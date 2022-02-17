You are here

DIFC reports its highest-ever revenue due to growth in memberships

DIFC reports its highest-ever revenue due to growth in memberships
Dubai International Financial Center (Supplied)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

DIFC reports its highest-ever revenue due to growth in memberships

DIFC reports its highest-ever revenue due to growth in memberships
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai International Financial Center posted its highest-ever annual revenue and operating profit in 2021 thanks to a 36 percent increase in new company registrations.

Revenues increased by 16 percent to 897 million dirham ($244 million), compared to 774 million dirham in 2020.

As a result, operating profits increased by 26 percent to reach 573 million dirhams.

“DIFC’s best ever annual performance reflects Dubai’s position at the forefront of global recovery in the financial sector and the broader economy,” the Minister of Finance and president of DIFC, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, said.

DIFC registered 996 companies in 2021, three times as many as in any previous year, achieving its growth targets three years early.

Established in 2004, DIFC is the largest financial center in the Middle East and Africa as well as the 19th largest globally.

Topics: Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC)

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022
  Global air traffic is expected to double compared to its pre-crisis level by 2050
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

Paris: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses as it cruises past the pandemic-induced crisis in the travel industry, company results showed Thursday.


Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.


Signalling its optimistic outlook for the future, the company is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022, an 18 percent increase.


“2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic toward recovery and growth,” Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in the earning statement.


“Thanks to the resilience and efforts of our teams, customers and suppliers, we delivered remarkable full-year results,” he said.


The good results were due to the higher number of deliveries, good performance of the company’s helicopter, defense and space businesses, and efforts to contain costs, Faury said.


Deliveries are an important gauge of profitability in the aviation industry as clients pay most of their bills when they receive their orders.


In its guidance for 2022, Airbus said it “assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company’s internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services,” Airbus said.


Airbus will return profits to shareholders with plans to offer a dividend payment of 1.50 euros per share. No dividends were paid in the past two years.


Its rival, US aerospace giant Boeing, has not fared as well as it fell into a third straight annual loss in 2021, with mounting costs connected to delayed delivers of its widebody 787 aircraft and costlier production processes.

The air travel industry collapsed in 2020 as the emergence of Covid-19 prompted countries to close borders.


Airbus drastically reduced production and cut nearly 10,000 jobs when Covid spread around the world in 2020.


The group, which employs more than 126,000, plans to recruit 6,000 people this year.


The company has ramped up production again, making 45 single-aisle A320 planes per month late last year after the pace had fallen to 40 in 2020.


It plans to produce 65 A320 planes per month in 2023.


Revenue rose four percent to 52.1 billion euros last year thanks to the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries.


Its adjusted operating profit reached 477 million euros as the company abandoned its A380 jumbo jet program.


The company also fielded 507 net orders, almost double from 2020, including the first orders of its new A350 freighter.


While air traffic remained low last year and should only return to pre-Covid levels in 2023 for domestic travel and 2025 for long-haul flights, “it has become clear that people want to fly again and do so as soon as travel restrictions are lifted,” Faury said at a news conference.


Global air traffic is expected to double compared to its pre-crisis level by 2050.


Airlines still struggled with travel restrictions last year, especially in Asia where China has maintained strict border measures.


Air France-KLM on Thursday posted another net loss in 2021, though it was more than half less than in 2020 at 3.3 billion euros.

Topics: economy airline industry Aviation industry earnings Airbus

Australia oil and gas producer Santos warns only limited supplies available to Europe if Russia/Ukraine conflict escalates 

Australia oil and gas producer Santos warns only limited supplies available to Europe if Russia/Ukraine conflict escalates 
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Australia oil and gas producer Santos warns only limited supplies available to Europe if Russia/Ukraine conflict escalates 

Australia oil and gas producer Santos warns only limited supplies available to Europe if Russia/Ukraine conflict escalates 
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Australia’s second largest independent oil and gas producer Santos has warned just a small fraction of production could be diverted to Europe if conflict breaks out between Ukraine and Russia.

The firm’s chief executive Kevin Gallagher has said most of the energy company’s production is dedicated to long term contracts with Asian countries, with only 16 percent of production being available for spot market sales.

“I’m not sure that would be enough for them,”  the Financial Times reported, citing Gallagher.

Last year, Santos produced a total of 91.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, or mmboe, with 15 mmboe sold on the spot market. Estimates indicate that similar amounts will be sold on the spot market this year as well.

However, channeling such output would require government intervention or direction, both of which the chief executive has not yet received, he emphasized.

An alternative solution would include cargo swaps between Asia and Europe of supplies coming from the Middle East, he disclosed.

This comes as Russia is continuing to move troops to the Ukrainian border and will likely launch a “limited” military attack against the country, the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Wednesday.

Countries worldwide are already preparing for war. Egypt will launch a new tender to import wheat next week as it prepares for possible grain market disturbance in the light of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia

Topics: Santos Russia Ukraine Oil gas

Airbus hopes for 'amicable solution' in Qatar plane dispute

Airbus hopes for ‘amicable solution’ in Qatar plane dispute
Getty Images
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus hopes for ‘amicable solution’ in Qatar plane dispute

Airbus hopes for ‘amicable solution’ in Qatar plane dispute
  Qatar Airways declined to comment
Updated 26 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus hopes to reach an amicable solution in a row with Qatar Airways over damage to the surface of A350 passenger jets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday.


The two companies have been locked in a months-long dispute over paint erosion and deterioration to anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged need attention while insisting the problems do not put safety at risk.


Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million and is refusing to take delivery of further A350s until its regulator receives formal analysis of the problem.


Airbus, which has said Qatar Airways mischaracterised the flaws and misinterpreted the contract, has revoked contracts for two of the jets and a separate Qatar order for 50 of the planemaker’s A321neo jets.


“We had to make the decision to exercise our rights,” Faury told analysts.


“This decision followed many attempts to find mutually beneficial solutions and we continue to hope for an amicable solution.”


Qatar Airways declined to comment. Both sides have pledged to defend their positions in what is seen as an exceptionally rare public dispute in the secretive planemaking industry.


Experts say Qatar Airways is expected to seek a court ruling that would prevent Airbus from canceling the A321 deal, though it has also ordered at least 25 competing Boeing 737 MAX jets.


The Airbus decision to revoke the separate contract for the in-demand A321 alarmed some airline executives, including the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), who issued a warning that planemakers should not exploit market strength.


Airbus has faced reports that it has taken a tough general line on deliveries during the crisis, though its sales chief emphasised at an air show this week that it had worked with airlines to accommodate hundreds of changes to schedules.


“I would like to say as well that for us at Airbus the relationship with our customers is of the utmost importance and we will continue to work hard to service them,” Faury said.

Topics: economy Airbus airline industry Qatar Airways Qatar

Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK's auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters

Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK’s auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters
Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Reem Walid

Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK’s auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters

Volkswagen to lift output despite chip crunch; UK’s auto industry to advance EV chargers infrastructure: NRG matters
Updated 43 min 50 sec ago
Reem Walid

 RIYADH: The energy sector continues to witness green initiatives such as those by the UK auto industry and German car manufacturer Volkswagen. Despite this, inconsistency still prevails as firms pursue green energy assets sales and geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·The UK’s car industry has proposed a plan to the country’s government to propel the advancement of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Reuters reported.

This plan includes creating a new regulatory body to supervise market conditions and enforce minimum standards. It also calls for a national coordinated plan as well as major investments especially for public chargers.

Through a micro lens: 

·Australia’s second largest independent oil and gas producer Santos cautions that just a small fraction of production could be diverted to Europe if conflicts between Ukraine and Russia progress, the Financial Times reported, citing chief executive Kevin Gallagher.

This comes as most of the energy company’s production is dedicated to long term contracts with Asian countries with only 16 percent of production being available for spot market sales.

·Chinese state-owned energy corporation China General Nuclear Power Corp. mulls selling its portfolio of green energy assets in Europe valued at over $2 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The firm is working with China’s largest security company Citic Securities Co on the disposal.

·German motor vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen aims to increase production in the second half of 2022 despite lingering global chip crunch Reuters reported. 

The automaker is also planning a new electric vehicle plant site in Germany as rival Tesla constructs its first Gigafactory in Berlin.

·Australian B2B marketing agency Octopus Group will collaborate with Aboriginal Australian communities on green energy projects that are projected to draw in an estimated A$50 billion ($36 billion) worth of investments over the span of ten years, Bloomberg reported.

The Indigenous energy venture will work on exporting clean energy from northern Australia to countries with space limitations such as Singapore and Japan that struggle with developing wind and solar capacity.

Topics: economy energy renewables electric vehicles wind turbine

TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell

TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell
Updated 17 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell

TASI extends gain for third day amid strong earnings season: Opening bell
Updated 17 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main share index rose for a fourth straight day as listed companies continued to disclose strong earnings results.

As of Thursday, 10:10 a.m. Saudi time, TASI index was up 0.08 percent to 12,507, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.01 percent to 25,291.

Elm Co. led the gainers in early trading, up 15 percent, while Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. led the fallers, down 3.46 percent.

Saudi Ceramic Co. gained 3.47 percent, after its 2021 profit nearly tripled to SR233 million ($62 million). 

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. increased by 0.92 percent, after turning into a net profit of SR900,000 in 2021, having erased a loss of SR34.5 million from the previous year.

Anaam Holding Group gained 0.72 percent, following its signing of an initial agreement to acquire private office buildings in Jeddah at SR325 million.

Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. edged up 0.34 percent, after announcing it had signed a SR186 million loan agreement with the Agricultural Development Fund to establish a french fries factory.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, posted no change, while Alinma Bank rose 0.34 percent.

The Saudi oil giant Aramco’s stock fell 0.13 percent.

In the energy market, US WTI crude was valued at $92.32 per barrel, and Brent crude at $93.58 per barrel.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

