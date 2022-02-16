You are here

Saudi IP authority adds new copyright classifications
(Shutterstock)
RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property announced the inclusion of new fields in the Kingdom’s optional registration copyright service.

The new classifications, namely artistic and applied artistic works, photographic works, graphic works and stereoscopic topographic works, will be added to the categories already included in the service, including computer software and apps, and architectural designs.

SAIP said that move aims to encourage talented people to benefit from IP services, enhancing competitiveness and maximizing intangible assets.

It added that it reduced registration fees for Saudi students, who can register and protect their inventions and benefit from the services offered by the authority. This helps support creators and inventors by promoting innovation in the Kingdom, the authority said.

The authority added that people looking to register should use the official website at copyright.saip.gov.sa. Applicants must choose the field of intellectual property, fill in the required data, attach the documents needed to register in accordance with the conditions, and finally pay the fees required for the completion of the registration and examination procedures.

The authority provides services through its official website at saip.gov.sa. It can be reached through the direct number 920021421, via email at [email protected] or through social media @SAIPKSA.

