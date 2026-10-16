LONDON: Heavyweight challenger Fabio Wardley predicted he would take his revenge in knockout fashion after weighing in heavier than ever for a title rematch with WBO world champion Daniel Dubois in Saturday’s all-British bout at London’s O2 Arena.

Dubois, 29, was a career-heaviest 253.9 pounds (115kg) with Wardley, 31, tipping the scales at 248.3 (112kg).

The previous fight in Manchester between the two ⁠last May ended ⁠at the start of the 11th round when the referee stepped in. Wardley, making his first defense, was bleeding heavily from the bridge of his nose and with his right ⁠eye almost closed.

Dubois rose twice from the canvas in that fight, including being dropped by a right hook in the first 10 seconds, to become heavyweight world champion for the second time in his career.

“It’s seek and destroy now. I draw confidence from the successes I had in the first fight — getting ⁠knockdowns ⁠in the first and third,” said Wardley at Friday’s weigh-in at Spitalfields Market, predicting “revenge, Fabio Wardley, knockout win.”

Dubois said he knew what to expect and was “ready to go to war,” adding: “I need to get through this to get to bigger things.”

The champion has a record of 23 wins with three losses from 26 fights while Wardley is 20-1-1.