'Inventing Anna:' Vulnerable and vicious, she enslaved NY society 

‘Inventing Anna:’ Vulnerable and vicious, she enslaved NY society 
‘Inventing Anna’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Updated 41 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Updated 41 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: When desires and dreams magnify into unreal expectation, that can become a noose.

This could be the one-sentence description of “Inventing Anna,” the new miniseries from Netflix.

With each of the nine episodes an hour or so long it may look too unwieldy, though it is compelling — as most crime capers are. Secretly, we all love a successful man or woman, most often enviously. And Anna Delvey (born Anna Sorokin) and played with superb mesmeric finesse by the Ozark actress, Julia Garner, passed herself off as a rich German heiress and got some of the most powerful people in New York eating out of her hand. They included big bankers, the insanely wealthy and dashing playboys. 




Anna Delvey played with superb mesmeric finesse by the Ozark actress, Julia Garner, passes herself off as a rich German heiress. Supplied

A lengthy story written in Manhattan Magazine by Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) — inspired by real-life journalist Jessica Pressler’s piece in New York — embarrassed and shamed financial bigwigs, art collectors, gallery owners, fashion designers and socialites who had all been fooled by the 20-something Anna Delvey. She lived in luxury, wearing couture, flying in private jets and staying at star hotels. She showed off by ordering the most expensive wines and six-course meals. Her small group of friends — who included a hotel concierge, a physical trainer and a magazine employee — played along with her. 

But how long can the game go on? The cat comes out of the bag at an expensive holiday in Marrakech where Rachel DeLoache (a fantastic Katie Lowes) is forced to hand over her company credit card for a splurge by Anna, who promises to wire the money immediately. It never arrives, leading a distraught Rachel into a storm at her office. Rachel was one of a large brigade who were royally duped and dumped, and the frauds ran into hundreds of thousands of dollars. 




Financial bigwigs, art collectors, gallery owners and fashion designerso had all been fooled by Anna Delvey. Supplied

But how could some of the sharpest brains in New York walk into this mess? A pregnant Vivian, much to the chagrin of her editor, wants to find out who Anna is, and she convinces him to let her do a story. We see Vivian in one of the early scenes walking into Rikers Island prison to meet Anna. “Why do you wear these kinds of clothes? You look poor,” Anna says to Vivian, completely shocking her. 

The series takes us back and forth, not only between two time zones but also two very different Annas: One who is cruelly sarcastic, appearing brutal and arrogant, and the other a sad picture of vulnerability. There is one distressing scene in which she is thrown out of her hotel room because she cannot pay up, and we hear her pleading with the manager that “it is very cold out there.” She has to take refuge in a metro coach, eating the leftovers from a commuter. 




The series takes us back and forth, not only between two time zones but also two very different Annas. Supplied

The series, which picks up steam after Rachel joins the plot, seems undecided about the stand it should take, leaving viewers confused. Nevertheless, we begin to empathize with a woman who lived a life of lies, hiding behind huge glasses that made her look alluringly innocent. At the end of the show, which comes from the Shonda Rhimes stable, we are left not with anger but sorrow for a young woman who perhaps lost her way and her Russian family in her quest for a magical life.

“Everyone knows me. I am an icon,” she tells Vivian, and later her harassed counsel, Todd (in a compelling performance by Arian Moayed). Even the judge seems to be taken in by Anna, allowing her to walk into court late because of “wardrobe issues.”

However, all this is in vain when she finds herself left in the dumps. 

AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia's cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions

AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions
Updated 14 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions

AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions
  • The AlUla Arts Festival and Desert X demonstrate the huge social and cultural changes underway in Saudi Arabia
  • The Al-Jadidah Arts District is part of a major economic transformation underway in the Kingdom’s historic AlUla
Updated 14 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor

ALULA: On a sandy street framed by the region’s distinctive ancient rock formations, foreign visitors peruse a row of artisan craft shops selling fragrant oils, patterned abayas, delicate jewelry and embroidered bags, many of them handmade by the people of AlUla.

This is the scene today in the Al-Jadidah Arts District of AlUla Old Town, just one small part of a major transformation underway in Saudi Arabia’s historic northwest, turning this scenic desert region, roughly the size of Belgium, into a vibrant cultural oasis of galleries, sculpture parks and art schools.

It is here where the first AlUla Arts Festival opened on Feb. 13, offering visitors a thrilling program of carefully curated contemporary exhibitions and gigantic outdoor sculpture installations by a host of local and international artists.

One exhibition, “What Lies Within,” staged in AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall, features works from the private collection of Saudi collector Basma Al-Sulaiman.

“This is really a celebratory moment for us,” Saudi artist Lulwa Al-Homoud, who curated the exhibition, told Arab News. “Basma Al-Sulaiman has been working all these years to collect and preserve Saudi contemporary art.”

Rashed Al Shashai, installation view, Desert X AlUla 2022. (Courtesy the artist and Desert X AlUla, photo by Lance Gerber)

The exhibition features works by major Saudi artists, including Manal Al-Dowayan, Shadia Alem, Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, Lulwa Al-Homoud, Musaed Al-Hulis, Hussein Al-Mohsen, Adel Al-Quraishi, Rashed Al-Shashai, Noha Al-Sharif, Dana Awartani, Abdulnasser Gharem, Maha Malluh, Ahmed Mater, Filwa Nazer, Saddek Wasil and Ayman Yossri Daydban.

“I and the artists have been working outside the Kingdom to promote Saudi art,” said Al-Homoud. “It hasn’t been as easy as people think but all of these efforts are recognized now and we are celebratory.”

Also on the festival agenda is a photography exhibition staged by “Cortona on the Move,” an international festival of visual narratives, curated by Arianna Rinaldo and Kolhood Albakr and set across various buildings in Al-Jadidah. The new arts district will also host Cinema El-Housh, showcasing the work of Saudi arthouse filmmakers.

The festival, which closes on March 31, is running in tandem with the second Desert X AlUla, which opened on Feb. 11. This striking event sets the contemporary works of 15 Saudi and international artists against the extraordinary desert landscape of AlUla.

Under the theme “Sarab,” this year’s Desert X exhibition explores ideas of mirage and oasis, both intrinsic to desert history and culture, that have taken on complex worldwide significance over time.

Invited to consider these ancient concepts, participating artists have responded with new works that address dreams, camouflage, fiction, dis/appearance, extraction, illusion and myth, while also examining the dichotomy between the natural and man-made worlds.

“The artworks discuss how we will form future societies, relate to the land and how growth happens and how you revitalize in different ways through technology,” Neville Wakefield, the founding director of Desert X, told guests at the VIP opening of the exhibition.

“All of these themes are important to the desert but important to the world at large,” he said.

Khalil Rabah, Grounding, Desert X AlUla 2022. (Courtesy the artist and Desert X AlUla, photo by Lance Gerber)

Among the international participants in AlUla’s jam-packed season of culture is Pierre Sigg, a Swiss art collector who has lived in Saudi Arabia for almost 30 years. His new Sigg Art Residency opened in the Al-Jadidah Arts District in mid-January.

“I was attracted by the beauty of AlUla,” Sigg said during the residency’s opening. “I had all of this space in a wonderful landscape and thought I could make better use of it, while playing a more active role in the art world, providing a place for artists to evolve their thinking rather than simply supporting them through collecting.”

Sigg’s residency is hosting artists from the US, France, Switzerland, Japan, Sweden, Peru, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

The mission of the residency is to “build cultural bridges, with a special focus on artists challenging history and artistic heritage through the lens of digital and technological innovation.”

Indeed, building bridges and forging cultural dialogues through art between Saudi Arabia and the international community is the very essence of what AlUla is trying to achieve.

“We believe in the power of dialogue,” Nora Aldabal, executive director of arts and creative industries at the Royal Commission for AlUla, told Arab News.

“By 2035, AlUla will be home to 15 landmark destinations for culture, heritage and creativity, each designed in careful dialogue with the region’s unique natural landscape, including museums, galleries, research centers and arts districts.”

Serge Attukwei Clottey, Gold Falls, Desert X AlUla. (Courtesy the artist and Desert X AlUla, photo by Lance Gerber)

The promotion of the arts and the creative industries is a central pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic reform and diversification agenda.

The AlUla Arts Festival demonstrates not only the huge potential for the arts internationally in AlUla, but also the great social and cultural changes underway in the Kingdom.

“Art, before the last few years, was not as important to Saudi people,” Saudi artist Al-Homoud told Arab News.

“That soft power was not important to the people or to the public but now it is changing. Only the elite cared about art. But now everyone cares.”

Twitter: @rebeccaaproctor

Topics: AlUla Saudi Arabia Desert X AlUla Editor's Choice

180 Italian firms take part in Mideast's largest food fair

180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair

180 Italian firms take part in Mideast’s largest food fair
  • Gulfood taking place in Dubai until Feb. 17 with participation of over 4,000 companies from 120 countries
  • “Italy intends to bring innovation to Arab markets,” envoy tells news conference attended by Arab News
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Some 180 Italian food and beverage companies are taking part in Gulfood 2022, considered the largest food fair in the Middle East.

Its 27th edition was opened in Dubai on Sunday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, and will continue until Feb. 17. Over 4,000 companies from 120 countries are taking part.

“Italy intends to bring Italian innovation, especially in products, to Arab markets,” Nicola Lener, ambassador to the UAE, said at a news conference attended by Arab News.

Most of the Italian exhibitors at Gulfood 2022 specialize in organic food and beverage production. “Organic food has a close connection with health, sustainability and long-term value creation for the sector,” said Lener.

“Italian companies have adapted to this new trend, making it an important part of the value of the food industry as a whole. This will make Italian food even more appreciated.”

The global organic food sector was worth $200 billion worldwide in 2020. Italy’s production rose 11 percent in 2021 from the previous year, making it one of the leading countries in the world in terms of organic food.

Exports of Italian organic food have increased 156 percent in the last decade, making the country the second-top exporter of such products.

“I believe our presence in this international exhibition presence will bear fruit for our national food system, and will also be a showcase for possible innovation in this sector,” said Lener, adding that Italy is among the countries with the largest number of exhibitors at the fair.

“The Arab world is expressing growing demand for organic products, and all the importers we’ve been in touch with tell us they’re looking for more Italian companies that produce this type of food. We already have so many of them, even more than the 180 presently exhibiting at Gulfood 2022.”

Topics: Italian firms Middle East Gulfood 2022

Tunisia to host world premier of film about Sicilian immigration

Tunisia to host world premier of film about Sicilian immigration
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Tunisia to host world premier of film about Sicilian immigration

Tunisia to host world premier of film about Sicilian immigration
  • The community has been intergrated in the North African country for centuries
  • Director: ‘I tried to tell a history common of Tunisia, Italy and France, which deserves to be known’
Updated 14 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: The world premier of “Siciliens d’Afrique. Tunisie Terre Promise,” a film about the history of Sicilian emigration to Tunisia in the 19th and 20th centuries, will take place in the North African country on Thursday.

It will be presented by the Italian Cultural Institute at the cinema Mad’Art of Carthage. Sicilians make up the largest component of the Italian community in Tunisia, and have been integrated in society for centuries.

An Italian-Tunisian co-production, the movie also highlights the language spoken by the Sicilian community in Tunisia, called Siculo-Tounsi. It is a mixture of Sicilian, Tunisian Arabic, French and Maltese.

Director Marcello Bivona, a Sicilian from Tunisia, left the country at the age of 3 in 1956 after its independence from France. He settled in the Italian city of Milan with his family, but remained attached to his country of origin.

“I wanted this movie to be testimony to aspects of Italian emigration to Tunisia, some of which are still neglected,” said Bivona. “I tried to tell a history common of Tunisia, Italy and France, which deserves to be known.”

In the 1950s, 90 percent of the Italian community in Tunisia were Sicilian, such as the great Italian actress Claudia Cardinale, who was born in Tunis in 1938.

She starred in several acclaimed European films in the 1960s and 1970s. She acted in Italian, French and English-language movies, including “The Pink Panther.” Her daughter Claudia Cardinale Squitieri stars in “Siciliens d’Afrique. Tunisie Terre Promise.”

Topics: Tunisia sicily Marcello Bivona Claudia Cardinale 'Siciliens d'Afrique. Tunisie Terre Promise'

Omar Mouallem explores the unknown history of Islam in the Americas in latest book

Omar Mouallem explores the unknown history of Islam in the Americas in latest book
‘Praying to the West: How Muslims Shaped the Americas’ by Omar Mouallem. Instagram
Updated 14 February 2022
Joseph Hammond

Omar Mouallem explores the unknown history of Islam in the Americas in latest book

Omar Mouallem explores the unknown history of Islam in the Americas in latest book
Updated 14 February 2022
Joseph Hammond

MALAWI: Omar Mouallem’s new book paints a diverse and surprising picture of Muslims in the Americas whose history stretches back hundreds of years.

This publication has the more relaxed pace of a book rather than a reported piece, and the Canadian author goes deeper than a lot of reporting on the topic that doesn’t look deeper than the mid-century Black Muslim community of civil rights leaders such as Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali. 

With the opening of both Canada and the US to immigration after World War II, Muslim communities in North America began to expand and diversify. Often schisms formed, leading to new mosques and new communities.

In his own search for deeper roots, Mouallem travels beyond his native Canada and the US. He visits Mexico, Brazil, as well as Trinidad and Tobago — and Salvador, Brazil where Muslim slaves, inspired in part by the Haitian Revolution, rose up against their overlords in 1835. Of course in North America, too many Muslims were brought to the US as slaves and likely established small communities, none of which survive to the present.

Brazil abolished slavery in 1885 and by some estimates as late as 1910 the country was home to a Muslim population of some 100,000 people. The reportage in the book is bolstered by a strong review of academic sources.                                

The book also addresses the tricky question of what was the “first mosque” in the US. Mouallem visits the state of North Dakota where the first mosque opened to serve Levantine farmers in 1929. It is often considered the first mosque but Mouallem admits there are other claimants.

Mouallem’s book discusses the founding of the Highland Park Mosque in Detroit in 1921, though it unraveled a year later. There are other claimants as well; a group of Albanian Muslims working in the timber industry in Maine in 1915 used an accounting office for communal prayer. A group of Polish Tatar Muslims founded the American Mohammedan Society in 1907, and that community, which has used a number of prayer spaces over the years, still exists today.

As diverse and pluralistic as the US is, it should be no surprise that there are many “first mosques.”   

Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla

Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla
The comedian will perform on Friday. File/AFP
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla

Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Comedian Russell Peters is set to make a return to Saudi Arabia with a show at AlUla’s majestic Maraya concert hall on Feb. 18.

It will be the Canadian funnyman’s first appearance in the Kingdom’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, although he performed in the country in 2017.

The stand-up show is part of the comic’s Act Your Age World Tour, which launched in Cairo in December and has sold out in Abu Dhabi, Amman, Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Houston.

The mirrored Maraya venue has recently played host to a number of international stars such as Italian operatic tenor Andrea Bocelli, and US songstress Alicia Keys, and is due to welcome British singer Seal on Feb. 17.

The shows are part of the two-month AlUla Moments festival, similar to Riyadh Season, which is in its third edition.

Tickets for Peters’ show can be purchased online at experiencealula.com.

Topics: Russell Peters

