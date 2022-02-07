Saudi digital transformation spending hits $3.19bn annually

You are here

RIYADH: Digital transformation spending by Saudi Arabia has reached SR12 billion ($3.19 billion) a year, according to Turki Al-Manea, executive director of investment at the Kingdom’s Digital Government Authority.

The money is being invested in cloud computing, new emerging technologies, and open source government software, Alarabiya reported.

Manea stressed the need to shift from capital to operational spending in the Kingdom, and to liberate government assets to the private sector through partnership and allocation models.

The different types of partnerships include complete allocation models — whereby the government platform is fully allocated to the private sector — or agreements that involve income sharing, he added. 

Topics: digital transformation Digital Government Authority (DGA)

RIYADH: BitOasis, an online crypto-asset trading platform in the Middle East and North Africa, announced on Monday that it will list four new crypto assets to proactively meet growing consumer demand.

The meticulously curated list includes some of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM).

BitOasis users can buy, hold and sell these tokens on the platform against AED, SAR and Tether (USDT) pairs.

It now offers 36 tokens to its user base across all the markets it serves.

As a follow-up to this extension, AED, SAR and USDT trading pairs for another batch of tokens, including Terra (LUNA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC)  are also expected to be launched on BitOasis in February.

This is the second of such releases in less than two months by BitOasis, as it extends its position as market leader in the MENA region’s thriving crypto ecosystem.

The token listing process is also subject to review by UAE government entities.

In addition to making new tokens available for trading, the firm is actively working on rolling out several new tech and business initiatives with a focus on enhancing customer experience.

Topics: economy CRYPTO BitOasis cryptocurrencies

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an A1 long term issuer rating to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, marking the agency’s first rating of the Saudi wealth fund.

The credit rating agency has also assigned an Aaa.sa long term issuer national scale rating and an A1 baseline credit assessment to the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, reflecting its strong fundamental credit strengths. 

Aligned with the Government of Saudi Arabia, PIF’s A1 issuer rating reflects its creditworthiness and the ‘very high’ level of interdependence between the Kingdom and PIF, according to Moody’s. 

The outlook on all ratings is stable. 

As one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, Saudi PIF is one of the main vehicles to grow the Kingdom’s non-oil economy and reduce its reliance on the hydrocarbon sector.

In line with Vision 2030, the fund has released its Vision Realization Program in 2018, entailing four pillars, namely growing the Fund’s assets, unlocking new sectors in the Kingdom, localizing cutting edge technology and knowledge and building strategic partnerships domestically and internationally.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia PIF Moody's

Alibaba Group Holding has registered an additional one billion American depositary shares with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in a move that could facilitate SoftBank Group Corp.’s selling of its stake in the American market. 

The registration allows an easier selling of ordinary shares, especially those that have never been registered with the Commission, Bloomberg reported citing analysts from Citi.

Japan’s SoftBank owns 5.39 billion ordinary shares of Alibaba, or a 24.8 percent stake, which hasn't been previously registered with US regulators, according to the investment banking group Citi. 

The move has also led to a drop in Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares by 5.7 percent on Monday.

The move comes as tech stock sell-off looms across Asia, with a turbulent market hitting Softbank’s portfolio, making it trade at its lowest price since March 2020, where stocks dropped as much as 9.8 percent in Tokyo. 

SoftBank reports earnings are set to be released on Feb. 8.

Topics: Alibaba SoftBank Corp

RIYADH: The National Fisheries Development Program plans to attract over $4 billion of foreign and local investment into Saudi Arabia’s fishing industry as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 scheme to diversify the economy.

The man tasked with making this happen over the next eight years is NFPD CEO Dr Ali Al-Shaikhi. His body is mandated by the government to expand the country’s seafood industry, boost food security and grow agricultural exports.

Al-Shaikhi told Arab News: “This was an idea that in 2010 transformed into an initiative. A steering committee hired KPMG to study the potential of the Kingdom’s seafood sector.

“The committee also visited many countries to study aquaculture, and they assessed potential Saudi seafood production, at over one million tons. A market study discovered that KSA seafood consumption per capita was less than 50 percent of the global average — 11 kilos rather than 24.

“Four years later, the committee’s report spelled out a clear strategy — to improve our aquaculture production facilities, and to increase production capacity. This was approved by the Royal Court, which assigned a program to implement the strategy.”

Al-Shaikhi joined the NFPD in 2017 after serving in the National Aquaculture Group and the Almarai food company

He said: “The NFDP works with the government and the private sector. We have a very good team and we have moved fast.

“We are focused on job creation, protecting the local markets and improving and promoting our seafood industry.”

He added: “We are preparing the platform for investment. We have spent almost SR300 million ($80 million) over the last three years only on research — carrying out feasibility studies, measuring environmental impacts, identifying the right species to be cultivated, calculating feed consumption rates and so on.

“We have created hatcheries for fish and fish feed and we are developing food processing techniques. Once all these critical elements are in place, the investor or farmer will have all the knowledge required and can just focus on production.

“Now we are working with the private sector to achieve our goals. We identify investment opportunities and make it easier and faster to invest in terms of new regulations and government support.”

Fishing is an age-old tradition in the Gulf, but aquaculture — the artificial raising, harvesting and processing of marine products — is an increasingly ‘smart’ industry demanding a range of specialized skills. How is Saudi Arabia preparing to meet this challenge?

“At present over 3,000 Saudis technicians are employed in our aquaculture sector,” Al-Shaikhi said. “We do not yet have academic colleges specific to aquaculture in the KSA, so we will help young Saudis to study aquaculture abroad.

“We are launching an initiative to develop one hundred Saudi [citizens] as aquaculture leaders — with 70 percent of funds coming from the private sector and 30 percen from the government.

“And we just signed an agreement with a local academic facility to train 3,000 Saudis for the aquaculture and fisheries sector. Foreign academics are coming in, so we will have knowledge transfer from them as well as from international governments we cooperate with.”

Al-Shaikhi noted: “Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing areas in the food sector. Worldwide it's growing 6 percent per year. This contributes to food security, job creation and rural development — and it’s sustainable in terms of the environment and climate change. 

“Aquaculture is one of the key elements that will improve the quality of life in many countries, and of course, we want this to happen in Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: National Fisheries Development Program fishing Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 1.74 percent to $42,420 at 1:12 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,067, up by 1.59 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Crypto exchange Binance has warned investors about an SMS scam, in which scammers sent SMS messages to crypto users informing them of a withdrawal request from an unknown IP address that they may want to cancel.

"There is a massive phishing scam via SMS with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website to harvest your credentials," Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance tweeted.

Zhao also advised that users should always go directly to the Binance website via a bookmark or type the URL into the browser. "Never click on links from SMS."

Binance is not the only crypto exchange that has been targeted by scammers using SMS scam tactics.

In August last year, the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase similarly warned of a phishing scam targeting Coinbase users.

Mining

The personal income tax of individual crypto miners who withdraw their earnings in the traditional financial system cannot be less than 15 percent, the head of the Russian Industry Committee at the State Duma, Vladimir Gutenev has recently stated.

Gutenev added that the minimum tax rate for companies or sole traders engaged in cryptocurrency mining as a business activity should be at least 6 percent, according to Bitcoin.com.

He explained at a press conference that if cryptocurrencies are to be treated as securities in the Russian Federation, income tax must be paid when the mined coins are cashed out.

However, the legal status of cryptocurrency mining and other related activities in Russia has not yet been determined.

Russia government institutions are currently deciding how to define Moscow's regulatory approach.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrencies bitcoin mining bitcoin

