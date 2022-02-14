Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:

RIYADH: Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11 percent in 2021, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, general manager of Dubai Industrial City said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The city attracted several international companies in the food sector during the past year, with projections that the number of companies will continue to surge in the sector during 2022, Al Shawareb disclosed.

This is in line with a Ministry of Industry pledge made during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit event in 2021, to boost the food and beverages sector in the city, he stressed.

Dubai Industrial City has signed several massive agreements with major market players in the city including Al Barakah, Indian pharmaceutical firm The Himalaya Drug Co., and others, as it plans to play a vital role in pushing the sector in 2022, he added.