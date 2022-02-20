PwC AlUla seeks to invest in local talent

ALULA: With the opening of a new office in AlUla, the heritage hub located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, PwC seeks to serve the city’s startups and entrepreneurs, said the firm’s country senior leader in Saudi Arabia.
The move follows a five-year presence in the city since 2017 and seeks to “solidify PwC’s presence in AlUla,” Riyadh Al-Najjar told Arab News at the inauguration of the company’s offices in the city last week.
The company is conducting training sessions for local entrepreneurs to help them keep up with the ongoing transformation of the region, he said.
Describing AlUla as a “great example” of the Kingdom’s transformation, Al-Najjar said: “It’s fully aligned with our mission at PWC to solve important problems and build trust in society.”
He highlighted the importance of a solid partnership between the private and the public sectors. Al-Najjar said small and medium enterprises have a lot to contribute to Vision 2030 and the giga projects being carried out under its umbrella.
PwC already has five offices in the Kingdom with around 1,800 employees half of them are Saudi nationals. “There is a huge demand for Saudi talents, and we will continue to invest in them,” he said.
RIYADH: Brett Smythe has a big and challenging task ahead of him. Smythe, who is the chief projects officer of NEOM, has been commissioned along with his team to turn the ambitious dream of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of a $500 billion futuristic megacity into a reality.
And he is exactly doing that.
“When Saudi Arabia’s visionary NEOM project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017, it caught the attention of the world with its ambition and scale — an attempt to achieve something that has never been achieved before, redefining livability, business and conservation. A cornerstone of Vision 2030 that is driving economic diversification in the Kingdom,” Smythe told Arab News in an exclusive interview.
Since then, NEOM’s strategy has grown up, with significant developments underway.
All regions of NEOM will be built simultaneously, in keeping with the project’s mission to accelerate and deliver progress, according to him.
Smythe gave thorough explanations on the progress of the project.
“Work has also commenced on The Line, a series of communities built along a 170-km strip of land from the Red Sea deep into the interior of Saudi Arabia, integrated with The Spine, the transport and logistics backbone that will service The Line. Early grading work has already commenced, and major contracts are progressing for The Spine infrastructure to Bechtel (executive project manager), AECOM (lead designer) and China Railway Construction Corp. (adits and portals),” Smythe noted.
Work has started on OXAGON, a radical new model for future manufacturing centers, as well as the civil engineering and infrastructure for its water innovation hub.
“Construction has made important headway on NEOM’s road and utility backbone, its first permanent villages, marine works and social infrastructure,” Smythe said.
He also pointed to the world’s largest volumetric mass modular manufacturing facility in NEOM is also being established, and additional work is commencing on major energy, water and transport assets, hospitality venues, airport upgrades, island tourism destinations and a marina.
Smythe promised that 2023 will see a speed up of large-scale permanent construction in all areas. Across its 26,500 square kilometers, covering both land and maritime regions, the above scale of development still only accounts for 5 percent of NEOM in total — maintaining the project’s conservation goals and promise to shape a future in harmony with nature.
He proudly indicated that the scale of the work on this project has never been witnessed before.
“We’re building something on a scale never seen before, using new technologies to bring to life one of the world’s most exciting and disruptive projects. As NEOM progresses through the construction of the project, it will create the most advanced economic construction ecosystem in the world, which will go on to contribute to the long-term gross domestic product of NEOM, Saudi Arabia and beyond,” Smythe said.
New perspective
Smythe and his team are putting the final touches on the construction of essential support infrastructure.
“We are finalizing the construction of the essential support infrastructure including logistics parks, roads and utilities. Massive scale permanent work is ramping up, and it will go on for the rest of this decade,” he said.
The teams had a robust pipeline of work and schedules set for the next 18 months.
“Our master plans have developed considerably, so much so that we are significantly opening up our permanent works. We are open for business, and hosted 300 design and construction leaders in NEOM who were given a detailed overview of how the project’s vision is coming to life.”
There are currently over 11,000 workers from 44 contractors on site; over 8,000 pieces of plant and heavy equipment and over 34 million job hours completed to date.
Permanent facility works have already commenced in OXAGON, as well as the NEOM Logistics Park. The 12-square-km park includes new construction villages that will support the initial communities of 30,000, expanding to well over 150,000 within the next two years, and will specifically cater to construction requirements.
Additionally, the logistics park will include manufacturing and distribution hubs servicing long-term construction, along with 30 initial concrete and asphalt batching plants, and waste segregation and recycling areas. This infrastructure will complement and enable the latest in offsite manufacturing, design and construction automation.
Smythe stressed that Saudi Arabia is on the verge of the biggest construction boom in the world.
“It is essential to take advantage of this development to benefit NEOM and the whole Kingdom. We will work with our partners to create a design and construction economy, including the full value chain to act as a construction hub for companies in NEOM and Saudi Arabia,” he added.
Smythe said the construction ecosystem of NEOM is being pioneered to meet the challenges of the project’s scale and pace.
“We are committed to positively disrupting the way projects are conceived, planned and delivered. NEOM will serve as a living laboratory for research and development into design and construction processes and materials. In fact, the full development process, from planning, to design, construction and operations, will be enabled by advanced technologies designed to increase efficiency and sustainability, creating the largest modern methods of construction (MMC) ecosystem in the world and leveraging best practice with worker welfare.”
Pillars of the project
To build at the required pace, a significant proportion of the work will be moved offsite to be prefabricated in factories. The application of MMC for both infrastructure and buildings, integrated with innovations including 3D printing, autonomous vehicles, new materials and structural forms, will drive benefits in speed, cost, quality, health and safety, and sustainability. Additionally, the development of these capabilities will establish NEOM as a global center of best practice for construction innovation, creating new businesses and skilled jobs.
In his view, better planning, design and execution, using MMC and supported by a variety of digital tools together with recycling, will allow NEOM to send zero construction waste to landfill, use fewer natural resources and reduce emissions from both construction and operations when compared to traditional buildings and infrastructure. This has significant sustainability benefits.
Circular economy techniques will also be enormously important for NEOM.
“Our focus within our master planning process is the designing of buildings and communities for both their intended use, and for their next life; details of the materials used will be recorded so we can plan for their next life.”
Smythe’s team is committed to significantly reducing embodied carbon, and using sheer scale, and to work with industry to reduce emissions from concrete, one of the largest sources of CO2 in construction.
Sustainability
NEOM’s long-term ambition is to be able to deliver net-carbon-zero communities in the future, and the starting point is how we build.
“To achieve this, we are exploring alternative structural forms and building materials, and collaborating with the entire supply chain, including the cement manufacturers and vehicle suppliers, to minimize the carbon footprint of our construction activities,” Smythe said.
NEOM is looking at significant pilot projects that adopt the use of materials and structures that will reduce concrete demand by over 30 percent and will phase in tools, techniques and powertrain shifts over time to develop viable large-scale zero-emission construction equipment and vehicles to reduce emissions even further. Longer term, NEOM will be installing renewable energy grid across NEOM’s construction sites.
According to the CFO, Digital technologies will play a fundamental leading role during NEOM’s planning, design and procurement processes, through construction, and critically, over the lifetime of operations and management.
NEOM will tap into its core digital backbone right from the start of the design phase and into construction; Singapore is the only place in the world that has anything comparable, and it was initiated recently and retroactively.
By digitalizing all its systems from the start of development, NEOM will be able to optimize all of its processes within the life cycle of design and construction.
AI, machine learning
The development team is exploring the integration of virtual supply chain platforms, the future of procurement and dealing with suppliers linked to the digital backbone.
“This will be further enhanced through the use of AI and machine learning to constantly improve efficiencies, reduce work hours and enable construction at speed while driving improvements in both quality and sustainability. In short, we will be deploying advanced MMC using sustainable and digital technologies and through this, we will be supporting both the Kingdom’s and the global construction industry’s journey to a new paradigm,” Smythe said.
Investing in humanity
The team is building a new region and with it comes obligations to change the role of workers in construction.
The purpose is to create an industry defined by high skills, automation, factory working and one where the traditional risks are no longer tolerated.
This will be a significant change program, and it is one that underpins NEOM’s overarching approach to health and welfare, to training and to engagement, according to Smythe.
“Technology is a key enabler, but much more than that, we seek to significantly increase the value of a person-hour in our industry. We are taking a different approach to how we design our accommodation, to training, to the working environment and ultimately to integration in society. This will continue to underpin every decision that we make,” he concluded.
AlUla aims to draw 250,000 visitors in 2023, CEO says
Plans afoot to draw 50% of energy requirements for the city from sustainable sources
Updated 19 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel
ALULA: The historical city of AlUla is being groomed to receive 250,000 tourists and visitors in 2023, according to the CEO of the Royal Commission For AlUla, or RCU.
Located in northwestern Saudi Arabia, AlUla has been designated by the UNESCO World Heritage site.
During an exclusive interview with Arab News, Amr AlMadani said the commission has already tested the potential of AlUla with the launch of the Winter at Tantoura Festival.
Following its success, the CEO said AlUla will be open for tourists the whole year long and that will help boost the number of tourists.
Developed by RCU, AlUla managed to expand its airport in several phases, which enabled it to receive up to 400,000 visitors annually.
“The airport now can very well serve our needs for the next 10 years,” AlMadani explained.
Another upgrade of the airport will begin later, as the RCU has an ultimate 2035 target of 2 million visitors.
But the CEO said they need to see evidence of growth before committing further investments in the airport.
RCU aims to place AlUla as a viable destination for businesses by reducing their operating cost, and introducing quality of life outside the busy lifestyle of the cities.
Inspired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s vision to keep the development of people ahead of the development of assets, RCU launched a scholarship program supporting 600-700 students to reach up to 1,000 students in its last phase.
“We started first by the most essential sectors that we need (including) tourism, hospitality, archeology, and agriculture,” he said.
RCU sees sustainability as a major element in the development plan for AlUla driven by the Saudi green initiatives launched in October 2021.
The RCU chief said the commission hoped to draw 50 percent of the energy required for AlUla from sustainable sources by 2035.
To achieve the target, RCU is developing two sustainable power stations, bids for which will be invited in about 18 months from now. One station will be located in the north of AlUla and the other in the south.
When it comes to oil prices, bank on demand not Iran
Since January, Brent crude has risen 20 percent and is hurtling at pace towards the magic triple-digit of $100 per barrel
Updated 19 February 2022
Michael Glackin
LONDON: Speculation, according to Henry Ford, was a means of “making of money out of the manipulation of prices, instead of supplying goods and services”. His comment came to mind last week while watching the gyrations of the oil price.
At the start of last week, the market was abuzz with speculation that the US and Iran were close to resurrecting Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Speculation that the deal could be revived sent oil prices lower, despite geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. Then, a few days later, speculation that a deal was less likely helped drive the price of oil to a seven-year high.
A rapprochement on the nuclear deal, which former US President Donald Trump abruptly abandoned in 2018, would remove sanctions on Iranian oil exports, potentially offering some relief to an increasingly tight market.
An agreement between the US and Iran, which could potentially add 1 million-plus barrels per day (bpd) to the market, could go some way towards cooling the seemingly unstoppable rise of black gold to $100 (SR375).
Thus, the flurry of diplomacy in Vienna, where diplomats from the US, Europe, Russia, China and Tehran are meeting, is being as closely watched by oil markets as Vladimir Putin rattles his saber in Ukraine.
However, notwithstanding the latest, hopefully better, news from eastern Europe or indeed what’s happening in Vienna, like Ford, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fundamentals.
The price of a barrel of Brent jumped 50 percent last year as post-pandemic demand strained supply. Since January, Brent crude has risen 20 percent and is hurtling at pace towards the magic triple-digit of $100 per barrel.
Tensions in eastern Europe, or between Washington and Tehran, may ease, but the current supply-demand imbalance in oil markets will not.
It’s worth noting that despite sanctions, Iranian oil exports have risen to more than 1 million bpd for the first time in almost three years, almost entirely through increased shipments to China.
Iranian oil minister Javad Owji recently said Tehran’s production is now close to the level it was before Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal.
But don’t just take his word for it. An OPEC report this month estimated Iranian crude output for 2021 averaged 2.4 million bpd, a sharp increase on the previous year’s 1.9 million bpd.
That said, Iran's output averaged 3.8 million bpd in 2017, and its current illicit exports fall far short of the 2.5 million barrels Tehran shipped before the nuclear deal fell apart and sanctions hit its economy.
Those who think the reintroduction of Iranian oil can make a difference point to the fact that it’s been obvious for months that OPEC and its allies are unable to increase supply. A recent BloombergNEF report reveals 15 of the 19 countries with output targets failed to meet them in January, with production from OPEC increasing by just 65,000 bpd last month, a quarter of the scheduled rise. Moreover, increased instability in Libya, whose output remains at around half its pre-civil war levels, could see around 300,000 bpd wiped off global supply.
Against that backdrop, Iran looks best placed to be able to rapidly boost global supply by at least 700,000 bpd in the event sanctions are lifted.
But would that be enough to avert triple-digit oil this year?
Research group IHS Markit expects global oil demand to grow by between 3.8 million bpd and 4 million bpd from January to December.
Bear in mind that only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates appear to have significant amounts of spare production capacity, and neither appears to be in a rush to stem current prices, it doesn’t appear likely that unlocking Iranian oil will make much difference to oil’s direction of travel.
But is it likely sanctions on Iran will be lifted anytime soon?
Washington has suggested a deal is in sight. The danger, according to reports, is that Tehran’s continuing advances in its nuclear program mean the window for reaching an agreement is rapidly closing.
Last week, Iran's foreign affairs chief Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the US should stop indulging in "games" about deadlines. Instead, he reiterated Tehran’s demand that the US make a public apology for pulling out of the original deal, and a commitment that future administrations will be permanently bound by any new agreement.
Clearly, the US cannot commit to what a future President might be elected to do, but realistically, neither of these should be a deal breaker for Tehran.
Abdollahian would do well to remember that despite some low-level growth on the back of oil sales to China, sanctions have turned the Iranian economy into a basket case. The Iranian rial has collapsed, and is now worth half its 2018 value. Iranians are currently enduring 40 percent inflation, and banking restrictions caused by current sanctions leave the cost of most financial transactions prohibitively high, making both imports and exports more expensive. Iran also remains blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force, the global money-laundering watchdog.
It is this reality that brought Tehran back to the negotiating table, along with US President Joe Biden’s desire to undo the damage unleashed by his predecessor to the original nuclear deal.
However, deal or no deal, oil is heading in one direction only. Bringing Iranian oil back to the market would certainly moderate price growth but would not stop it from breaking through the $100 barrier.
India unveils green hydrogen targets in bid to become export hub
Updated 18 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN
India plans to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year by 2030 as it seeks to exploit low renewable energy costs to become a global exporter of the sustainable fuel.
The target was announced by India’s power ministry on Thursday as it revealed the first part of its national hydrogen policy.
Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water with electrolysers powered by renewable energy. It is the most sustainable way to produce hydrogen with almost no emissions.
Saudi Arabia is planning the world’s biggest green hydrogen project at Neom, the futuristic city being built on the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast with production slated to begin in 2026.
Both Saudi Arabia and India have big plans for production of blue hydrogen, created using fossil fuels with the carbon captured to be stored or used.
Last week, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairman of Reliance Industries, said he is planning to invest $75 billion in renewable energy infrastructure, including solar panels and electrolysers for producing green hydrogen.
It has been speculated that Ambani will convert the entire output of the renewable energy into hydrogen so as to avoid selling into India’s wholesale power market, which is controlled by financially fragile utilities that are notorious for late payments.
“Reliance is preparing itself to capture the entire value chain of the green hydrogen economy,” Gagan Sidhu, director at the Centre for Energy Finance at New Delhi-based think tank CEEW, told Bloomberg. “They clearly have seen the writing on the wall.”
Less than a week later, Reliance announced plans to become one of the world’s biggest producers of blue hydrogen. However, rather than natural gas, Reliance will be making its blue hydrogen with petroleum coke, an oil refinery by-product that contains more carbon dioxide than coal.
With so many countries vying for leadership of the clean hydrogen space, it is heating up to be a highly competitive market. India is the 27th country to have announced a hydrogen strategy, a figure that doubled last year as the clean fuel’s potential to drive decarbonization across multiple industries became clearer.
In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi is aiming for a 25 percent share of the market by 2030, while Oman, Morocco and Egypt are also aggressively pursuing the clean hydrogen market. Outside the region, Russia is targeting 20 percent of the hydrogen market by 2030.
Because hydrogen can be produced by any country with an electrolyser and renewable energy resources, it is unclear yet how big the market for transporting the fuel between countries is going to be.
However, the winner is likely to be the nation with the lowest renewable energy costs, the scale to produce enough hydrogen at a competitive price and a strategic location close to major consuming markets. On all three of those measures, Saudi Arabia looks a strong contender.
Luxury global hospitality brands open up on Saudi Red Sea coastline in flurry of announcements
Updated 18 February 2022
Mona Alami
RIYADH: Three luxury hospitality brands have announced plans to open new hotels on the Red Sea Coastline in a boost for the Saudi tourism industry.
Business hotel Four Points by Sheraton and luxury brand Shangri-La will cut the ribbon on new locations in Jeddah this week, while Kempinski will open a five-star hotel on the coast of Al Muhar Island, part of the coastal city of Yanbu.
The three resorts offer direct access to the Red Sea waterfront.
These ventures fall in line with Vision 2030, aiming at promoting tourism and hospitality on the Saudi Red Sea, which is known as one of the last untouched coastlines in the world.
Harnessing the tourism industry is one way for the Kingdom to diversify its revenue base.
Bernold Schroeder, CEO and chairman of Kempinski Group, said: “We are impressed with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and strategic planning, which aims to create a hub for international trade linking East and West. Expanding our portfolio in Saudi Arabia is a crucial and important step for Kempinski.”
The Red Sea project plans to attract 1 million tourists a year by 2030, and add $4 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product per annum. It will also generate 35,000 jobs, under plans outlined in 2017
In an analysis published on Thursday, Karen Smith Diwan from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington said the project was part of Saudi Arabia’s “ambitious” economic diversification plans.
“If fully realized, this new tourism infrastructure will form an alternate economic platform that greatly expands Saudi Arabia’s traditional focus on religious tourism and has the potential to reshape the social and political contours of the long-predominant oil economy,” she wrote.