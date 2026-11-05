LONDON: Iraq’s prime minister told Donald Trump on Thursday that his country’s territory would not be used to launch attacks on other states in the region.

Iraq’s Gulf neighbors have accused militias loyal to Tehran of launching strikes from Iraqi territory against them since the Iran-US war broke out.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi has promised to crack down on the groups and stop them from launching missiles and drones, some of which have hit oil infrastructure and US military bases.



Al-Zaidi spoke with Trump on the phone about “the evolving situation in the region, security developments, and prospects for the next phase,” his office in Baghdad said.

Al-Zaidi called for “respect for the sovereignty of states and for Iraqi territory not to be used as a launching point for attacks against neighboring countries,” the statement said.

The call also addressed efforts to support regional stability, prioritize diplomacy and prevent the conflict from spreading.

Trump is weighing further military strikes more than eight months after the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran.



Iraq said last month that it had suffered an estimated $60 billion in losses from the conflict, largely due to the disruption to oil exports.