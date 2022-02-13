You are here

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam

Azmeel Contracting obtains financial restructuring approval: Argaam
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Azmeel Contracting Co. has received court approval for its proposed financial restructuring, following a creditors’ majority vote of 88 percent, Argaam reported. 

The restructuring plan aims to settle payment to creditors, enabling it to bid for new projects with a better credit standing.

In 2019, Azmeel entered formal bankruptcy proceedings when clients and some public and private entities made late payments, leading to debt accumulation.

The company is seeking to reinforce its position in the market and benefit from the rapid economic transformation in the Kingdom, Argaam reported. 

Based in Saudi Arabia, Azmeel Contracting, part of the Azmeel Group, is involved in construction primarily across the eastern province. 

 

Topics: economy construction Saudi Arabia real estate azmeel

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell

Saudi stocks extend losses, as cautious trading takes over: Closing bell
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The main Saudi stock index closed lower in the closing minutes of Sunday, as cautious investor sentiment weighed on share prices.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, lost 1.95 percent to reach 12,029. 

The parallel market, Nomu, lost 1.65 percent to reach 24,801.


Oil giant Aramco's shares declined by 0.67 percent, following an announcement to transfer its shares to the Public Investment Fund.

In the financial sector, Bank Aljazira's shares dropped 1.84 percent, while Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, fell 2.14 percent.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, declined 1.20 percent, despite announcing a SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, up 39 percent from the previous year.

Saudi Real Estate Co. gained 4.68 percent, after closing an infrastructure contract for SR119.8 million ($31.7 million) at its plot in Riyadh.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. topped the gainers, with a 9.95 percent rise. This followed the Capital Market Authority's approval of a reduction in its capital from SR175 million to SR50 million ($13.3 million).

Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co took the biggest hit, dropping 5.78 percent.

Brent crude prices reached $94.44 per barrel, and WTI hit 93.10 per barrel, in the energy market.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market TASI NOMU

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt's trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021

Egypt’s trade deficit drops by 63% in Nov. 2021
  • The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade balance deficit of Egypt dropped by 63.1 percent in November 2021 on an annual basis, amounting to $1.19 billion.

This compared to $3.22 billion in the same period in 2020, according to the country's statistics agency.

The value of exports increased by 80 percent, reaching $4.5 billion during Nov. 2021.

This was up  $2.5 billion dollars during the corresponding period the year before, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics reported. 

Meanwhile the value of imports slightly decreased by 0.5 percent, to reach $5.6 billion during that period, compared to 2020, according to CAPMAS.  

The decrease in imports is attributed to the decline in imported commodities prices such as wheat, passenger cars, meat and corn. 

Topics: economy MENA Egypt Egypt exports imports

Acwa Power
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC

ACWA Power secures $470m loan for subsidiary RAWEC
  • With a tenor of 12.5 years maturing in 2034, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place this month
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s utility provider ACWA Power has secured a $470 million senior loan facility for its subsidiary RAWEC.

The transaction’s proceeds will be used for various financial commitments, including financing expenses and for general corporate purposes such as distribution of dividends, ACWA Power said in a bourse statement.

The Saudi-listed company is seeking to optimize the capital structure of RAWEC, formally known as Rabigh Arabian Water & Electricity Co.

With a tenor of 12.5 years maturing in 2034, the drawdown of the facility is expected to take place this month, according to the statement.

The new facility, raised from local banks, will increase the financing costs for the utility developer's unit.

Most recently, ACWA Power had obtained a $125 million senior refinancing facility, in addition to an $800 million loan to achieve capital optimization for its subsidiary.

RAWEC is the captive utilities — power, water, and steam — provider to Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., a joint venture formed in 2005 between Sumitomo Chemical, Japan, and Saudi Aramco, which owns, operates, and manages the Rabigh petrochemical complex.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia ACWA Power Rabigh

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn

Al Rajhi Bank sees 39% jump in net profit in 2021 to $4bn
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Bank hit SR14.7 billion ($4 billion) net profit in 2021, as total operating income jumped over 24 percent.

This brings the profit up 39 percent on the year as net profit in 2020 stood at SR10.5 billion, according to a statement by the bank.

The rise in operating income was fueled by higher financing and investment income, fees from banking services, and exchange income, the bank said.

That said, it noted that higher salaries and more employee benefits weighed on expenses during the year, which rose 4.1 percent.

The bank also saw an increase in impairment charges from SR2.16 billion to SR2.34 billion.

Topics: Finance

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves

Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Updated 13 February 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: American subscription streaming service, Netflix has ordered a documentary series about a couple’s alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars worth of stolen cryptocurrency in the biggest criminal financial crime case in history.

The company indicated that Chris Smith, who is famous for directing The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King, is set to direct and executive produce the Bitfinex documentary series.

It will be about the couple who allegedly laundered more than $4 billion worth of bitcoin from a 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex, Bitcoin.com reported.

“Ilya ‘Dutch’ Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in their New York City apartment on Tuesday, February 8, and now face charges of conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin tied to the 2016 hack of a virtual currency exchange.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded slightly higher on Sunday, raising by 0.33 percent to $42,379 at 1:38 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,921, up by 0.22 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The Hungarian National Bank, the central bank of Hungary, published a statement on Friday by its governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, declaring that the time has come to ban cryptocurrencies trading and mining in the EU.

“It is clear-cut that cryptocurrencies could service illegal activities and tend to build up financial pyramids,” Matolcsy said.

The governor added that the Russian Central Bank was right in saying that the rapid growth and market value of cryptocurrencies are determined primarily by speculative demand for future growth, which leads to bubbles.

“I perfectly agree with the proposal and also support the senior EU financial regulator’s point that the EU should ban the mining method used to produce new bitcoin,” he said.

Russia’s central bank proposed in January to outlaw all cryptocurrency operations in the country, according to Bitcoin.com

However, the crypto ban proposal by the central bank was met with opposition as the Russian government, parliament, and even law enforcement departments are reportedly not willing to back the proposal.

Last week, the Russian government approved a plan to regulate cryptocurrency.

 

Topics: economy CRYPTO Cryptocurreny digital currency

