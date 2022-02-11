You are here

High-ranking US Muslim soldier performs Umrah, meets Saudi counterparts
Col. Khalid Shabazz with other soldiers and counterparts. (Supplied)
Updated 11 February 2022
Joseph Hammond

  • Practicing his faith is a key part of Col. Khalid Shabazz’s job in the US military, where he is a chaplain providing support and religious counseling to thousands of US soldiers
  • Col. Khalid Shabazz’s work also involves providing emotional support to a wide range of soldiers from all faiths
LOS ANGELES: Col. Khalid Shabazz is the highest-ranking Muslim soldier in the US military, which has more than 5,000 Muslims.

Shabazz recently visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

“My impression of Saudi Arabia was almost hypnotic,” Shabazz told Arab News. “I loved everything about it. I felt at peace and like my life has been a purpose of getting here all my life. I took the trip to fulfill my destiny of getting closer to God.”

Practicing his faith is a key part of Shabazz’s job in the US military, where he is a chaplain providing support and religious counseling to thousands of US soldiers.

While most chaplains are from various Christian dominations, some are representatives of Judaism, Islam and other faiths.

Currently, there are six Muslim chaplains in the army, three in the air force, and one in the navy.

 


As representatives of their different faiths, chaplains wear insignia to denote their faith — and for Muslim chaplains, it is a crescent.

Yet, faith-based counseling is only a tiny part of what chaplains do when they put on a soldier’s uniform.

Shabazz’s work also involves providing emotional support to a wide range of soldiers from all faiths.

Given his rank and seniority, Shabazz is responsible for the spiritual needs of thousands of soldiers and also oversees many chaplains of lesser ranks.           

Apart from performing in Makkah and visiting Madinah, Shabazz also conducted important meetings with counterparts in Saudi Arabia to enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two allies.

“The Saudis were professional, strategically aligned, and pragmatic on goals of ensuring they had the highest level of education for their imams to lead in the fight against intolerance and extremism,” he said.

It was not his first encounter with the Saudis. In late, December a delegation of Saudis visited Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

The group of seven Saudi military officers was led by Maj. Gen. Musfer Hassan M. Al-Qahtani, the assistant general director of the General Administration of Religious Affairs.

The visit served to build ties and discuss ways to counter extremism and build religious tolerance.

 


Shabazz was one of the American military officers who had met and welcomed the delegation and prayed with them.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s directorate general of religious affairs team is developing a program to combat and treat manifestations of extremism, terrorism, and instilling a culture of moderation within the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the Department of Defense and other defense entities,” said Maj. Joshua Levine, US Air Force Central Command in a media statement.    

Shabazz’s path to becoming the highest-ranking Muslim in the US military is unlikely.

Raised as a Christian, he attended a Christian university in Texas. Despite being a promising basketball player he fell in with the wrong crowd.

One evening a violent altercation led him to be beaten with a shovel and shot in the back. After recovering, he was forced out of university, after which he joined the military.

In the 1990s, as a soldier, Shabazz took an interest in the ideas and life of African-American Islamic leader Malik El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X.

He converted to Islam and took Shabazz as his last name in homage to his hero.

 


A chance encounter with a Christian chaplain guided him to reorientate his military career, and he began to focus on Islamic studies.

He completed a seminary program and studied Arabic in Jordan. His recent trip to Saudi Arabia also included a stopover in Jordan.     

Shabazz is also a TikTok star with about 43,000 followers. 

“After 26 years (of being a Muslim), I finally earned my Shabazz,” he said in his final post from Makkah, referring to Malcolm X.

Shabazz said that after seeing “all colors ... from blue-eyed blonds to black-skinned Africans” performing the acts of pilgrimage together, he understood that problems of racial prejudice could be overcome through Islam.            

Saudi authorities continue COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities continue COVID-19 health inspections
JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities are continuing health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

The municipality of Jeddah carried out 2,819 visits to commercial centers and facilities in one day, identifying 16 violations. Field teams closed two commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,063 inspection tours in one day, identifying 73 violations. Authorities closed three commercial outlets for breaching health regulations.

Violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

KSrelief’s prosthetics center provides vital services in Aden

KSrelief’s prosthetics center provides vital services in Aden
ADEN: The prosthetic limbs and physical rehabilitation center in Aden governorate has provided 846 services for 418 beneficiaries in the past month. It continues to provide medical services for Yemenis with the support of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Its work this month included the manufacturing, fitting and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 171 patients, covering their delivery, measurement and maintenance.

The center also provided other treatments for 247 patients, including physical therapy and consultations.

This project is part of the Kingdom’s efforts, represented by KSrelief, to improve the capacities of the health sector in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the mobile medical clinics of KSrelief provided treatment services for 387 patients in the Hajjah governorate in one week.

KSrelief has implemented 672 projects in Yemen at a total cost of more than $3.9 billion. Yemen is among the top beneficiaries of KSrelief’s assistance.

Who’s Who: Yara Al-Assaf, acting head of legal affairs at Saudi Exports Development Authority 

Who’s Who: Yara Al-Assaf, acting head of legal affairs at Saudi Exports Development Authority 
Yara Al-Assaf has been acting general manager of the legal department at the Saudi Exports Development Authority since December 2021.

Prior to that she worked at the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), first as a senior legal specialist between October 2019 and November 2020 and then as team leader of the contracts, agreements and legal consultation department.

Between May 2016 and September 2019, Al-Assaf was an associate at the UK-based global law firm Clyde & Co. Her role encompassed advising clients on various legal issues, settling disputes, drafting and preparing trial documentation, and representing clients in court.

She had earlier worked as a compliance specialist at Riyad Bank in 2015, and as a trainee associate at Al-Fallaj law firm in 2014.

In those roles she assisted various corporate and banking groups, advising on commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, as well as Islamic finance, corporate finance and restructuring.

Al-Assaf completed a bachelor’s degree in law at Prince Sultan University in 2014, and earned her attorney license from the Ministry of Justice in 2018.

While at university, Al-Assaf took the opportunity to intern at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center’s legal affairs department in 2013, and at the Human Rights Commission’s international relations department in 2010.

She has honed her academic and professional skills by attending a number of workshops and training programs, including a women’s legal litigation course through the Women’s Rights Foundation, a foreign account tax compliance act regulation course at Riyad Bank, practical training on the new government tender and procurement law at Monsha’at, and legal training sessions on Islamic finance and anti-money laundering at Clyde & Co.

 

 

Women-led farmers’ market showcases local produce in Eastern Province

Women-led farmers’ market showcases local produce in Eastern Province
ALKHOBAR, Saudi Arabia: Juthoor Market, a farmers market in Alkhobar that returned last month after a two-year hiatus, is the brainchild of three local women: Reem Al-Suqair, Ghsoon Al-Belushi and Noura Al-Dulaijan.

The fifth staging of the market, at Prince Saud bin Naif Park, featured 20 local vendors, 10 farmers, a food and beverage section and several abaya booths, along with music and activities to keep shoppers entertained as they browsed.

The first market took place in early 2019 and two more followed in January and in February 2020. Another was planned for March but had to be canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened. It finally made a triumphant return in January this year, and another market took place last weekend.

“We started Juthoor Market in 2019 and it was a change from our original idea, which was a guide for activities in Khobar,” Al-Dulaijan told Arab News.

“We decided to change the direction to events because, at that time, there was a boom and bloom in events and we saw an opportunity in making it local, because all of those events didn’t have that focus; they were more about entertainment than local produce or local products.

“We went for the name ‘Juthoor’ because it means ‘the roots of Shargiyya’ or ‘the roots of Saudi.’ We wanted to expand on that idea and not just make it products but also to make it about local plants and flowers and anything that is done, designed or created by a local.

“It is for the people, by the people — that’s the idea. We wanted it to be for people coming in from outside and we wanted it to be for those who live here, to help them learn how to enjoy living here.”

Al-Belushi added: “We wanted to create a destination for families on the weekend where everyone can go to this market and have a good time. We noticed a lot of events that were happening just attracted a specific segment, such as the younger 21-25 age group, but we wanted something that the entire family can come to and enjoy.

“Unlike other markets or other events that have a hundred booths and you go there and you see five that are actually good, our main focus with Juthoor is quality, not quantity. We want to make this a lifestyle.”

The three founders, who have been friends since elementary school, said they set out to create something like the markets they loved visiting in other countries but couldn’t find at home.

All of the vendors at the market, and the musicians, yoga instructors and art class teachers who provide the entertainment and activities, are from Shargiyya, which is another name for the Eastern Province, or have been active participants in the local community for some time.

One of the regular vendors is Nour Al-Tuwaiher, the Saudi founder of fashion business Tanween, which sells locally designed and produced abayas and scarves.

“I started my business in 2016,” she said. “My main focus is simple and elegant floral designs. They are handmade and all made in Saudi Arabia with a Saudi staff. This is my fifth time participating with Juthoor Market and I love it.”

The price of admission to the market is SR30 ($8) for visitors over the age of 15 and SR20 for children between the ages of five and 14. All potential vendors go through a rigorous, multi-stage vetting process that the founders said is necessary to ensure that shoppers get value for money.

“One of our ultimate struggles in Juthoor Market is that we would love for it to be free of charge for entry,” co-founder Al-Suqair said. “However, because we don’t have enough support and we are just three girls starting up this business, we can’t afford to do that and we hope our visitors understand that and support us.”

  • All of the vendors at the market, and the musicians, yoga instructors and art class teachers who provide the entertainment and activities, are from Shargiyya, which is another name for the Eastern Province, or have been active participants in the local community for some time.
  • The fifth staging of the market, at Prince Saud bin Naif Park, featured 20 local vendors, 10 farmers, a food and beverage section and several abaya booths, along with music and activities to keep shoppers entertained as they browsed.

Bassmh Al-Dhafer, a surgeon from the Eastern Province, visited the market last weekend and said the price of admission was worth it. She decided to check it out after spotting a message about it on Instagram.

“Today is my first day visiting and I think it’s a very organized event,” she said. “It has a good number of local products that I enjoy. What caught my attention was the fruit and vegetable section; the locally grown and organic ones, they were very interesting for me.

“I did not expect this pop-up style display to be here while growing up here. I think anyone coming to the next market should expect to buy a good number of items and enjoy the good weather in a very pretty park. That is something I discovered today.”

Locals don’t have to wait long for the next market, which will take place in the first weekend of March. The founders teased that though the established, deeply rooted essence of the market will be maintained, some changes are in the works for next month.

“The next market, in March, is going to be a month before Ramadan, so we are expecting it to be very Ramadan-related,” said Al-Belushi.

“We want to call it something a little different; it’s still Juthoor but we want to create a different experience this time for our visitors. It’s not going to be the typical Juthoor Market, it’s going to be a little bit different.”

