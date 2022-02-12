You are here

Prince William's United for Wildlife signs cooperation deal with Dubai Airports

Britain's Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William attends the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
Prince William's United for Wildlife signs cooperation deal with Dubai Airports

Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
  The Duke of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at Expo 2020 Dubai
LONDON: Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, was present for the signing of an agreement with Dubai Airports to prevent the illegal trade in wildlife, during his historic visit to the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said by signing the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” the international transit hub was committed to thwarting any operations aimed at the illegal trade in wildlife, which is a global issue that ranks among the top five global crimes for profit.
He said the Duke of Cambridge had always been keen to launch global initiatives aimed at preserving the natural environment and combating the illegal trade of wild animals.

Griffiths also said Dubai’s location is a link to all parts of the world, and the emirate has a strategic position as a center for international trade, so strengthening cooperation between Dubai Airports, DP World and Dubai Customs will constitute a strong impetus in the fight against trafficking issues to eliminate the illegal movement of wildlife across borders.
He continued: “Dubai Airports will provide the necessary support and jointly coordinate with partners and relevant authorities from all over the world to share data, find and develop strategic solutions and set policies that contribute to addressing this international issue because of its critical importance.”
Meanwhile, Prince William attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Prince William, was joined by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO of Emirates Group and chairman of Dubai Airports, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
He praised an announcement of a £1 million ($1.355 million) investment in two Earthshot Prize finalists, designed to scale their work in the UAE and Middle East.
“The Earthshot mission is more than just a prize. It’s a global team effort to spark urgent optimism and game-changing innovation to transform our future. I’m inviting all of you to join the Earthshot team and support our Finalists — the eco-innovators — to take their solutions to scale,” said Prince William.
Queen Rania of Jordan, who participated via video message, said: “Every sector has a role to play public, private, philanthropic, and the bottom line could not be clearer: If we work together, everybody wins.”

With the funds, the finalists will begin collaborative work on reef restoration in the region, including scoping for the first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in the Middle East.
This investment will scale their innovative work creating panels that mimic natural habitats like rock pools and mangrove roots, which are fitted to coastal sea defenses to return marine life to coastal shorelines.
DP World’s commitment will fund the design and installation of the largest living seawall on the planet adapted to support the native marine life of the UAE and wider region.
“Our business is connected to the oceans and their protection is an important priority across all our operations as part of our sustainable business commitments evidenced by our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040,” said Bin Sulayem.

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
BEIRUT: Hundreds took to the streets of a southern Syrian city on Friday to demand better living conditions and democracy in a rare protest inside regime-held areas, a war monitor said.
More than 300 protesters, gathering for a fifth consecutive day in Sweida after authorities cut off 600,000 families from its subsidies program, staged their biggest rally yet, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“We want a civil, just, democratic state,” a young man told a cheering crowd of demonstrators in video footage broadcast by local media network Suwayda24.
The footage shows protesters raising the flag of the Druze, a religious minority whose heartland is Sweida.
In one video, an elderly man in traditional Druze costume lamented price hikes.
“We cannot live or get our rights, we don’t have any gas or diesel,” he told the crowd. “We want to live in a homeland that guarantees our dignity and our rights.”
The rally went ahead despite a heavy deployment of security forces, who sealed off main roads.
Earlier this month, the government excluded a large number of people from its subsidies program, in a country where 90 percent of the population is poor.
Those who were cut off lost access to lower-priced food and oil, a move that triggered rare protests and criticism from within government-held areas of Syria.
Most protesters took to the streets for the first time in their lives to demand better living conditions, while others demanded democracy, Nour Radwan of Suwayda24 told AFP.
Smaller protests over similar issues were held in Sweida in 2020.
But the Druze, who made up less than three percent of Syria’s pre-war population, largely kept out of the country’s conflict.
Sweida has been mostly spared by the fighting in the decade-old war, and only faced sporadic jihadist attacks which were repelled.
Syria has grappled with an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, the Covid-19 pandemic and a rapid devaluation of the local currency.

Sudan rejects Western criticism of arrests as 'blatant interference'

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Protesters march during a rally from Khartoum North to Omdurman against military rule following last month's coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. December 13,2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Reuters
AP

Sudan rejects Western criticism of arrests as 'blatant interference'

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
  Protests organized by neighborhood resistance committees have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, and at least 79 have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Reuters AP

KHARTOUM: Sudan has denounced Western criticism of the arrest of two high-profile former officials opposed to military rule and charged with corruption, saying it was contrary to “diplomatic norms and practices.”
Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih were arrested on Wednesday, a move Norway, the US, Britain, the EU, Canada, and Switzerland condemned as “harassment and intimidation” by Sudan’s military authorities.
“This is blatant interference in internal Sudanese affairs, contrary to diplomatic norms and practices,” the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Both men had been part of the government that was toppled on Oct. 25 and had been detained in the weeks following. Since then, military leaders have repeatedly warned of foreign interference.
The two had been involved in a taskforce that seized assets from members of ousted President Omar Bashir’s regime that has come under criticism from the military. A committee reviewing its work said on Sunday it had found irregularities.

BACKGROUND

Lawyers said this week more than 100 people remain in prison, while some 2,000 had been arrested and released.

“The two citizens referred to were in fact detained based on clear criminal suspicion, not as a result of any political charge or motive, and the ambassadors concerned should have taken care to obtain accurate information from official sources,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.
The coup ended a partnership between the military and civilian political parties, drawing international condemnation and plunging Sudan into turmoil, with frequent nationwide demonstrations against the coup and a wave of political detentions.
Lawyers told Reuters this week more than 100 people remain in prison, while some 2,000 had been arrested and released.
Protests organized by neighborhood resistance committees have drawn hundreds of thousands of people, and at least 79 have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns.
The wave of arrests has expanded following the killing of a senior police officer during a Jan. 13 protest close to the presidential palace in Khartoum.
The officer was stabbed to death, according to local media.
Security forces raided a Khartoum hospital and arrested six, including an injured protester and women who were visiting him, accusing them of being responsible for the killing.
The trend has frustrated diplomats working to bring the military and civilian leaders to some sort of an agreement.
“Arbitrary arrests and detention of political figures, civil society activists and journalists undermine efforts to resolve Sudan’s political crisis,” said Lucy Tamlyn, US chargé d’affaires in Sudan.

US-allied Kurdish commander warns of growing Daesh threat

An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
AP

US-allied Kurdish commander warns of growing Daesh threat

An officer of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) stands guard near the Syrian-Iraq border in this Oct. 31, 2012, photo. (Reuters)
  The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead
Updated 20 min 23 sec ago
AP

HASSAKEH: Daesh is a growing threat to northeast Syria, and the group will again flourish unless immediate action is taken, the Kurdish-led region’s security chief said in the wake of last month’s deadly prison attack.
Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, said immediate security measures were taken to contain active Daesh sleeper cells, but the group is proving to be a resilient insurgency.
The threat remains high, he said, despite the death of the group’s leader in a US commando operation last week.
“We are surrounded by Daeshe” Abdi said.
“We have said this many times. If we don’t strive to fight Daesh now, they will spread again.”
A tenuous calm has prevailed in northeast Syria since the Jan. 20 attack by Daesh on Gweiran, or Al-Sinaa Prison — a Kurdish-run facility in Syria’s northeast where over 3,000 militants and juveniles were held.
The attack on the prison led to 10 days of fighting between US-backed fighters and IS militants that left nearly 500 people dead. US-backed Kurdish fighters brought the situation under control eventually.
Abdi said immediate security measures were taken to contain IS sleeper cells after the assault. Faulty detention centers prone to similar attacks have been emptied, security sweeps are ongoing and curfews limit nighttime movements.
But, the threat remains.
Last week, a raid by US commandos led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi in the Idlib region in Syria’s northwest. Abdi said the SDF had assisted in the operation by facilitating passage and logistics for the US, but did not participate with fighters on the ground.
“We provided safety and security for personnel who went in, that’s all I can say,” he said.
While the morale of Daesh may have been temporarily hit by Al-Qurayshi’s death in the aftermath of the prison attack, Abdi said he did not believe it would lead to the group’s decline.
“They depend on decentralization,” he said, behaving differently depending on local conditions and dynamics.
Abdi shared blame for the prison attack — the biggest and bloodiest since IS lost the last sliver of territory it held in 2019, bringing a formal end to it’s self-declared “caliphate” over large parts of Syria and Iraq. At least 121 SDF fighters were killed in the battles around the prison that raged for nearly two weeks.
“We didn’t execute our responsibilities well,” Abdi says.
The prison, located in Syria’s Hassakeh province, was a known threat. Abdi said on two occasions last year the SDF received intelligence that IS sleeper cells were plotting to launch an attack and free their comrades inside. One attack was even thwarted.
But not enough operations to root out IS cells were conducted in the areas around the prison, where militants are believed to have been clandestinely plotting the attack for months, he said. “There was intelligence before that they wanted to attack, and we took procedures, but then we failed,” he said.
But he also said the international community shares the burden, and should assume responsibility for the thousands of foreign nationals in prisons and camps overseen by the SDF, who continue to pose security risks.
Searches are being conducted across the 27 detention facilities housing IS detainees to identify security weaknesses.
Three prisons have been emptied, their inmates scattered to different facilities.
Abdi declined to name the facilities, but said two were close to the Turkish frontier, where bombardment is frequent. Another was found to have similar shortcomings as in Gweiran.

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians

US Congress members speak during event organized by dissident Iranians
  The online conference was hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Iranian Revolution
  40 Congress members took part and condemned Iran as the world's "worst sponsor of terror," while some criticized President Joe Biden's efforts to revive Iran nuclear deal
Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Leaders of the Organization of Iranian American Communities hosted an online conference on Friday to mark the 43rd Anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.
It included words of solidarity from more than 40 members of the US Congress, who condemned Iran as the world’s “worst sponsor of terror.” But there was criticism from some of President Joe Biden’s efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.
On Jan. 7, 1978, Iranians began to protest against the oppressive rule of Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, eventually forcing him to flee to the US on Jan. 16, 1979. Ayatollah Khomeini, who had been exiled by the shah to France, returned to Iran soon after and took control of the country on Feb. 11, 1979. Since then, more than 120,000 Iranian protesters and dissidents have been murdered by the Mullah-led regime, according to resistance leaders.
Congressman Andy Barr, a Republican from Kentucky and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reflected the sentiment of many of the speakers when he highlighted House Resolution 118. Signed last year by 151 members of Congress, it condemns Iran’s “state-sponsored terrorism” and calls for American support for efforts to establish a democratic, secular, non-nuclear Republic of Iran.
“I am honored to address you and renew our shared support for a free Iran,” Barr said during the conference. “Thank you for all of the pro-democracy activists working tirelessly on behalf of this cause.
“I am also taking action to prevent the United States from rejoining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the disastrous Iran nuclear deal.”
Barr introduced the Iran Nuclear Deal Advice and Consent Act of 2021, a law that prevents Federal funds from being used to rejoin what critics consider a flawed agreement, unless Congress ratifies the deal as a treaty. He said he and other representatives also introduced a law called the Maximum Pressure Act, which would reimpose Trump-era sanctions on the regime in Tehran.
“We know that tough sanctions work against Iran,” he said. “After the Trump administration implemented sanctions on the Iranian government, Iran’s foreign-currency reserves dropped 95 percent, the military budget dropped 25 percent and Iranian militia fighters had their pay cut in half.”
Greg Steube, a Republican from Florida and also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Biden for adopting the “wrong approach to Iran.”
Congressman Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, accused Iran of being in “constant violation of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

He added: “It is my belief that it should be the policy of the United States to investigate and hold Iranian officials accountable for the extra-judicial killings of Iranian dissidents.”
Bacon noted that in recent years there have been hundreds of protests by citizens in Iran and the regime has responded to them with oppressive violence.
He said the US should investigate “the disgraceful actions of President (Ebrahim) Raisi and his involvement in the 1988 massacre (of political prisoners). He must be held accountable for crimes against humanity.”
Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain said: “This month marks the 43rd anniversary of Iran’s revolution, a revolution that began with the desire for religious freedom. Unfortunately, that revolution was usurped by a radical religious regime. I’m a proud cosponsor of House Resolution 118 and a proud supporter of the freedom of the Iranian people.”
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee from Texas, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, quoted equality campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in demanding rights for people who promote democracy, freedom and human rights.
She said that King “had these words: ‘Why we can’t wait for democracy and justice.’ And he also had these words, and I remind you of them: ‘The Arc of the moral universe bends long but it bends towards justice.’”
She also noted that massacres took place in Iran in 1999, 2009, 2017 and 2019.
Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran opened the meeting by reminding participants and viewers that the revolution began with the overthrow of the shah and his “violent tyranny.”
She added: “But since the shah had practically destroyed all democratic movements, he paved the way for the reactionary mullah to take over. This mullah (Ayatollah Khomeini) stole the revolution’s leadership by resorting to religious deception. As a result, religious fascism replaced the shah’s dictatorship.”
The NCRI has adopted a 10-point plan that includes the right of Iranians to vote, free elections, a market-based economy, a rejection of nuclear technology and development, respect for human rights, and a call for an investigation into Raisi’s role in the massacres of 1988 and the killings of protesters during subsequent protests.
Rajavi warned that any lifting of sanctions on Tehran would “only lead to more conflict, carnage, and insecurity in the region.”
The conference also featured videos of incidents in which dissidents destroyed monuments and banners in praise of Raisi and the ayatollahs. Rajavi said the continuing protests at all levels show that a revolution for freedom continues on the streets of Iran.

Lebanon's presence in Expo 2020 Dubai tells of resilience and inclusivity

The theme of the Lebanese pavilion is “Together We Walk” — an invitation for the world to join the journey of the Lebanese people, tied in with the spirit of Expo 2020’s master narrative, “connecting minds, creating the future.” (Supplied)
The theme of the Lebanese pavilion is “Together We Walk” — an invitation for the world to join the journey of the Lebanese people, tied in with the spirit of Expo 2020’s master narrative, “connecting minds, creating the future.” (Supplied)
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Alexandra Draycott
&
Amanda Engelland-Gay

Lebanon's presence in Expo 2020 Dubai tells of resilience and inclusivity

The theme of the Lebanese pavilion is “Together We Walk” — an invitation for the world to join the journey of the Lebanese people, tied in with the spirit of Expo 2020’s master narrative, “connecting minds, creating the future.” (Supplied)
  The Lebanese people has risen to the challenge of participating in an international event like the expo
  Presence in the global event is viewed by the business community as important for attracting investment
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Alexandra Draycott & Amanda Engelland-Gay

DUBAI: When the UAE set to work planning Expo 2020 Dubai, organizers had one important goal in mind — to ensure every country was represented, no matter its size, wealth or present social and political condition. It was this commitment that allowed crisis-hit Lebanon to take part.

It was not until May 2021, following the 2018 decision of the Lebanese Council of Ministers to approve Lebanon’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, that the Lebanese Ministry of Economy and Trade signed an agreement with the Federation of the Lebanese Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for the management and operation of the Lebanese expo pavilion.

The tardiness was in part the result of multiple overlapping crises. Beyond its political and financial woes, the country has also been hit hard by the global pandemic. These challenges were further compounded by the Beirut port blast of Aug. 4, 2020, which killed hundreds and left widespread destruction in the country’s capital.

A recent country report by Arab Barometer, which surveyed around 3,000 Lebanese citizens, summarized the situation in bleak terms. “Lebanese are deeply worried about their country’s future, and have abysmal ratings of their domestic conditions and the government’s performance,” it said.

An art gallery within the pavilion seeks to showcase the creative Lebanese art scene. (Supplied)

“Despite ongoing challenges from COVID, which has hit Lebanon hard, economic concerns are the dominant worry of most in the country. Lebanese are the most pessimistic about their country’s economic future of any country surveyed in Arab Barometer’s sixth wave.”

Participation in Expo 2020 Dubai is nevertheless viewed by many in Lebanon’s business community as an opportunity to attract investments to a country beset by economic problems and faced with regional isolation.

When Lebanon agreed to take part in the expo, the Lebanese Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture said: “Lebanon’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai constitutes a real challenge and an unmissable opportunity for the Lebanese business community to network and expand its international outreach.” 

It is against this backdrop that the Lebanon pavilion should be viewed — and even celebrated — since its very existence seems like a testament to the strength and resilience of the Lebanese people themselves.

Given the financial and logistical support provided to pavilion planners by the UAE to allow them to take part, it is also a small monument to solidarity and inclusivity — core values of World Expo.

The Lebanon pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is located in the Opportunity District. The structure is an austere and relatively unadorned white box, standing in marked contrast with some of the more lavish Arab pavilions dotted across the site. The interiors are also simple, with a minimalist, modern aesthetic.

Dubai is host to a large Lebanese diaspora, who supported the development and building of the pavilion. Many more are keen to join them. About half of Lebanese citizens are trying to leave their homeland for better opportunities abroad, according to the Arab Barometer.

The theme of the Lebanese pavilion is “Together We Walk” — an invitation for the world to join the collective journey of the Lebanese people, tied in with the spirit of Expo 2020’s master narrative, “connecting minds, creating the future.”

The pavilion places a particular emphasis on the principles of synergy, solidarity and the cultural meetings and connections that create change and opportunity. It celebrates Lebanon’s human capital, its vibrant and flourishing art scene, and cultural diversity.

Participation in Expo 2020 is viewed by Lebanon’s business community as a means of attracting the attention of investors. (Supplied)

Young Lebanese artists, working across a variety of mediums, are displayed in the pavilion’s gallery. Its content rotates on a monthly or bi-monthly basis, with differing themes in each rotation.

Lebanese ceramic arts, in particular, are a medium that has blossomed in the last decade. A new generation of artists has emerged from the country’s long-established history of pottery-making.

The emphasis on the younger generation is well captured by the interactive displays featured on the ground floor. In one such display, L’Organization internationale de la Francophonie, a global body supporting cooperation between nations with large French-speaking communities, invites users to record a short phrase in French that will potentially be used in a custom song to be mixed by a prominent DJ.

Perhaps the most novel and enjoyable exhibit in the pavilion is an interactive space filled with swings. Since they are normally found in playgrounds, their inclusion in the pavilion is another reference to Lebanon’s desire to highlight the ambitions of its young people. But more than that, swings are representative of motion, excitement, flexibility and possibility.

A concept store displays artisanal products, souvenirs and ready-to-wear clothes created by Lebanese designers. (Supplied)

Visitors then move on to the concept store, which contains a selection of bold and unique Lebanese products available to buy. The collection has been curated with an emphasis on reviving traditions, empowering youth, women and local craftsmanship, all with a focus on sustainability.

One export Lebanon is famous for is derived from its grapes. The expo pavilion features a bar with more than 19 internationally renowned brands on offer. Tastings and introductions to oenology — the science and study of the topic — are hosted by prominent Lebanese sommeliers and are hugely popular, often with standing room only.

The restaurant serves Lebanese specialties and celebrates culinary traditions, rural heritage and the natural environment. It is based on fresh products and encourages organic, eco-friendly practices.

Once visitors have eaten, they can step outside to the pavilion’s open air space, which is almost as large as the pavilion itself and offers a quiet secret oasis for weary expo-goers. The space is equipped with tables, chairs and soft cushions as well as a stage and bleachers where evening performances, music, talks and workshops are held.

Sitting in this outdoor space, reflecting on the perennial hope and pluralism on display in the pavilion, one can admire the fact that Lebanon has risen to the challenge of participating in such a competitive international event.

As one poetic display within the pavilion muses: “From the deepest wounds, we cried ourselves out of despair. We gave the world a leap of faith. Overlooking the sea, we let go. And now, we see.”

Lebanon’s participation in Expo 2020 is a demonstration of this leap of faith. The pavilion is a small but important example of the Lebanese people’s famed resilience.

