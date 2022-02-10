You are here

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Lord Glitters romps home to win the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes, at Meydan, last year. (Twitter Photo)
Laura King

  • Leading the charge at Friday’s Group 2 Singspiel Stakes will be Lord Glitters, back in Dubai for a third year
  • We see another golden oldie in the Listed Business Bay Challenge, when the eight-year-old D’bai returns for his fourth Carnival
One of the highlights of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is the number of returning equine heroes we get to see each year.

This week’s Group 2 Singspiel Stakes – Friday’s official feature – is a great example of this. Leading the charge is the great grey Lord Glitters, back in Dubai for a third year. The nine-year-old, trained in the UK by David O’Meara, won this race last year, also adding the G1 Jebel Hatta, and will be hard to beat again.

One of his main rivals is Godolphin’s Zakouski, running at his third Carnival. His only defeat here came at the hands of Lord Glitters in this race last year, although he lost to the same rival in Bahrain in November. Then we have Freescape, trained by David Marnane in Ireland. The chestnut, easily recognisable thanks to his big white face, is also a Dubai regular and this is his fourth season in the sun. His is a story of perseverance as he’s yet to win in 10 starts at Meydan. Part-owned by restaurateurs the McGettigans family, we can expect some big celebrations if this guy gets to the line first.

Freescape can perhaps take inspiration from Dubai Icon, who took three years and eight races to get his first win here. It was worth the wait, as Saeed Bin Suroor’s six-year-old hacked up by eight and a half lengths last month. A repeat of that effort will make him hard to beat in the Listed Curlin Stakes, a prep for the Dubai World Cup, although he does face a Group 1 winner in Fawzi Nass’ Salute the Soldier, who is on his third Carnival and has four wins here so far.

We see another golden oldie in the Listed Business Bay Challenge, when the eight-year-old D’bai returns for his fourth Carnival. A winner here three times, he will be hard to catch. His rivals include another old-timer in the O’Meara-trained Summerghand, who makes his 62nd career start this week, and sixth in Dubai.

It’s not all about the old boys, however. One of the most exciting younger horses in action is Meraas, who runs in the concluding Group 3 Al-Shindagha Sprint.

An impressive winner on local debut in December, the five-year-old is owned by Maitha Salem Mohammed Belobaida Alsuwaidi, whose family is steeped in racing history. Her grandfather, Mohamed Obaida, owned Sayyedati, winner of the British 1000 Guineas back in 1993, and the family has had recent success with Group 2 winner Dubai Honour and prolific stayer Nayef Road. Just 23, Maitha is as enthusiastic an owner as you could wish to meet and success this week for Meraas could ensure her family’s long tradition with racing continues for many years to come.

Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be 'outstanding' for Newcastle United

  • Back-to-back wins means the Magpies will stick with many of his performing players as he beds the new Brazilian signing into the team
  • Eddie Howe: ‘Bruno has a massive part to play – you can see from his cameo that he is full of confidence and is going to be a top player for us’
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists Bruno Guimaraes’ time at Newcastle United will come, after revealing why he left the record signing out of his Magpies’ starting XI.

Newcastle recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League midweek with a 3-1 win over Everton, the first time they had won two in a row since May 2021.

And Howe's side did so mostly without $55.6 million Guimaraes, who was handed his debut but only in the closing stanza of the St. James’ Park encounter.

The decision was met with surprise across Tyneside, with fans keen to see their exciting new Brazilian international in action. However, as the result attests, it turned out to be the right call.

Howe said: “We won our last game 1-0 and the big thing for me is I have to reward players that play well. In my opinion, changing the team and leaving players that don't deserve to be left out is a dangerous thing to do.

“Also, new players coming in have to earn their place. I was really pleased with the performance at Leeds. I felt Sean Longstaff was very unfortunate not to start the game for what he gave in that match. I understand everyone is excited to see the new signings and I'm the same, I'm no different, I want to give them their opportunity but I've always got to do what's right for the team. I felt this was the right team for the game. Who knows what that looks like for Aston Villa.

“Bruno has a massive part to play. You can see from his cameo that he is full of confidence and is going to be a top player for us. But even this period of adjustment for Bruno is a good thing where he can watch and learn. There is so much you have to pick up when you come to a new team. He's going to be an outstanding talent for us.”

While Guimaraes may get his opportunity to shine in front of another sell-out home crowd on Sunday, one player who will definitely miss out is Matt Targett.

As per Premier League rules, players on loan cannot play against their parent club and with Aston Villa in town it means, for one weekend at least, that the left-back must sit this one out.

However, that is likely to hand an opportunity to another new boy in Dan Burn.

Whoever starts, Howe is delighted with the mix of players he has brought in since arriving.

“One of the biggest things for me when we recruited players in the January window was the attitude and commitment they were going to bring to the team. We have got a really good group of players here and what we didn't want to do was disrupt that harmony and mindset, we wanted to enhance it with people that can lead, talk and have been in this position before potentially and have experience of the league.

“It's quite a mix to find those players but all the guys that have come in have enhanced the mood so far.”

Since the buyout of United by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports and Media, positivity has reigned supreme. Newcastle has felt like a club and a city reborn, one of hope, progress and joy.

That was underlined on Tuesday as the United fans showed their love and support for the players with yet another remarkable flag display at the famous Gallowgate and Leazes ends of St James’ Park.

It was something definitely felt by the players - Kieran Trippier said he had not experienced an atmosphere like it as a player - and by Howe.

“Unity is everything at a football club from top to bottom. You need that unity. We all have the same aim. From the players to the staff, to the owners and supporters, we all want to see Newcastle United win.

“If we all have the same aim, and we're unified, it's a massive, massive thing ticked then we just have to produce the right coaching sessions and tactical plan and the players have to execute it. It sounds simple to achieve but it's actually very difficult to achieve.

“I have felt a unified club since I came in and I'm going to work very, very hard to keep that.”

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women
Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women

  • Despite calls for longer-format matches as women’s international cricket emerges from pandemic-imposed constraints, emphasis remains fixed on short formats
Between the end of November and mid-January, there was a distinct shortage of women’s international cricket. This situation was corrected in enthralling fashion by the Australia England series which ended on Feb. 8.

The multi-format series comprised of one Test match, three one-day internationals, and three T20s, the overall winner being determined on a points system, four points being on offer for the Test and two for the shorter-format matches.

As the top-ranked women’s team in all formats, Australia emphasized that status in a convincing win in the first T20 match in Adelaide, while rain allowed only 4.1 overs to be bowled in the second T20 and none in the third. This left Australia with four points and England two, courtesy of one point for the abandoned matches.

Victory for Australia in the Test match at Canberra would have secured an unassailable eight points out of the 14 on offer for the series. In a contest of wildly fluctuating fortunes, the result depended on the very last over, England needing 12 runs to win and Australia one wicket. Commentators and players alike were of the opinion that this was one of the great, dramatic, Test matches, a wonderful advertisement for both the longer format and women’s cricket.

Australia had recovered from a shaky first-innings start to score 337, before England was rescued by its captain, Heather Knight, who scored 168 in a total of 297. After losing the final two sessions of day three to rain, Australia declared its second innings on 216, asking England to score 257 from 48 overs to win in what would have been the biggest fourth innings chase in women’s Test history.

Their top-order batters set about the task with alacrity, reaching 218 in 40 overs, thus requiring 40 in the final 10 with seven wickets remaining, a position from which victory seemed likely. However, Australia mounted a remarkable fightback, claiming six wickets for 29 runs, leaving England requiring 13 runs from 12 deliveries. Instead of attempting to score the runs, the tactic was threefold: To secure the draw, prevent a loss that would have handed the Ashes to the hosts, and plan to win the three ODIs. This safety-first tactic came to naught, as Australia crushed England in all three ODIs.

The thrilling Test-match finish was watched by a combined average audience, excluding streaming, of 437,000 on the Seven Network and Foxtel. This was more than double the final day viewing figure for Australia’s women’s Test against India in October and higher than the opening ODI against England in January. Future opportunities for repeat performances are distant, as Australia’s women are not scheduled to play another home Test match until 2026.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s women, who are ranked No. 2 in the world, hosted the West Indies. An original schedule had the two teams pitched to play three T20Is and five ODIs between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6, hurriedly revised to four ODIs. No doubt, this reflected the desire of both teams to prepare for the eight-team Women’s ODI World Cup tournament in New Zealand, due to start on March 4.

While South Africa had qualified by a superior position in the world ODI rankings, the West Indies came through a qualifying competition in November in Zimbabwe. This was abandoned mid-way through because of travel restrictions imposed on the back of a COVID-19 outbreak. If the tournament had played out to its conclusion, there is a possibility that the West Indies might not have qualified.

Rain interfered with the first match, causing abandonment part-way through South Africa’s reply. The West Indies innings was notable for the performance of opener, Deandra Dottin, who scored 150 out of the total of 224. Dottin was also in the limelight in the second match, sharing a super-over of 25 runs that determined the West Indies as victors after both teams had been bowled out for 160. South Africa clinched the series by winning the last two matches.

Further preparation for the women’s ODI World Cup will take place between New Zealand, and India. Starting on Feb. 9, six matches are scheduled – one T20 and five ODIs – all of which are now to be concentrated in Queenstown, South Island, in order to cut down on domestic travel and reduce the likelihood of exposure to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Pakistan women’s team commenced the final phase of its preparations on Jan. 27 with a 10-day pre-departure camp in Karachi, after which the team travelled to New Zealand on Feb. 8. The draw has pitted them against India in their first match on March 6.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started its preparations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s National Academy on Jan. 29. The team has played little ODI cricket since October 2019, apart from the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. There, it beat Pakistan and the US, but lost to Thailand. Ultimately, Bangladesh’s lack of game time did not prevent it from qualifying, because its overall ranking was ahead of the other teams in the abandoned tournament.

One of the issues surrounding the setting up of international cricket matches during the coronavirus pandemic has been the cost of creating bio-bubbles. These require sponsorship and/or investment for which a return is expected and difficult to provide in countries where viewing engagement is not strong. This was the case for the underprepared Bangladesh women’s team.

As women’s international cricket emerges from pandemic-imposed constraints, emphasis remains fixed on the short formats.

Although Australia and England’s exhilarating four-day Test match has reignited calls for more women’s Tests to be played, the game’s authorities are displaying limited appetites to encourage it.

Instead, expansion of the women’s game is being expressed in terms of future T20 competitions in India and Pakistan and July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Promisingly, rumors abound of a Test being added to the South African women’s forthcoming short-format series in England.

Surely, multi-format series offer the most immediate route to developing, promoting, and assessing the potential for women’s Test cricket.

Bulgaria’s Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts catch the eye at Expo 2020 Dubai

Bulgaria’s Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts catch the eye at Expo 2020 Dubai
Bulgaria's Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts catch the eye at Expo 2020 Dubai

  • While many high profile athletes have visited, for the winning rhythmic gymnastics team it was a chance to receive acclaim they were denied behind the closed doors in Tokyo
When Cristiano Ronaldo showed up at Expo 2020 Dubai two weeks ago, there was, unsurprisingly, a frenzy to catch a glimpse of one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Before that, superstars like Lionel Messi and Usain Bolt had been among the many athletes to visit to the exhibition.

Expo 2020 has provided a platform for participating nations to showcase the best of their athletes to live audiences.

This week, Bulgaria’s gold-winning rhythmic gymnastics team at the Tokyo Olympics performed for crowds over two nights, one on the country’s special Expo Day.

“It was a real pleasure to be part of Expo 2020 in Dubai and perform two nights representing Bulgaria,” said Simona Dyankova, who was joined by colleagues Stefani Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova at the Bulgarian pavilion.

“The experience has been incredible. The crowd was very lively and we were warmly welcomed. We are extremely impressed by the hospitality and Expo 2020 hope that will come back soon again.”

For the young athletes, it was a chance to receive the acclaim that years of hard toil — and eventual success — deserved, but that had been denied to them as they performed and received their gold medals behind close doors in Japan.

“We’ve been together since 2016 until the Olympics,” said Dyankova. “Because the Olympics were postponed for one year, we had two years to prepare that amazing routine we did. And it was changing all the time during these two years, getting more complicated, and more complicated to make it perfect.”

The delay brought about by the pandemic had its negatives and positives.

“At the beginning it was very difficult for us of course, knowing that it’s postponed with that one year it was difficult to accept it,” said Zafirova. “Also it was very difficult to practice together because we couldn’t practice in the sports hall. But actually this one year gave us the time to make everything that amazing gave us the opportunity to indulge in the games.”

Dyankova added: “It was very difficult for us also because there were also rumors that there will be no Olympics at all, which was kind of heartbreaking after all these hours … but we tried not to pay attention and keep towards our goal.”

The team always maintained a belief that the rescheduled games in 2021 would be their moment of glory.

“As much as we believed that we could win at the Olympics, at the same time, it seemed really impossible that it could be done,” said Kiryakova. “Actually the gold medal, we hadn’t won it in Bulgaria at all, and we really wanted to bring that to Bulgaria and to be proud of it. And we knew that we had a really good chance because we had really the most complicated routine of all, and we knew that it’s really difficult, but (that) if we did it perfectly, we should win.”

The realization that they had claimed the top podium position took a while to sink in.

“There’s one word I can say about it, (it) felt like a miracle,” Kiryakova said. “It feels like something amazing happened, like you’re not connected to the earth. The feeling was really amazing.”

In that moment, the effort, through all the doubts brought about by the delay, wasl vindicated for the athletes.

“During these two years, we’ve imagined this moment so many times,” said Dyankova. “When it really happened it felt like all the labor we put into it, it was worth it. Finally, we managed to complete our dreams.”

And what does it feel like to represent Bulgaria at Dubai Expo?

“We were really happy to be here, it’s our first time in Dubai and we like it very much,” Dyankova said. “We’re really happy that we were chosen to represent Bulgaria, because we already showed that we can do that in the best possible way.”

 

UAE Cycling Federation announces official partnership with Spinneys UAE to raise sport’s profile

UAE Cycling Federation announces official partnership with Spinneys UAE to raise sport’s profile
UAE Cycling Federation announces official partnership with Spinneys UAE to raise sport's profile

  • As part of the partnership, the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge has been officially added to UCI Gran Fondo World Series for 2022 season
  • Regional-wide event, in its 12th year, will feature new race routes and options for cyclists of all ages and abilities on Feb. 19
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates Cycling Federation and Spinneys UAE have announced an official partnership, in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, to continue the growth of the sport of cycling in the UAE.

The new partnership between the UAE Cycling Federation and Spinneys UAE will promote the highest standards of safety, well-being and sporting integrity, and serve as a commitment to growing the sport of cycling across the UAE, as well as closely aligning with high-profile events including the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

On the official launch of the new partnership, Saeed Harreb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, said: “It is with great pleasure that we reveal today this strong, new partnership between Spinneys UAE and the UAE Cycling Federation. The sport of cycling in Dubai is one which has grown significantly in popularity over the last decade, and we look forward to seeing how the sport continues to expand and evolve in the city of Dubai as a result of this important alliance.”

Under the new partnership, the UAE Cycling Federation and the Union Cycliste Internationale Gran Fondo has revealed that the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge will be included in the UCI Gran Fondo World Series calendar for 2022. The 92 km road race, in its 12th year, will join sanctioned events from across the globe in the 28-race World Series for 2022, with the top 20 percent of cyclists qualifying for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships, which will be held in Italy in September.

During the press conference, the official partnership agreement was signed between the UAE Cycling Federation and the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Cycle Challenge, under which the event and all its activities will be organized in accordance with the requirements of the UAE and International Cycling Federations. Through aligning in key events including this year’s Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, the partnership aims to support the growth of the sport of cycling and expand its presence in the UAE.

The new partnership aims to enhance health, safety and sports integrity standards, confirming the partners’ commitment to developing cycling across the country according to the highest standards, in addition to uniting efforts in hosting and organizing major sports competitions, including the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycling Challenge.

Following the official announcement of the partnership and this year’s UCI Gran Fondo Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge race for 2022, Mansoor Juma Buosaiba, president of the UAE Cycling Federation, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Spinneys UAE and continue to support the growth of our great sport across the nation. The addition of the locally beloved Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge to the UCI Gran Fondo World Series is an important moment in the sport’s development in the UAE, and it is our aim to continue to provide our passionate cycling community here in the UAE with fitting platforms to enjoy one of the world’s greatest sports.”

During the official announcement, Hareb and Buosaiba presented the coveted yellow leaders’ jerseys to the current frontrunners of this year’s DUBAI BIG 5 challenge, Gregory Simpson and Babita Khatri. Following their strong performances in the opening rounds of this year’s competition, Simpson and Khatri will wear the yellow jersey from the front of the peloton in this year’s final race in the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge main event on Feb. 19.

This year’s event will feature the main UCI Gran Fondo Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge alongside the new Live Well Outride, a shorter 40 km course to allow new members of the UAE’s cycling community to participate in the local classic on Feb. 19.

“We’re thrilled to officially reveal the new race routes for the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge and the new Live Well Outride race for 2022,” said Stewart Howison, race director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge.

“There are many incredible sights to take in along the new routes for this year’s races, including Dubai’s Emirates Hills and Jumeirah Islands, the Montgomery Golf Course and the crown jewel of the Expo 2020 Dubai site,” he said. “It’s something we’ve been waiting eagerly to share, and we are now counting down the days to an incredible weekend of sporting action for cyclists of all ages and stages in our passionate community here in the UAE.”

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s loss to Chelsea in the semifinal of FIFA Club World Cup

5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s loss to Chelsea in the semifinal of FIFA Club World Cup
5 things we learned from Al-Hilal's loss to Chelsea in the semifinal of FIFA Club World Cup

  • The Saudi and Asian champions can be proud of their gallant performance in the 1-0 defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s European champions
Chelsea defeated Al-Hilal 1-0 in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday thanks to a first-half Romelu Lukaku goal. The Saudi team, however, improved noticeably after the break and took the European champions all the way to the final whistle.

Here are five things we learned from the action in Abu Dhabi. 
1. Al-Hilal should be proud and a little disappointed

At half-time, the English media were not impressed with the Asian champions and the general consensus was that Chelsea would go on to win the game by a healthy margin. By the end, however, plenty of credit was given to the 17-time Saudi Arabian champions and most thought they deserved something from the game. If this had been a league game then a draw would have been a fair result.

Chelsea had the first half when they were dominant and Al-Hilal had the second. It was just one mistake that made the difference. Yasser Al-Shahrani was perhaps not expecting Kai Havertz’s cross to reach him but when it did, the ball bounced off his chest backwards and presented Romelu Lukaku with an unmissable chance. Just that one second was the difference. Chelsea also had that little bit of streetwise experience. On more than one occasion, there were subtle and clever fouls to stop the early stages of an attack, tactics that the referee could have clamped down on a little more than he did. 

 
2. The performance bodes well for the World Cup and beyond

The Saudi Arabian internationals, and there are plenty in this team, performed well and, assuming the Green Falcons get to Qatar, they should be able to give anyone a game. Central defender Ali Al-Bulaihi was facing some of the best attackers in the world but gave as good as he got.

Mohamed Kanno has been in great form since he almost left the club in January and was a driving force in midfield, while Mohammed Al-Breik improved and grew in confidence as the game went on and Salem Al-Dawsari caused problems. It should give Saudi Arabia confidence going ahead and it should also give the players more motivation to go and try their luck in Europe.

It was clear from the game that these stars are good enough for the big leagues. If they can match the European champions then they can match anyone. As Chelsea’s impressive Marcos Alonso said: “They were a stubborn opponent. It was a difficult game for us but we got through in the end.”

 
3. Al-Hilal flew the flag for Asia but now want more

There have been quite a few meetings between the champions of Europe and Asia over the years and Europe has always won out. However, there have not been many games like this where the result was in doubt until the end and the UEFA representatives were hanging on and grateful to hear the final whistle. In the past, there was a feeling that too many Asian teams were simply focused on having a big game against a glamor opponent and then were happy to go home. Not this time.

There is a real sense that Al-Hilal now feel they have unfinished business. Players in the team and club officials were clear that their focus was to return to the tournament by winning the AFC Champions League again and once back on the global stage, they want to win. This is a natural step for a team that has won the Asian title more than any other. Asia is no longer the limit of Al-Hilal’s ambitions, They are not satisfied with just participating at the Club World Cup but want to win. 

 

4. Matheus Pereira shows his class

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia from West Bromwich Albion last summer, the Brazilian playmaker has not quite performed to the heights expected. He was a standout in the English Premier League last season, even though his team was relegated.

In the first half, the 25-year-old was not so impressive and gave the ball away too much, lapses which often resulted in a Chelsea chance. In the second half, he moved a little further up the pitch, saw more of the ball and with the attackers sharper and providing plenty of movement had more influence. His touches and vision showed his class, and his pass for Moussa Marega was sublime.

It was the kind of chance that you don’t get very often against a team like Chelsea, and it is the kind of chance that needs to be taken. Pereira is a class act and if he can maintain such levels of performance on a regular basis then Al-Hilal will take some stopping in Asia.

 5. Jardim is right to echo Mosimane’s complaints

Before Al-Ahly’s semifinal with Palmeiras, coach Pitso Mosimane voiced his unhappiness about the format of the FIFA Club World Cup, which allows the South American and European champions to go straight into the semifinals while the rest play one game or perhaps two games more. Jardim agreed.

“This is a warning to FIFA,” he said. “We have the best clubs in the world here, but it is unfair some teams have to play four matches in eight days and other teams can rest and only play two. Their teams are rested. I do not think that is fair. Always the same team wins and there should be more care in the schedule so the teams from Asia and South America have a chance to win the Cup.”

It is always best to voice such concerns before the game and Jardim is correct. It is good to see Asia and Africa standing up for themselves. It can’t be right that the two strongest teams in the tournament have fewer games to play. If this is truly to be a global competition, it simply has to be a fair one in which all teams are treated equally.

