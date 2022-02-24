You are here

  Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has reported a five percent increase in profit during 2021.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR2.18 billion ($581 million), compared to SR2.07 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to gains from financial instruments known as FVSI, along with gains from the sale of investments in non-trading instruments.

Founded in1979, Riyadh based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the kingdom.

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg
Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund started exploring options for monetizing its recent $86-billion stake transfer from Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. 

The Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has recently acquired a four percent stake in the oil giant, for which potential advisors are weighing potential ways to capitalize on the holding, the news agency said.

These include “raising money by pledging the stock against the issue of convertible debt instruments or loans,” Bloomberg reported, adding that PIF did not make any final decision on how it will utilize the funds.

PIF declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.  

Shares in oil giant Aramco soared to their highest level since listing of SR40.55 ($10.8) on Wednesday yielding a market value of as much as $2.2 trillion.

 

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28
Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28
RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific & Medical Equipment House will make its stock market debut on Saudi main index TASI on Feb. 28, the Saudi bourse said in a statement Feb. 24.

The company, also known as SMEH, has set its final price at SR52 ($14) per share upon completion of the institutional book-building on Jan. 31.

Institutional investors poured $84 million in an offering that was 65 times covered.

The IPO of the healthcare firm was also 34 times oversubscribed by retail investors, going up to SR1.06 billion.  

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, said in a statement earlier this year.

Share sales in Saudi initial public offerings are seeing huge demand amid the IPO boom that started last year, with most of the offerings yielding oversubscription.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine
(Shutterstock)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 : Global stocks and US bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian troops landed in Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea and Ukraine said Moscow had launched a full-scale invasion.

Russian troops landed in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa and in Mariupol in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported.

At the same time, Ukrainian military command centers in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv came under attack by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying.

The attacks came after a blistering warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Putin called on Ukrainian soldiers to immediately lay down their weapons and go home, and said the responsibility for any bloodshed will be on the conscience “of the Ukrainian regime,” according to comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Putin also authorized special military operations in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, before dawn, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported, shortly after Russia announced the military operation.

The comments worsened an already grim selloff in Asian trade, pushing MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down more than 3.2 percent, with Australian shares off more than 3 percent and Chinese blue chips down 1.3 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei was 2.4 percent lower. US stock market futures were also down sharply, with S&P 500 e-minis down 2.3 percent and Nasdaq futures 2.8 percent weaker.

“The market was always trying to judge if they would stop at Donbass, and it looks pretty clear that they are moving toward Kyiv, which was always one of the worst case scenarios, because we now have a long night ahead of us trying to understand how bad this gets, and what sanctions get put up, because there has to be a fresh round of sanctions now against Putin and the Russian government,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“That’s where the worst case, or the bear case scenario is for markets, and that’s what we’re seeing. There are no buyers here for risk, and there are a lot of sellers out there, so this market is getting hit very hard.”

Asset markets have seen a sharp increase in volatility over the deepening crisis, with the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, up more than 55 percent over the past nine days.

Brent crude futures, which seesawed between sharp rises and falls on Wednesday, jumped more than 3.5 percent to shoot past $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since September 2014. West Texas Intermediate leaped 4.6 percent to $96.22 per barrel, their highest since August 2014.

Spot gold jumped more than 1.7 percent to hit its highest level since early January 2021.

The deepening selloff in equities came after US stocks already took a beating on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.38 percent to barely above the level that would have confirmed a correction. The MSCI World Index , a leading gauge of equity markets globally, skidded to its lowest level since April 2021.

Investors have also been grappling with the prospect of imminent policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve aimed at combating surging inflation, which NAB analysts say could be exacerbated by a commodities supply shock.

While expectations of an aggressive 50-basis-point hike at the Fed’s March meeting have eased, Fed funds futures continue to point to at least six rate hikes this year.

All the same, immediate geopolitical threats weighed on US yields on Thursday, pushing the benchmark US 10-year yield down sharply to 1.8681 percent from its US close of 1.977 percent on Wednesday. The 2-year yield also fell, to 1.5 percent from a close of 1.6 percent.

The global flight to safety boosted the dollar, which jumped more than half a percent a basket of other major trading partners to 96.715.

The euro was down 0.8 percent on the day at $1.1220.

The Russian rouble turned violently lower after posting small gains early in the session. It was last down nearly 4 percent on top of a 3 percent slump against the dollar on Wednesday.

The sell-off spread to cryptocurrency markets, pushing bitcoin below $35,000 for the first time in a month.

“Markets are now more adequately pricing in the risk of something horrific happening. That combined with the uncertainty is a horrible environment to be in. No one wants risk exposure when that’s floating around,” said Rob Carnell, head of Asia Pacific research at ING.

Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended

Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended
Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended

Ukraine Conflict: Gold Up; Oil breaches $100; Cryptos sinking; Rouble suspended
  • Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
  • Brent hits high of $101.34/bbl, highest since Sept 2014
  • WTI touches high of $96.51/bbl, highest since Aug 2014
RIYADH: Oil breached $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 on Feb. 24 and gold is up, while cyrptocurrencies —Bitcion and Ether — are sinking as Russia moved troops into Ukraine, sparking concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is targeting cities with weapons strikes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.
Brent crude hit a high of $101.34 a barrel in early Asia trade, the loftiest since September 2014, and was at $101.20 a barrel at 0423 GMT, up $4.36, or 4.5 percent.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped $4.22, or 4.6 percent, to $96.32 a barrel, after rising to as much as $96.51, also the highest since August 2014.

Cryptocurrency markets saw a sell-off, pushing Bitcoin below $35,000 for the first time in a month, while Ether prices went down by over 12 percent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia’s demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, which mainly sells crude to European refineries, and is the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing about 35 percent of its supply.

Rouble trading suspended

The rouble plunged to its lowest since early 2016 on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine, a move which led the Moscow Exchange to suspend trading.

Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

The rouble has slumped 3.6 percent against the dollar to 84.0750, minutes after opening at 0400 GMT and slid 3.9 percent to a record low 95.2425 versus the euro, before trading was swiftly halted.

"Trading on all markets has been suspended. The resumption will be announced later," MOEX Group, which runs the Moscow Exchange, said in a statement at 0452 GMT.

 

 

Gold Up

Gold prices on Thursday jumped over 2 percent to their highest in more than a year as investors rushed to safe havens after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in what could be the start of war in Europe.
Spot gold jumped 1.9 percent to $1,943.86 per ounce by 0428 GMT, its highest level since early Jan. 2021. US gold futures climbed 2 percent to $1,949.20.
Gold has risen about 8 percent in February so far and is set for its best monthly gain since July 2020.

Spot silver gained 1.6 percent to $24.91 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 percent to $1,097.01 and palladium jumped 2 percent to $2,530.42.

 

 

Anaylsts Reactions
ING: “Russia’s announcement of a special military operation into Ukraine has pushed Brent to the $100/bbl mark,” said Warren Patterson, head of ING’s commodity research, adding that the oil market will nervously be awaiting what further action Western nations take against Russia.
“This growing uncertainty during a time when the oil market is already tight does leave it vulnerable, and so prices are likely to remain volatile and elevated,” he added.
Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor. So far, there are no sanctions on energy trade yet.
Japan and Australia said on Thursday they were prepared to tap their oil reserves, together with other International Energy Agency member countries, if global supplies were hit by hostilities in Ukraine.
OANDA: “One factor that could act as a temporary brake on prices is the Iran nuclear deal with rumors swirling around that a new agreement could be announced, possibly as early as this week,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“However Ukraine fears, and their wider ramifications will continue to support oil prices which remain a solid buy on dips.”
“Gold is coming back into its own as a haven asset and I do not rule out new all-time highs in prices in the weeks ahead,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA in a note.
Global stocks and US bond yields dived, while the dollar and oil prices rocketed higher.
City Index: “Any sanctions the West puts in place aren’t really going to affect Russia in the way the West is hoping ... the West is on the back foot here and that’s another good reason why gold is rising because it’s a true risk-off environment,” said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

 

 

Other factors affecting oil 

The US and Iran have been engaged in indirect nuclear talks in Vienna, in which a deal could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales and increase global supply.
Iran on Wednesday however urged Western powers to be “realistic” in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, and said its top negotiator was returning to Tehran for consultations, suggesting a breakthrough in its discussions is not imminent.
Additionally, US crude stockpiles rose 6 million barrels last week while distillate stocks fell, according to market sources who were citing American Petroleum Institute figures late on Tuesday.
Ahead of government data on Thursday, analysts forecast a 400,000-barrel build in crude and a drawdown in fuel stockpiles.
Gasoline inventories rose by 427,000 barrels and distillates stockpiles fell by 985,000 barrels, the API data showed according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

 

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation

Global pressure increases risks of higher GCC inflation
  • Gulf countries urged to broaden revenue base in the long term
RIYADH: Central banks are currently struggling to avoid raising the interest rates amid higher inflation in Western countries.

But according to Erik Lundback, a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have somehow managed to maintain the same interest rate levels.

Lundback made these remarks during a virtual conference recently organized by the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“The rising cost of living in the GCC is similar to what we see in other emerging markets, but at a much slower pace,” Alia Moubayed, MENA and Pakistan chief economist at Jefferies, an investment bank based in London, told Arab News.

Inflation in Bahrain, for example, is the lowest among the GCC states with nearly zero percent, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE where price rises averaged an annual 1.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively over the last 3 months, according to Jefferies.

But this is not the case among other GCC states. Qatar’s inflation reached 5.5 percent, followed by 4.3 percent in Kuwait in December 2021 and 3.5 percent in Oman at the end of November of last year.

“Higher inflation in the GCC will negatively impact consumption, a key driver of gross domestic product growth in most countries,” Moubayed said.

She noted that a higher cost of transport will ignite a second round of inflationary effects and could push toward more generalized price level increases, across the consumer baskets.

“Higher general price inflation could push countries to slow down their plans to phase out untargeted subsidies and restructure their spending,” Moubayed noted, adding that this could prompt governments to increase spending to support poorer households.

She did not rule out the possibility that housing prices would jump significantly due to supply and demand imbalances in most GCC markets. In Saudi Arabia, the wholesale price index posted an annual 12.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA.

Its consumer price index rose 1.2 percent in January from a year earlier, driven by transport, which registered the highest year-on-year increase of 6.4 percent.

Education costs also went up by 4.8 percent, while recreation and culture prices rose by 2.1 percent.

However, housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels registered the biggest year-on-year decrease of 1.8 percent in the final quarter of 2021, according to the Saudi central bank.

In the UAE, consumer prices edged 0.02 percent over higher on the previous month in December, according to Focus Economics. Inflation came in at 2.5 percent in December, with the economic body’s panel of experts expecting prices to grow by around 1.9 percent in 2022.

“The key drivers of inflation in the GCC over the past few months have been food, and transport price increases,” Moubayed said.

This has been the case in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as global commodities prices surged. Countries where fuel prices are already liberalized or where the phase-out of fuel subsidies continues, witnessed a surge in transport-related costs, notably in the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, according to her.

Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, who also spoke at the event, added that inflationary pressures are building in the region.

Malik said: “Given that we are importing goods, we are affected.”

She noted that rising global inflation and high energy prices are impacting the region, mainly through higher food, fuel, and transportation prices.

However, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have nonetheless introduced caps on prices in specific categories.

Despite these challenges, inflation in the GCC remains on average lower than both in the US and Europe. Moubayed said: “Average GCC inflation stands at around 2.8 percent year to year at the end of 2021. This compares to an annual 7.5 percent in the US registered in January, and 5.1 percent in the European Union.”

But Lundback warns that despite regional sovereign funds and reserves acting as a buffer to global pressures, GCC countries over the long term still have to broaden the revenue they generate from a wider range of industries.

