triumph over Egypt, was named player of the tournament in Yaounde on Sunday.
His successful kick atoned for a missed penalty just seven minutes into the final when goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal pushed a powerful kick down the middle to safety.
Mane, who opposed fellow Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the title decider, was part of the Senegal team that lost to Algeria in the previous final, three years ago in Cairo.

Senegal's Edouard Mendy with his goalkeeper of the tournament award. (Photo by Charly Triballeau / AFP)

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was a surprise choice as goalkeeper of the tournament, given the heroics of Abou Gabal during the event.
While Chelsea shot-stopper Mendy had a relatively comfortable tournament thanks to a brilliant Kalidou Koulibaly-marshalled defense, Abou Gabal excelled under constant pressure in four knockout matches.
Apart from blocking the Mane penalty in regular time, Abou Gabal made a string of superb saves to keep Senegal goalless in the final, and he wept after the shootout loss.

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar, Senegal's forward Sadio Mane, and Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with their individual awards. (AFP)

Abou Gabal came to Cameroon as the second choice behind Mohamed Elshenawy, whose tournament was cut short after an injury in the last-16 clash with the Ivory Coast.
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar received the Golden Boot award for finishing leading scorer with eight goals, including two in a dramatic third place victory over Burkina Faso on the eve of the final.
He just missed matching the single Cup of Nations tournament record of nine goals set in 1974 by now deceased Ndaye Mulamba of Zaire (later renamed the Democratic Republic of Congo).
 

Topics: AFCON 2021 Sadio Mane Cameroon

Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Updated 07 February 2022
AP

Senegal wins its 1st African Cup, beats Egypt on penalties

Senegal's Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after beating Egypt in the AFCON 2021 final match on Feb. 6, 2022. (REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
  • Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time
  • Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019
Updated 07 February 2022
AP

YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Sadio Mané delivered a first African Cup of Nations title for Senegal on Sunday by drilling the decisive penalty in a shootout into the bottom left corner to beat Egypt and his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.
Mané kept his nerve despite having missed a penalty in the seventh minute of the game — with Salah giving his goalkeeper some advice before that first penalty — and Senegal won the shootout 4-2 after the final ended 0-0 after extra time.
Egypt missed twice in the shootout, meaning Salah, who was meant to be his team’s last penalty taker, could do nothing but watch his club teammate win it.
Senegal had lost two finals previously, including against Algeria at the last African Cup in Egypt in 2019, when Mané was left inconsolable.
This time he delivered the winning moment. He raced off to joyously celebrate with teammates but also returned to spend a moment consoling Salah, who was in tears.
The final at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, was billed as a battle between Liverpool stars Mané and Salah, who were both searching for their first major title with their country.
But it never reached the heights of a classic final despite the presence of the two superstars.
Senegal missed a series of chances in normal time and extra time, including Mané’s early penalty, which was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal.
Egypt’s players appeared fatigued after all three of their previous knockout games also went to extra time, and they seemed to be playing for a shootout in a bid to win a record-extending eighth African title.
Egypt won shootouts in the last 16 and the semifinals to get to the final but missed two penalties in Sunday’s shootout.
Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem was the first to miss, with his penalty cannoning off the post. But Senegal’s Bouna Sarr had the next penalty saved by Abou Gabal, who had also pulled off save after save during the game to keep Egypt in it.
Mohanad Lasheen had Egypt’s fourth penalty saved by Edouard Mendy, leaving Mané to win it.
The result was also special for Senegal coach Aliou Cissé, who was the team’s captain and missed the decisive penalty in a shootout when Senegal lost the 2002 African Cup final. Cissé was also coach for the 2019 disappointment.

Topics: AFCON 2021 Senegal Egypt Sadio Mane Mohammed Salah Cameroon

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
Updated 06 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea

Al-Hilal overwhelm Al-Jazira to set up FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Chelsea
  • Odion Ighalo scores on this debut in 6-1 win for Asian and Saudi champions after falling behind to hosts in Abu Dhabi
  • Al-Hilal will take on European champions Chelsea at the same ground on Wednesday for a place in the February 12 final
Updated 06 February 2022
John Duerden

A debut goal from Odion Ighalo helped Al-Hilal come from behind to thrash Al-Jazira 6-1 at the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and book a mouth-watering semi-final with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of the current European champions, will be sure not to underestimate the Saudi Arabians. The Asian champions may have looked a little open at the back at times, but produced some memorable moments going forward.

Al-Jazira, who qualified for the tournament by virtue of being the champions of the UAE and then beating Oceania representatives AS Pirae three days ago, had chances before they were swept aside by the attacking riches of the Riyadh giants. 

It was not as easy as the scoreline suggests, as Al-Hilal fell behind to an early goal from Abdoulay Diaby, before strikes from Ighalo, the former Manchester United star making his first appearance since signing from Al-Shabab at the end of January, and Matheus Pereira gave the visitors the advantage at the break. Mohamed Kanno provided the all-important cushion of the third goal just before the hour, and the victory was confirmed by late goals from Salem Al-Dawsari, Moussa Marega and Andre Carillo.

Both teams had chances in the first half with Victor Sa almost putting the hosts ahead in the second minute, forcing goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf to get down quickly to save at the feet of the Brazilian. Al-Hilal failed to heed the warning as, after 14 minutes on the clock, the hosts took the lead in the smoothest of fashions.

A through ball from midfield released right-back Mohammed Rabii in behind Al-Hilal’s defence, and his low cross into the area was perfectly weighted for Diaby to slot home from close range.

The goal rocked Leonardo Jardim’s men and it took time for the four-time continental champions to find their rhythm. Al-Jazira came close to extending their lead on the half hour through Sa and had to rely on a fine double save from Abdullah Al-Mayouf to prevent the Abu Dhabi team from extending their lead.

After 36 minutes, however, Al-Hilal were level and while Ighalo will grab the headlines and did grab the goal, much credit has to be given to Kanno. The midfielder, who almost departed for Al-Nassr in January, swapped passes with Pereira and skipped past Mohamed Al-Attas to reach the byline. A perfect chip wrongfooted the Al-Jazira defense, and Ighalo was there to head the ball into an empty net.

Four minutes later, the Riyadh side were ahead. Marega, on the right side, slipped a simple ball inwards to Salem Al-Dawsari whose quick backheel found Pereira on the edge of the box. The former West Bromwich Albion playmaker took a touch to move just inside the area and bend a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Al-Jazira came out looking to put pressure on the Blues after half time, and should have drawn level within ten minutes. Abdulla Idrees sent over a perfect cross from the left, but somehow Ahmed Al-Hashmi, who had squeezed between Jang Hyun-soo and Ali-Al Bulaihi, managed to shoot wide from the edge of the six yard box with the goal at his mercy.

He was not the only one in the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium cursing that miss; just moments later, Al-Hilal’s corner from the left was headed home powerfully by the impressive Kanno. Al-Jazira made a triple substitution in response, changes which included star striker Ali Mabkhout, recently recovered from injury.

It made little difference as Al-Dawsari rounded Khaseif with 13 minutes remaining to make it 4-1 after a Marega assist, and the Malian went on to get a goal for himself. There was still time for Carille to complete Al-Jazira’s miserable evening from the penalty spot. 

The UAE giants already knew long before goal number six that they were heading for a play-off for fifth place on Wednesday against Monterrey of Mexico, who lost their match to Al-Ahly of Egypt. Al-Hilal’s thoughts were already turning towards Chelsea; on this showing, it will be worth watching.

Topics:  Club World Cup Al-Hilal Al-Jazira Chelsea

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International

Varner III eagles last to win Saudi International
  • Harold Varner III edged Bubba Watson by one after dramatic last hole eagle
  • Watson jogged over from clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia: Overnight leader Harold Varner III eagled the par-5 last by sinking a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion on Sunday.
The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish on a total of 13 under, one better than Watson who earlier finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination that put him in the lead.
Varner watched his winning putt roll in before throwing down his club and pumping his fists. Watson then jogged over from the clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner on his first PGA Tour title to go with his one international victory, the Australian PGA Championship at the end of 2016.
Adri Arnaus shot a 1 over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.

Topics: Saudi International Harold Varner III Bubba Watson

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
Updated 06 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt’s Salah and Senegal’s Mane only the latest Europe-based stars to grab attention at Africa Cup of Nations
  • Before the Liverpool titans stole the show in 2022, tournament was dominated by Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o and Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba
Updated 06 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

CAIRO: Rightly or wrongly, the Africa Cup of Nations final has been framed as the clash of the Liverpool superstars: Egypt’s Mohamed Salah against Senegal’s Sadio Mane.

The club’s fans have revelled in the match-up and even Liverpool’s official website has jumped on the bandwagon, posting a photo of the two on social media with the caption: “Proud of you both.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, noted that one of his players will return ecstatic and the other dejected.

This rivalry looks set to run, with the two nations facing each other in the final African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While recent attention has gone to the two teammates and international rivals, the Africa Cup of Nations has in its modern history always shone a spotlight on European-based African superstars.

The current competition has already witnessed a strong focus on some of the best Arab players abroad, such as Salah, Manchester City’s Algerian Riyad Mahrez, PSG’s Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and even the absent Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea and Morocco.

In its 31-edition history, the Africa Cup of Nations has thrown up heroes who have either gone on to play on the world’s biggest stage or, as is increasingly the case, have made Europe their home.

As captains, either Salah or Mane will step up to receive the trophy on Sunday night. In 2019, it was Mahrez — a Premier League star with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and previously with Leicester City — who stole the limelight.

But one of the first names that come to mind when talking about African players is Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba.

The Chelsea legend held the title of top African scorer in the English Premier League with 104 goals — a record since broken by Salah — and made a remarkable 44 strikes in the UEFA Champions League, which he won in 2012 with the London club.

He also won the African player of the year award twice, and so far remains his national team’s top scorer with 65 goals. With a list of honors that includes four Premier League titles, four FA cups and a Turkish Super Lig — the Turkish league championship — with Galatasaray, many consider him the greatest of all African exports to Europe.

However, Drogba did not win the Africa Cup of Nations

Then there is the great Samuel Eto’o.

He has been in the news recently as head of the Cameroonian Football Federation, hosts of the 2021 AFCON, but also has been considered the best African player in history.

Eto’o won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002, and remains the competition’s all-time top scorer with 18 goals. He also won an Olympic gold medal with his country in 2000 and played in four world cups.

The Cameroonian lion also won three La Liga and two Champions League titles with Barcelona, and a treble of Serie A, Champions League and Coppa Italia with Inter Milan — a record that other African players can only dream of.

John Obi Mikel won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, and the bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics. He also won two Premier League titles, three FA cups and a Champions League with Chelsea to make him one of Africa’s most decorated stars in Europe.

Another Ivorian to carve out a stunning career in Europe is Yaya Toure, ​​who won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 and African footballer of the year four times. He excelled at Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Guardiola in 2009. He then moved on to become part of the Manchester City dynasty, claiming three Premier League titles and one FA cup.

No list would be complete without mentioning the unique talent of Liberian George Weah, the only African star to win the Ballon d’Or, which he was awarded in 1995.

Blessed with extraordinary skill on the pitch and character off it, Weah's major trophy tally included two Serie A titles with AC Milan, one Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain and an FA cup with Chelsea.

While Weah won the African footballer of the year award three times (1989, 1994, 1985), he never made his mark on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Still, what other African star — apart from Salah, perhaps, in recent years — has been seen as outright the best player in the world at one time?

There are many others who have at one time or another shone in Europe and for their countries. These include Noureddin Naybet, Taribo West, Rabah Majer, Michael Essien, Samuel Kufuor, Kolo Toure, Abedi Pele, Seydou Keita, Benny McCarthy, Asamoah Gyan, Jay Jay Okocha, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The list goes on and on.

And let’s not forget the hundreds of home-based African stars who don’t receive the same attention as their Europe-based colleagues but who are just as important to their countries’ causes.

On Sunday night, Salah might lead Egypt to a record-extending eighth AFCON title, or Mane might lift Senegal’s first.

Whatever the outcome, the Liverpool stars will no doubt be the first to share the glory with their teammates.

Topics: Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Liverpool africa cup of nations Egypt

