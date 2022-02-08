You are here

Lower expenses push SAIB's net profit to $283m during 2021

Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021

Lower expenses push SAIB’s net profit to $283m during 2021
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Profits of the Saudi Investment Bank, also known as SAIB, have jumped to SR1.06 billion ($283 million) during 2021, bolstered by a fall in expenses.

This represents an 8.38 percent profit leap from SR979 million a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

The hike in profits was mainly attributed to lower operating expenses as well as an increase in net special income, the bank said in a statement.

Owing to lower provisions for credit losses that fell by 39.7 percent during the year, operating expenses of the bank were cut by 6.5 percent.

The bank’s earnings per share edged up from SR1.25 to SR1.34 in 2021.

TASI declines in tandem with oil prices: Closing bell

TASI declines in tandem with oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI declines in tandem with oil prices: Closing bell

TASI declines in tandem with oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, closed lower on Tuesday, following a decline in the oil market.

The main index, TASI, closed down 0.19 percent, at 12,226 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 0.33 percent to 25,366 points.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $90.84 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $89.69 per barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Automotive Services Co., SASCO ranked first among today's gainers, with an increase of 7.90 percent gain.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. was the highest faller, with a 4.68 percent decline 

The largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco ended the session 0.54 percent higher.

Al-Othaim Markets Co. gained 2.80 percent, despite a 32 percent fall in net profit for 2021 to SR305 million ($81 million).

Leading Saudi fitness company, Leejam Sports Co. edged up 3.23 percent following the appointment of a new CEO

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi bank declined by 0.67 percent, while Bank Aljazira climbed 1.58 percent.

 

'End of the road' for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official

’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official

’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

The European Union agreed on Tuesday to prolong until June 30, 2025 permission for Britain’s clearing houses to continue serving customers in the bloc, with officials saying it would be the final extension.


Clearing has become a Brexit battle ground between Britain and the EU as the bloc seeks control over euro-denominated trades to build “strategic autonomy” in capital markets.


The London Stock Exchange’s LCH unit in London clears about 90 percent of euro interest rate derivatives, a contract widely used by companies in the EU to insure themselves against unexpected moves in borrowing costs.


Mairead McGuinness, financial services chief at the executive European Commission, said she will also propose measures to reduce “our excessive dependence” on major clearers based outside the bloc and to improve the attractiveness of EU-based clearers while enhancing their supervision as volumes increase.


The EU was forced to extend clearing permission for LCH and two other clearers in London, ICE and LME Clear, after failing to persuade banks and their customers to shift the activity from London to Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex in Frankfurt fast enough.


An abrupt end to cross-border clearing would have disrupted markets, but EU officials believe three years will be long enough to shift enough business without needing a further extension.


“It’s clearly the end of the road, there will be no extension after those three years,” an EU official said.


Eurex said on Tuesday that average daily cleared volumes in interest rate swaps grew to a record 276 billion euros ($314.75 billion) in January, a market share of 22 percent.


“In the long run, euro clearing has to take place in Europe,” said Markus Ferber, a German member of the European Parliament, adding London has benefited from EU inaction.

REDUCTION TARGETS


The EU’s 46-page consultation paper is asking for views on possible “negative and positive” incentives, such as forcing EU market participants to open and use a clearing account with the clearer in the bloc, and imposing targets on customers to cut their use of specific UK clearers.


Incentives could include hiking capital charges on EU banks exposures to UK clearers to encourage a shift in clearing across the Channel, along with forcing more private and public entities like asset managers and pension funds in the EU to clear their trades, an EU official said.


The range of products that must be cleared could also be broadened.


EU customers account for a minority of the London Stock Exchange’s euro clearing business, and the bourse said it was focused on ensuring orderly functioning of markets. ICE had no immediate comment.


The four-week consultation period will be followed by a “communication” setting out the way forward, with a legislative proposal in the third quarter.


Data would be collected from market participants to monitor how their exposure to UK clearers is cut over time, but EU officials declined to say how much clearing would need to move to satisfy the bloc’s authorities.


Banks have warned they could shift clearing from London to the United States, where clearing houses already have long-term access to EU customers.


Eurex focuses on euro-denominated clearing but banks say they want to stick with LCH in London because it offers clearing across several currencies to cut the amount of capital and collateral needed.
 

Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Michael Glackin

Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie

Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie
Updated 17 min 21 sec ago
Michael Glackin

Europe's gas storage will run out in six weeks if a Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupts supplies, a leading energy consultancy has warned.

The report from UK group Wood MacKenzie said it will be impossible for European countries to find alternative volumes to meet demand.

The warning comes hard on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s threat to shut down Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russian President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2, which is not yet operational, stretches for almost 800 miles from Russia across the Baltic into Germany.

Any threat to it could force Putin to react, potentially cutting off Russian supplies to Europe through its existing pipeline.

Wood MacKenzie said: “Were all gas flows (from Russia) to stop today, existing gas storage would run out in six weeks. Demand destruction would be massive and if the disruption was prolonged, gas inventory couldn’t be rebuilt through the summer.”

It added: “We’d be facing a catastrophic situation of close to zero gas in storage for next winter. This scenario highlights how dependent Europe has become on Russian gas and the critical role diplomacy and commercial sensibilities have to play to ensure supplies keep flowing.”

Europe gets almost 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and the report said it would be impossible to find alternative supplies to meet its current demand.

Against the backdrop of a fall in Russian gas exports to Europe, Liquefied Natural Gas imports have doubled in recent years and accounted for about 20 percent of Europe’s gas supply in 2021.

However, the consultancy said: “LNG volumes into Europe surged through the fourth quarter (of 2021) to hit record levels in January. Warmer temperatures in Asia prompted LNG traders to reroute cargoes to take advantage of higher prices in Europe, temporarily reducing European buyers’ requirements of Russian imports. That though has now reversed with the arrival of cold weather lifting Asian spot LNG prices.”

The controversial Nord Stream 2 outlet bypasses Ukraine and Poland and has been at the center of Putin's standoff with Kiev. Critics say that the natural-gas pipeline will strengthen Russia's hand in Europe and isolate Ukraine.

The pipeline, which would sharply reduce the cost to Russia of exporting its gas, is still awaiting final approval from the European Union but Ukraine is concerned once Nord Stream 2 is operational it will lose around $2 billion (SR7.5 billion) a year in so-called transit fees.

European gas imports from the existing Nord Stream pipeline, which runs through Ukraine, have halved since 2019 amid accusations that Putin was withholding supplies to Europe to drive up prices and pressure regulators to approve Nord Stream 2.

Wood MacKenzie said: “Russia also has a lot to lose – not least its reputation as a reliable supplier of gas; and Nord Stream 2 which is in danger of becoming a white elephant. Should Europe choose to wean itself off Russian gas it’s a bullish signal to LNG developers in the US, Qatar and beyond.”

Germany relies on Russia for around 50 percent of its natural gas supplies and would be the biggest beneficiary of Nord Stream 2 should it and the EU give it final approval.

Berlin has been accused of failing to support fellow NATO members in Eastern Europe as Russia has built up around 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border in recent weeks.

While NATO members have sent weapons and advisers to Kiev, Germany sent 5,000 helmets for Ukrainian troops.

Russia’s central bank is estimated to be sitting on $600 billion in reserves giving it an ample short term buffer in the event it is hit with sanctions on its banks or the country’s energy exports.
 

Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO

Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO

Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO
  Shyft on Tuesday released teaser images of the van
Updated 41 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Specialty vehicle manufacturer Shyft Group Inc. said on Tuesday it expects to begin building a medium-duty electric delivery van at a plant in the southeastern United States by mid-2023, marking another entry into the commercial EV space.


The company, based outside Detroit, will begin delivering the custom-built electric vans in the second half of this year to customers for testing, Chief Executive Daryl Adams told Reuters.


Details of the plant are still being finalized, but it will have an initial annual capacity of 2,500 vans, and Shyft will subsequently add similar factories in the West and middle of the country, he said.


Shyft’s van will have a driving range of 150 to 175 miles, with the ability to enhance that with expanded battery options. Adams declined to say which company would supply the batteries or what the starting price for the van would be.


Shyft said last June it eventually planned to offer an electric van platform and subsequently said it would build a Class 3 medium-duty electric delivery van from the ground up.

It has built custom chassis for about 50 years, and has converted gasoline-powered vehicles into electric ones over the last decade.


With countries and regions like China and Europe pushing for zero-emission vehicles and companies promising carbon neutral operations over the next several decades, the push for electric commercial vehicles has intensified.

Large automakers like Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co. and Stellantis, as well as such startups as Rivian plan to build electric vans.


Adams said most of those vehicles are smaller Class 2 vans, and Shyft’s decision to enter the Class 3 EV van space came in response to demand from a customer base that includes United Parcel Service, FedEx and Amazon.com. The company has invested up to $75 million on the program.


“Unable to find a viable EV chassis option in the market, we decided to build our own,” Adams said.


Shyft on Tuesday released teaser images of the van, which will be shown at the NTEA work truck show in Indianapolis in early March, after which it will begin taking orders for the vehicle.


Shyft will also sell the platform used for the electric van to other manufacturers who want to use it in other markets, including recreational vehicles and municipal buses, Adams said.


Prototypes of the vans will be built at Shyft’s plant in Plymouth, Michigan, before final production transitions to the new plant. The location for that factory is being selected from among three sites that Adams did not identify. 

ADIB's interest revenue could hit $123m next year, says CFO

ADIB’s interest revenue could hit $123m next year, says CFO
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

ADIB’s interest revenue could hit $123m next year, says CFO

ADIB’s interest revenue could hit $123m next year, says CFO
Updated 56 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, or ADIB, could make revenues from raising interest rates of 450 million dirhams ($123 million) in 2023, the bank’s chief financial officer told CNBC Arabiya.

Every increase in interest rates by 50 basis points adds 120 million dirhams in revenue for the bank, Mohamed Abdel Bari noted.

He added that the bank does not expect corporate tax law to have an impact on its distribution policy.

