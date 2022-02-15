You are here

  • Home
  • Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO

Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO

Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgkve

Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO

Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO
  • The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range
Updated 1 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security company Elm will debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Feb. 16, according to a bourse filing.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering.

The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings, by companies including ACWA Power and stc.

The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range.

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Elm TASI IPO

Related

Profits of Saudi Arabia’s Elm almost triple ahead of IPO
Business & Economy
Profits of Saudi Arabia’s Elm almost triple ahead of IPO
PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Elm's IPO attracts $57b from institutional investors

Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord

Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord

Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord
  • Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported bullion’s safe-haven appeal and sparked fears of supply disruption in the palladium market.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,861.20 per ounce after hitting its highest level since Nov. 18. US gold futures gained 1.2 percent to $1,864.70.

“We got a flight to safety going into gold at the moment as equity markets are selling off. We also have a lot of big economic data coming out this week, and the main focus is inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

US stock indexes continued their slide on worries over a higher interest rate environment and after the US warned Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine.

“We believe any further escalation of the situation will deter the Fed from raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March, as this could spark excessive turmoil on the financial markets,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation. Markets now await producer prices data for January and minutes from the US central bank’s January monetary policy meeting later this week.

Palladium rose 1.4 percent to $2,338.57 per ounce, having hit an over two-week peak earlier in the session.

Russia is one of the world’s largest palladium-producing countries, and any escalation in its conflict with Ukraine could lead to supply disruptions, analysts said.

“It looks like the percentage of palladium they export as a percentage of the global production is pretty close to 50percent," said Saxo Bank Analyst Ole Hansen. He added that the metal was extremely exposed to any supply reduction from Russia if tensions with Ukraine increased.

Silver rose 0.7 percent to $23.73 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $1,026.50.

US natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices

US natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

US natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices

US natgas futures rise over 4% on spike in European prices
  • US Natural gas futures rose more than 4 percent today after a 10 percent spike in European prices
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: US Natural gas futures rose more than 4 percent today after a 10 percent spike in European gas prices on expectations that US liquefied natural gas, or LNG exports will remain near record highs as long as there is a possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and cutting gas supplies to the rest of Europe.

US prices also gained support from forecasts of more US demand over the next two weeks than previously expected despite a milder than normal weather outlook for the rest of February, and as output continues to recover from cold-weather related reductions over the past month.

Gas futures in Europe jumped 10 percent on Monday, putting prices about seven times above US futures. Front-month gas futures for March delivery rose 18.2 cents, or 4.6 percent, to $4.123 per million British thermal units or mmBtu, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 8. Gas futures traded around $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $25 in Asia.

Since the start of the year, however, the US market has focused more on changes in US weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world.

So far in 2022, US gas followed European prices about a third of the time versus two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021. But, traders said, a 10 percent jump in European prices was hard to ignore, noting demand for US LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices trade well above US futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe.

That is even more true now with heightened concerns Russia could invade Ukraine. If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Moscow, which could prompt Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe.

Russia provides around 30-40 percent of Europe’s gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021.

Saudi Arabia Water Market will grow 8% in 2022: Berain Water CEO

Saudi Arabia Water Market will grow 8% in 2022: Berain Water CEO
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia Water Market will grow 8% in 2022: Berain Water CEO

Saudi Arabia Water Market will grow 8% in 2022: Berain Water CEO
  • Mbara predicted that the growth will be from 6.5 billion liters of water in 2021 to 7 billion liters in 2022.
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Students returning to universities once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted will help drive up the size of Saudi Arabia’s water market, according to CEO of Berain Water, Mowaffaq Mbara.

Speaking to CNBC Arabia, Mbara said the sector saw a 7-10 percent increase from 2020 to 2021, and that rise will continue this year as higher education facilities reopen fully. The return of tourism would also play a factor.

Mbara predicted that the growth will be from 6.5 billion liters of water in 2021 to 7 billion liters in 2022.

Berain Water’s market performance in 2021 made it the first Saudi Arabian water company to distribute water to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, he claimed.

The company which had expanded into UAE in 2022, will announce further expansion when the deals have been finalized, he added.

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 
Updated 14 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 

Egypt expects a 6% economic growth despite COVID-19, minister says 
Updated 14 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth rate is expected to reach 6 percent in the current fiscal year, despite challenges stemming from COVID-19, the country’s minister of planning and economic development said.

The expected result is driven by “the growth spurt of 9.8 percent that was achieved in the first quarter of the year, which is the highest growth rate in 20 years, as a result of which international institutions have raised their forecast for the Egyptian economy,” Hala Al-Saeed added. 

Despite the repercussions of the pandemic, the Egyptian economy achieved a growth rate of 3.3 percent during the fiscal year 2020-2021 and 3.6 percent in the year 2019-2020, she said. 

The positive indicators witnessed are driven by the measures, policies and efforts taken by the government to enhance the elements of resilience of the Egyptian economy in the face of the pandemic.

Policies were targeted to reform the economy’s structure, liberalise trade, reform the vocational training system, and develop capital markets, as aimed by the National Program for Structural Reforms.

The National Program for Structural Reforms includes three phases, with the first phase launched in 2016 and the second phase kicked off in April 2021. 

The minister’s comments came during the opening session of the Sustainable Development Week at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo.

Topics: Egypt economy

Related

Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency
Business & Economy
Egypt officially joins the International Energy Agency

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:

Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11% in 2021:
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based food and beverages firms grew 11 percent in 2021, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, general manager of Dubai Industrial City said in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The city attracted several international companies in the food sector during the past year, with projections that the number of companies will continue to surge in the sector during 2022, Al Shawareb disclosed.

This is in line with a Ministry of Industry pledge made during the Global Manufacturing and Industrial Summit event in 2021, to boost the food and beverages sector in the city, he stressed.

Dubai Industrial City has signed several massive agreements with major market players in the city including Al Barakah, Indian pharmaceutical firm The Himalaya Drug Co., and others, as it plans to play a vital role in pushing the sector in 2022, he added.

Topics: Dubai Industrial City Dubai

Related

Robots paint luxury building in Dubai, bots ten times faster than humans
Business & Economy
Robots paint luxury building in Dubai, bots ten times faster than humans

Latest updates

Simona Halep advances to second round of Dubai Duty Free tennis championships
Simona Halep advances to second round of Dubai Duty Free tennis championships
Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO
Elm to make TASI debut on Wednesday after $820m IPO
Taliban sniper becomes Afghan mayor
This photo taken on January 17, 2022 shows Maymana mayor Damullah Mohibullah Mowaffaq (C) looking at his mobile phone in Maymana, capital of Afghanistan's northwestern Faryab province. (AFP)
Fines, bans from FIFA: Brazil, Argentina told to play again
Fines, bans from FIFA: Brazil, Argentina told to play again
Smart apps: Saudi Arabia outshines top countries in pandemic management
The US has not yet found a way to uniformly regulate what many call a health passport, much less any of the other functions. In this area, Saudi Arabia seemed more advanced than first-world countries. (Shutterstock/Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.