Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, has launched a project that enables a 24/7 affordable clean energy utliziation.

As part of a tripartite agreement on research and development, the company launched the thermal energy storage system in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Swedish Azelio, at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

Currently in operation, the Azelio storage system depends on photovoltaic panels and contributes to providing affordable and renewable electricity around the clock. 

The system will go through several tests and demonstrations at the Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform, or MISP, to be evaluated in a desert environment that provides appropriate solar conditions to generate daily cycles of clean energy. 

“The Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform provides a convergence of renewable energy research, development and demonstration, and serves as a foundation for the UAE’s ambition to achieve world-leading innovation in clean and renewable energy,” Nicolas Calvet, chairman of MISP, said. 

Topics: economy UAE Abu Dhabi

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stitch, the South African financial infrastructure building startup, has raised $21 million.

Its funding round was led by New York's Spruce House Partnership along with other investors including PayPal Ventures, Truelayer, and Village Global.

The money will be used to expand into new African fintech markets.

The startup, which was set up in 2019, builds financial infrastructure that links bank accounts, wallets, and other stores of value. 

This is creating an easier, faster, and more secure payment system for fintech companies, it claims.

‘‘Our goal is to help fast-growing fintech and embedded finance companies more easily launch increasingly innovative and tailored products,’’ co-founder and CEO Kiaan Pillay told Bloomberg.

Since the majority of financing raised by startups in Africa last year went to fintech companies, the continent is seen as an ideal step for Stitch's expansion, Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: Stitch

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m
Updated 54 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m
Updated 54 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia-based startup RedBox, a logistic solution provider offering smart lockers, has raised SR11.5 million ($3 million) in a seed round.

With a network of over 170 smart lockers — which allow customers to receive and return packages — RedBox is planning to increase that number to 800 by the end of 2022 as demand rises.

Vision Ventures led the round with participation from RAF investments and angel investors, Wamda reported.

RedBox was founded by Thamer Altuwaiyan and Zun Phan in 2019 and currently serves more than 9,000 e-commerce businesses.

Topics: Redbox Smart lockers

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans
Updated 14 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Kuwait's Coffee marketplace COFE App, London-based Fairwater Capital, and UAE's headquartered Frontera Capital, have joined Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s, or ADIO, $545 million innovation scheme to boost their expansion plans.

Under the program, the three firms are to receive financial support — of an undisclosed sum — from ADIO., Forbes Middle East reported.

Founded in 2018, COFE App provides swift access to global coffee franchises and brands with several features and premium services through a single platform.

It will use the financial support from ADIO to capture growth opportunities locally and internationally.

Globally focused alternative investment firm Fairwater Capital will use the incentive to develop its international quantitative research hub, global data center, and operations hub in Abu Dhabi Global Market, or ADGM, amid expansion efforts of its investment strategies.

Boutique Investment firm Frontera Capital will utilize the incentive by expanding its capabilities from ADGM through originating, structuring, and distributing frontier market risk.

ADIO’s innovation program aims to back innovation-driven businesses, as well as investors, via financial and non-financial incentives.

Almost 50 percent of the program’s incentives have been awarded to 37 innovative corporations.

Topics: economy coffee commodities

South Korea’s Doosan to build $834m steel casting plant in Saudi Arabia

South Korea’s Doosan to build $834m steel casting plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

South Korea’s Doosan to build $834m steel casting plant in Saudi Arabia

South Korea’s Doosan to build $834m steel casting plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has won a 1 trillion won ($834 million) deal to build a 60,000-ton-a-year plan metal casting and forging plant in Saudi Arabia. 

Under the deal, the construction of the plant at the King Salman Global Maritime Industries Complex in Ras Al-Khair will start in 2022, and be completed in the first quarter of 2025, Yonhap News Agency reported. 

The contract is awarded by Saudi Tuwaiq Casting & Forging Co. a joint venture established last month between Doosan, Saudi Dussur Industrial Investments Co. and Aramco’s wholly owned unit Saudi Aramco Development Co.

The plant orders in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to grow around 2 trillion won per year in 2028, the agency reported citing the market research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Established in 1962, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. is a heavy industrial company specialised in the manufacturing and construction of nuclear power plants, thermal power stations, turbines and generators, desalination plants, castings, and forgings.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia South Korea Investment

Rolls Royce expects to roll out electric aircraft by 2025

Rolls Royce expects to roll out electric aircraft by 2025
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Rolls Royce expects to roll out electric aircraft by 2025

Rolls Royce expects to roll out electric aircraft by 2025
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: British multinational aerospace and defense company Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is anticipating a fully electric plane in three to five years’ time, Bloomberg reported, citing a top executive.

The company has developed a battery-electric system, also known as the P-Vlot, which has the capacity to generate 600-kilowatt hours of power, enough for flying six to eight individuals as far as 80 nautical miles, Bloomberg reported, citing Rob Watson, president of the company’s electrical division.

With efficient and advanced battery technology, the company expects this figure to go up to 250 miles by 2030.

“We are confident in the technology. Now we need to scale it so it can have a meaningful economic influence,” Watson told Bloomberg.

With the ongoing global pressure to slash greenhouse gas emissions, Rolls Royce, along with other rivals, are at different stages of developing planes that can be powered using alternative energy sources, including sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen.

Topics: Rolls Royce

