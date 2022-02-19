Olympics-Paris 2024 to be ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ says next Games chief

Eddie Howe keeps Newcastle fans waiting for eagerly anticipated first Bruno Guimaraes start

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has hinted Newcastle United fans will again have to wait to see club record signing Bruno Guimaraes make his first Magpies start.

Since his $54million arrival last month, Howe has used Guimaraes for just two late cameos in United’s last two top flight wins.

While Howe is as keen as anyone to see exactly what the former Lyon midfielder can do, he admits it’s a tough call to make changes to a United midfield bang in form.

Howe said: “It is a really strong area, probably our strongest area in terms of personnel. And I include Sean Longstaff in that.

“Every player would have an argument to say they should start. Long may that continue,” he said. “Bruno will start a lot of games for us and will be a huge player. I don’t think this period where he’s watching and learning from the Premier League is a bad thing for him although it will frustrate him because he wants to show his talent.”

“There will be plenty of games to do that, particularly with our fixture list on the horizon.”

While Howe is likely to stick with the midfield three of Joe Willock, Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton, he will have to make changes further back.

With Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo both missing, adjustments will have to be made on the right and left of the back four.

Matt Targett will come in for Manquillo on the left, while Emil Krafth is most likely on the right.

Add to the mix club captain Jamaal Lascelles, who is again fit after missing the Aston Villa win due to an illness, and Howe has some big decisions to make.

“I will have to make a decision that is best for the team,” said Howe. “These are the selection headaches you want. I have got no issue making tough decisions — you want a squad of players pushing each other.”

“I think everyone knows that if you play and don’t perform, there is a very good player waiting to get back in,” he said. “That is the culture you want to create, and probably haven’t had enough of those decisions to make in my short time here.”

“Now the squad is in a better place as there are players playing well and competition for places.”

While one Brazilian is set to watch on from the bench, another has, in recent months, established himself as one of the first names on the Newcastle United teamsheet.

Joelinton has been one of the most in-form midfielders in the Premier League, in stark contrast to his patchy form during his previous two years on Tyneside.

The key difference is that Joelinton is no longer being asked to carry United’s goal burden up top. Now he can be freer in his new midfield destroyer role.

Howe, however, is keen not to take the credit for this positional transformation, citing luck and circumstance more than an eagle eye or judgement.

“I think I’d be lying if I said that I knew he was capable of that when I started to work with him,” he said.

“The first time I was aware of his tactical understanding was the Norwich game when he filled in after the sending off (of Ciaran Clark). He played as eight that day.

“His delivery of what we’ve asked him to do has been excellent. And that was with minimal tactical instruction from me, which makes it even more impressive,” said the coach. “Defensively, he’s added a lot to the team. His ability in recovering long distances, tackling and actually intercepting the ball has been of the highest level. I can’t praise him enough on that side and I know there’s more to come, especially in possession, as there is with the team. There’s exciting times ahead for him in that position.

“He has got a lot in his game, he can do a lot of jobs. I don’t think he is one-dimensional.

“He can do the defensive stuff, but also look at him technically in the tight areas, his ability to manipulate the ball when there is no way out, he has got that gift to find a way out, probably from his upbringing,” Howe said. “There is more to do from him in an attacking sense as I think he can score goals from the position.”