Made in Saudi: SEDA signs agreements to promote business opportunities   
Updated 15 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Made in Saudi: SEDA signs agreements to promote business opportunities   
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: As part of the strategy to promote local manufacturing capacity and export, the Saudi Exports Development Authority signed several cooperation agreements with the public and private sector companies at the “Made in Saudi” expo on Sunday in Riyadh.

The event focused on building a framework to provide promising opportunities for establishments, expand the scope of their businesses, promote them locally and globally as the Kingdom looks to enhance its exports to global markets.

Backed by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the event saw around 170 companies participating in the first edition, with several agreements signed between the government agencies and private companies.  

The “Made in Saudi” program currently focuses on attracting companies from diverse non-oil sectors, including chemicals and polymers, building materials, and electronics.

“The Saudi product is the most important, dearest, most valuable and worthy of our attention,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the minister of energy, after inaugurating the event. 

Touted as “the biggest event to support the industrial sector”, the expo offered a platform to introduce and showcase the quality of national products and services.

Top government organizations to sign cooperation agreements included the Ministry of Culture, King Abdulaziz University, University of Business and Technology, the Prince Sultan Fund and the National Fisheries Development Program.

The private sector was represented by some big names, including Al-Othaim, Al-Tamimi, Panda and Lulu supermarkets, SACO, PepsiCo, Al-Dawaa, Shawermer and KAFADS.

The areas of cooperation agreements spread over multiple sectors as the Kingdom pushes ahead with developing the non-oil sectors as part of the broader economic diversification goals under Vision 2030.

“Made in Saudi is a dream that Vision 2030 was able to turn into a reality,” said Bandar Alkhorayef, Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources.

“This national program will highlight our industrial strength and capabilities in reaching the world and will enhance the attractiveness of the industrial sector for investment and help create job opportunities.”

Launched 11 months ago, the “Made in Saudi” program currently has over 1,300 companies, 6,000 registered products and over 2,000 new firms awaiting to get listed. 

Alkhorayef said their goal is to increase local consumption of products and services and “enhance the culture of belonging to the local product.” 

Israel's energy minister says if gas exported to Egypt and Jordan reaches Lebanon "so be it"
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Israel's energy minister says if gas exported to Egypt and Jordan reaches Lebanon "so be it"
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Brazil and Arab countries grew by 44 percent during 2021, Tamer Mansour, CEO of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said, in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The volume of food exports alone reached an estimated $14 billion, its highest since 2012, Mansour revealed.

This comes as Arab countries, especially in the Gulf region, are combating the pandemic through strict measures such as vaccination and others, which help facilitate trade, and grow it back to pre-pandemic levels, he emphasized.

January reports revealed that trading between Brazil and Arab countries could increase further, by 2 to 4 percent in 2022, he added.

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves
Updated 37 min 52 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Wells Fargo’s investment institute published a special report, Understanding Cryptocurrency, this week.

The report aims to try to answer whether it is too early or too late to invest in cryptocurrencies.

“We believe that cryptocurrencies are viable investments today, even though they remain in the early stages of their investment evolution,” the Wells Fargo team said.

They added: “We recommend professionally managed private placements for now, as the investment landscape is still maturing.”

While the research team sees cryptocurrencies at an early stage of investment, but not too early, which is why they emphasize investor education, according to Bitcoin.com.

“Cryptocurrencies have been following an adoption pattern similar to other new advanced technologies, such as the internet,” they said.

The Wells Fargo analysts added that for today’s investor trying to figure out if we are early or late to cryptocurrency investing, looking at technology investing in the mid-to-late 1990s seems reasonable.

“At that time, the internet hit a hyper-adoption phase and never looked back. Cryptocurrencies appear to be at a similar stage today … We are hopeful that greater regulatory clarity in 2022 brings higher quality investment options,” Wells Fargo analysts said.

However, the company recommended that: “Cryptocurrency investment options today, however, are still maturing and we advise patience. For now, we suggest the consideration of only professionally managed private placements.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.04 percent to $42,151 at 1:36 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,860, down by 2.43 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu announced last week that he has signed an executive order creating the governor’s Commission on cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

He also explained that it is a center for financial innovation, and this executive order will reinforce their commitment to attracting high-quality banking and financial businesses in a secure manner.

“Federal and state governments must work to bring legal and regulatory certainty to the digital asset industry because clear rules of the road foster technology and innovation,” Sununu said.

The committee will hold public hearings to hear testimonies on the evolution of the economics of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

It will also make recommendations for specific modifications and improvements to the laws and regulations applicable to cryptocurrency.

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 48 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 48 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, has launched a project that enables a 24/7 affordable clean energy utliziation.

As part of a tripartite agreement on research and development, the company launched the thermal energy storage system in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Swedish Azelio, at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

Currently in operation, the Azelio storage system depends on photovoltaic panels and contributes to providing affordable and renewable electricity around the clock. 

The system will go through several tests and demonstrations at the Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform, or MISP, to be evaluated in a desert environment that provides appropriate solar conditions to generate daily cycles of clean energy. 

“The Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform provides a convergence of renewable energy research, development and demonstration, and serves as a foundation for the UAE’s ambition to achieve world-leading innovation in clean and renewable energy,” Nicolas Calvet, chairman of MISP, said. 

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 52 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stitch, the South African financial infrastructure building startup, has raised $21 million.

Its funding round was led by New York's Spruce House Partnership along with other investors including PayPal Ventures, Truelayer, and Village Global.

The money will be used to expand into new African fintech markets.

The startup, which was set up in 2019, builds financial infrastructure that links bank accounts, wallets, and other stores of value. 

This is creating an easier, faster, and more secure payment system for fintech companies, it claims.

‘‘Our goal is to help fast-growing fintech and embedded finance companies more easily launch increasingly innovative and tailored products,’’ co-founder and CEO Kiaan Pillay told Bloomberg.

Since the majority of financing raised by startups in Africa last year went to fintech companies, the continent is seen as an ideal step for Stitch's expansion, Bloomberg reported.

 

