UK must pressure Houthis to free detained Briton: Amnesty International
Houthi authorities have detained British national Luke Symons for five years without charge. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  Iran-backed Yemeni militia has held Luke Symons for almost 5 years without charge
  His family says he was tortured, forced to 'confess' to spying for London
LONDON: Rights group Amnesty International has urged the UK government to apply more pressure on Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to free a British man who has been detained without charge for almost five years.

Luke Symons, 29, from Wales, has been held by the Houthis in the capital Sanaa since his arrest at a security checkpoint in the southwestern city of Taiz on April 4, 2017. 

His family said he has been accused by the Houthis of spying for the British government but has yet to be formally charged with an offense.

His family added that Symons was tortured to make him “confess” to being a spy, and as a result of beatings his arm was broken.

Amnesty said he is being held in solitary confinement, and during his last phone call with family last week he said his detention conditions were having a serious detrimental impact on his physical and mental health.

His wife, a Yemeni national, expressed similar concern for his welfare after visiting him in jail last month.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s CEO, said: “Luke has already endured almost five grueling years behind bars, and it’s long overdue that the government properly engaged with his family and exerted sustained pressure on the Houthis to get him out of jail and back home to Cardiff.”

His local MP Kevin Brennan raised the issue in Parliament last month, saying Symons “is a young man from an ordinary Cardiff family with ties to Yemen because of Cardiff’s seafaring past. He is the innocent victim of the conflict who has been held without charge or trial for almost five years.”

Brennan added: “As he approaches his 30th birthday, I call for his captors to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he can be with his wife and child. I also call for the UK government to begin a new initiative to help secure his release before his mental and physical health deteriorate any further.”

A 2018 report by Human Rights Watch said: “The Houthi armed group in Yemen has frequently taken hostages and committed other serious abuses against people in their custody.”

Detainees endure “terrible conditions” that include “poor hygiene; limited access to toilets, causing some to defecate on themselves; and lack of food and health care,” HRW added.

They also have “no defined process for challenging their detention or reporting mistreatment.”

UK's Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  Diana Neslen, 82, tweeted in 2017: 'The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour'
  Dozens of Jewish Labour members currently under investigation, accused of antisemitism
LONDON: The UK’s Labour Party has dropped an investigation against an 82-year-old Jewish woman for alleged antisemitism after she threatened to sue it for unlawfully discriminating against her on the basis of her anti-Zionist beliefs, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Diana Neslen, a practicing Jew, was investigated by the party for the third time in just three years for tweets she posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers told the party that its investigation was unjustified and disproportionate, given that it rested on a single 2017 tweet in which Neslen said “the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

The letter added that if the party did not back down, Neslen would bring a lawsuit against it for discrimination and harassment, claiming that anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act.

Neslen described Labour’s backing down as “a big victory,” saying: “I’m pleased that they dropped it because it exposes the fact that they shouldn’t have done anything in the first place.

“But I also feel that I would have liked the issue of protected belief to have been addressed because I believe there are a lot of people who also, like me, are anti-Zionist, believe that it’s a perfectly legitimate belief, and they have no recourse.”

The party’s case against her had rumbled on since 2018, when it was under intense pressure to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

Neslen was sent a “reminder of conduct” in 2018, and was given a formal warning by the party in 2020, again relating to her social media activity.

Her lawyers said the second warning came despite none of her other tweets being written while she was a Labour member, and some having already been considered in a separate investigation.

Neslen said the party has refused to apologize to her. She added that she was a “committed Zionist” before she visited Israel, and pledged never to back down from her views.

“I want the conversation to continue, I want Jewish people to be able to be as free talking about anti-Zionism as they are about Zionism,” she said. 

“You shouldn’t silence people who you disagree with, and although Zionism is for many Jews a sense of identity, (it’s) not for all and we all have a right to our views.”

She called on Labour to drop cases against other party members facing similar investigations. 

Jewish Voices for Labour, of which Neslen is a member, says it knows of 46 Jewish Labour members who have faced or are facing disciplinary charges relating to allegations of antisemitism.

“To say that we are insulting Jews is wrong,” said Neslen. “We are acting in accord with what we regard as Jewish values and Jewish ethics, and I’m not going to change that.”

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as 'act of defiance'

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  Thaher Tarawneh and his friends had been forced to pray outside because prayer room was closed
  Formal probe underway as parents mull removing him from Ark Soane Academy over religious discrimination
LONDON: A Muslim schoolboy in London who was physically stopped by a teacher from praying was told it was an “act of defiance.”

Thaher Tarawneh, 12, had been forced to pray outside because his school’s prayer room was closed.

He and his friends were praying in the playground of the recently opened Ark Soane Academy when they were interrupted and aggressively told to “stop at once.”

Tarawneh continued to pray while his friends fled the scene. At that point, a member of staff allegedly grabbed him around the waist and removed his blazer from the floor, which he was using as a prayer mat.

He was then sent home for the afternoon and forced to sign a statement that he said was not a true reflection of events.

His father told MyLondon: “We try to educate our children to have certain beliefs, and it should not be up to any member of staff to try to challenge them.

“It is my understanding that the other children ran away because they were terrified of this staff member shouting.”

He added: “Thaher knows to not stop his prayer unless there is something urgent. So for this member of staff to interrupt that and then proceed to manhandle my son, it’s not acceptable.”

Tarawneh’s parents asked to see CCTV footage of the incident, but say their request was denied upon arrival at the school.

They have filed a formal complaint with the school and with Ealing Council. The school has confirmed a formal investigation is underway.

Tarawneh’s parents are considering removing him from the school, saying he may be “being discriminated against because of his religion.”

Matthew Neuberger, principal of Ark Soane Academy, said: “We investigated the incident when it was brought to our attention, including reviewing all available evidence and interviewing all involved.

“A formal complaint has now been made, and normal procedures will be followed to ensure this is dealt with fairly and appropriately.

“Our school prides itself on the support we provide to students of all faiths and none, and we are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone.”

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
Updated 07 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

  Pazurl Sohel, Harun Md found guilty by court in Sicily
  Speaking to Arab News, archbishop of Palermo praises verdict
ROME: A court in Sicily has sentenced two Bangladeshi men to 20 years in prison for detaining and torturing migrants in a camp in Libya.

Palermo Prosecutor Gery Ferrara, who coordinated the police investigation, said some of the victims accused defendants Pazurl Sohel and Harun Md of holding them captive and beating them for months.

The Bangladeshi pair reached Italy on May 28, 2020, in one of many migrant boat landings in Sicily.

They were reportedly identified by migrants who had been in the Libyan camp, and were arrested on July 6 that year.

Some of the victims provided prosecutors with videos filmed on their phones as evidence of the torture they suffered.

Investigators also found photos on Facebook of the defendants with AK47 rifles. Migrants said those weapons were used to repeatedly hit them.

“This verdict comes on the same day that Pope Francis denounced the ‘concentration camps’ in Libya, lamenting ‘how much those who wish to flee suffer at the hands of human traffickers’,” Corrado Lorefice, archbishop of the Sicilian city of Palermo, told Arab News, describing the situation as “inhuman and intolerable.”

Kashmir-born British lord jailed for child sex offenses

Kashmir-born British lord jailed for child sex offenses
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  Charges against Nazir Ahmed include 'serious sexual assault' against 11-year-old boy, 2 attempts to rape 16-year-old girl
  Judge: 'Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy'
LONDON: A Labour peer in the UK’s House of Lords has been found guilty and jailed for child sex offenses.

Kashmir-born Lord Nazir Ahmed, 64, was sentenced to five and a half years behind bars after being found guilty of assaults dating back to the 1970s.

The charges include “serious sexual assault” against a boy who was aged 11 at the time, and two attempts to rape a 16-year-old girl. Both victims, who attended the trial, have asked that he be stripped of his title.

Ahmed resigned from the House of Lords in November 2020, but retains his title due to a legal anomaly that means the law must be changed in order to remove his title.

“An overwhelming feeling of shame remained with me throughout my childhood and early adult years,” said his female victim.

“It was a burden I was made to carry, and it silenced me for many years. It’s now time for me to pass that burden to him — the pedophile who I know feels no personal shame.”

The male victim said: “I’m happy in that he got a lengthy custodial sentence, but not happy he’s still called a lord and everything that goes with it.

“It can’t be right that people are still referring to him as honorable Lord Ahmed — he’s a pedophile, there’s nothing honorable about that at all.”

 

Many took to Twitter in agreement. “WHY on earth isn’t he automatically stripped of his title, just what obscenities do you have to commit before this happens?!” asked one user.

Another wrote: “Shouldn’t any #peer convicted of any serious offence automatically lose their title? How come #LordAhmed ex Labour peer, a convicted paedophile is allowed to keep his?” She added: “really not ok.”

 

Others argued that his sentence was too lenient. “Anyone else think five years is not enough?” said one post.

In sentencing, Judge Lavender told Ahmed: “Your actions have had profound and lifelong effects on the girl and the boy, who have lived with what you did to them for between 46 and 53 years.

“Their statements express more eloquently than I ever could how your actions have affected their lives in so many different and damaging ways.”

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

  Ten crew members were on board the vessel at the time of the accident
LAGOS: Three crew members on board a Nigerian oil vessel that exploded and sank last week have been found alive while seven were still missing, the ship operator said.
The Nigerian FPSO Trinity Spirit — a floating production, storage and offloading vessel — caught fire following an explosion on Wednesday, but the blaze was extinguished a day later.
The vessel was located at the Ukpokiti Terminal, along the coast of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
Ten crew members were on board the vessel at the time of the accident.
Ikemefuna Okafor, the executive officer of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd. (SEPCOL), the vessel owner, said late Sunday “three crew members have been found alive in the community.”
He said the company would ensure they receive the appropriate medical attention.
However, Okafor said that “one dead body was discovered in the vicinity” of the vessel, but it was not immediately clear if it was a crew member.
“The identity of the dead body is yet to be ascertained,” he said, adding that efforts were ongoing to find the remaining crew members.
“Focus of our joint efforts is to prioritize investigations toward establishing the whereabouts, safety, and security of the seven crew members still missing, clean up and limit damage to the environment, and establish the cause of the explosion.”
The vessel had a processing capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels, according to the company’s website.
Environmental campaigners expressed fears of spills, but Idris Musa of the country’s spill detection agency NOSDRA, told AFP on Sunday “no spill incident yet other than emulsified oil in small quantity.”
Nevertheless, he said the agency was “watching more closely.”
Despite being Africa’s largest crude producer, accidents are frequent in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, although they usually occur on land.

