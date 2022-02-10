UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report

You are here

A woman walks next to a child by tents at Camp Roj, housing family members of people accused to belong Daesh. (File/AFP)
  • ‘Compelling evidence’ they were trafficked by Daesh against their will: Parliamentary inquiry
  • About 20 British families currently detained in Kurdish-administered camps
LONDON: There is “compelling evidence” that British women and children were trafficked by Daesh to Syria against their will, a parliamentary report published on Thursday has concluded.

After a six-month inquiry, the All-Party Parliamentary Group on trafficked Britons in Syria found that systemic failure by UK public bodies had enabled Daesh to traffick vulnerable women and children as young as 12.

The report found evidence of a “siloed approach to counter-terrorism and anti-trafficking by UK police and other authorities,” which meant “key decision-makers failed to recognize signs of grooming and that vulnerable young girls were at risk of being lured out of the country by traffickers.”

About 20 British families are currently detained in Kurdish-administered camps in northeast Syria. 

According to the NGO Reprieve, most of those women are victims of trafficking and were subjected to sexual and other forms of exploitation after being transported to Syria as children, coerced into traveling there, or kept and moved within the country against their will.

Conservative MP Andrew Mitchell, co-chair of the APPG, said: “The government’s approach to British nationals detained in Syria is morally reprehensible, legally dubious and utterly negligent from a security perspective.”

The Home Office has moved slowly to repatriate citizens in those camps, instead often stripping them of their citizenship out of security concerns.

This method, said Mitchell, is “unsustainable, as recent IS (Daesh) attacks on Kurdish detention facilities have shown. The US has told us to bring British families home and our European allies have shown us how. Any ministers still clinging to the current failed policy would do well to read this report, which sets out the potentially catastrophic consequences of continued inaction.”

The APPG warned that those victims could be exposed to violent ideologies, re-trafficked elsewhere, or the facilities holding them could be breached — as was the case in the Daesh assault on a prison in Hasakah — and holding them there also presents a risk to the global effort against terrorism.

In one case, British police, school and health professionals were all aware that a number of girls were experiencing domestic violence at home and knew that their father had removed them from school.

But it was a whole month after they had been taken to Syria before the local authority raised “safeguarding concerns” with the family doctor and proceeded to complete a child-missing-education form.

Another girl was prevented from leaving the UK with a man who was not from her family, but authorities did not alert her family, and she left the country the next day. 

Her family believe they could have prevented her from going to Syria if authorities had told them she was attempting it.

The UK, along with many other countries, has been grappling with the question of what to do with Daesh recruits now stranded in Syria.

London has chosen to block their return by removing their citizenship where possible, as is the case with Shamima Begum, who traveled to Syria as a minor and now claims she was the victim of trafficking.

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
  • The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK’s national day at Expo 2020, the world’s fair taking place in Dubai
Updated 48 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Britain’s Prince William embarked on his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, where the future monarch is highlighting his passionate work around wildlife conservation and climate change.
The visit by Prince William marks a significant milestone in relations between the UK and the UAE. The prince is expected to meet with Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the son of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Queen Elizabeth II first visited the UAE as monarch in 1979, while Prince Charles’ last visit was in 2016.
There are more than 100,000 British citizens living in the UAE and more than 6,000 British companies operating in the country, according to the British Business Group in Dubai and Northern Emirates.
The Duke of Cambridge’s visit coincides with the UK’s national day at Expo 2020, the world’s fair taking place in Dubai. Prince William is expected to visit the UK pavilion and tour the $7 billion grounds of the Expo site, where he will discuss the importance of conservation efforts with young Emiratis, officials and conservationists.
One initiative close to Prince William’s heart is United for Wildlife, established in 2014 by the duke to help facilitate efforts to counter the trade in illegal wildlife.
Prince William, who is traveling without his wife, Kate Middleton, also will use his time in Dubai to draw attention to The Earthshot Prize.
Launched by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in late 2020, The Earthshot Prize held its first-ever award ceremony late last year, offering five, $1.36 million prizes to innovators, entrepreneurs and scientists seeking solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems.
This year’s award ceremony will be held in the United States. Last year’s finalists will showcase their innovative solutions to an audience at Expo following a speech by the duke.
Among the founding funding partners to the prize is Dubai-based global ports operator DP World, in partnership with Dubai Expo 2020.
The duke, like his father Prince Charles, has long used his platform to advocate for greater environmental awareness, warning that the Earth is at a tipping point and facing irreparable damage unless action is taken to repair the planet.
He started his tour in the UAE with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park to learn more about the emirate’s local conservation efforts.

In a meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the two discussed their work on globally impactful sustainability initiatives.

They were briefed on Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi’s (EAD’s) ongoing work to protect the environment and enhance biodiversity and the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative.

The initiative marks Prince William's visit, aiming to establish the emirate as a leading global centre for research and innovation on mangrove conservation and resilience.

The initiative, which will be implemented by EAD and has formed its first partnership with conservation charity the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) – of which Queen Elizabeth II is patron – will provide a platform for innovation in mangrove research, climate change mitigation, and community engagement. It will also see a state-of-the-art mangrove nursery established in Abu Dhabi as a research, learning, and outreach centre.

The initiative will enable the mass scaling of mangrove recovery as a key nature-based solution to biodiversity and climate crises through research and innovation. These areas will provide sources of connection to nature, carbon stores, havens for biodiversity and sustainable incomes for local communities.

The programme will also develop outreach, training, and advocacy for mangrove restoration in local contexts and global networks.

While at the park, they spent time with several school students and planted mangrove saplings, and discussed the importance of young people's commitment to sustainability efforts, now and in the future.

Jubail Mangrove Park opened in January 2020 to help protect biodiversity, raise awareness of the emirate's rich mangrove ecosystem, and showcase its natural heritage.

The Duke of Cambridge is also expected to meet with UK sports figures as the Queen’s Baton Relay makes it way around Dubai’s Expo site to pavilions of countries in the Commonwealth — mostly territories with former colonial ties to Britain.
The baton contains a message from Queen Elizabeth and travels to all 72 nations and territories ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Katy Holmes, general manager of the British Business Group in Dubai, said Britons are really excited about the prince’s visit because it sends a positive message about strengthening a bilateral relationship so well established by Queen Elizabeth II, who marked 70 years on the throne Sunday.
“He’s very well regarded as a royal and he is the future of the UK monarchy, so I think there’s interest from that perspective. But it’s also a celebration of Expo,” said Holmes, who is among those invited to attend an evening performance at Expo that will be attended by Prince William.

(With AP and WAM)

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines

Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
  • Noman made the statement during a session by the UNICEF Executive Board Bureau, in New York
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthis have recruited more than 30 children to fight in the frontlines, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Marwan Noam said. 

Noman made the statement during a session by the UNICEF Executive Board Bureau, in New York. 

He also said that the Yemeni government collaborated with UNICEF and came up with necessary action-plans to help end the recruitment of children in armed conflicts. 

Noman clarified that the action plan was signed by both parties in 2014.

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities

UAE government lifts restrictions on activities, event capacities
  • Al Hosani pointed out that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made available to children aged five to 11 in accredited healthcare centers
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Restrictions on activities in the UAE have been lifted and events will return to full capacity, as the country sees a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, a government confirmed. 

Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), who spoke at a weekly government media briefing. 

“In light of the decline in infection rate and further recovery measures, the country, today, is announcing the cancellation of restrictions on events and activities for various economic, tourism and entertainment facilities, and shopping malls and modes of transportation, to reach their maximum capacities by mid-February,” Al Dhaheri explained.

“It was also decided to raise the maximum capacities at social events, including weddings and funerals, and local authorities will determine the numbers of participants allowed,” he added.

In terms of mosques and places of worship, Al Dhaheri explained that the social distance between worshippers has been reduced to one meter, instead of the previously implemented two-meter rule. 

He said that the country’s authorities would continue to monitor the situation and adjust safety procedures according to the pandemic’s developing status both locally and internationally. 

Also speaking at the briefing was Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector, who highlighted the community’s responsibility in maintaining the country's achievements and supporting sustainable recovery.

She said the health sector continud to provide eligible people with vaccines. So far, 100 percent of the country’s population has received their first dose, while 94.75 percent are fully vaccinated.

Al Hosani pointed out that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be made available to children aged five to 11 in accredited healthcare centers.

“Scientific studies conducted by relevant international advisory commissions in charge of ensuring the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, including the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children, confirmed its clear that it benefits all age groups, as it reduces infections, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths,” she said.

Authorities have stressed that vaccines do not serve as substitutes for adhering to the COVID-19 precautionary measures, which include wearing face masks and respecting social distancing guidelines. 
The Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management in Dubai also announced on Wednesday that all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai will gradually return to full capacity from Feb. 15, in line with NCEMA’s decisions. 

The committee expressed its appreciation for the community's commitment to the country’s preventative measures.

Libyan prime minister unharmed after assassination attempt: Al-Hadath TV

Libyan prime minister unharmed after assassination attempt: Al-Hadath TV
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Libyan prime minister unharmed after assassination attempt: Al-Hadath TV

Libyan prime minister unharmed after assassination attempt: Al-Hadath TV
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh escaped unharmed from an assassination attempt in Tripoli, Al-Hadath TV reported early on Thursday.

Dbeibah was on his way home when still unidentified assailants shot at his car, the network said.  

The assassination attempt ihad been referred to the prosecutor general for investigation, according to a report by Reuters quoting an unnamed person close to the prime minister.

Such an attempt, if confirmed, would aggravate the crisis over control of Libya, where Dbeibah has said he will ignore a vote scheduled by the eastern-based parliament later on Thursday to replace him.

Dbeibah was installed in March as head of the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNU) that was meant to oversee the run-up to an election in December.

Rival factions have been jostling for position after the election process fell apart amid disputes over the rules, such as the legitimacy of Dbeibah’s own candidacy for president after he pledged not to run.

The parliament, which mostly backed eastern forces during the civil war, has declared the GNU invalid and will hold a vote on Thursday to name a new prime minister to form another government.

However, the UN’s Libya adviser and Western countries have said they continue to recognize the GNU and have urged Libyan political institutions to instead focus on holding elections.

The parliament said this week that no elections would be held this year.

(With Reuters)

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures

Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
  • The men are the latest in a long line of activists detained since the October 25 military takeover
  • Plain-clothed officers arrested Khaled Omar Youssef, a former minister of cabinet affairs
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security agents on Wednesday arrested two leading figures including an ex-minister from the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the civilian group driving protests against last year’s military coup.
The men are the latest in a long line of activists detained since the October 25 military takeover led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in which the civilian leadership and FFC figures were ousted.
Plain-clothed officers arrested Khaled Omar Youssef, a former minister of cabinet affairs, during a meeting of the FFC bloc at the headquarters of the Sudanese Congress Party, senior member Mohamed Hassan Arabi said.
Officers said they were affiliated with a police station in Khartoum without elaborating, Arabi added.
Also arrested was Wagdi Saleh, a leading figure of the protest movement and an FFC spokesman, according to FFC leader Omar Al-Degeir.
The reasons for their arrest were not immediately clear.
The arrests come a day after the two men joined an FFC delegation for talks with UN special representative Volker Perthes, as part of efforts launched last month hoped to resolve the deepening crisis.
Leading FFC figure Yasser Arman said the latest arrests “will affect the UN process.”
Youssef and Saleh were among the figures who were detained immediately after the coup, before they were released weeks later.
Since the coup, the authorities have launched a deadly crackdown on regular mass anti-coup protests, leaving at least 79 people killed and hundreds wounded, according to independent medics.
The October military power grab, the latest coup in Sudan since the independence, has sparked wide international condemnation and punitive measures.
The United States, which suspended $700 million in assistance, has warned there would be “consequences” if a crackdown by the authorities continues.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” Lucy Tamlyn, the US charge d’affaires in Sudan, wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.
The BBC said three of its reporters were also briefly arrested on Monday while covering anti-coup protests in Khartoum, but the trio were released later that day.
Multiple journalists have been targeted while covering the protests.

