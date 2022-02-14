You are here

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:
RIYADH: Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11 percent in 2021, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, general manager of Dubai Industrial City said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The city attracted several international companies in the food sector during the past year, with projections that the number of companies will continue to surge in the sector during 2022, Al Shawareb disclosed.

This is in line with a Ministry of Industry pledge made during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit event in 2021, to boost the food and beverages sector in the city, he stressed.

Dubai Industrial City has signed several massive agreements with major market players in the city including Al Barakah, Indian pharmaceutical firm The Himalaya Drug Co., and others, as it plans to play a vital role in pushing the sector in 2022, he added.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market got off to a better start on Monday with stocks continuing on an upward trend, bolstered by optimistic sentiment and a positive earnings season.

As of Monday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, closed 1.46 percent higher to reach 12,205. The parallel market, Nomu, gained 1.23 percent to reach 25,106.

Among the top gainers, Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. surged more than 10 percent, while Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. jumped by 9 percent after applying for a SR221 million capital reduction.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co.  increased by 2.48 percent as it reported a net profit before Zakat of SR166 million ($44 million) for 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, climbed 1.35 percent, while Alinma Bank rose 2.70 percent.

The stock of oil giant Aramco gained 0.67 percent.

In Energy trading, US WTI crude prices reached $92.61 per barrel, while Brent crude hit $93.90 per barrel. 

RIYADH: Egypt has officially joined the International Energy Agency, the organization’s CEO announced during his speech at the Egypt Petroleum Show 2022 conference in Cairo.

Fatih Birol also used his address to delegates to praise Egypt’s achievement over the past years in the field of energy, starting from benefiting from gas assets and switching to the electricity market, which enabled it to achieve a surplus after a deficit.

“In light of these developments in Egypt, and at the request of the Egyptian government, I look forward to Egypt joining the International Energy Agency as an associate member,” Fatih Birol said. 

“We are interested in deepening cooperation and ready to provide any support in the coming years,” he added. 

With African citizens responsible for at least 2 percent of global emissions, he noted that climate change is one of the defining challenges in our world today, stressing his full support for Egypt’s hosting of the COP27 World Climate Summit next November. 

The Egyptian Petroleum Show is an oil and gas exhibition and conference held in Cairo from Feb. 14-16.

The International Energy Agency was founded in 1974 by industrialized nations to ensure the security of oil supplies.

RIYADH: Rising geopolitical tensions are driving oil prices higher, the UAE energy minister claimed on Monday as he played down the likelihood of Russia invading Ukraine.

“I don't think we need to escalate more than what is said...I am on the side of the camp that doesn't see it happening,” said Suhail Al-Mazrouei on the sidelines of an industry event in Cairo. 

Although he is worried there has not been enough investments in oil and gas, Al-Mazrouei said the UAE’s infrastructure is well protected against attacks, as it has diversified electricity infrastructure and spare capacity. 

“Some countries have spare capacity, there is agreement of gradual increase of production to go out of production cut deal and we have a plan,” he said. 

Brent crude prices have hit a seven-year high, reaching over $96 a barrel on Monday, as fears over disruption on exports are mounting due to the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

UAE will keep increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day, noting that nothing will be done outside of an agreement by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, as it needs to be a collective decision.

The intergovernmental organization has done a lot to stabilize the market so far, the energy minister said.

RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded a deal worth SR80.6 million ($21.5 million) for the supply of steel pipes to oil giant Aramco.

The contract will be valid for 18 months, a statement by the pipe manufacturer revealed.

Steel Pipe expects the transaction to impact its financial statements between the second half of the fiscal year 2022 and the first half of the fiscal year 2023.

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi East Pipes surged by more than 6 percent as they debuted on the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

Ahead of listing, the pipes manufacturer had raised SR504 million ($134 million) of proceeds from an initial public offering.

The company, which is based in Dammam, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes in the Kingdom.

East Pipes was among the Saudi bourse’s top gainers on TASI, trading between an intraday high of SR90.2 and a low of SR84.4.

At the closing bell, the stock reached SR85, up 6.23 percent from the initial public offering price of SR80.

