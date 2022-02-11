Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna

You are here

General view of an eruption of the South East volcano of Etna, as seen from Nicolosi, Italy, on Thursday. (Reuters)
  • Such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions
ROME: A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily.
A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
The volcanologist, Boris Behnke, told The Associated Press that volcanic lightning was observed once over Etna in 2021, and before that, in 2015.
The eruption shortly before midnight Thursday didn’t cause any damage. But it did shoot ash 10 kilometers (more than 6 miles) into the air above sea level.
Etna is one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, and its eruptions aren’t infrequent.

Topics: Italy Mount Etna volcano ERUPTION

  • Education secretary’s suggestion relates to popular chant ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’
  • National Union of Students: This demonstrates govt’s ‘disregard for human rights’
LONDON: Various civil society organizations have decried a call by the UK’s education secretary for students who repeat a popular pro-Palestine chant to be referred to the police.

Nadhim Zahawi was referring to the chant “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and equated it with support for Hamas.

Asked whether universities should investigate students who join in this chant, he told the Jewish Chronicle: “Absolutely. This is a proscribed organization. And I think any proscribed organization should be reported to the police and authorities.” 

But a number of groups have hit back at that idea. In a joint statement, the National Union of Students, the University and College Union, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign said Zahawi’s comments “are part of the wider crackdown on civil liberties being waged by this government.”

The chant “is one widely used by Palestinians and those protesting in solidarity with their struggle for justice,” and Zahawi’s portrayal of it is “incorrect,” they added.

“These comments should deeply alarm not only all those concerned with the struggle of the Palestinian people for freedom, justice, and equality, but anyone who wishes to preserve democratic freedoms from authoritarian encroachment.”

According to the PSC, students have long played a role in dismantling racist apartheid systems — as the situation in Palestine was recently labeled by Amnesty International — and this could be why the government is keen to shut them down.

“Students were central to creating a climate in the UK in which South African apartheid was untenable,” Stella Swain, PSC youth and students officer told Arab News.

“Since 2011, the government has actively pursued the atomization of students and their campaigns, but the attempt to make Palestine a niche issue has failed,” she said.

“Palestinian flags are seen at every student demonstration, from UCU strikes to decolonization rallies, because students understand Palestinian liberation as central to the liberation of oppressed peoples across the world.”

Larissa Kennedy, NUS national president, said: “To say that when students chant in support of the liberation of Palestinians who live under military occupation they should be reported to the police is a further demonstration of this government’s authoritarian intentions and their disregard for human rights.

“Palestinians have made clear that this chant speaks to the reality of living under a system of apartheid which denies basic rights.”

She added: “It is unconscionable that the secretary of state would suggest otherwise — Zahawi must withdraw his remarks.”

Topics: UK Palestine Palestine Solidarity Campaign Uk students

  • $7 billion in Afghan assets will be split between desperate Afghans and 9/11 victims
  • Taliban accused the US of stealing Afghanistan's money
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the US to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims.
The order calls for US financial institutions to facilitate access to $3.5 billion for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund payments from ongoing litigation by US victims of terrorism.
International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the US military withdrew.
The White House said in a statement that the order “is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors.”
Afghanistan’s long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover. Nearly 80 percent of the previous Afghan government’s budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Desperation for such basic necessities has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.
The lack of funding has led to increased poverty, and aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.
The official noted that US courts where 9/11 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will also have to take action for the victims to be compensated. It will ultimately be up to the courts to decide if the victims have a claim to the $3.5 billion the administration is allotting for them through the trust fund, according to two senior administration officials who brief reporters ahead of the signing.
The Biden administration is still working through details of setting up the trust fund, an effort the White House says will likely take months to sort out.
Because victims have ongoing legal claims on the $7 billion in the US banking system, the courts would have to sign off before the money for humanitarian assistance could be released to Afghanistan, the officials said.
The US launched the war in Afghanistan more than 20 years ago after then-Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Bin Laden, who was born in Saudi Arabia but had his citizenship revoked, relocated to Afghanistan after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.
Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem criticized the Biden administration for not releasing all the funds to Afghanistan.
“Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States of America and its seizure (of those funds) shows the lowest level of humanity . . . of a country and a nation,” Naeem tweeted.
The Biden administration pushed back against criticism that all $7 billion — largely derived from donations by the US and other nations to Afghanistan — should be released to Afghanistan, noting that the 9/11 claimants under the US legal system have a right to have their day in court.
The Justice Department had signaled several months ago that the Biden administration was poised to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by 9/11 victims and families of victims in New York City by filing what’s known as a “statement of interest.” The deadline for that filing had been pushed back until Friday because the department said the administration needed to resolve “many complex and important” issues that required consultation with “numerous senior officials and executive agencies and components.”
The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.
Afghanistan has more than $9 billion in reserves, including just over $7 billion in reserves held in the United States. The rest is largely in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.
As of January the Taliban had managed to pay salaries of their ministries but were struggling to keep employees at work. They have promised to open schools for girls after the Afghan new year at the end of March, but humanitarian organizations say money is needed to pay teachers. Universities for women have reopened in several provinces with the Taliban saying the staggered opening will be completed by the end of February when all universities for women and men will open, a major concession to international demands.
In recent months, Afghans have been able to withdraw only $200 weekly and that only in Afghanis, not in US currency. Afghanistan’s economy has teetered on the verge of collapse.
The United Nations last month issued an appeal for nearly $5 billion, its largest ever appeal for one country, predicting nearly 90 percent of the country’s 38 million people were surviving below the poverty level of $1.90 a day. The UN also warned that upward of 1 million children risked starvation.
David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, urged release of the funds to prevent famine, at a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the matter Wednesday.
“The humanitarian community did not choose the government, but that is no excuse to punish the people, and there is a middle course — to help the Afghan people without embracing the new government,” Miliband said.

Topics: President Biden US Afghanistan Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis September 11 attacks September 11

  • Father Jacques Hamel was stabbed to death by 2 Daesh terrorists in 2016
  • Sister: ‘There is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all’
LONDON: The sister of a French priest killed in an Islamist terror attack has bonded with the killer’s mother.

Speaking in an interview with French press ahead of a trial for alleged co-conspirators next week, Rosaline Hamel, 81, said she had decided to get to know the mother of one of the attackers so “we could handle our pain together.”

Her brother, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed by two men, both of whom had pledged allegiance to Daesh, in a 2016 attack in the church in the commune of Saint-Etienne-de-Rouvray, near the city of Rouen.

Rosaline decided to bond with the mother of Adel Kermiche, who was shot dead by police after killing Jacques.

She said it felt “entirely natural” to contact Kermiche’s mother, whom she sees on a regular basis.

Explaining her decision to reach out, she said: “I thought, ‘What if it was my son who, despite the education I had given him, had taken the wrong path to the point of becoming an assassin? How great would my pain have been then?’”

Speaking of next week’s trial, Rosaline said: “When I give evidence (in court), there is no question of condemning the Muslim community, not at all, at all, at all.”

She, like the local church institution, has vehemently distanced herself from far-right anti-Muslim sentiment and rhetoric in the wake of the killing.

The Diocese of Rouen said it “regrets the political instrumentalization” of Jacques’ death after supporters of Eric Zemmour, the hardline pundit running for the presidency, used the priest’s picture online to back his claims that Muslims are a threat to France.

Topics: France terrorism

  • A Taliban spokesman said the authorities are looking into the issue
  • But since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent
KABUL: Two international journalists who were on an assignment for the UN refugee agency have been detained in the Afghan capital, the UNHCR said on Friday.
“Two journalists on assignment with UNHCR and Afghan nationals working with them have been detained in Kabul. We are doing our utmost to resolve the situation, in coordination with others,” the UNHCR tweeted.
One of the journalists is Andrew North, a British former BBC correspondent who has covered Afghanistan for about two decades and has regularly traveled to the war-ravaged country.
“Andrew was in Kabul working for the UNHCR, trying to help the people of Afghanistan,” his wife Natalia Antelava tweeted.
“We are extremely concerned for his safety & call on anyone with influence to help secure his release.”
Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the authorities were looking into the issue.
“We have received information about this and are trying to confirm whether they have been detained or not,” Mujahid said.
Since the Taliban seized power they have cracked down on dissent, by forcefully dispersing women’s protests, detaining critics of the regime and beating several journalists.
Two Afghan journalists were detained for a few days earlier this month before being released.
Four women protesters have been missing since last month after taking part in anti-Taliban demonstrations.
The Taliban authorities have denied any involvement.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban UN Journalists

  • High-profile requests ‘ate up bandwidth’: operation commander
  • 17-day evacuation of Kabul was marred by chaos and violence
LONDON: The American-led evacuation of NATO allies from Afghanistan was hindered by appeals from First Lady Jill Biden and the Pope, according to the operation’s commander.

Rear Admiral Peter Vasely said calls, emails and texts — which also flooded in from veterans and the media — were a “distraction” that “created competition for already stressed resources.”

He said that social media further exacerbated some difficulties — including campaigns for the military to save certain dogs.

Vasely said that the priority was to evacuate American citizens first, followed by permanent residents and then Afghans who had assisted the US throughout 20 years of occupation and counter-terror operations.

“But you had everyone from the White House down with a new flavor of the day for prioritization,” he told army investigators in a declassified report obtained by The Washington Post through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Asked by the army’s lead investigator whether it was true that the Pope and the first lady requested help on behalf of specific people, Vasely said: “That’s accurate. I was being contacted by representatives from the Holy See to assist the Italian military contingent.

“I cannot stress enough how these high-profile requests ate up bandwidth.”

So many appeals flooded in during the 17-day evacuation that Vasely had to divert personnel into a “co-ordination cell” to process the pleas.

Vasely was speaking in a sworn testimony for the US army investigation of a suicide bombing that killed an estimated 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US service members outside Kabul’s international airport on Aug. 26.

The White House said information was sent to the airport that might help to identify those in need of assistance, with operational control left to Vasely.

“That was people in good faith trying to facilitate the evacuation of people they were concerned about,” an official said.

Topics: Kabul

