You are here

  • Home
  • WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/6wxqz

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON, Feb 24 : WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, announced an £800 million ($1.1 billion) share buyback for 2022 after it said an “outstanding” year had enabled it to meet recently upgraded forecasts for 2021 net sales.


The group said its main net sales metric — like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs — had risen by 12.1 percent in 2021. It forecast around 5 percent growth for 2022.


“We look forward to 2022 with confidence,” Chief Executive Mark Read said. “We are guiding to strong top-line growth, improving profitability and continued investment in our people and services.” 

Topics: economy earnings

Related

Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger agreement until mid-2022
Business & Economy
Saudi Tihama, UK-based WPP delay merger agreement until mid-2022

Saudi stocks dropped as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis

Saudi stocks dropped as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks dropped as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis

Saudi stocks dropped as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks dropped as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis, TASI slumped 2.42 percent, while Nomu fell 1.41 percent.

More to follow...

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Updated 27 min 47 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian stocks may witness another volatile day as Russia launched military action against Ukraine this morning, pushing oil prices to record highs.

Brent crude touched $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, rising 4.2 percent $100.9 as of 7:20 a.m. Saudi time. US benchmark WTI went up to $96.07 a barrel.

At the close of Wednesday’s trading, Saudi bourse went slightly down when cautious investor sentiment took its toll on the market.

The main index, TASI, edged down 0.3 percent to 12,528, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.6 percent to 25,409 points.

Shares in oil giant Aramco soared to their highest level since listing of SR40.55 ($10.8) yielding a market value of as much as $2.2 trillion.

In line with the Saudi index, stock markets of Qatar and Oman lost 0.5 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Other GCC bourses, including Dubai, Abu Dubai, Bahrain, and Kuwait, all recorded gains, led by Bahrain’s BAX that advanced almost 2 percent.

Stock news

  • Aramco and an international investor consortium, led by affiliates of BlackRock and Hassana, announced the successful closing of a $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal
  • Nama Chemicals Co. has appointed Faiz Alahamri as board chairman and Abdullah Alsubayel as vice chairman of the board
  • Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has reported a 5 percent increase in profit to SR2.18 billion in 2021
  • Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.’s board has approved a 71 percent capital reduction to SR50 million
  • Saudi Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies has obtained a SR295 million loan from Riyad Bank
  • Anaam International Holding Group has extended its initial agreement to acquire 55 percent in ARW Industry Co. in order to allow more time for necessary due diligence checks
  • Takween Advanced Industries has swung from losses of SR6 million to SR19 million in net profit during 2021
  • Saudi Arabia’s Knowledge Economic City Co. has signed a five-year initial agreement with the Ministry of Investment to promote its projects and attract investments
  • Saudi Al Baha Investment will start new shares and rights issue subscription on Feb. 28, seeking a 68 percent increase in the company’s capital

Calendar

Feb. 27, 2022

  • Start of Al-Dawaa pharmacy chain’s IPO retail subscription

Feb. 28, 2022

  • Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co. will list on Saudi main index TASI 

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021

Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Updated 34 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank has reported a five percent increase in profit during 2021.

The bank recorded a net profit of SR2.18 billion ($581 million), compared to SR2.07 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit growth was primarily attributed to gains from financial instruments known as FVSI, along with gains from the sale of investments in non-trading instruments.

Founded in1979, Riyadh based Arab National Bank is one of the ten largest in the Middle East, operating through 156 branches in the kingdom.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg
Updated 46 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg

Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg
Updated 46 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund started exploring options for monetizing its recent $86-billion stake transfer from Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources. 

The Public Investment Fund, or PIF, has recently acquired a four percent stake in the oil giant, for which potential advisors are weighing potential ways to capitalize on the holding, the news agency said.

These include “raising money by pledging the stock against the issue of convertible debt instruments or loans,” Bloomberg reported, adding that PIF did not make any final decision on how it will utilize the funds.

PIF declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.  

Shares in oil giant Aramco soared to their highest level since listing of SR40.55 ($10.8) on Wednesday yielding a market value of as much as $2.2 trillion.

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Finance

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28

Scientific & Medical Equipment House to list on Saudi bourse Feb. 28
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh-based Scientific & Medical Equipment House will make its stock market debut on Saudi main index TASI on Feb. 28, the Saudi bourse said in a statement Feb. 24.

The company, also known as SMEH, has set its final price at SR52 ($14) per share upon completion of the institutional book-building on Jan. 31.

Institutional investors poured $84 million in an offering that was 65 times covered.

The IPO of the healthcare firm was also 34 times oversubscribed by retail investors, going up to SR1.06 billion.  

The decision to list comes as the company aims to strengthen its position in the Kingdom’s operations, maintenance, and healthcare sector, SMEH’s chairman, Basel bin Saud Al Arifi, said in a statement earlier this year.

Share sales in Saudi initial public offerings are seeing huge demand amid the IPO boom that started last year, with most of the offerings yielding oversubscription.

Topics: Finance Tadawul

Latest updates

WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
WPP launches $1.1bn buyback after ‘outstanding’ year
Saudi stocks drop as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis
Saudi stocks drop as the trading session started amid Ukraine crisis
All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
All you need to know before Tadawul kicks off trading amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Saudi lender Arab National Bank profits up 5% to $581m in 2021
Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg
Saudi PIF explores monetizing $86bn Aramco stake transfer: Bloomberg

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.