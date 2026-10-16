LONDON: GB News presenter Alex Armstrong and social media commentator Bernadette Spofforth have agreed to pay substantial damages to Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the Green Party, over false claims that he took part in riots in Leeds in 2024.

Both defendants apologized to Ali at the High Court in London on Friday after he sued them for defamation over social media posts alleging he had participated in the unrest.

Samantha Thompson, representing Armstrong and Spofforth, told the court that both apologized for the serious harm caused to Ali’s reputation and the distress he had suffered.

Ali, a member of Leeds City Council, attended the anti-police Harehills riots in July 2024 to help emergency services and call for calm, the court heard. Separately, West Yorkshire Police are investigating threatening messages reportedly sent to him following allegations he attended a rally in support of the Iranian government.

Ali, who has served as deputy leader of the Green Party of England and Wales since 2025, said he received death threats on social media after the claims circulated.

He has also demanded apologies from the former prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke over comments made in Parliament suggesting he had supported the Iranian regime.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Shelbrooke said he was “appalled” to see the Green Party deputy leader “once again protesting in support of the ayatollah.” Starmer responded: “I think we’re all shocked by the actions of the deputy leader of the Green Party, perhaps not surprised, given their recent turn of direction.”

Ali rejected the allegations in a social media post, saying he was “proudly anti-war and anti-racist” and had attended a Stop the War protest. He said attending the demonstration did not mean he supported the Iranian regime.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had received reports of threatening messages on social media and were making enquiries.