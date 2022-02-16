Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit

RIYADH: UAE cooling services provider Empower has reported a net profit of 936 million dirham ($254 million) for 2021, an increase of 4 percent compared to last year, as it confirmed plans for an initial public offering.

Following the results, Empower intends to be listed on the Dubai market during the fourth quarter of this year, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of the company, told CNBC.

Empower’s revenue stood at 2.464 billion dirham, with a growth of 9.3 percent compared to 2020.

Shafar claimed 2021 was a landmark year in the history of Empower at every level due to numerous factors, primarily to a strategic business model that includes investing in infrastructure and adopting innovative practices.