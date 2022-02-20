You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021
Short Url

https://arab.news/4w8wg

Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The Riyadh-based company made SR318.3 million ($85 million) in profit, compared to SR227.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Results were derived from the associate company’s business, as well as the increase in operating and rental revenues.

Additionally, the company will distribute cash dividends of SR88.8 million to the shareholders for the second half of 2021.

Established in 1993, Arriyadh offers real estate products in various real estate areas in the kingdom.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production

Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production

Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production
  • The collaboration boosts OIA’s role in attracting foreign investment
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Oman Investment Authority, or OIA, is collaborating with US-based food company MycoTechnology to set up innovative food production in the country.

The Vital Foods Technologies company will aim to produce alternative protein using dates from the country, according to a statement.

Under the partnership, both parties are working together to establish a production facility in Oman to propel the project.

In a tweet by the OIA, it said the aims of the partnership were to enhance food security and achieve national sufficiency, nationalize food production and reduce date waste.

It went on to say it would utilize it to create products, achieve financial revenue, and create business as well as job opportunities. 

The collaboration boosts OIA’s role in attracting foreign investment, building strategic partnerships and interests with the countries OIA invests in as well as nationalizing advanced modern technologies. 

OIA companies in the food sector include Oman Food Investment Holding Co. and Fisheries Development Oman.

Topics: economy food security Oman

Related

Update UAE minister highlights private sector’s role in national food security agenda 
Business & Economy
UAE minister highlights private sector’s role in national food security agenda 

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
Kamco Investment
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
Updated 27 min 23 sec ago
Arab News


RIYADH: Kamco Investment Co. has seen its profit increase to $33 million in 2021, compared to $8.3 million the previous year.

The increase in profits was attributed to an increase in fees from asset listings and earnings from associated companies, according to a report by the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

Kamco’s board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 10 fils per share, according to a press release.

Founded in 1998, Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2003 with an authorized capital of $110 million.

Kamco managed 22 transactions in 2021 worth $4.8 billion, and expanded across the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE.

Topics: economy kamco Investment Kuwait

TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell

TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell

TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock market fell on Sunday, due to cautious trading and investors' anticipation of earnings announcements.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged down by 0.11 percent to 12,463 points.

The parallel Nomu market slipped 0.46 percent to close at 25,111 points.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, along with Alinma bank were today's top gainers, each up by 6 percent.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. fell 6.35 percent, leading the fallers in today's trading.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group dropped 2.27 percent, despite posting a 30 percent increase in profit in 2021.

AIG Investment Holding Co. lost 3.90 percent, after the resignation of its CEO, 

Arriyadh Development Co. edged down 2.65 percent, despite a 40 percent increase in net profit.

Arabian Amiantit Co. slipped 1.57 percent, following the approval of its capital reduction to SR99 million.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, edged 0.13 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.54 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI traded at $91.07 per barrel.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Stock Markets

Related

Saudi fintech EdfaPay raises $1.6m pre-seed round
Business & Economy
Saudi fintech EdfaPay raises $1.6m pre-seed round

Saudi oil exports in December went down slightly, JODI data shows

Saudi oil exports in December went down slightly, JODI data shows
Updated 20 February 2022
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi oil exports in December went down slightly, JODI data shows

Saudi oil exports in December went down slightly, JODI data shows
Updated 20 February 2022
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia exported 6.94 million barrels per day of oil in December, down 0.2 percent from November 2021, according to Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

Crude oil output during the month was 10.022 million bpd, up 1.1 percent from November, JODI data showed.

Topics: energy Oil

Aramco’s Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah

Aramco’s Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah
Updated 20 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Aramco’s Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah

Aramco’s Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah
Updated 20 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s venture capital fund Prosperity7 has so far invested in 19 companies that provide technologies and solutions in several areas, the oil giant told Aleqtisadiah. 

The companies operate in fields of finance, cloud, logistics and service robots, healthcare and in areas of movement and mobility, Aramco added. 

As the first investment fund of its kind for Saudi Aramco, Prosperity7 is established with a capital of $1 billion dollars, targeting emerging companies globally. 

The fund’s investments are diversified, as it targets emerging companies in leading global markets such as the US and China in various sectors and fields, the company said, regarding its future plans to raise capital. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, Prosperity7 was established by Aramco, aiming to invest in early and growth-stage startups with a long-term view to support the development of next-generation technologies and business models.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Prosperity7 Investment

Latest updates

Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production
Oman Investment Authority joins forces with US MycoTechnology to advance food production
Saudi Arabia reports 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia reports 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear deal, Houthi violations with EU official
Saudi FM discusses Iran nuclear deal, Houthi violations with EU official
Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell
TASI almost flat as Saudi stocks dip further: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.