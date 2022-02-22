You are here

Schalke urges Ukraine peace amid scrutiny of Gazprom sponsor
Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last year, has had Gazprom as its main sponsor since 2007. (AFP)
Schalke urges Ukraine peace amid scrutiny of Gazprom sponsor
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany: German soccer club Schalke expressed “great concern” on Tuesday over Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine amid scrutiny of the team’s long-standing sponsorship by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.
“Schalke will monitor further developments, evaluate them and make a strong appeal for peace to protect those affected by the crisis,” the second-division club said in a statement.
Schalke, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last year, has had Gazprom as its main sponsor since 2007.
The team said Gazprom’s German subsidiary has been a “reliable partner” for 15 years while also being a gas supplier to Germany.
“Those responsible for the club are in constant dialogue with the long-standing main sponsor,” the Gelsenkirchen-based club said, stressing that it is “without question that the club is committed to peace and peaceful coexistence.”

Ronaldo looks to add Champions League woe on Atletico
Ronaldo looks to add Champions League woe on Atletico
MADRID: No competition makes Cristiano Ronaldo come more alive than the Champions League.

And no team makes Ronaldo come more alive than Atletico Madrid.

So Diego Simeone and his players could be forgiven for feeling a certain amount of trepidation when Ronaldo arrives at the Wanda Metropolitano for Wednesday’s last-16 match between Atletico and Manchester United, despite the Portugal superstar — at 37 — not being quite the force of nature who caused the Spanish club so much pain in the Champions League over the past decade.

From 2014-19, when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and then Juventus, he was part of teams that ended Atletico’s Champions League title ambitions in five of the six seasons. In the other season, Atletico didn’t make it to the knockout stage.

Ronaldo scored hat tricks for Real (in 2017) and Juventus (in 2019) against Atletico, and converted the clinching penalty in the shootout between the Madrid rivals in the 2016 final. Don’t forget, either, his muscle-flexing celebrations after his late penalty in extra time of the 2014 final between the teams that killed off Atletico.

Up until 2020, Simeone had only ever lost in the Champions League knockout stage to a team containing Ronaldo.

Oh, and for good measure, Ronaldo grabbed hat tricks against Atletico in the Spanish league in 2012 and 2016.

Wednesday’s game will be the first time Ronaldo and Atletico have crossed paths since November 2019. Since then, Ronaldo has pulled clear as the all-time leading scorer in Champions League history with 140 — 15 more than Lionel Messi and 58 more than the next player on the list, Robert Lewandowski.

And the fire burns inside Ronaldo as much as ever on Champions League nights.

Goals haven’t been so easy to come by since his return to United last year, with the team enduring a turbulent season that has featured a change of manager. Indeed, Ronaldo has just one goal in his last eight games in all competitions, making it one of his leanest spells since becoming a scoring machine in the latter part of his first spell at United from 2003-09.

Yet, Ronaldo scored in all five group games in which he played, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at home and a stoppage-time equalizer at Atalanta. He lives for the big stage and the big moments, so he’ll relish a return to Madrid to play his favorite opponent.

An injury to fellow striker Edinson Cavani and the continued absence of Mason Greenwood has meant Ronaldo has started in each of United’s last three games, playing 90 minutes in two of them and 85 in the other. United has been careful to avoid over-playing Ronaldo this season, leaving him out of some games.

Starting four games in 12 days isn’t ideal for Ronaldo, even if his sharpness and fitness levels are staggering for a player his age.

Don’t expect him to be out of the team on Wednesday, though.

Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter
Khachanov supports Djokovic after setting up Dubai encounter
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic’s second round opponent in Dubai will be world No. 26 Karen Khachanov, who said on Tuesday he respected the Serb’s unwavering position against taking the Covid-19 vaccination.
The Serb’s main rival for the title, second seed Andrey Rublev echoed the sentiment after winning his opening match, saying tennis “needs” Djokovic.
Khachanov came through a two-hour 46-minute duel with Australian Alex de Minaur, 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 7-5, to book a last-16 meeting with the top-seeded Djokovic.
Because he is unvaccinated, Djokovic will struggle to travel to many countries this season and has said he currently isn’t allowed to enter the United States, where two Masters 1000 tournaments are being held next month in Indian Wells and Miami.
On Monday, Andy Murray said he did not agree with Djokovic’s stance against vaccination but believed “it would be better for tennis if he was playing all of the major events.”
“For sure I agree with Andy. It’s a very delicate situation where it’s basically his (Djokovic’s) decision; he needs to stand with his decisions and I respect that a lot,” Khachanov told AFP on Tuesday.
“Obviously it would be for sure better if he can play a normal season and he can go everywhere but I think he has his team around him, he has his own decisions and he’ll stick to them.
“But if we speak in general, of course not seeing him in many tournaments as a world No.1, it will be tough for him to maybe stay there and to find the rhythm also. So let’s see what happens.”
Djokovic made his 2022 season debut on Monday, beating Italian wildcard Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3 in his first match since getting deported from Australia last month.
The world No.1 said he has been given a positive reception by the players in the Dubai locker room this week.
Several continued to offer support in public on Tuesday.
“It’s great to see Novak back because we need him,” Rublev told reporters following his first round win over Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5.
The Russian said his generation owe a lot to the Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
“These three players, Roger, Novak and Rafa, they are the ones who changed tennis. Because of them three, tennis I think is at the top moment of all history.
“Even now, I can see in Russia much more people follow tennis, much more recognize me. This is something that normally wasn’t happening in the past.
“I, as a player, I think I win a lot because of them.”
Hubert Hurkacz also talked about Djokovic.
“It’s great to see him here, he played a great match,” said the Polish No.5 seed who beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday
“I’m very happy for him after a tough few weeks for him, especially in the beginning of the year.”
Khachanov owns a 1-4 head-to-head record against Djokovic, whose sole defeat to the Russian came in the Paris Masters final three-and-a-half years ago.
“For him it’s just his first tournament, he played really great yesterday for his start of the season,” said Khachanov. “But I will be there, I will try to fight, I’ll try to do my game and let’s see how tough it will be.”
Both of last year’s finalists in Dubai, champion Aslan Karatsev and runner-up Lloyd Harris, suffered opening-round exits on Tuesday
Karatzev lost 7-5, 6-3 to American world No.61 Mackenzie McDonald. Harris fell to Slovakian lucky loser Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner saved three match points in the second-set tiebreak en route to a 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 victory over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 20-year-old’s reward is a last-16 showdown with Murray.

Arthur Leclerc, Charlie Wurz clinch titles in Yas Marina racing finales
Arthur Leclerc, Charlie Wurz clinch titles in Yas Marina racing finales
ABU DHABI: The conclusions to the Formula Regional Asian Championship, the Formula 4 UAE Championship and the Asian Le Mans series has seen Arthur Leclerc, Charlie Wurz and Nielsen Racing clinch titles at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

In the Formula Regional Asian Championship, Leclerc secured first place, adding a further race victory in Abu Dhabi to clinch the driver’s title.

Leclerc’s team, the Mumbai Falcons, also claimed the constructor’s championship for the 2022 season. Pepe Marti and Isack Hadjar joined Leclerc on the podium, with the Pinnacle Motorsport and Hitech Grand Prix drivers finishing in second and third in the season standings.

“I’m really happy to win it here in Abu Dhabi,” said Leclerc. “We had a lot of focus to win this F3 season, which was our target. I’ve driven on the track here at Yas Marina Circuit before the changes, but I really like the new layout with the high-speed corners. It’s great for the team to win here and kick off the new season with a positive start.”

The UAE’s very own home racing hero, Khaled Al-Qubaisi, returned to Formula 3 this season and claimed the F3 Asian Championship Masters Trophy, awarded to the driver with the most points in the master’s category across the season.

Al-Qubaisi raced for Abu Dhabi Racing alongside his two daughters Amna and Hamda, with the young drivers showing great promise throughout the season and Amna being the only woman to score championship points during the first round at Yas Marina Circuit.

The future stars of motorsport were on display in the Formula 4 UAE championship, as Prema Racing’s Charlie Wurz secured the title following a grueling 16-race season which saw nine different race winners across the UAE.

Prema Racing also clinched the team championships in Abu Dhabi following an impressive 2022 season in which Wurz’s rookie teammate Rafael Camara was second in the championship standings, with Aiden Neate clinching third place ahead of Nikita Bedrin by a single point.

“I’m so thankful to the team, and it’s really great to win the title here on such a famous circuit,” said Wurz. “It’s amazing to win it where F1 drivers fight and battle. They’re such sensational drivers and I hope to be competing here one day at that level.”

To conclude the 2022 Asian Le Mans, following their clean-sweep of the two-race series in Dubai, it was Nielsen Racing who clinched the title in impressive style at Yas Marina Circuit with one race to spare. In the GT3 classes, Inception Racing and SPS Automotive held on following their strong drives in the opening rounds to stand atop the podium as winners in Abu Dhabi.

The victory in the 2022 Asian Le Mans championship also provides Nielsen with a highly coveted invitation to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans in June, which will see Rodrigo Sales, Matt Bell and Ben Hanley reunited in France to compete in one of the world’s most prestigious racing events.

Saffie Osborne hoping to rival boyfriend, Saudi Cup winner David Egan’s meteoric rise
Saffie Osborne hoping to rival boyfriend, Saudi Cup winner David Egan’s meteoric rise
RIYADH: David Egan and Saffie Osborne are quietly becoming quite a power couple in horse racing.

The highly regarded Egan is attempting to repeat his 2021 success in The Saudi Cup riding Mishriff, and Osborne can also be hopeful of emulating such a sharp upward curve after her recent feats.

Osborne, 20, whose father is the British trainer Jamie Osborne, rode 50 winners in her first full season in the UK last year and would like nothing more than one day to compete in the stc International Jockeys Challenge, or even better, in The Saudi Cup races. She and boyfriend Egan are currently based in Bahrain, where they both work for trainer Fawzi Nass.

She said: “In England I’m based in Lambourn (village in the county of Berkshire), and David is based in Newmarket (town in Suffolk), so we don’t get to see each other often, apart from when we happen to ride in the same races.

“But in Bahrain we get to ride out together, which has been good fun. We are very critical of each other, but in a good way, a constructive way.”

Osborne, who was also a highly successful event rider and represented Britain at three under-21 European Championships, winning two gold and three silver medals between 2017 and 2019, added: “When we started going out, I beat David when he was on a favorite, and he didn’t speak to me the whole way home. But we got better with that. We are very happy for the other to win.”

Egan is riding the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff in the $20 million main event and is also booked to ride Qaader, trained by Nass, in Friday’s Saudi International Handicap presented by Al Rajhi Bank.

Osborne said: “It is great to be here to support David and hopefully see Mishriff reclaim the cup. Obviously, I want David to win on all the horses he’ll ride on Saudi Cup night.”

Victory in The Saudi Cup last year was the launchpad win of Egan’s career. He followed it up with Group 1 triumphs in the Dubai Sheema Classic and the Juddmonte International, both on Mishriff.

Osborne will no doubt be hoping that eventually she gets the opportunity to form a partnership with a horse that will help her reach the stars, too.

Soccer-UK's Johnson says
Soccer-UK's Johnson says "inconceivable" that Russia hosts Champions League final
LONDON: Russia should not be allowed to host soccer events such as the Champions League final after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.
Britain said that it would discuss the location of the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, with the relevant governing bodies.
Asked whether he would push for the Champions League final to be moved, Johnson told lawmakers: "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after... the invasion of a sovereign country."
Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said that Britain would raise the issue with soccer authorities.
"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," Dorries said in a tweet.
"We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimise his illegal invasion of Ukraine."

