Foreign domestic worker recruitment up 16% in Saudi Arabia: official statistics
(Shutterstock)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia saw its recruitment of domestic workers from abroad rise 15 percent in December compared to October, according to official figures. 

New contracts for workers in domestic-facing roles exceeded 76,000 in December 2021, compared to 69,000 in November and 65,000 in October.

Bangladesh topped the list of countries of workers recruited into Saudi Arabia during the month of December with more than 12,000 contracts, according to Musaned.

Pakistan came second with more than 11,000 contracts, followed by India.

The figures were released by the Musaned platform of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Saudi Arabia is utilizing Musaned platform to add several new countries to the recruitment of workers in the current year 2022, making sure they fit the Saudi family, based on several studies and criteria, including language, education level, expected recruitment costs and others.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA recruitment Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD)

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

BEIRUT: A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded a virtual mission on Lebanon on Friday.
The IMF said Lebanon needs credible monetary and exchange rate system and the country’s economic program would need to include targeted and timebound actions.
Developing...

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Lebanon Lebanon crisis

Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

Updated 11 February 2022
Reuters

Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co. is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim’s cooling assets, Reuters reported citing two sources close to the matter.

The firm, also known as Tabreed, has appointed Standard Chartered to advise on the transaction, the sources, who declined to be named because the matter is not public, told Reuters.

Tabreed and Majid Al Futtaim did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Standard Chartered declined to comment.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices and industrial and residential buildings.

HSBC was advising Majid Al Futtaim, which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, Reuters reported in 2020.

One of the sources, who spoke to Reuters in 2020, had said Majid Al Futtaim could seek about 500 million dirhams ($136 million) for the unit, which comprises chillers connected to its hotels and shopping malls.

Tabreed has been on a shopping spree during the COVID-19 pandemic, snapping up assets in locations such as Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, home to a branch of the Louvre museum. 

It also acquired an 80 percent stake in Dubai developer Emaar’s downtown district cooling business for 2.48 billion dirhams.

Demand for district cooling, which typically grows with new property and commercial developments, has stayed strong in the United Arab Emirates, which has blisteringly hot summers.

Dealmaking in the region has boomed over the past year, fueled by initial public offerings and acquisitions.

Saudi Aramco and other Gulf oil producers have followed Abu Dhabi with plans to raise funds by selling stakes in energy assets, capitalizing on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

Elsewhere, Anghami, a Middle East rival to Spotify, was acquired last year by blank-check company Vistas Media Acquisition Co. and listed on New York’s Nasdaq exchange this month.

— Reuters

Topics: Tabreed Majid Al Futtaim (MAF)

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia needs to make use of its young digitally-ready population so it can “leapfrog” into the digital economy, according to a top executive at Chinese tech firm Huawei. 

Speaking to Arab News, Safder Nazir, senior vice-president of digital industries at Huawei Middle East, pointed to the Kingdom’s tech-savvy youngsters as holding the key for innovation.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics, 69 percent of the population are 35 years old or younger. 

Nazir argued that whereas older generations “take a little bit more time” to get to groups with new technologies, youngsters have no such reticence.

“What you've got in the kingdom is great opportunity to leapfrog ahead in the digital economy, because it's great having the technologies, but unless people are using them and able to innovate using those and come up with new ways of developing businesses and transforming industries, then we're not going to be able to fulfill the promise,” he said.

Other advantages Saudi Arabia has is its quick adoption of 5G and its promotion of smart cities, supported by new technologies, said Nazir.

“We know the Kingdom is developing some very mega projects, as well as the renovation or the redevelopment of existing cities,” says Nazir. 

“The digital infrastructure is what connects everything,” he adds.  

With Artificial Intelligence developing further, the use cases are expanding. 

Nazir said: “We're hearing more about cognitive cities, for example, NEOM itself as a cognitive city on a regional level. So that's what's driving a lot of the topics around that. And from a Huawei perspective, we break this down into several topics.”

“What we call the digital infrastructure, is being able to sense and connect everything. So this is where things like IOT (Internet of Things) come into play, and then we need to be able to connect and transfer that data,” he said, adding: “This is when all the different types of connectivity are introduced from the 3G, 4G, and of course, 5G.”

Nazir believes Saudi Arabia is very well positioned with its rapid use of 5G as it will help drive further the digital economy, and then onward into AI. 

“All the data that comes into the cloud platform and with the use of AI and multiple types of algorithms, we can then do smart use cases,” he explained.

As an example, five years ago, Huawei talked about doing smart parking, using street sensors.

“But today, we're deploying smart parking, using video in the Kingdom. That is computer vision. This is the kind of enhancement that we've seen over the last few years,” he added.

This type of innovation allows Huawei to show the breadth of its portfolio from phones all the way through to 5G and fixed connectivity.

“By showing the use of AI, we will be bringing a Huawei cloud region into Saudi Arabia, as well as our enterprise business,” said Nazir.

This will translate into the digital transformation of all industries, “from healthcare to airports, to the electric grid and so on,” he said.

Topics: LEAP22 Huawei

Updated 11 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Updated 11 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil prices rose on Friday after the International Energy Agency said Saudi Arabia and the UAE could help alleviate tight crude markets by increasing output.

Both the main oil grades were still headed for their first weekly losses in seven amid concern that accelerating inflation will lead to higher interest rates, slowing the economy.

Brent crude climbed 1.4 percent to $92.69 a barrel at 3:42 p.m. Riyadh time, while US benchmark WTI added 1.6 percent to $91.29.

Brent closed at $93.27 last Friday, while WTI ended the week at $92.31, both near seven-year highs.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, pumped 900,000 barrel per day below its target in January, a shortfall that could be made up by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the most spare capacity, the IEA said on Friday.

Oil prices gained on Wednesday as weekly data showed US crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels and fuel demand rose to a record. Global oil demand could rise even more steeply than forecast this year amid a strong post-pandemic economic recovery, OPEC said in a report yesterday.

Prices have also been pushed up by continuing geopolitical tension in Eastern Europe where Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine.

Oil will “certainly” hit $120 a barrel and the global economy will be “radically altered” if Russia invades Ukraine, veteran oil strategist David Roche told CNBC on Wednesday.

However, the possibility of aggressive action from the Federal Reserve in response to soaring inflation tempered oil price gains. The US yesterday reported annual inflation of 7.5 percent, the highest in 40 years.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said yesterday he wants a full percentage point of interest rate hikes by July 1. The Fed’s next rates decision is on March 16.

"Yesterday's inflation number likely puts more pressure on the US Fed to act more aggressively with rate hikes. This expectation is weighing on oil and the broader commodities complex somewhat," said Warren Patterson, ING's head of commodities research.

Price gains were also curbed by the resumption of indirect talks between the US and Iran after a 10-day break to revive a nuclear deal. If agreed, a deal could see the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Topics: Oil oil prices International Energy Agency (IEA)

Updated 11 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Updated 11 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Countries’ differing views on crypto assets were again on show this week as Kenya began a consultation on the potential launch on a central bank digital currency, while India’s central bank chief compared private crypto assets unfavourably with tulips, in reference to the 17th century speculative bubble.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das warned against investment in cryptocurrencies days after the Indian government announced a taxation framework for the digital assets in a sign of official acceptance following concern they may be banned in the country.

"Private cryptocurrency is a huge threat to macro-economic stability and financial stability...investors should keep this in mind that they are investing at their own risk," Das said in a news conference following a monetary policy meeting. "And these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (value) - not even a tulip.”

Tulipmania erupted in the Netherlands in 1634 when prices for the fashionable flowers accelerated to unsustainable heights before crashing in February 1637, marking the first speculative bubble.

About 20 million investors in India are believed to hold around 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.34 billion) of crypto assets.

e-shilling?

Further west, the Central Bank of Kenya has asked the public to share their opinions on the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency.

It acknowledged the risks of such a move, including financial exclusion for those without access to technological infrastructure or knowledge and outflows from commercial banks, while pointing to benefits, including reducing cross-border payment costs.

For that to happen, all countries in the region would need to participate in order to flatten "the multi-layered correspondent banking structure" and shorten the payment chains, the bank said in a statement.

"The balance of risks and benefits of central bank digital currency will vary from one economy to another," it said.

Last year, Tanzanian government officials they were working on a directive from the president to prepare for the introduction of digital currencies.

China’s e-yuan is reportedly the main form of payment within the Winter Olympics bubble, beating even Visa, which is the exclusive credit- and debit-card provider at the games. As of the end of January, 261 million people had signed up for e-yuan wallets on Android or Apple app stores, about one fifth of the Chinese population.

Forbes

In the United States, one of business journalism’s most famous names, Forbes, is going public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and taking a $200 million investment from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance in the process.

Binance will help advise Forbes on its digital asset and "Web3" strategy, a version of the internet based on blockchain-based decentralised apps.

Questions have been raised by what effect the investment might have on Forbes’ journalism. Last February, Binance dropped a lawsuit against Forbes in which it had accused two of its journalists of defamation over an article regarding Binance’s corporate structure.

"I can confirm Forbes's editorial independence will remain sacrosanct, and entirely independent from Binance," Binance spokesperson Simon Matthews told Reuters.

Topics: Crytpocurrency India Kenya Central Bank of Kenya Binance Forbes

