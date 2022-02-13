You are here

  • Home
  • East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday

East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday

East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4urc

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday

East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. will list on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Monday, Feb. 14, according to a statement by the Saudi exchange.

This came after the initial public offering of the company was 71.8 times oversubscribed, setting the final offer price at SR80 ($21.3) per share.

SNB Capital, as the financial advisor of the offer, led the book-building process, which started on Jan. 11 and ran through Jan. 17.

The offer comprised a total of 6.3 million shares.

Established in 2010, Dammam-based East Pipes specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Topics: initial public offerings (IPOs)

Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition

Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition

Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition
  • The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A unit of Saudi retailer BinDawood has signed an initial agreement to acquire a 62 percent stake in e-commerce platform operator International Applications Trading Co.

Future Tech Retail, which is fully owned by BinDawood Holding, signed the deal with Amwaj Real Estate Co. and First Commercial Application Co., a bourse filing showed on Sunday.

The potential acquisition comes in a bid to strengthen BinDawood’s position in the e-commerce sector and enhance its omnichannel presence.

This is in line with the company’s long-term objectives as one of the leading grocery retail operators of hypermarkets and supermarkets in the Kingdom and is expected to have a positive impact on its financials.

Topics: BinDawood retail

Related

Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer BinDawood to establish unit that will ‘capitalize on investments’
BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer
Corporate News
BinDawood Holding names new chief transformation officer

Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building

Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building

Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building
  • The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO
Updated 9 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa, which operates an extensive network of pharmaceutical retail in Saudi Arabia, has set the price range for its initial public offering at SR65 ($17.3) to SR73 per share. 

The company earlier announced it was offering 25.5 million shares in an IPO, or 30 percent of its capital of SR850 million through a sale by existing shareholders. 

Institutional subscription has also started on Sunday, where they are initially allocated 100 percent of the offering, but could go down to 90 percent, Al-Dawaa said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia pharmaceutical Al-Dawaa IPO

Related

Al-Dawaa Pharmacies award gold and jewel promotion winners
Corporate News
Al-Dawaa Pharmacies award gold and jewel promotion winners
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Updated 36 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer of 4 percent of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

Aramco said in a boruse filing that "this is a private transfer between the State and PIF, and the Company is not a party to the transfer and did not enter into any agreements or pay or receive any proceeds from the transfer."

It added that the transfer will not affect the company’s total number of issued shares, and "the shares transferred will rank equally alongside other existing ordinary shares in the Company."

Aramco assured shareholders that the transfer does not have an impact on "the Company’s operations, strategy, dividends distribution policy or governance framework."

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

Aramco bring backs talks on a $10bn refinery with China: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Aramco bring backs talks on a $10bn refinery with China: Bloomberg
The team has been officially renamed to the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team. (SPA)
Sport
Saudi Aramco and Aston Martin F1 team enter into partnership

SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets

SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Mona Alami

SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets

SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets
  • Blank check companies allow for diversification, says former DIFC chief economist
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: SPACs may reshape Gulf financial markets, bringing together savvy investors and disruptive startups.

Last week, Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, known as ADX, introduced its first SPAC framework, paving the way for these types of firms to launch on the bourse.

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a special purpose acquisition company that goes public despite having no real business. It raises money from investors to buy into another company, but backers may not necessarily know the name of a specifically targeted firm, just general areas the acquisition company is interested in buying into.

“SPACs also allow for diversification in listed sectors, which are too concentrated on banks, real estate, and telecoms,” former chief economist of the DIFC business district Nasser Saidi told Arab News. “They will bring support for startups, especially those in disruptive sectors and later-stage growth companies.

“Target companies will certainly include promising technology ones, financial technology firms, the media industry, and health and education, as well as renewable energy and clean tech.”

Driven by strong liquidity and high technology sector growth, SPACs have boomed recently. There were 613 listings around the world totaling $145 billion in 2021, compared to $80 billion for 247 SPACs the year before, according to figures from the consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates.

These vehicles generally have around two years to find an acquisition target, or face being wound up and returning money to investors.

Being bought by a SPAC can be an easier way for a private company to go public, as disclosure rules are more relaxed.

Yet, SPACs are not without problems. The US Securities and Exchange Commission said last December it was poised to tighten the scrutiny around these firms after launching several investigations into these listings.

SEC chair Gary Gensler said in a speech that, in some SPAC launches, there was “inconsistent and differential disclosure” among the various parties.

“Currently, I believe the investing public may not be getting like protections between traditional IPOs and SPACs.”

The SEC is exploring whether fee structures incentivize bank underwriters on SPAC listings to push ahead with unsuitable deals and then, at a later stage, the same bank may act as an adviser recommending the deal to unsuspecting investors.

The Dubai Financial Services Authority, the market regulator of the DIFC, has issued guidelines for listing SPACs to mitigate some of these risks. As an example, the listing of each investment vehicle will be considered on a case-by-case basis. It will also require it to ring-fence proceeds raised from investors.

Another problem is that, often, SPAC cash can spend a long time looking for a home.

“If you look at the 2021 cycle, 82 percent of 2021 SPACs are still searching for deals and only 3 percent of the SPACs realized their deals,” Saidi added.

SPACs also face a shifting financial environment as central banks tighten global monetary policies to battle inflation.

The fact that regional economies will profit from spiking oil prices does not necessarily mean that this cash will be injected into SPACs, but instead be used to buy into government initial public offerings, Saidi pointed out.

“The process in Gulf Cooperation Council countries will be more institutionalized, given that regulatory frameworks will look at the US example and avoid mistakes that were done there.”

This has not eaten into the regional appetite for SPACs.

Last July, Shuaa Capital said it planned to set up three SPACs, with $200 million in capital. Mubadala Capital unveiled a $200m blank check company IPO last August, which will seek acquisitions in the media and technology sectors, according to Saidi.

Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit, which is also backed by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, agreed to go public through a SPAC deal with the NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which floated earlier this month with a $3.2 billion valuation.

Also, Saudi Tadawul CEO Khalid Al-Hussan said last December, that the stock exchange was considering whether to allow SPACs to list along with 50 IPOs in its pipeline.

Saidi said: “SPACs’ future remains promising because the region has many young dynamic companies. SPACs will fill the gap, given the under-developed venture capital and private equity sector in the region.”

Decoder

SPAC

A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, is a special purpose acquisition company that goes public despite having no real business. It raises money from investors to buy into another company, but backers may not necessarily know the name of a specifically targeted firm, just general areas the acquisition company is interested in buying into.

Topics: SPACs Gulf abu dhabi stock exchange

Related

Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m
Global markets regulators team up to keep watch on SPACs
Business & Economy
Global markets regulators team up to keep watch on SPACs

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
George Charles Darley

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn

VC fund 500 Global hunts for Saudi Arabia’s next tech unicorn
  • Fund CEO Christine Tsai says they spread their bets over a large range of firms to find the startup that will make it big
Updated 37 min 18 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Venture capital fund 500 Global has brought its prolific funding pace to Saudi Arabia and is looking for the next tech unicorn — a startup valued at over $1 billion.

The San Francisco-based firm, co-founded by CEO Christine Tsai, has cast its net wide, funding more than 2,600 startups in at least 75 countries since it was founded in 2010.

It has $2.3 billion in assets under management, and its portfolio includes stakes in 41 firms valued at more than $1 billion and 125 firms worth more than $100 million.

Its unicorns include US credit broker Credit Karma, Australian online design platform Canva and Singaporean food delivery payments and ride-hailing app Grab.

In the Kingdom, it has backed young firms such as shipping solutions provider Nitros, sports management company TeamUp and female professional network Playbook. Tsai founded the firm 12 years ago with partner Dave McClure as 500 Startups, before changing its name to 500 Global last year. Both had worked as marketing executives at tech giants such as Google, YouTube and Microsoft. McClure eventually left the business in 2017.

In an interview with Arab News, Tsai said their background was an advantage when they began to raise capital for the business because they shared “a big network of high-net-worth individuals, many of whom were ex-Google and ex-YouTube people.”

“Our first global fund in 2010 was about $30 million. Not huge, but a good first one to start out with.”

Global 500 spreads its bets over a large range of firms in a bid to find the startup that will make it big.

The fund’s investments are typically between $100,000 to $200,000 — a relative drop in the ocean compared to what many VC firms invest.

But Tsai points out that for a small operation, often with only two or three employees, “even a $100,000 check can be quite a lot”, to develop a product or hire extra staff.

“The traditional way of venture funding, concentrating capital into a small number of companies, is a risky asset class”, Tsai noted. “And certainly at the early stage, it’s even riskier.

“So our thesis was to make it a numbers game, investing much less in a larger number of companies, then using our experience and connections to help these companies to grow, and then doubling down on winners.

“From the start, it was very much a long-game venture. It can be 10 years from when we fund a startup to the potential exit or initial public offering. Now we’re at the 12-year mark, we can see how that strategy has played out.

“In some of the cases where we have taken early positions, the multiples on that have been very significant.”

The firm has received payouts from its early equity stakes in acquisitions such as the $403 million sale of 3D printing company MakerBot in 2013 by rival Stratasys, Google’s $350 million purchase of marketing software firm Wildfire in 2012 and the $200 million buyout of video streamer Viki by Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten in 2013.

Tsai said she and her team focus not only on the quality of the founders and their products, but on the potential broad reach of the service being offered. The firm had international ambitions from the outset, initially targeting startups in Mexico, it quickly moved into the Far East, South Asia and MENA.

It has bases in more than 15 countries, with offices in New York, Lisbon, Shanghai and Mumbai. It has an office in Riyadh since 2020, led by partner Amal Dokhan, who is also a member of King Abdulaziz University’s female advisory board.

To spread know-how around its network of companies, its more successful firms act as mentors to younger firms in 500 Global’s 12-week “seed accelerator programs.”

One example is its December Sanabil 500 MENA Seed Accelerator, held with Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund-owned Sanabil Investments, where startup founders develop their management, financial and marketing skills during intensive programs.

“We have established Riyadh as our MENA hub,” Tsai said, “and it’s a big hub for tech now. We have more than 30 investments in the Kingdom.” We’ve really seen the Kingdom’s startup ecosystem flourish over the past six years. It’s now risen to be second to the UAE in the MENA region.”

Awsim Asmi, CEO of shipping solutions provider Nitros, which in December 2021 attracted a joint investment of SR1.1 million ($300,000) from Global 500 and KSA-based OMQ Investments, told Arab News: “Their network and experience are almost unmatched.

“We’ve seen unicorns such as Shippo thrive after going through a Global 500 acceleration program. We’re in the same space, we’ve gone through the same experience and we’re on the right track.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia VENTURE CAPITAL Christine Tsai

Related

Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital Company supports 100 startups, 29 investment funds
Saudi Arabia is set to continue championing fintech VC investments, companies say
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is set to continue championing fintech VC investments, companies say

Latest updates

East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday
East Pipes to debut on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI Monday
Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition
Saudi retailer BinDawood to boost e-commerce through potential acquisition
Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building
Saudi big pharma Al-Dawaa sets IPO price range, begins book-building
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco's shares are moved to the PIF
Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers
Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.