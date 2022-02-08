You are here

Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy

Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy
A view of a farm next to a desalinated water project at the resort area of Marsa Shagra near Marsa Alam on Egypt’s southern Red Sea coastline, Egypt, Oct. 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt is seeking to develop new ways to save water, demand for which is expected to increase due to population growth
  • Country is implementing several new projects for water desalination, sewage treatment, and agricultural drainage treatment and recycling
CAIRO: Egypt’s minister of electricity and renewable energy said his ministry has received offers from the world’s largest specialized companies to implement seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy.

These offers are being evaluated with the aim of finding the most competitive prices, Mohamed Shaker said during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and other officials.

Egypt is seeking to develop new ways to save water, demand for which is expected to increase due to population growth, amid the threat of decreased supply of Nile water due to Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam.

Assem Al-Sakani, minister of housing, utilities and urban communities, said the strategic plan to build seawater-desalination plants is based on six five-year plans until 2050, with the aim of providing enough drinking water to meet natural population growth.

Egypt is implementing several new projects for water desalination, sewage treatment, and agricultural drainage treatment and recycling.

This is in support of the state’s policy of rational water management with the possibility of using renewable energy to reduce the environmental footprint and the cost of consumed energy.

Egypt has allocated more than 7,650 sq. km of unused land for new and renewable energy projects, including solar and wind.

Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank
Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank
  • The Shin Bet says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces on Tuesday.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s internal security agency says security forces killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks.
The Shin Bet says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces on Tuesday. No Israelis were killed or wounded in the shooting, it said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths.

US military commander praises UAE's 'effective' air defense system against Houthi attacks

US military commander praises UAE’s ‘effective’ air defense system against Houthi attacks
US military commander praises UAE’s ‘effective’ air defense system against Houthi attacks

US military commander praises UAE’s ‘effective’ air defense system against Houthi attacks
  • His visit comes after a series of terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against civilians in the UAE
ABU DHABI: A top US military commander on Monday praised the UAE’s effective air defense system after it intercepted recent Houthi missile attacks on the country. 

General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), told state news agency WAM that the US would work with the gulf country to further improve its defense system.

“We are happy to see that THAAD [the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system] employed successfully by UAE in the first two combat employments of that system. So, that’s been very good, and I know that it sends a strong message of reassurance to everyone in UAE,” said McKenzie, who is on an official visit to the UAE.
 
His visit comes after a series of terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against civilians in the UAE. 

The UAE’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced in January that its forces had intercepted and destroyed missiles launched by the militia in Yemen.

General McKenzie, who oversees the US forces in the Middle East, added: “We are working with our partners here in the region and with the industry back in the United States to develop solutions that would work against drones. We would like to work against drones what we call ‘Left of Launch,’ [which means] before they can be launched.”

“And if you can’t do that, you will certainly be able to shoot them down as they reach their intended target,” he explained. “In all of those areas we’re working with our friends internationally as well as with industries in the US to become more effective at that.”

McKenzie emphasised that his visit was ‘a great opportunity’ to assure the UAE of the US’ constant support and the strong ties between with the two nations. 

“I think the UAE has one of the most professional militaries in the region. They’re very well-led, and I think the UAE is a very safe and secure place,” he said.

Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 1

Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 1
Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 1

Dubai introduces fee for single use plastic bags from July 1
  • The Dubai Government has also invested in several projects aimed at turning waste into resources
  • General public has also been encouraged by government officials to practice waste segregation and disposal
DUBAI: Dubai announced on Monday that it will introduce a fee of 25 fils for single-use plastic bags from July 1. 

According to state news agency WAM, the move is in line with enhancing environmental sustainability and encouraging individuals to reduce the excessive use of plastics. 

The Executive Council of Dubai approved the policy, which will be implemented across all stores in the emirate, including online and e-commerce deliveries.

With sustainability becoming a global priority, the new policy will be evaluated over several stages until single-use bags are completely banned within a span of two years.

The changes aim to improve the environment in order to enhance residents’ quality of life, as studies have shown a direct correlation between the two. 

In parallel, government entities in Dubai have implemented programs that will help enhance environmental protection and resource conservation. 

These include integrated waste management strategies for the emirate; reducing harmful fishing practices such as banning the use of nets; and the enforcement of fees for waste disposal, which was implemented at the beginning of the year.  

The Dubai Government has also invested in several projects aimed at turning waste into resources. 

The general public has also been encouraged by government officials to practice waste segregation and disposal.

Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy

Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy
Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy

Sanctions should not block aid for civilians in need: UAE envoy
  • Emirati ambassador tells Security Council that sanctions should constantly be reappraised and potential related humanitarian issues addressed
  • US envoy said that it was the legal and moral right of states to impose sanctions on their own where appropriate
NEW YORK: The UAE on Monday said that sanctions remain an important tool under the UN Charter in maintaining international peace but underscored that sanctions should avoid adverse humanitarian or socioeconomic effects and their unintended consequences.

Sanctions “should not hinder the work of humanitarian organizations or (prevent) life assistance from reaching those in need," Emirati Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Abushahab told the Security Council.

He highlighted the need to minimize, while setting up a sanction regime, any potential unintended consequences sanctions may have.

“The council’s responsibility to address the humanitarian imperative does not end with its initial design of sanctions,” Abushahab said.

“The council should be responsive to issues as they arise, and seek to address them.

“This would be of benefit to all — the civilian population of affected countries, the humanitarians and private-sector actors who operate within that context, but also the member states bound to implement sanctions.”

Abushahab’s remarks came at a Security Council meeting convened by Russia, who holds the presidency of the council this month.

The signature Russian event aimed to allow council members to examine a host of issues related to UN sanctions.

In its concept note for the meeting, Russia acknowledged the Security Council’s shift from imposing comprehensive sanctions to targeted sanctions to mitigate their unintended effects on civilian populations but warned that a careful humanitarian assessment was often ignored while designing sanction regimes.

Russia said that the Security Council should consider suspending sanctions during emergency situations “to prevent additional humanitarian and socioeconomic pressures on countries under sanctions.”

Rosemary DiCarlo, under-secretary general for political and peacebuilding affairs, reminded the council that sanctions were “not an end in themselves” and should work in tandem with “direct political dialogue, mediation, peacekeeping and special political missions.”

“There are currently 14 council sanctions regimes,” DiCarlo said. “They support conflict resolution in Libya, Mali, South Sudan and Yemen.

“They constrain the proliferation activities of the DPRK and the terrorist threat posed by (Daesh), Al-Qaeda and their affiliates.”

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the Security Council should continue to use sanctions “to improve the lives of people in conflict zones, protect civilians and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes.

However, she lamented that “certain (Security) Council members have blocked critical designations of peace process spoilers, high-profile terrorists, human rights abusers and sanctions evaders.

“They have blocked the routine appointment of members of sanctions expert panels, including experts in humanitarian affairs. They make it harder for the tool to work as intended. We need to work together to fix this.”

The US envoy added: “When member states willfully ignore sanctions evasion activity or fail themselves to live up to the commitments we have all made to enforce these measures, they undermine the tool’s utility and the work of the council itself.

“Meanwhile, it is the legal and moral right of individual member states or other multilateral groups to impose sanctions on their own, where appropriate, to achieve these important ends.”

Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, at the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, at the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
Abbas loyalists win top jobs at embattled PLO

In this file photo taken on May 25, 2021, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gives a joint statement with the US secretary of state, at the Palestinian Authority (PA) headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AFP)
  • Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestine Liberation Organization named loyalists of Mahmud Abbas to top leadership posts on Monday, with Hussein Al-Sheikh appointed to the organization’s executive committee.
But no decision was made on naming a new PLO secretary general and chief negotiator with Israel, two key posts held by Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting coronavirus.
At the end of the rare two-day meeting of the PLO’s central committee, officials said the roles would be filled at a later date.
Ahead of the meeting, analysts had said the 86-year-old Abbas, the PLO’s chairman, was seeking to elevate Sheikh, perhaps to position him as a favored successor to take charge as president of the Palestinian Authority.
Mohamed Mustafa, another Abbas supporter who chairs the Palestinian Investment Fund, was selected to take the executive committee seat vacated by Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned in 2020.
Abbas loyalist Rawhi Fattouh was elected chair of the Palestinian National Council — the PLO’s parliament in exile.
Analysts have said that support for the PLO, an organization founded in 1964 and charged with leading the battle for statehood against Israel, was growing increasingly unpopular among Palestinian people, amid frustration over its failures to hold open elections for key positions.
Addressing PLO executives on Sunday, Abbas pledged commitment to reform, calling it a “continuous process.”
But as the meeting started Sunday demonstrations calling for Abbas’s resignation were held in Ramallah and in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas Islamists.
Hamas is not part of the PLO, and has boycotted the organization over its decision to negotiate with Israel.

