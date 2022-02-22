You are here

  • Home
  • Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku arrives at the stadium before the match. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2se58

Updated 22 February 2022
AP

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea
  • Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season can be put down to a whole host of potential factors
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

LONDON: A lack of confidence. Injuries to his main chance creators. Tiredness. Defensive opponents.

Romelu Lukaku’s struggles at Chelsea this season can be put down to a whole host of potential factors.

Thomas Tuchel has another possible explanation, too.

“There’s a history of strikers struggling a little bit at Chelsea,” the Chelsea manager said on Monday, somewhat bluntly. “It’s not the easiest place in the world for strikers.”

From Fernando Torres, to Radamel Falcao, to Alvaro Morata, even as far back as Andriy Shevchenko. Many strikers with big reputations — and some with even bigger fees — have come to Stamford Bridge and failed to live up to their billing.

Is Lukaku, signed for a club-record $135 million in the off-season, just the latest example?

It’s too early to make a definitive judgment on Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea but the first few months back at the club have been difficult for the Belgium international, not least when he was dropped at the start of this year after giving an interview in which he said he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he didn’t like Tuchel’s style of play.

Another low point came on Saturday, when he touched the ball just seven times during the entirety of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. That’s the fewest touches by any English Premier League player in 90 minutes since Opta started collating the data in 2003.

Two days later, Tuchel still appeared to be at a loss to explain it.

“What can I do? I don’t know,” he said. “Now we have to deal with it. The data is out there and the data speaks a certain language so he was not involved in our game. Sometimes it’s like this with the strikers if they struggle a little bit with self-confidence, if they struggle a little bit to find the space, to get involved against a defensive side.

“It’s of course not what we want or what Romelu wants, but it’s also not a time to laugh about it and make jokes about him. He is in the spotlight and we will protect him.”

Tuchel certainly doesn’t sound ready to give up on Lukaku, who has 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Chelsea and is looking far from the striker who struck fear into the heart of defenses during his time in Italy with Inter Milan over the previous two years.

The German coach noted Chelsea plays a more physical game than other top teams, placing extra demands on the team’s lone striker.

“In my opinion, Chelsea is a team that is also considered as a strong defensive team, that is a physical team and has a certain attitude and grip in playing competitive football,” Tuchel said.

“We demand a lot from our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be a physical and hard-working group, one that’s not shy to make it a physical game and not only a skilful game. That maybe plays a part. We have many games where we created many chances and struggled a little bit in the conversion. Now it’s a moment where we struggle to create many big chances for our strikers.”

Key to that is the absence of first-choice wing backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James, who provide much of the team’s creativity and attacking thrust. Chilwell is out long term with knee ligament damage while James recently had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since late December.

Chelsea’s attacking approach can be quite ponderous at times, especially with Mason Mount also out injured at the moment and unlikely to feature on Tuesday against Lille in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

It’s a hectic period for Chelsea, which has just returned from winning the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and will play the English League Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Big games are coming every week. Even a run at the Premier League title cannot be completely discounted, with Chelsea 13 points behind leader Manchester City — which lost to Tottenham on Saturday — with a game in hand.

Topics: Romelu Lukaku Chelsea

Related

Lukaku back in training at Chelsea, sorry for outburst
Sport
Lukaku back in training at Chelsea, sorry for outburst
Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku
Sport
Chelsea coach Tuchel plans talks with unhappy striker Lukaku

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
Updated 21 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles

Pele hails Saudi women’s national football team for ‘historic’ debut win over Seychelles
  • The female Falcons, overseen by 62-year-old German coach Monika Staab, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly match that was held in the Maldives on Sunday
  • Pele: ‘I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women’s National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match’
Updated 21 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: After playing and winning their first ever international match, the Saudi Arabian women’s national football team has garnered worldwide praise and, in particular, from one of the game’s biggest names.

“Today is a historic day, not only for you, but for everyone who loves football,” tweeted legendary Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, in support of the players.

The female Falcons, overseen by 62-year-old German coach Monika Staab, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly match that was held in the Maldives on Sunday.

Pele said: “I want to congratulate the @SaudiFF (Saudi Arabian Football Federation) and their women's National Football Team for their first ever official FIFA match.”

With 2.7 million Twitter followers, the 82-year-old decorated sportsman also made a similar congratulatory post in Portuguese. His Twitter account is linked to his official Facebook page, where he has more than 9.5 million followers.

His tweet also included mentions of the Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal. 

The minister thanked the “legend” for his gesture, saying it was “a truly historical moment, and a step in the right direction for a brilliant future for our female footballers.”

“I am sure that they are inspired by your support, and it will be our honor to have you cheering for them in future games,” he tweeted.

Al-Misehal also replied to Pele’s tweet, thanking the three-time World Cup winner for his support.

“On behalf of the Saudi Football Federation, I would like to thank you for encouraging and supporting our inspirational women's national team, whose members worked tirelessly to make this day a reality. You’re an icon, a legend and a humanitarian of our beautiful game. We wish you the best of health and prosperity.”

Their win came after Staab’s team completed an intensive training camp in the Kingdom, landing in the Maldives on Thursday.

They now turn their attention to their second match, which is against their Maldivian hosts on Feb. 24.

The Women’s Football Department, which is part of SAFF, said it hoped these two fixtures were the start of a journey that would see the team eventually gain FIFA certification.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pele Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Monika Staab Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF)

Related

The Saudi Arabian women's national football team, in green, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their first ever international match. (Supplied)
Sport
Saudi women’s national football team beat Seychelles in historic international win
Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Monika Staab, new coach of the Saudi women’s national football team

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return
  • ‘Nobody loves racing and horses like Arabs,’ says owner-breeder Prince Faisal
  • After being reared at Coolmore, Mishriff was sent to John Gosden, who Prince Faisal describes as ‘the best trainer in the world’
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Mishriff will become the highest earning racehorse of all time if he successfully defends his crown in the Saudi Cup on Saturday, with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia commissioning a short film — “The Story of Mishriff” — to celebrate the horse’s journey so far.

Owned and bred by Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, Mishriff competed at the first two Saudi Cup meetings. In the film, Mishriff’s owner-breeder tells presenter Nick Luck that the horse looked “horrible” in pictures as a foal, before his transformation into “a proper horse.”

The horse has extra significance for Prince Faisal, having been named after his former trainer, Mishriff, who taught him the “Arab way of looking at a horse.” After being reared at Coolmore, Mishriff was sent to John Gosden, who Prince Faisal describes as “the best trainer in the world.”

Gosden said that Mishriff needed time to fill into his frame when he first came to the yard, but that he had a tremendous three-year-old year before showing his versatility by being able to cope with the American pace in the Saudi Cup and then going on to land the Sheema Classic on turf over a mile and a half (2,400 meters). He said: “The plan has always been to come back again for the Saudi Cup, and it looks a mighty tough field but so it should be.”

David Egan was just 21 years old when winning the race 12 months ago, and the Irish jockey describes how much the victory meant to him: “The Saudi Cup meeting has obviously had a huge impact on my life. Prince Faisal, who has been in the racing industry for so long, and to be able to win it with a horse he bred, must have been very special for him. For me to be able to deliver that was very heartwarming.”

Finally, Prince Faisal explains the love he has for horses: “Nobody loves racing and horses like Arabs. I just love the horse and I think that people who don’t love horses shouldn’t have anything to do with racing. This is the whole thing: If you don’t enjoy it, leave it.

“The Story of Mishriff” was filmed and produced by Equine Productions.

Topics: 2022 Saudi Cup Mishriff Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia John Gosden ‘Story of Mishriff’

Related

American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff
Sport
American stars eye Saudi Cup glory against last year’s winner Mishriff
John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup
Sport
John Gosden looking to repeat Saudi Cup glory with Mishriff at Dubai World Cup

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya
  • The 20-year agreements will run from 2022-2042 and be subject to review every five years
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Company has signed two historic strategic partnerships with Riyadh-based sports clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

The 20-year strategic partnerships are valued at SR100 million ($26.7 million) per club per year, making them the largest in the history of both clubs and some of the largest in the region. The partnerships will run from 2022-2042 and will be subject to review every five years.

The strategic partnerships include several benefits for both clubs — as well as Qiddiya — and will open new horizons in sports investment in Asia, specifically the Middle East, further establishing Qiddiya as the future capital of entertainment, sports and culture.

Qiddiya’s planned clifftop 40,000-plus-seat stadium, once complete, will become the new venue for home games for both teams and the full range of sporting facilities being developed will be made available for both clubs.

The stadium is a flagship element of Qiddiya’s strategy to become a global sporting hub and its complex will include corporate hospitality lounges and VIP and VVIPs seats. Sports fans will be able to enjoy the view of Qiddiya’s Resort Core from every seat to complement the quality on-field action.

The pioneering agreements were formally signed between Qiddiya’s Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood and Al-Nassr FC’s Chairman Musalli Al-Muammar and Al-Hilal SFC’s Chairman Fahad bin Nafal at a ceremony at the Qiddiya Experience Center. Senior officials from these two giants of Saudi football also attended the ceremony.

Commenting on the partnership, Aldawood said: “This strategic partnership is in line with Qiddiya’s strategy to contribute to the development of the wider sports industry in Saudi Arabia and is another important step toward our aim of building and developing Qiddiya as a formidable sports hub that is the home of local, regional and international competitions. There will be numerous benefits for the club, including the use of our state-of-the-art facilities to train and become world champions across a wide range of sports in addition to football.

“Both Al-Nassr and Al Hilal are set to play their home games at Qiddiya’s world-class venues, including the incredible new clifftop stadium, once construction is complete,” he said. “The clubs’ fans will gain an entirely new experience as they will have access to the entertainment and sports facilities and venues around the stadium. They will be inspired to pursue their own sporting dreams, which will ultimately boost the sports industry’s contribution to the country’s GDP.”

Topics: Al-Nassr Al-Hilal

Related

Ramon Diaz inspires Al-Hilal: 5 things learned from latest round of Saudi Pro League action
Sport
Ramon Diaz inspires Al-Hilal: 5 things learned from latest round of Saudi Pro League action
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed
Sport
Riyadh Season Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and combined team of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr stars postponed

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s
Updated 21 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s
  • The King’s Cup quarter-final between the Riyadh Rivals will pit former River Plate legend Ramond Diaz against ex-Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Rosso
Updated 21 February 2022
John Duerden

The biggest game in Argentina this week is not in Buenos Aires or Cordoba but Riyadh. Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal is always a tasty encounter and one of the fiercest rivalries in Asian football, but their King’s Cup quarter-final on Monday should be almost as eagerly awaited in South America as in Saudi Arabia.

Both teams, who have won 26 domestic championships and 30 King’s Cups between them, have recently appointed Argentine coaches who know a thing or two about fierce rivalries. Al-Hilal recruited Ramon Diaz on Feb.14 and were rewarded with a 5-0 thrashing of Al-Shabab, another neighbor, on Thursday that kept alive the champions’ faint title hopes. The 62-year-old is a River Plate legend with two spells at the club as a player and as a coach. 

On the opposite side of Riyadh is Miguel Angel Rosso who, this time last year, was in charge of River’s bitter Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors. These two coaches know what it is like to be in the middle of one of the most frenzied derby atmospheres in world football, but there is plenty riding on Monday’s game. 

This will be the ninth meeting between the two tacticians, and in the past Diaz has had the upper hand with four wins and just two defeats. The first clash was back in 1996 when many of their current players were not even born. Diaz won the 1996 Copa Libertadores with River Plate and defeated Rosso, then in charge of Universidad de Chile, in the semifinal. The subsequent six clashes have all taken place in Argentina, the last of which were in the 2013-14 season. 

For Diaz, it is a great opportunity to build on a great start. To knock Al-Nassr out of the King’s Cup would really get the fans, some of whom have expressed doubts about the reappointment of the man who was fired from the same job in 2018, onside. He will be without injured right-back Mohammed Al-Breik as well as midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki. Meanwhile, Mohammed Kanno and playmaker Matheus Pereira remain suspended.

For Russo, just two months into the job, this is a chance to achieve a famous victory. The league form has been outstanding with nine wins out of the past 10, though the recent 3-0 loss to Al-Ittihad suggests that winning the SPL is beyond the Yellows. Ironically, the former Boca boss has been getting the best out of Pity Martinez. The Argentine was a star for River Plate as they defeated Boca in the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, a performance that helped the 28-year-old win the South American Player of the Year award in the same year. 

Injuries meant that the playmaker hasn’t played much since his big money signing in September 2020 but now he is looking like the player Al-Nassr thought they were getting almost 18 months ago. His last-minute penalty gave the club a crucial 4-3 win over Al-Batin last Thursday, and if he can do something similar on Monday he would become a hero. Al-Nassr are still smarting from losing to their rivals in the semifinal of the 2021 AFC Champions League, which Hilal went on to win. Serving some revenge would go down well.

There’s more to it than that. While both teams are still officially in the title race — Al-Nassr second and Al-Hilal fourth — leaders Al-Ittihad remain strong favorites to stay in first for the rest of the season. The King’s Cup offers their rivals’ best chance of silverware this year. It is a prestigious prize in its own right but also comes with a ticket to Asia and, at this stage of the season, neither can be sure of qualifying through their league position. 

There are other teams with their eye on the cup. Leaders Al-Ittihad saw their 10-game winning streak in the league come to an end last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Taawoun, and the two teams meet once again with a place in the last four at stake. Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli face off in what is another big clash. Al-Shabab will be looking to bounce back from that 5-0 loss at the hands of Al-Hilal, which ended their 17-game unbeaten run. The Riyadh club are not yet out of the title race completely, but a first championship since 2012 looks unlikely. Al-Ahli have less in the league to play for. The Jeddah giants have moved clear of the relegation zone to sit in mid-table. To win the King’s Cup for what would be a record 19th time would end a forgettable campaign on a major high. In the fourth tie, one of Al-Batin and Al-Feiha will progress to the semifinal and keep alive their hopes of a rare piece of silverware.

All eyes, however, will be on Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr — in Buenos Aires as well as Riyadh.

Topics: Al-Hilal Al-Nasser Argentina

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal stunned by Tajiks in Asian Champions League
Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered
Sport
Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered

Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu

Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu

Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu
  • ‘Bird’s Nest’ stadium was the scene for a celebratory, snowflake-themed closing ceremony
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

BEIJING: A Beijing Winter Olympics which saw sporting drama and milestones but was tarnished by a Russian doping scandal ended on Sunday with an uplifting closing ceremony.

The Games will be remembered for new stars such as Eileen Gu but also for the doping controversy which engulfed 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva and because they took place inside a vast COVID-secure “bubble.”

The “Bird’s Nest” stadium, which also took center stage when Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games, was the scene for a celebratory, snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially distanced crowd seated among red lanterns.

Declaring the Games closed and handing over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hailed an “unforgettable Olympic experience.”

 

 

There was no feared mass outbreak of COVID at the Games or in the wider community in the Chinese capital, but Bach said: “If we want to finally overcome this pandemic, we must be faster, we must aim higher, we must be stronger — we must stand together.

“In this Olympic spirit of solidarity, we call on the international community: Give equal access to vaccines for everybody around the world.”

Fireworks lit up the night sky as the ceremony reached its crescendo, spelling out the words “ONE WORLD.”

Since the opening ceremony on February 4, a new global star emerged in the form of 18-year-old freestyle skier Gu, who was born in California but switched to China in 2019 and became the unofficial face of the Games.

There was a new men’s figure skating champion in 22-year-old Nathan Chen of the United States, who dethroned two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, in what could be the Japanese legend’s final appearance at a Games.

Another iconic figure of winter sports, the American snowboarder Shaun White, will definitely not return to competition of any sort after calling it quits.

The 35-year-old’s last event ended agonizingly out of the medals and he was in tears as he bid farewell to snowboarding — “the love of my life.”

There was bitter disappointment for his fellow American, the alpine ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the biggest names at the Games but who went home without a medal.

There were tears from Valieva after it emerged that she had failed a drugs test prior to the Games, catapulting her to the forefront of yet another Russian doping controversy to mar an Olympics and piling intense pressure on the teenager.

In what will go down as a notorious episode in the history of the Winter Olympics, the pre-tournament favorite for singles gold fell several times on the ice in the finals, to audible gasps from the socially distanced crowd of hand-picked spectators.

Her doping case looks certain to drag on in the coming months, long after the Games have packed up. She was allowed to skate in the Chinese capital but has not been cleared of doping.

In a Games first, the skating team medals were not awarded after Valieva played a starring role in propelling the Russians to gold, ahead of the United States and Japan.

The American skaters made an 11th-hour court bid on Saturday to get their hands on their medals before they went home, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected it. China and its ruling Communist Party will look back on a soft-power success.

Fears about a mass COVID outbreak in the “closed loop” bubble sealing the nearly 3,000 athletes and about 65,000 others never materialized.

Some athletes did though catch the illness and the pandemic was never far away — Russia and Canada’s women ice hockey teams played each other wearing medical masks after the results of their daily PCR tests failed to arrive in time.

Concerns about human rights had dominated the buildup, with the United States leading a diplomatic boycott by its closest allies over China’s rights record, especially the fate of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Their athletes did however compete.

China warned in the fraught lead-up that foreign athletes criticizing the authorities could face consequences, but in the end, any protests against the hosts were extremely muted.

There were numerous records — among them American bobsleigher Elana Meyers Taylor becoming the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.

Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand, winning her country’s first Winter Games gold; with Gu pocketing two golds, the hosts enjoyed a significant medal bump and finished third in the medals table with nine golds.

That was easily their best performance in the Winter Games, a place ahead of chief geopolitical rival the United States, on eight golds.

For the second Games in a row, Norway topped the medals table, with 16 golds. Germany were second on 12.

Topics: 2022 Beijing Olympics Beijing Olympics Russian doping

Related

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating
Sport
Emotional Valieva takes lead in Olympic figure skating

Latest updates

Canada’s parliament approves Trudeau’s emergency powers
The Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
75 percent of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds
This photo shows a sewage discharge area next to piles of plastic bottles and gallons washed away by the water on the seaside of Ouzai, south of Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Saudis urged to show their ‘authentic glam’ on Founding Day with traditional costumes
Saudi Arabia’s regional outfits are designed and created according to the materials available and fit the area’s climate and surrounding area. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Human Rights Watch slams ‘baseless’ terrorism charge for Turkish human rights defender
A security guard adjust barriers outside a court in Istanbul. (AP file photo)
Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea
Lukaku back in spotlight as struggles continue at Chelsea

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.