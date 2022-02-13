Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank hit SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up more than 39 percent from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.
RIYADH: The Azmeel Contracting Co. has received court approval for its proposed financial restructuring, following a creditors’ majority vote of 88 percent, Argaam reported.
The restructuring plan aims to settle payment to creditors, enabling it to bid for new projects with a better credit standing.
In 2019, Azmeel entered formal bankruptcy proceedings when clients and some public and private entities made late payments, leading to debt accumulation.
The company is seeking to reinforce its position in the market and benefit from the rapid economic transformation in the Kingdom, Argaam reported.
Based in Saudi Arabia, Azmeel Contracting, part of the Azmeel Group, is involved in construction primarily across the eastern province.
RIYADH: American subscription streaming service, Netflix has ordered a documentary series about a couple’s alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency in the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.
The company indicated that Chris Smith, who is famous for directing The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King, is set to direct and executive produce the Bitfinex documentary series.
It will be about the couple who allegedly laundered more than $4 billion worth of bitcoin from a 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex, Bitcoin.com reported.
“Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in their New York City apartment on Tuesday, February 8, and now face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.”
Daily trading
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded slightly higher on Sunday, raising by 0.33 percent to $42,379 at 1:38 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,921, up by 0.22 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
The Hungarian National Bank, the central bank of Hungary, published a statement on Friday by its governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, declaring that the time has come to ban cryptocurrencies trading and mining in the EU.
“It is clear-cut that cryptocurrencies could service illegal activities and tend to build up financial pyramids,” Matolcsy said.
The governor added that the Russian Central Bank was right in saying that the rapid growth and market value of cryptocurrencies are determined primarily by speculative demand for future growth, which leads to bubbles.
“I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce new bitcoin,” he said.
Russia’s central bank proposed in January to outlaw all cryptocurrency operations in the country, according to Bitcoin.com
However, the crypto ban proposal by the central bank was met with opposition as the Russian government, parliament, and even law enforcement departments are reportedly not willing to back the proposal.
Last week, the Russian government approved a plan to regulate cryptocurrency.
MILAN : An agreement between the Rome government and Stellantis for the carmaker’s planned battery plant in Termoli, southern Italy, will be signed shortly, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Sunday.
“We are very close to signing the agreement for the gigafactory in Termoli where Stellantis will make batteries. It’s a matter of a few days,” Giorgetti told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview, without giving any details.
Stellantis had no comment.
RIYADH: Shares of Aramco slipped 0.54 percent as of noon Saudi time in response to Sunday's transfer of a company's stake to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
Following an announcement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a four percent Aramco stake, representing 8 billion shares, was transferred to the Public Investment Fund.
The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer, as it owns more than 94 percent.
The transaction boosted the fund’s value by around SR300 billion ($80 billion) as it is seeking to tap global debt markets.
With a current share price of nearly SR37, Aramco saw a stock boom amid soaring oil prices as global economic activity revived.
The oil giant's shares hit a low of SR27.8 in 2020, according to Bloomberg.
The step aligns with efforts by the PIF to improve its asset base as it plans to tap debt markets globally “while continuing to receive stable flows of capital funding from its government during the growth stage of its operations,” the PIF said earlier.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to see an increase in its oil revenues following the transfer of 4 percent of Aramco's shares to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to Al Rajhi Capital's estimates.
The Kingdom is now expected to report a surplus of SR125 billion this year on higher oil income, up from SR90 billion ($40 billion) estimated earlier by the government.
The investment arm of Al Rajhi bank says oil revenues are on their way to hit SR680 billion following the transaction that is valued at SR300 billion.
Al Rajhi Capita's estimates for Saudi oil income is based on an average production of 10.5 million barrels per day, and an average Brent price of $80.
The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer to the Public Investment Fund, SPA reported earlier on Sunday.
He said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.