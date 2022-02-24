Saudi stocks tumble amid Ukraine-Russia conflict; oil soars: Opening Bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks tumbled as the trading session started on Thursday amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent crude crossed $100 for the first time since 2014, rising 6.22 percent to $102.9 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $97.59 a barrel.

As of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time, the main index, TASI, slumped 2.42 percent to reach 12,224 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 1.41 percent to 25,052 points.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 2.52 percent, while Alinma Bank dropped 3.62 percent.

Fitaihi Holding Group led the fallers with a decline of 7 percent, while Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. led the gainers with a rise of 6 percent.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, slipped 1.36 percent.