Alibaba’s SEC filing could see SoftBank offloading part of its stake, Citi analysts say

Alibaba's SEC filing could see SoftBank offloading part of its stake, Citi analysts say
Updated 16 sec ago
Updated 16 sec ago
Alibaba Group Holding has registered an additional one billion American depositary shares with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in a move that could facilitate SoftBank Group Corp.’s selling of its stake in the American market. 

The registration allows an easier selling of ordinary shares, especially those that have never been registered with the Commission, Bloomberg reported citing analysts from Citi.

Japan’s SoftBank owns 5.39 billion ordinary shares of Alibaba, or a 24.8 percent stake, which hasn't been previously registered with US regulators, according to the investment banking group Citi. 

The move has also led to a drop in Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares by 5.7 percent on Monday.

The move comes as tech stock sell-off looms across Asia, with a turbulent market hitting Softbank’s portfolio, making it trade at its lowest price since March 2020, where stocks dropped as much as 9.8 percent in Tokyo. 

SoftBank reports earnings are set to be released on Feb. 8.

Saudi fisheries CEO lays out $4bn investment plan

Saudi fisheries CEO lays out $4bn investment plan
Updated 45 sec ago
Updated 45 sec ago
The National Fisheries Development Program plans to attract over $4 billion of foreign and local investment into Saudi Arabia’s fishing industry as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 scheme to diversify the economy.

The man tasked with making this happen over the next eight years is NFPD CEO Dr Ali Al-Shaikhi. His body is mandated by the government to expand the country’s seafood industry, boost food security and grow agricultural exports.

Al-Shaikhi told Arab News: “This was an idea that in 2010 transformed into an initiative. A steering committee hired KPMG to study the potential of the Kingdom’s seafood sector.

“The committee also visited many countries to study aquaculture, and they assessed potential Saudi seafood production, at over one million tons. A market study discovered that KSA seafood consumption per capita was less than 50 percent of the global average — 11 kilos rather than 24.

“Four years later, the committee’s report spelled out a clear strategy — to improve our aquaculture production facilities, and to increase production capacity. This was approved by the Royal Court, which assigned a program to implement the strategy.”

Al-Shaikhi joined the NFPD in 2017 after serving in the National Aquaculture Group and the Almarai food company

He said: “The NFDP works with the government and the private sector. We have a very good team and we have moved fast.

“We are focused on job creation, protecting the local markets and improving and promoting our seafood industry.”

He added: “We are preparing the platform for investment. We have spent almost SR300 million ($80 million) over the last three years only on research — carrying out feasibility studies, measuring environmental impacts, identifying the right species to be cultivated, calculating feed consumption rates and so on.

“We have created hatcheries for fish and fish feed and we are developing food processing techniques. Once all these critical elements are in place, the investor or farmer will have all the knowledge required and can just focus on production.

“Now we are working with the private sector to achieve our goals. We identify investment opportunities and make it easier and faster to invest in terms of new regulations and government support.”

Fishing is an age-old tradition in the Gulf, but aquaculture — the artificial raising, harvesting and processing of marine products — is an increasingly ‘smart’ industry demanding a range of specialized skills. How is Saudi Arabia preparing to meet this challenge?

“At present over 3,000 Saudis technicians are employed in our aquaculture sector,” Al-Shaikhi said. “We do not yet have academic colleges specific to aquaculture in the KSA, so we will help young Saudis to study aquaculture abroad.

“We are launching an initiative to develop one hundred Saudi [citizens] as aquaculture leaders — with 70 percent of funds coming from the private sector and 30 percen from the government.

“And we just signed an agreement with a local academic facility to train 3,000 Saudis for the aquaculture and fisheries sector. Foreign academics are coming in, so we will have knowledge transfer from them as well as from international governments we cooperate with.”

Al-Shaikhi noted: “Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing areas in the food sector. Worldwide it's growing 6 percent per year. This contributes to food security, job creation and rural development — and it’s sustainable in terms of the environment and climate change. 

“Aquaculture is one of the key elements that will improve the quality of life in many countries, and of course, we want this to happen in Saudi Arabia.”

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves

Binance warns crypto investors about SMS scam: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
  • Binance is not the only crypto exchange that has been targeted by scammers using SMS scam tactics
Updated 29 min 23 sec ago
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.74 percent to $42,420 at 1:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,067, up by 1.59 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Crypto exchange Binance has warned investors about an SMS scam, in which scammers sent SMS messages to crypto users informing them of a withdrawal request from an unknown IP address that they may want to cancel.

"There is a massive phishing scam via SMS with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website to harvest your credentials," Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance tweeted.

Zhao also advised that users should always go directly to the Binance website via a bookmark or type the URL into the browser. "Never click on links from SMS."

Binance is not the only crypto exchange that has been targeted by scammers using SMS scam tactics.

In August last year, the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase similarly warned of a phishing scam targeting Coinbase users.

Mining

The personal income tax of individual crypto miners who withdraw their earnings in the traditional financial system cannot be less than 15 percent, the head of the Russian Industry Committee at the State Duma, Vladimir Gutenev has recently stated.

Gutenev added that the minimum tax rate for companies or sole traders engaged in cryptocurrency mining as a business activity should be at least 6 percent, according to Bitcoin.com.

He explained at a press conference that if cryptocurrencies are to be treated as securities in the Russian Federation, income tax must be paid when the mined coins are cashed out.

However, the legal status of cryptocurrency mining and other related activities in Russia has not yet been determined.

Russia government institutions are currently deciding how to define Moscow's regulatory approach.

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round

Saudi delivery startup BARQ secures $4m seed round
Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi delivery startup BARQ has secured $4 million in a seed round.

The money will be used to expand the firm’s geographic footprint in the Kingdom and diversify its product offerings.

The round was led by early stage venture capitalists OTF Jasoor Ventures, and Hambro Perks Oryx Fund — a Middle East and North Africa-focused investment fund according to Magnitt.

Sultan Holding, Saudi Venture Capital Co., family offices, and angel investors have also participated in as well.

“Technology is the heart of our startup; our location-driven solutions built using machine learning, route optimization, process automation, and chatbots help optimize the delivery process and cater to their fast-growing business needs,” Magnitt reported, citing BARQ executive Mohammad AlMarwani.

Founded in 2020, the startup provides prompt deliveries to business through its latest up to date delivery technologies

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion

Saudi glass manufacturer Obeikan tops Nomu on debut as it eyes industry expansion
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Obeikan Glass Co. has seen its shares soar 30 percent on its stock exchange debut, topping Saudi exchange’s parallel market, Nomu.

Shares hit SR88.4 ($23.6) at noon Saudi time, after the price guidance was set at SR68.

The company’s chief Fayez Abdulrazzag told Argaam that “the company’s management is working on finalizing the required paperwork to transition to the main market.”  

The decision to list came amid expansion plans to new transformative industries, which the executive said will “strengthen its financial position, enhance shareholders’ equity and have a positive impact on the company’s market value.”

He revealed a positive outlook for the firm’s financial performance going forward, supported by better selling prices and plans to reduce costs.

Addressing the supply chain crisis which weighed on businesses all over the world, Abdulrazzag said it had no impact on Obeikan’s operations, particularly in 2021.

The glass manufacturing company, which was founded in 2007, holds 50 percent of the Kingdom’s float glass market, according to the CEO. It exports its products to over 45 countries across the globe.

UAE’s AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO

UAE's AD Ports is set to list after raising $1bn from IPO
Updated 07 February 2022
Updated 07 February 2022
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the listing of its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will begin on Feb. 8, following its closing of 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in an initial public offering. 

The amount raised will be used to accelerate the company’s local and international expansion plans, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office reported. 

“With 90 percent of global trade travelling by sea, AD Ports Group plays a key role linking Abu Dhabi to markets around the world and facilitating economic diversification,” chairman of ADX, Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak, commented. 

Based in the capital of UAE, AD Ports Group is part of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., known as ADQ, as it holds a majority of 75.4 percent stake in the entity.

