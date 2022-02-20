You are here

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman

Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman
RIYADH: Oil and gas are part of the ongoing transition to renewable energy resources, said Saudi Aramco chairman.

Addressing the IPTC 2022 in Riyadh, Yasir Al-Rumayyan said new energy sources depend on materials that can only be produced with hydrocarbons.

The top official said the Saudi Aramco has taken several measures to achieve net zero targets but that does not mean the company is “getting out of oil and gas.”

“We intend to remain the world’s top producer,” said Al-Rumayyan.  

He said energy transition takes time. “For instance, after years of impressive growth, there are 10 million electric vehicles on the road, which is less than 1 percent of the global car fleet.”

RIYADH: The campaign against oil and gas investments is shortsighted, said Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as he inaugrates International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh.

"The net zero does not mean cherrypicking, net zero does not mean zero oil," says Prince Abdulaziz, adding that focusing only on renewables is a mistake.

The event is also attended by energy and oil ministers from Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Iraq and Egypt. The ministers are speaking at a panel discussion.

OPEC+ agreement helped the market to be balanced, and it ensured that there is a mechanism for balancing the market, Kuwaiti oil minister said.

Iraqi oil minister said that OPEC+ should sustain the current agreement and any dramatic change to it will affect the market balance.

Key officials are also attending the opening session including Aramco's chairman and the company's CEO as well.

The conference will be held through Feb. 23. 

The event is back to Saudi Arabia after two years. Last time in 2020 it was held in Dhahran.

"And as a global recovery works to gain momentum … we gather once again to look at the road ahead … and chart the next steps in our journey," Nasir Al-Naimi, IPTC 2022 Executive Committee Chair and Senior Vice President, Upstream, Saudi Aramco said in his opening speech.

 

 

20 February 2022
Mona Alami

  Economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given higher oil, gas prices
RIYADH: With the Arab states pushing ahead with their economic diversification plans, experts observing the geopolitical developments remain optimistic about the future of the Gulf region but warn that strong global and policy headwinds persist.

Experts assembled at a recently concluded conference at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, also known as AGSIW, acknowledged various efforts undertaken by the GCC countries toward innovation but underlined the need to do more.

“The GCC governments can’t rest on their laurels. They are going to have to work hard to keep attracting top firms and highly skilled business people, especially those in the tech sector,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a senior resident scholar at AGSIW, in an interview with Arab News.

“This (already) seems to be the strategy behind launching new long-term visa schemes and other initiatives to enhance the livability and sustainability of various locations,” he added. 

The scholar believes the future remains highly uncertain and fraught with risks. “When your economic outlook is still closely linked to global energy market dynamics, things can change for the worse rather quickly,” he warned.

Strong position

Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank who spoke at the conference, added that other challenges remain, such as balancing the social side while tightening fiscal policy. Another challenge is to create enough jobs and a labor market that meets the demands of future economies.

Despite challenges ahead, the GCC is in a strong position, agree most experts.

For Malik, the GCC region managed the COVID-19 pandemic exceptionally well. “This was achieved with high vaccination rates and maintaining social mobility, with varying restrictions, across regional countries.”

The GCC countries, she said, are also well positioned with oil prices on the rise. “The GCC is entering 2022 in a very strong way. There will be fiscal surplus, for most countries across the board even if oil prices fall to $75, with the exception of Oman and Bahrain,” added Malik.

The economist expects these surpluses to help build reserves and support transformation efforts. “We are also going to see less headwinds from the fiscal side. It is not only the pandemic (that acted as) a wake-up call but also the energy transition (experienced in other countries),” she pointed out.

This is helping in speeding up various policy reforms such as the value-added tax, which has been increased and the UAE’s decision to introduce corporate taxes from next year. “The GCC region is also focusing on how it can become a leader in energy transition,” explained the economist.

Mogielnicki agreed that many regional governments are leveraging this fiscal leeway to introduce economic policies, such as new or higher taxes — all these can support economic diversification over the longer term. 

Digital economy

He nonetheless emphasized that the government-led urgency to diversify into high-tech industries and grow the region’s digital economy may not necessarily be proportional to what global tech firms and entrepreneurs desire when considering relocating to the region.

However, “economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given the higher oil and gas prices and — for the most part — a sustained commitment to fiscal discipline,” concluded Mogielnicki.

20 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: The volume of investments in fintech companies in Egypt grew by 300 percent during 2021, compared to the previous year, according to a Central Bank of Egypt report.

The amount of investment reached $159 million in 32 deals in 2021, indicating the development and expansion of emerging fintech companies operating in this field, according to a report by the bank’s Fintech Egypt platform.

Fintech startups have seen a steady increase, from two startups in 2014, to 112 companies by the end of 2021, in more than 14 innovative sub-sectors such as payments, remittances, and business markets, lending and alternative financing.

In 2017, when Egypt saw a mere three fintech investment deals of $1 million.
“The efforts made to promote fintech have resulted in creating a promising future for a promising group of fintech entrepreneurs, start-ups and Egyptian investments in this field. It is expected to witness significant growth in 2022,” Ayman Hussein, first deputy governor of the Central Bank for the Business Technology Sector, said.

“This report is expected to be a catalyst for innovation in the future, and a support for cooperation between the parties of the system,” said Rasha Negm, the head of fintech and innovation at the CBE.

Fintech Egypt issued its first report to provide a comprehensive look at the unprecedented growth that Egypt witnessed in this field over the past few years.

20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, known as EBRD, has provided €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) in development funds to the governmental and private sectors in Egypt during the period 2017 to 2022. 

The bank is currently in the process of approving a joint country strategy with Egypt for the period from 2022 to 2027.

The Ministry of International Cooperation revealed the results of the previous country strategy for the period from 2017 to 2022 amid its work with the bank to enhance development efforts in four areas.

The four areas are: Supporting the competitiveness of the private sector in Egypt, improving the quality and sustainability of public utilities and infrastructure, supporting the transition toward a green economy and strengthening governance, and competitive frameworks among companies.

Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.

20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government aims to establish what it calls a “City of Gold” over an area of 150 acres as it bids to become a global logistical center for gold, according to the Minister of Trade and Industry.

To be implemented in Egypt’s administrative capital, the project will include 400 technical workshops for gold production, 150 other educational workshops and an educational industrial school, Nevin Gamea added. 

The announcement came during the Nebu Expo for Gold and Jewellery, where the minister highlighted the cruciality of gold for the country’s exports, generating $1.1 billion in 2021.

Egypt currently produces over 15.8 million tons of gold from the Sukari mines, according to the minister, who noted that the figure is expected to further rise with the development of new projects.

The first gold refinery is being established in Egypt to purify gold ore at a cost of $100 million as an alternative to the refineries of Switzerland and Canada, Gamea said.

This comes amid efforts by the government to strengthen Egypt’s goldsmith industry and expand on exports in the sector.

