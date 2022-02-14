Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans

You are here

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Kuwait's Coffee marketplace COFE App, London-based Fairwater Capital, and UAE's headquartered Frontera Capital, have joined Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s, or ADIO, $545 million innovation scheme to boost their expansion plans.

Under the program, the three firms are to receive financial support — of an undisclosed sum — from ADIO., Forbes Middle East reported.

Founded in 2018, COFE App provides swift access to global coffee franchises and brands with several features and premium services through a single platform.

It will use the financial support from ADIO to capture growth opportunities locally and internationally.

Globally focused alternative investment firm Fairwater Capital will use the incentive to develop its international quantitative research hub, global data center, and operations hub in Abu Dhabi Global Market, or ADGM, amid expansion efforts of its investment strategies.

Boutique Investment firm Frontera Capital will utilize the incentive by expanding its capabilities from ADGM through originating, structuring, and distributing frontier market risk.

ADIO’s innovation program aims to back innovation-driven businesses, as well as investors, via financial and non-financial incentives.

Almost 50 percent of the program’s incentives have been awarded to 37 innovative corporations.

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 
Updated 14 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 
Updated 14 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth rate is expected to reach 6 percent in the current fiscal year, despite challenges stemming from COVID-19, the country’s minister of planning and economic development said.

The expected result is driven by “the growth spurt of 9.8 percent that was achieved in the first quarter of the year, which is the highest growth rate in 20 years, as a result of which international institutions have raised their forecast for the Egyptian economy,” Hala Al-Saeed added. 

Despite the repercussions of the pandemic, the Egyptian economy achieved a growth rate of 3.3 percent during the fiscal year 2020-2021 and 3.6 percent in the year 2019-2020, she said. 

The positive indicators witnessed are driven by the measures, policies and efforts taken by the government to enhance the elements of resilience of the Egyptian economy in the face of the pandemic.

Policies were targeted to reform the economy’s structure, liberalise trade, reform the vocational training system, and develop capital markets, as aimed by the National Program for Structural Reforms.

The National Program for Structural Reforms includes three phases, with the first phase launched in 2016 and the second phase kicked off in April 2021. 

The minister’s comments came during the opening session of the Sustainable Development Week at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11 percent in 2021, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, general manager of Dubai Industrial City said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The city attracted several international companies in the food sector during the past year, with projections that the number of companies will continue to surge in the sector during 2022, Al Shawareb disclosed.

This is in line with a Ministry of Industry pledge made during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit event in 2021, to boost the food and beverages sector in the city, he stressed.

Dubai Industrial City has signed several massive agreements with major market players in the city including Al Barakah, Indian pharmaceutical firm The Himalaya Drug Co., and others, as it plans to play a vital role in pushing the sector in 2022, he added.

TASI regains its poise, pushed by strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI regains its poise, pushed by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 14 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI regains its poise, pushed by strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI regains its poise, pushed by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 14 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market got off to a better start on Monday with stocks continuing on an upward trend, bolstered by optimistic sentiment and a positive earnings season.

As of Monday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, closed 1.46 percent higher to reach 12,205. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 1.23 percent to reach 25,106.

Among the top gainers, Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. surged more than 10 percent, while Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. jumped by 9 percent after applying for a SR221 million capital reduction.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co.  increased by 2.48 percent as it reported a net profit before Zakat of SR166 million ($44 million) for 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, climbed 1.35 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.70 percent.

The stock of oil giant Aramco gained 0.67 percent.

In Energy trading, US WTI crude prices reached $92.61 per barrel, while Brent crude hit $93.90 per barrel. 

Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency

Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency

Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt has officially joined the International Energy Agency, the organization’s CEO announced during his speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show 2022 conference in Cairo.

Fatih Birol also used his address to delegates to praise Egypt’s achievement over the past years in the field of energy, starting from benefiting from gas assets and switching to the electricity market, which enabled it to achieve a surplus after a deficit.

“In light of these developments in Egypt, and at the request of the Egyptian government, I look forward to Egypt joining the International Energy Agency as an associate member,” Fatih Birol said. 

“We are interested in deepening cooperation and ready to provide any support in the coming years,” he added. 

With African citizens responsible for at least 2 percent of global emissions, he noted that climate change is one of the defining challenges in our world today, stressing his full support for Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 World Climate Summit next November. 

The Egyptian Petroleum Show is an oil and gas exhibition and conference held in Cairo from Feb. 14-16.

The International Energy Agency was founded in 1974 by industrialized nations to ensure the security of oil supplies.

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rising geopolitical tensions are driving oil prices higher, the UAE energy minister claimed on Monday as he played down the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine.

“I don't think we need to escalate more than what is said...I am on the side of the camp that doesn't see it happening,” said Suhail Al-Mazrouei on the sidelines of an industry event in Cairo. 

Although he is worried there has not been enough investments in oil and gas, Al-Mazrouei said the UAE’s infrastructure is well protected against attacks, as it has diversified electricity infrastructure and spare capacity. 

“Some countries have spare capacity, there is agreement of gradual increase of production to go out of production cut deal and we have a plan,” he said. 

Brent crude prices have hit a seven-year high, reaching over $96 a barrel on Monday, as fears over disruption on exports are mounting due to the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UAE will keep increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day, noting that nothing will be done outside of an agreement by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, as it needs to be a collective decision.

The intergovernmental organization has done a lot to stabilize the market so far, the energy minister said.

