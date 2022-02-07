You are here

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m
RIYADH: Saudi dairy giant Almarai Co. announced the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Modern Food Industries by its subsidiary, Western Bakeries Co., for SR250 million ($67 million).

The acquisition makes Almarai Co. the full owner of Modern Food Industries, according to Saudi exchange Tadawul.

Through this acquisition, the company will gain a stronger position in the food sector in the region and support Saudi Vision 2030, local content, and food security.

 

Net foreign assets of the Central Bank of Kuwait witnessed the biggest net annual fall on record, according to data issued by CBK in its Monthly Monetary Statistics Bulletin.

In December 2021, net foreign assets of the central bank — represented mainly by its holdings of foreign currency and deposits with foreign banks — fell by almost 390 million dinar ($1.29 billion) bringing the 2021 annual decrease to a total of 1.79 billion dinar.

This figure came as the biggest net annual decrease since 1992, the earliest period for which data is available.

The December decrease was this year's second biggest monthly drop after March, when the central bank's net foreign assets plunged by 821 million dinar.

In 2021 the CBK net foreign assets experienced six monthly decreases compared to three decreases in 2020.

From 1992 to 2021 CBK's new foriegn assets have seen only three annual decreases: a 438 million dinar drop in 1993, 421 million dinar in 2002 and most recently a 797 million dinar drop in 2015.

On the other hand, holdings of US Treasuries by Kuwaiti residents did not see significant changes from January to November 2021, with their value varying within a range of $45-47 billion, according to the most recent data from the US Department of the Treasury.

“Kuwait's fiscal balance deteriorated sharply to a deficit of 15.4 percent in the financial year 2020/2021 (1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021) due to lower oil revenue, fiscal support measures to ease the effects of the pandemic, and a slump in economic activity,” the International Monetary Fund said in a concluding statement of the 2021 Article IV mission for Kuwait issued in October 2021.

The statement projected the fiscal balance to improve to a surplus of 2 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year 2021/2022, but warned that in subsequent years continued expenditure pressures and declining oil prices may result in a widening deficit and a decline in government net assets.

The IMF went on to say that because a law allowing for additional borrowing up to a debt ceiling of 60 percent of GDP is still before parliament, “the fiscal financing has relied primarily on drawing down Government Reserve Fund liquid assets.”

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and California-based VMware plan to collaborate in the fields of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

The companies plan to exchange ideas and expertise, exploring potential for software enhancements for organizations in the region and worldwide, according to an agreement signed at LEAP in Riyadh.

As a result of the collaboration, local procurement will be strengthened and increased. 

It aims to provide a model for digital best practice in Saudi Arabia and to promote digital transformation efforts across the energy sector.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 123 percent profit surge during 2021, driven by a reduction in costs.

Profit peaked to SR3.45 billion ($920 million), compared to SR1.55 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to a 33.4 percent decline in operating expenses, as well as an increase in operating income of 2 percent, the bank said in a statement to the Saudi exchange.

Lower impairment charges for credit losses limited the bank’s cost burden, while higher commission income drove the rise in operating income, it added.

The profit per share was solid during 2021 as it rose from SR1.24 to SR2.7.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has revealed ambitions to set up an innovation center for regional aquaculture genomic research and development, according to a senior official.

“To accelerate the adaptation of native species to the conditions of its sea cages, NEOM will lead a Red Sea marine species biotech development program that will also support other aquaculture production needs,” Juan Carlos Motamayor, executive director of NEOM’s food sector, told Arab News. 

The statements come as discussions around aquaculture become prominent across the region, led by the Kingdom’s hosting of the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference last month. 

Motamayor highlighted NEOM’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture, which is in line with its overarching goal of “regenerative tourism,” where preserving natural life is important. 

Speaking specifically about the futuristic Saudi city’s sea farming strategy, the NEOM official said their program is focused on cultivating Red Sea native species, and exploring ways to produce on a large scale. 

“Our aquaculture and marine species development programs showcase NEOM’s commitment to enriching marine life in the area and accelerating the growth of multiple native fish species through effective technological science-based solutions that are instrumental to conserving the natural environment,” Motamayor explained.

The projects also aim to contribute to the Kingdom’s self-sufficiency targets, and to support the growth of the seafood export sector, Motamayor added. 

These efforts will also contribute to NEOM’s goal to create job opportunities for locals. 

“NEOM’s seafood production projects and land-based aquaculture operations will be some of the largest in the Kingdom, unlocking unique work opportunities for local talent and further contributing to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” he said. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended higher for a second consecutive day on Monday, up 0.37 percent to 12,249 points, as the earnings wave continued.

The parallel market Nomu edged 0.14 percent lower to 25,281 points, led by glass manufacturer Obeikan on its debut, up 30 percent.

On TASI, Amana Insurance remained resilient as it topped the gainers with a 4.38 percent surge.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, inched up by 0.4 percent, while Alinma Bank declined 1.85 percent amid trading of over 13.5 million shares.

Petrochemical giant SABIC saw a 0.33 percent decline in its share price.

Shares in Saudi shipping giant Bahri were up 1.96 percent, after announcing the board’s recommendation to boost capital by 25 percent.

However, National Shipping Co., as it’s formally known, earlier reported an 88 percent fall in 2021 profit, as lower global shipping rates weighed on revenues.

Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. dropped 3.77 percent after posting a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their fiscal year starting Sept. 1, 2021, compared to a year earlier.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $92.98 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.58 per barrel as of 3:50 p.m. Saudi time.

