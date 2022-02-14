You are here

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base
The fire was put out by rescuers, and teams have been dispatched to the support base to investigate the cause of the incident. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base

Fire breaks out at Iranian military base
  • The cause of this incident and possible damages are still being investigated
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: A fire broke out at a military base in western Iran on Monday, but there were no casualties, media affiliated with the country’s Supreme National Security Council reported.
“On Monday morning, a fire broke out in a stockroom where motor oil and other flammable materials were stored in one of the support bases of the Revolutionary Guards in the Mahidasht region of Kermanshah province, causing damage to an industrial shed,” Nour news reported.
The fire was put out by rescuers, and teams have been dispatched to the support base to investigate the cause of the incident.

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Bahrain on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 US-sponsored deal.
Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, his office said.
“The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties...especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” it said in a statement.

Developing 

UAE begins to ease COVID-related restrictions starting Tuesday

UAE begins to ease COVID-related restrictions starting Tuesday
Updated 48 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UAE begins to ease COVID-related restrictions starting Tuesday

UAE begins to ease COVID-related restrictions starting Tuesday
Updated 48 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE will gradually lift various COVID-related restrictions from Tuesday as the number of infections and hospitalization rate continues to fall. 

Cinemas will operate at maximum capacity from Tuesday, state-run news agency WAM  quoted the Media Regulatory Office as saying. 

The decision was issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Authority “stipulates that each emirate can modify cinema capacity, easing or tightening procedures as they deem fit.”

Local press reported that maximum capacity will also be allowed for social events such as weddings and funerals. 

However, the authority announced that each Emirate would decide locally the appropriate percentage for holding different social events.

The same rules will apply for places of worship, with social distancing in mosques, churches and other worship places to be reduced to one meter, while the situation continues to be monitored closely by the authority. 

Preventive measures such as the mandatory wearing of masks, social distancing and constant sanitization, would stay in place.  

In January, the UAE witnessed a hike in coronavirus cases and has recorded on some days up to 3,000 infections per day. 

But the daily cases have been on the decline recently, prompting the government to announce last week that it will ease virus-related restrictions.  

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the UAE reported 1,266 new cases of coronavirus and 2,513 recoveries.

Egypt's middle-class are in the market for bargains

Egypt’s middle-class are in the market for bargains
Updated 14 February 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Egypt’s middle-class are in the market for bargains

Egypt’s middle-class are in the market for bargains
  • Second-hand markets are springing up in Cairo’s up and coming neighbourhoods
  • There’s a growing demand among the burgeoning middle class for good-quality used items in everything from trainers to fridges
Updated 14 February 2022
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Cairo locals are familiar with all the hidden gems that lie in the city’s many markets. Here, a person can find trainer from a major household brand such as Adidas or Nike for less than EGP 100 ($6.5) or a pair of jeans for no more than EGP 75. But they can also kit out their homes with bargains.

There’s a very large second-hand market in the city center, in the Al-Imam Al-Shafi’i area near the mausoleum of Sayyida Aisha. Merchants set up their stalls on Fridays and Sundays and sell almost anything a person could need.

The market used to be popular with the poorer sections of society, but it has recently been transformed by what has happened in Egyptian society into a market for the middle class.

Fouad, a merchant in the market who sells used ceramic ware, told Arab News: “People are looking for ceramic flooring that has been discarded and one of the second-hand dealers has picked up. People are also looking for second- and third-grade marble.”

Prices start from EGP 10 per square metre and can reach up to EGP 100. “Each type and shape has its own customer.”

“The market also includes wallpaper factory rejects; the seller and buyer know that they have manufacturing defects, but the skill lies in their ability to make use of them. Here we sell it for about EGP 20 to 30, and I do very well out of it,” he said.

Shops selling secondhand furniture have sprouted up in middle-class neighborhoods, taking over whole streets, for example, the “Maadi Gardens” area located in the old and upscale neighborhood of Maadi. Used furniture shops have become a major feature in this area, selling everything from curtains, carpets and kitchen appliances to complete kitchens.

“The shops are in great demand. There are those who want to renovate their kitchens, and there are those who want to buy a bed for children, an electric heater or a deep freezer. Instead of the Egyptian citizen buying all these things new, he comes here and buys them used for a cheaper price, and in good condition,” Sabri Al-Serjani, a young merchant in second-hand shops, told Arab News.

He said that they sell furniture discarded by wealthy owners who had either bought new pieces or moved to the outskirts of New Cairo. Some believe in the principle that if their house is new, it needs new furniture. So they leave the used furniture to the merchants, who sell them to the children of the middle class or the poor.

Sellers of old and rare coins and postage stamps gather on Saturdays in Tawfiqia Market in downtown Cairo, near Emad El Din Street, the street that used to be the address for cinemas and theaters.

They are joined by men selling used watches, old plates and early mobile phones such as the Ericsson 688 and the Nokia 5110, as well as old newspapers and books.

“One of the sellers offered me a very valuable Swiss watch and only asked for EGP 300. After some haggling I was able to buy it for EGP 150. When I went to watch stores in Cairo I discovered that it was a rare watch, and I received offers of thousands of pounds for the watch, but I refused to sell it,” said Ahmed, a young shopper who is a regular at the market.

Egypt's health ministry warns against crowded areas to avoid COVID-19

Egypt’s health ministry warns against crowded areas to avoid COVID-19
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt’s health ministry warns against crowded areas to avoid COVID-19

Egypt’s health ministry warns against crowded areas to avoid COVID-19
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The Egyptian health ministry warned citizens against going to crowded places such as malls and shops due to the risk of infection of coronavirus. 

In a statement, the ministry advised people to maintain social distancing of not less than one meter between each other, according to a report by the Egypt Independent. 

A member of the ministry also encouraged citizens who have not been vaccinated yet to receive the coronavirus jab, because Egypt is witnessing the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. 

Noha Assem said every person who receives the vaccine “increases herd immunity in the country, and currently 46 percent of the world’s population has received the two doses of the vaccine, and 56 percent have received one dose.”

Assem added: “The fourth reason for the importance of receiving the vaccine at the current stage is to reduce the possibility of new mutations of the virus. 

“The higher the rates of receiving the vaccine, the lower the chances of the emergence of new mutations in the future, and therefore receiving the vaccine has become a priority,” the report quoted her as saying.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clashes
  • Violence broke out as Israeli troops entered the village to demolish the residence of a man they tagged as a "terrorist"
  • Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it says have carried out attacks on Israelis
Updated 14 February 2022
AFP

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces have shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian in West Bank clashes during what Israel on Monday described as an operation to demolish the home of a “terrorist” suspected of a recent attack.
The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed Abu Salah was killed in the village of Silat Al-Harithiya near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israel’s army in a statement said its troops along with border police had entered the village “to demolish the floor of the residence in which the terrorist Muhammad Jaradat resided.”
It said Jaradat and others had carried out the recent fatal shooting of a Jewish settler in the West Bank.
The army said “violent riots” broke out ahead of the planned demolition, “with the participation of hundreds of Palestinians,” some of whom hurled explosives at Israeli troops.
“The troops identified a number of armed rioters, and fired toward them in order to neutralize the threat,” the army statement said without commenting directly on the teen’s death.
Israel regularly destroys the homes of individuals it says have carried out attacks on Israelis, in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
The practice, which often fuels tensions, has been condemned by critics as a form of collective punishment. Israel insists it deters attacks.
The army said Jaradat was responsible for the death of Yehuda Dimentman, a 25-year-old religious student shot dead in the West Bank in December.
A married father, Dimentman was studying at a religious school in the Homesh settlement in the West Bank when he was killed in a shooting that wounded several others.
Israel arrested several people over the shooting days after it occurred.
Roughly 475,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians, in communities widely regarded as illegal under international law.
Homesh is among the settlements that even Israel considers to be unauthorized.
It had been evacuated by Israeli forces in 2005 but settlers have nevertheless continued to operate there, fueling tensions with Palestinians.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six Day War. 

