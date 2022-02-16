UK to trial Moderna omicron jab

LONDON: A group of 3,000 volunteers in the UK will be among the first in the world to receive a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, Sky News reported.

Almost 30 hospitals across the UK are expected to take part in the tests, which begin later this week.

As part of the tests, overseen by a London hospital team, the 3,000-person cohort will be split into two, with the first half receiving a standard Moderna booster and the other half a new jab by the company designed to neutralize the highly infectious variant.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Sky News that a booster set for public release this autumn would protect against both the delta and omicron variants.

The new clinical trial will evaluate immune responses among volunteers and the jab’s safety. “The UK is a world leader when it comes to the research and development of vaccines and medicines, bolstered by our renowned life-sciences industry,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“I want this country to be the best place in the world to launch clinical trials. I urge anyone eligible to take part in this vital research and play their part in protecting the country for years to come as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

Moderna’s cooperation with the UK’s National Institute for Health Research, a government-funded research arm, comes as the pharmaceutical giant looks to boost its market presence in the country.

Javid met with Bancel in the US last week amid rumors that the company is preparing to launch a research hub in Britain.

Bancel said: “The UK and NIHR have been pioneering in their work to study vaccines and therapeutics throughout the global pandemic and have built up world-class clinical research capabilities.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the NIHR and engaging further with the life sciences community in the UK.”