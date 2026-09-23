DUBAI: In “Heart of the Beast,” Brad Pitt brings unexpected depth to what could easily have been a straightforward man-and-his-dog survival story. He plays James Belmont, a retired Special Forces officer whose years of war have left him grizzled, guarded and more comfortable in the company of his German shepherd Odin (played by good boy Uber).

The three-legged, battle-scarred dog, fitted with a prosthetic leg and titanium teeth, has been James’ companion since puppyhood. Their bond is built on years of shared trauma, and Pitt does a convincing job of showing the trust and affection between them without overplaying it.

But the peaceful escape is short-lived. The film, directed by David Ayer, opens with Odin standing alone in the middle of a road, hinting that something has gone horribly wrong (but, also, more importantly, that he is unharmed). And then we flash back to a week prior.

Set against the spectacular Alaskan wilderness — with New Zealand standing in for Alaska — the film initially feels like a rugged getaway, with James and Odin flying a small plane to the wilderness to spend time together hiking, fishing, camping under the stars and cooking over an open fire, as they seek to be as isolated as humanly possible. But it is not long before things go wrong and they are stranded 58 miles away from the nearest road, and they begin their journey back as nature throws everything it has at the duo.

Ayer and cinematographer Mauro Fiore capture nature at its rawest. Emerald green river water sparkles as Pitt’s James dances a fishing line over it; a crystal blue lake mirrors craggy mountain peaks; the pitch silence of nighttime is the main feature in the wilderness (broken only by the howls of a wolf); torrential rains hit home; and thunder that sounds like heavy gunfire strikes. Every scene immerses you deep in the womb of the wild.

For their part, James and Odin’s relationship feels extremely lived in. So adept at doing war together, now they will do everything it takes to find peace. Brief flashbacks, filtered through a sepia lens, show them on unnamed battlefields, explaining why even now, years later, Odin wakes up panting and howling from his PTSD dreams. But there is a trust and bond between the two that goes beyond trauma and this is the true “heart of the beast.”

And while Pitt certainly proves his mettle, bringing a rugged, unwavering spirit to his retired soldier, Uber’s performance will have you riveted. He is intelligent, warm, vulnerable and loyal at every turn; and you believe totally that he would do anything for his master. Keep your tissues handy for this one.