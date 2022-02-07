You are here

  Saudi Arabia's first international military fair sells out all exhibition space
Saudi Arabia's first international military fair sells out all exhibition space

Saudi Arabia’s first international military fair sells out all exhibition space
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inaugural World Defense Show has sold out all exhibition space for the upcoming event in Riyadh, its organizers said on Monday. 

The event, to be held at a purpose-built venue in Riyadh from March 6 to 9, is “ready to open its doors” to more than 450 companies from 37 countries to showcase their latest technologies from air, land, sea, and space security.

“The industry response has been overwhelming. It reveals major confidence from the global industry in the Kingdom’s defense market,” Andrew Pearcey, CEO at World Defense Show, said. 

The event is seen to bolster the Kingdom’s position in the military space, especially amid the government’s push to increase spending and drive localization. 

The World Defense Show was created by the General Authority for Military Industries. 

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 
Updated 16 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 

Saudi Exports targets 20 global exhibitions in 2022 to grow overseas markets 
Updated 16 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel and Dana Abdelaziz  

RIYADH: Saudi Export Development Authority will participate in over 20 international exhibitions in different countries during 2022, as it seeks to promote local products abroad and expand in different sectors, the manager of export intelligence department told Arab News.

This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ strategy to enhance the presence of Saudi products, support its competitiveness and find potential markets for exporters, Ameen Rayes said. 

In a bid to boost exports, the authority has recently launched an international tendering service, where exporters can learn about existing projects in foreign markets in different sectors, including construction, telecommunications, information technology and fintech. 

“In 2022, the authority will provide a set of market studies and access plans for a range of technical services and business solutions systems for government and commercial services,” Rayes told Arab News. 

These plans would highlight promising opportunities in emerging markets, define the strategy for penetrating the optimal markets and potential buyers, and review accurate information about competitors to determine the competitive advantage of the national companies, Rayes explained. 

On a similar note, Saudi Arabia non-oil exports saw a 34 percent increase during the third quarter of 2021, amounting to SR195 billion ($52 billion), compared to the same period in 2020.

The most prominent sectors are petrochemicals, building materials, vehicles and spare parts.

Topics: Saudi Exports Development Authority

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m

Almarai subsidiary completes Modern Food Industries acquisition for $67m
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi dairy giant Almarai Co. announced the acquisition of a 25 percent stake in Modern Food Industries by its subsidiary, Western Bakeries Co., for SR250 million ($67 million).

The acquisition makes Almarai Co. the full owner of Modern Food Industries, according to Saudi exchange Tadawul.

Through this acquisition, the company will gain a stronger position in the food sector in the region and support Saudi Vision 2030, local content, and food security.

 

Topics: Almarai Modern Food Industries Western Bakeries Co

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years

Central Bank of Kuwait net foreign assets suffer biggest fall in at least 30 years
Updated 7 min 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Net foreign assets of the Central Bank of Kuwait witnessed the biggest net annual fall on record, according to data issued by CBK in its Monthly Monetary Statistics Bulletin.

In December 2021, net foreign assets of the central bank — represented mainly by its holdings of foreign currency and deposits with foreign banks — fell by almost 390 million dinar ($1.29 billion) bringing the 2021 annual decrease to a total of 1.79 billion dinar.

This figure came as the biggest net annual decrease since 1992, the earliest period for which data is available.

The December decrease was this year's second biggest monthly drop after March, when the central bank's net foreign assets plunged by 821 million dinar.

In 2021 the CBK net foreign assets experienced six monthly decreases compared to three decreases in 2020.

From 1992 to 2021 CBK's new foriegn assets have seen only three annual decreases: a 438 million dinar drop in 1993, 421 million dinar in 2002 and most recently a 797 million dinar drop in 2015.

On the other hand, holdings of US Treasuries by Kuwaiti residents did not see significant changes from January to November 2021, with their value varying within a range of $45-47 billion, according to the most recent data from the US Department of the Treasury.

“Kuwait's fiscal balance deteriorated sharply to a deficit of 15.4 percent in the financial year 2020/2021 (1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021) due to lower oil revenue, fiscal support measures to ease the effects of the pandemic, and a slump in economic activity,” the International Monetary Fund said in a concluding statement of the 2021 Article IV mission for Kuwait issued in October 2021.

The statement projected the fiscal balance to improve to a surplus of 2 percent of gross domestic product in the financial year 2021/2022, but warned that in subsequent years continued expenditure pressures and declining oil prices may result in a widening deficit and a decline in government net assets.

The IMF went on to say that because a law allowing for additional borrowing up to a debt ceiling of 60 percent of GDP is still before parliament, “the fiscal financing has relied primarily on drawing down Government Reserve Fund liquid assets.”

Topics: Central bank of Kuwait CBK

Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing

Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing

Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and California-based VMware plan to collaborate in the fields of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

The companies plan to exchange ideas and expertise, exploring potential for software enhancements for organizations in the region and worldwide, according to an agreement signed at LEAP in Riyadh.

As a result of the collaboration, local procurement will be strengthened and increased. 

It aims to provide a model for digital best practice in Saudi Arabia and to promote digital transformation efforts across the energy sector.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco VMware cloud computing

Banque Saudi Fransi reports 123% profit surge for 2021

Banque Saudi Fransi reports 123% profit surge for 2021
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi reports 123% profit surge for 2021

Banque Saudi Fransi reports 123% profit surge for 2021
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Banque Saudi Fransi has reported a 123 percent profit surge during 2021, driven by a reduction in costs.

Profit peaked to SR3.45 billion ($920 million), compared to SR1.55 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was mainly attributed to a 33.4 percent decline in operating expenses, as well as an increase in operating income of 2 percent, the bank said in a statement to the Saudi exchange.

Lower impairment charges for credit losses limited the bank’s cost burden, while higher commission income drove the rise in operating income, it added.

The profit per share was solid during 2021 as it rose from SR1.24 to SR2.7.

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi

