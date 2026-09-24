NEW YORK: US rapper Macklemore, who was dropped from British pop star Ed Sheeran’s tour after making pro-Palestinian comments, announced Thursday he will instead perform on his own “Free Palestine Tour.”

Macklemore, who was opening for Sheeran’s “Loop Tour,” shouted “Free Palestine!” and told Palestinians they were “not forgotten” during two concerts earlier this month in New Jersey.

The “Thrift Shop” star was quickly booted from the US tour -- a decision that Sheeran said was made by tour promoters, not him -- provoking outrage among musicians and pro-Palestinian activists.

“What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage,” Macklemore, 43, said in an Instagram post.

“When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention,” he added.

Macklemore announced three shows in London, Paris and Dublin for late October, with US dates also planned, and said all proceeds will benefit pro-Palestinian organizations.

“It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore,” he said.

“People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”

Macklemore’s removal has opened a can of worms for the Grammy-winning Sheeran, who has typically steered clear of making any overt political statements.

But last weekend at a show in Philadelphia, he broke his silence on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by describing the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate.”

“I’ve had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so, so sorry,” an emotional Sheeran told his audience, who responded with cheers.

Four other supporting artists, including American singer Finneas, have also pulled out of Sheeran’s tour in solidarity with Macklemore.