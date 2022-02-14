Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, has launched a project that enables a 24/7 affordable clean energy utliziation.

As part of a tripartite agreement on research and development, the company launched the thermal energy storage system in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Swedish Azelio, at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

Currently in operation, the Azelio storage system depends on photovoltaic panels and contributes to providing affordable and renewable electricity around the clock.

The system will go through several tests and demonstrations at the Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform, or MISP, to be evaluated in a desert environment that provides appropriate solar conditions to generate daily cycles of clean energy.

“The Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform provides a convergence of renewable energy research, development and demonstration, and serves as a foundation for the UAE’s ambition to achieve world-leading innovation in clean and renewable energy,” Nicolas Calvet, chairman of MISP, said.