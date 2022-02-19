You are here

Western hostages hope for freedom as part of new Iran nuclear deal

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella in Parliament Square, London, in September, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
  British Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'hopeful in way she wasn't at Christmas': Husband
  Officials say draft deal has been drawn up following months of talks in Vienna
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman held in Iran, could soon be freed alongside other prisoners as hopes rise that Tehran may soon reach a new agreement with major powers over its nuclear program, The Times reported on Saturday.

Officials have suggested that a draft deal has been drawn up following months of talks in Vienna after the US withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018.

Iran’s economy has been devastated by sanctions imposed after the US withdrawal, and has increased its nuclear activity.

The new deal will see the lifting of sanctions, with Tehran reducing its program to levels agreed under the terms of the JCPOA, and downsizing its uranium-enrichment capabilities.

The election of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi as Iran’s president in June 2021 had led to fears that the new talks could collapse, but there is new confidence that a deal might be struck in the coming months.

US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley has said it is “hard to imagine” a nuclear deal being struck with Washington while its citizens, such as Morad Tahbaz, remain incarcerated in Tehran.

Those citizens could well be freed under the terms of the proposed deal in return for a lifting of US sanctions. That has prompted hope that other Westerners could also be freed if the deal is reached.

The daughter of imprisoned British Iranian Anousheh Ashoori told The Times that Western prisoners held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison are “cautiously optimistic” that they might be freed soon.

“Everyone knows that many times we’ve reached a crucial stage like this and nothing has come of it, so they are, as well as us, just waiting to see how the events unfold,” she said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe said: “Nazanin is quite hopeful, in a way that she wasn’t at Christmas. Who knows what will happen, but it feels that we will either get good news or we won’t. Before, it was ‘we will either get bad news or no news’.”

Iran, though, will not receive a guarantee under the terms of a fresh deal that the US will not withdraw, as it did in 2018.

A source told The Times: “There is a sense that this text is it, that it’s time for a political decision to be made in Tehran. The Americans have made a very fair offer and I don’t think the Iranians will get a better one.”

El-Sisi lauds WHO decision on vaccine tech for African countries

A healthcare worker holds a syringe and vaccine vial against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
  The WHO on Friday announced that Egypt, Tunisia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa will be first countries in Africa to obtain the technology
CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has expressed his appreciation for the World Health Organization’s decision to choose Egypt among six African countries to obtain vaccine-manufacturing technology.

In his speech at the European Union — African Union Summit, he stressed Egypt’s ability to use this technology to ensure the continued availability of vaccines to his country and Africa.

The WHO on Friday announced that Egypt, Tunisia, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa will be the first countries on the continent to obtain technology required to produce RNA vaccines. The technology-transfer project aims to help low- and middle-income countries.

“The (coronavirus) pandemic surprised the whole world, and therefore the move was to find a quick solution,” said El-Sisi. “Although it took some time, as we say in Africa, arriving late is better than not arriving at all.”

He praised the WHO’s efforts to enable Africa to overcome the negative health, economic and social effects of the pandemic. El-Sisi said Egypt is working on producing COVID-19 vaccines for local and continental use.

He urged international organizations and financial institutions to strengthen efforts to support African countries’ health sectors and international mechanisms related to distributing vaccines equitably.

Egypt affirms keenness on Cyprus ties

During his meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, El-Sisi praised the continuous development in bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. (Supplied/Egyptian Presidency)
  President El-Sisi praised ypriot support for Egypt in regional and international forums and organizations
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his country’s keenness to “continue to activate cooperation frameworks and intensify consultations on issues of common interest with Cyprus, whether at the bilateral level or through the tripartite cooperation mechanism that brings together Egypt, Cyprus and Greece.”

During his meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, El-Sisi praised the continuous development in bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as Cypriot support for Egypt in regional and international forums and organizations.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, Anastasiades “stressed Cyprus’s aspiration to achieve more steps in order to consolidate the frameworks of bilateral cooperation and friendship existing between the two countries, as well as to continue strengthening the tripartite cooperation mechanism with Greece, especially in light of the role Egypt plays as a pillar of stability in the Middle East, as well as its efforts to combat terrorism and illegal immigration.”

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said the meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation at various levels.

The two presidents stressed the need to move forward with implementing joint projects agreed upon within the framework of the tripartite cooperation mechanism.

Tunisia's powerful labor union re-elects leader

  The union's blessing is seen as vital for any effort by Tunisia's authorities to implement economic reforms
TUNIS: Tunisia’s powerful UGTT labor union on Saturday re-elected Noureddine Taboubi as its leader as it approaches a critical national turning point in which it may play a pivotal role.
Taboubi, who has been UGTT leader for five years, has taken a cautious stance during the turbulent months since President Kais Saied seized executive powers in a move his foes call a coup.
The union’s blessing is seen as vital for any effort by Tunisia’s authorities to implement economic reforms demanded by foreign donors in return for a financial rescue package to avert a looming crisis that threatens to bankrupt Tunisia.
Its stance will also be crucial for Saied’s plans to remake Tunisian politics after he suspended the elected parliament, brushed aside the democratic constitution to say he could rule by decree and brought the judiciary under his own control.
With more than a million members and the ability to shut down Tunisia’s economy with strikes, the UGTT is widely seen as the most powerful political player in the country and a rare organization that might withstand presidential authority.
Saied has so far largely ignored the UGTT’s repeated requests to take part in a broad-based political and economic dialogue over the crisis and his plans to rewrite the constitution and after meeting Taboubi in July, he did not see him again until January.
Taboubi’s re-election took place at the union’s congress, a meeting held every five years and the final statement emphasised its demand for an inclusive process for major changes that Saied is pushing in the political and justice systems.
The president has in effect suspended the constitution to say he can rule by decree and has seized control of judicial appointments, moves his critics say undermine rule of law.
UGTT’s request recalls the role it played after the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and triggered the Arab spring, when it won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 after joining other civil society groups to avert dangerous street polarization.

Coalition in Yemen launches 18 strikes on Houthis in Marib, Hajjah

  Coalition destroys explosive-laden boat belonging to the Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it had launched 18 operations targeting the Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Yemeni provinces of Marib and Hajjah in the past 24 hours.
The coalition said casualties were inflicted on several Houthi militants and 13 military vehicles had been destroyed, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.
Meanwhile, the coalition said it destroyed an explosive-laden boat belonging to the Houthi militia in the southern Red Sea from the port of Hodeidah.
“The Houthis’ use of the port for military purposes threatens freedom of navigation and global trade,” the coalition said.

Iraqis queue for petrol in Mosul amid shortages

Vehicles queue up to refill on fuel in Iraq's northern city of Mosul on February 18, 2022. (AFP)
  Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
MOSUL: Motorists in Iraq’s main northern city of Mosul queued for hours on Friday to fill up their cars with petrol, with authorities blaming shortages on smuggling to the nearby Kurdistan region.
For the past week, long lines have formed at petrol stations in Mosul and the rest of Nineveh province, AFP journalists reported.
Soldiers were deployed in some stations to contain any violence, as tempers flared among motorists over the petrol shortage.
“Our lives are made of waiting in line. It has become a routine,” taxi driver Abdel Khaliq Al-Mousalli complained.
Shortages are frequent in Nineveh, where petrol is subsidized by the federal government and sells at around 500 Iraqi dinars per liter (0.33 US cents).
But in the neighboring Kurdish autonomous region, petrol costs twice as much.
Nineveh Gov. Nejm Al-Jibbouri said on Thursday that “information” suggested that the petrol shortage is due to “smuggling” toward Kurdistan.
He told a local television network that he had instructed security forces to “tighten checks at checkpoints to prevent petrol from leaving the province.”
Nineveh received more than 2 million liters of petrol a day, “the highest amount after Baghdad,” Ihsan Mussa Ghanem, deputy head of the Iraqi agency in charge of distributing petroleum products, said. “The price of oil in Kurdistan is 40 percent higher than in other provinces and that has put pressure on Nineveh, with many Kurdistan residents coming here to fill up,” he added.
Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The nearly 3.5 million barrels per day exported by the country account for more than 90 percent of its income.

