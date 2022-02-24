You are here

Saudi stocks tumble amid Ukraine-Russia conflict; oil soars: Opening Bell

Saudi stocks tumble amid Ukraine-Russia conflict; oil soars: Opening Bell
Image: Shutterstock
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks tumbled as the trading session started on Thursday amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent crude crossed $100 for the first time since 2014, rising 6.22 percent to $102.9 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $97.59 a barrel.

As of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, slumped 2.42 percent to reach 12,224 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 1.41 percent to 25,052 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 2.52 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 3.62 percent.

Fitaihi Holding Group led the fallers with a decline of 7 percent, while Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the gainers with a rise of 6 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, slipped 1.36 percent.

 

RIYADH: Shares in Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco edged down as the trading session kicked off on Thursday amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

As of 10:35 a.m. Saudi time, the share price slipped by 0.4 percent to SR40.4 ($10.7), down slightly from the record high of SR40.55 it touched at the previous close.

The company’s market cap stood at $2.15 trillion, a slight fall from Wednesday’s record $2.2 trillion valuation. 

That figure was reached after Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced the successful closing of a $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal.

LONDON, Feb 24 : WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, announced an £800 million ($1.1 billion) share buyback for 2022 after it said an “outstanding” year had enabled it to meet recently upgraded forecasts for 2021 net sales.


The group said its main net sales metric — like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs — had risen by 12.1 percent in 2021. It forecast around 5 percent growth for 2022.


“We look forward to 2022 with confidence,” Chief Executive Mark Read said. “We are guiding to strong top-line growth, improving profitability and continued investment in our people and services.” 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks may witness another volatile day as Russia launched military action against Ukraine this morning, pushing oil prices to record highs.

Brent crude touched $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, rising 4.2 percent $100.9 as of 7:20 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $96.07 a barrel.

At the close of Wednesday’s trading, Saudi bourse went slightly down when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

The main index, TASI, edged down 0.3 percent to 12,528, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.6 percent to 25,409 points.

Shares in oil giant Aramco soared to their highest level since listing of SR40.55 ($10.8) yielding a market value of as much as $2.2 trillion.

In line with the Saudi index, stock markets of Qatar and Oman lost 0.5 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Other GCC bourses, including Dubai, Abu Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all recorded gains, led by Bahrain’s BAX that advanced almost 2 percent.

Stock news

  • Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced the successful closing of a $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal
  • Nama Chemicals Co. has appointed Faiz Alahamri as board chairman and Abdullah Alsubayel as vice chairman of the board
  • Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has reported a 5 percent increase in profit to SR2.18 billion in 2021
  • Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s board has approved a 71 percent capital reduction to SR50 million
  • Saudi Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies has obtained a SR295 million loan from Riyad Bank
  • Anaam International Holding Group has extended its initial agreement to acquire 55 percent in ARW Industry Co. in order to allow more time for necessary due diligence checks
  • Takween Advanced Industries has swung from losses of SR6 million to SR19 million in net profit during 2021
  • Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. has signed a five-year initial agreement with the Ministry of Investment to promote its projects and attract investments
  • Saudi Al Baha Investment will start new shares and rights issue subscription on Feb. 28, seeking a 68 percent increase in the company’s capital

Calendar

Feb. 27, 2022

  • Start of Al-Dawaa pharmacy chain’s IPO retail subscription

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. will list on Saudi main index TASI 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has reported a five percent increase in profit during 2021.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR2.18 billion ($581 million), compared to SR2.07 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to gains from financial instruments known as FVSI, along with gains from the sale of investments in non-trading instruments.

Founded in1979, Riyadh based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the kingdom.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund started exploring options for monetizing its recent $86-billion stake transfer from Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. 

The Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has recently acquired a four percent stake in the oil giant, for which potential advisors are weighing potential ways to capitalize on the holding, the news agency said.

These include “raising money by pledging the stock against the issue of convertible debt instruments or loans,” Bloomberg reported, adding that PIF did not make any final decision on how it will utilize the funds.

PIF declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.  

Shares in oil giant Aramco soared to their highest level since listing of SR40.55 ($10.8) on Wednesday yielding a market value of as much as $2.2 trillion.

 

