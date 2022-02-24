You are here

Brazil footballers in Ukraine plead for help to leave
Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian defender Marlon takes part in a training session at the club’s training ground outside Kiev on the eve of their UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid, Oct. 18, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘There’s no way for us to get out,’ said center-back Marlon in a video posted on Instagram, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top clubs
  • Shakhtar, which frequently competes in the Champions League, relocated from Donetsk to Kiev in 2014 when a pro-Russian separatist rebellion erupted in the eastern region
RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine pleaded for help Thursday in leaving the country, saying Russia’s invasion had left them stranded in a Kiev hotel where they sought refuge.
“There’s no fuel, the border is closed, the airspace is closed. There’s no way for us to get out,” said center-back Marlon in the video posted on Instagram, one of 13 Brazilians who play for Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s top clubs.
“We’re here with our families staying in a hotel because of the situation. We’re asking for the Brazilian government to help. That’s why we’re making this video.”
The video shows around 20 people, including the footballers’ families, sitting and standing in a room at a Kiev hotel.
The footballers all play for Shakhtar and Dynamo Kiev. The group included international forward David Neres, who recently signed with Shakhtar from Dutch side Ajax.
“We feel abandoned, we don’t know what to do,” said one of the partners, who were seated on a couch with their children, the footballers standing behind them.
“We ran to come here with our children. But we don’t even know if there will be food to eat.”
Brazil’s embassy in Kiev said in a statement it remained open and would work to ensure “the protection of the roughly 500 Brazilian citizens” in Ukraine, asking them to maintain daily contact.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Thursday, killing dozens as air strikes hit military installations and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east.
Shakhtar, which frequently competes in the Champions League, relocated from Donetsk to Kiev in 2014 when a pro-Russian separatist rebellion erupted in the eastern region.
Its ultra-modern stadium, the Donbass Arena, was bombed the same year.
Ukraine has been a stepping stone for several Brazilians on their way to top European clubs, including Willian, Fernandinho and Douglas Costa, who all played for Shakhtar.

Motor racing-Four-times F1 champion Vettel says will not race in Russia

DUBAI: Four-times Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel said he will not take part in the Russian Grand Prix even if it goes ahead as planned after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on Thursday.
Russia has held grand prix races since 2014, with this year’s event scheduled for Sept. 25.
Formula One officials have said they are “closely watching” developments, but they have not commented on whether the Russian Grand Prix would go ahead on schedule in September.
“My own opinion is I should not go,” Vettel, who races for Aston Martin, told reporters during pre-season testing in Barcelona. “I think it’s wrong to race in the country.”
“I’m sorry for the innocent people that are losing their lives, that are getting killed for stupid reasons and a very, very strange and mad leadership,” the 34-year-old said.
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen agreed.
“When a country is at war, it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure,” said the Red Bull driver.
Western sanctions against Russia are likely to include measures against more Russian banks including VTB, the title sponsor of the Russian Grand Prix.
The race, set to move to a track outside St. Petersburg starting next year from its current Sochi Olympic Park venue, has been attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, who has also handed out trophies on the podium.
“Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments,” the sport’s commercial rights holder, which was acquired by US-based Liberty Media in 2017, said in a statement without mentioning the September race.
Formula One also includes Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, a 22-year-old who drives for the US-owned Haas team, whose title sponsor is Russian potash producer Uralkali, owned by his father and billionaire Dmitry Mazepin.
Haas team boss Guenther Steiner had been scheduled to appear at a press conference on Thursday but was withdrawn from the lineup.

UEFA to hold emergency meeting over Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • The final of European club football's premier competition is scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg
  • European football's governing body has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant
PARIS: UEFA are to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to “evaluate the situation” concerning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the former set to host the Champions League final in Saint Petersburg in May.
“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET (0900 GMT), in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.
The final of European club football’s premier competition is scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, which already hosted several matches at last year’s European Championship and at the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.
European football’s governing body has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Russia had “no chance” of holding European football’s showpiece game if it invaded Ukraine.
“A Russia that has pariah status — no chance of holding a football tournament in a Russia that invades sovereign countries,” Johnson said.
There are currently four English Premier League clubs still involved in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, including Chelsea and Manchester City, who contested last season’s final in Porto, Portugal.
UEFA has already moved the last two Champions League finals due to the pandemic from Istanbul to Lisbon in 2020, and then again from the Turkish city to Porto last year.
The Champions League final was last staged in Russia in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow.
Zenit Saint Petersburg, the reigning Russian champions and current league leaders, are still involved in UEFA competition this season and are due to play Real Betis in Spain in the Europa League on Thursday.
The Ukrainian league, which was due to resume this weekend after its long winter break, has been suspended.
“We’ll withstand it,” posted Shakhtar Donetsk, the 13-time Ukrainian champions who have been exiled from their already war-torn home city for eight years, on Twitter with a picture of the Ukrainian flag.

Grad 1 status and return of Mishriff shows Saudi Cup has come of age

  • Racing’s biggest names are increasingly eyeing the world’s richest horse race and this weekend should see horses from the US, Japan, Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East
It feels as if the Saudi Cup meeting has really come of age, despite this being only its third year. 

That might be due to the new Grade 1 status of the feature race, or maybe because the world of horse racing has converged on Riyadh. It’s a cliché, but everyone who’s anyone seems to be there.

Not to say that the meeting has had it easy so far. It’s had to weather two years of COVID-19 for a start. In 2020, special visas were needed to access the country which had closed its borders and then in 2021 the meeting took place behind closed doors and in wet and cold conditions.

Racing’s biggest names have all been eyeing the big bucks, and the meeting has attracted the best of the best, bringing together horses from the US, Japan, Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East.

And then there’s Mishriff, who certainly doesn’t get the credit he deserves. This horse is a freak. Second in the Saudi Derby in 2020, he then went on a three-race winning streak which included the French Derby. Back at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in 2021, he beat two of the best American dirt horses in the world, Knicks Go and Charlatan, as he galloped to victory in the $20 million race in the hands of young rider David Egan.

Not done there, he traveled back home to Britain, returning two weeks after that to Dubai, where he won the G1 Longines Sheema Classic, over a completely different distance and surface to his Saudi win. That was unparalleled, but John and Thady Gosden’s charge still wasn’t finished and he scooped one of the biggest prizes in the UK when winning York’s G1 Juddmonte International in August. That’s a treble that may never be repeated again.

Mishriff could well repeat the Saudi win this year, although stall 14 will give Egan a sleepless night or two. There’s an argument that the Americans — led by Grade 1 winner Art Collector and de facto Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun — aren’t quite as strong as last year, and he could get a similar stalking trip around. He gets my tentative nod to become the richest racehorse ever with another win here.

While I’m at it, here are a few more tips for the world’s richest race meeting. The Japanese have won both editions of the Saudi Derby and their Consigliere will be hard to beat in that one, while Charlie Appleby can take the Red Sea Turf Handicap with recent Meydan winner Siskany and should go close in the 1351 Sprint with Naval Crown, although Bill Mott’s Casa Creed might also be hard to catch.

The Neom Turf Cup should go to Japan’s Authority, while the UAE can take the Riyadh Dirt Sprint with Switzerland, who has had this race as a major target since finishing fourth in it behind the re-opposing Copano Kicking last year.

It’s a great meeting and I can’t wait to board the plane to Riyadh. Mainly to see Mishriff.

T20 World Cup qualification disappointment for Omani cricket shouldn’t overshadow major strides made in recent years

  • With programs targeted at schools, grassroots and women’s game, cricket in Oman is based on sound foundations with excellent prospects for the future
It was only on Nov. 14, 2021 that Australia was crowned the winner of the delayed ICC 2020 men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai.

On Oct. 16, 2022, the first match of the men’s ICC 2022 T20 World Cup will take place in Geelong, Victoria, Australia. Twelve of the 16 teams which will participate in the competition are already known. The other four will emerge via two qualifying tournaments, each comprising eight teams.

The first of these took place in Oman between Feb. 18 and 24, with the second scheduled for Zimbabwe in mid-July. This week-long format represents a change in approach by the ICC, as previous global qualifiers ran for almost three weeks in one location. The shorter format provides some cost-saving to the ICC but, most importantly, it allows part-time players to take less time off work.

In Oman, the eight teams competing for two positions were Ireland, the UAE, Bahrain, Germany, Nepal, Canada, the Philippines and Oman. The first four teams were pooled in Group A and the second four in Group B. The only full ICC Full Member which is participating, Ireland, has qualified for six of the last seven T20 world Cups. This made it a pre-tournament favorite, but performances have been inconsistent. Stiff competition was expected from the UAE, Nepal and Oman, all of whom have previous experience of playing on the global stage. Germany and the Philippines made their first ever appearances at a global qualifying tournament.

After playing against the other three teams in their respective pools, the top two teams in each pool played the runners-up in the other pool. On Feb. 21, these emerged to be Ireland v Oman, Nepal v UAE and, on Feb. 22, it was Ireland and the UAE who clinched their passages to Australia, winning by 56 and 68 runs respectively. Ireland had every reason to be wary of the hosts, who upset them in the 2016 tournament. Defeat for Ireland in Oman would have been a severe setback, since they have 18 full-time centrally contracted players to call upon.

The global qualifiers were played on the two pitches at the Oman Academy grounds in Al-Amerat, Muscat. The stadium was established in 2012, floodlights were added in 2015 and the first international match, a T20, was played between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in January 2019. A cricket academy was introduced in November 2018, with a vision to make cricket a sport enjoyed by all young Omani residents, regardless of background.

This infrastructure represents a remarkable transformation since the mid to late-2000s when cricket was played on sand and cement or rolled mud and no adequate practice facilities existed. The change was founded on the dreams of Kanaksi Khimji, who established the Oman Cricket Board in 1979. In the ensuing years, he oversaw all aspects of cricket development in the country and was so respected that he was accorded the honorary title of sheikh. He passed away in February 2021 and his son, Pankaj, has taken over the reins.

Khimji’s vision came into its own during the pandemic. Originally, the ICC 2020 T20 World Cup was scheduled to be held in Australia but was switched to India. By late-June 2021, it became apparent that surging COVID-19 cases would require a transfer from India and a decision was taken to co-host in the UAE and Oman.

The first match in Oman was scheduled for Oct. 17, 2021, giving around 90 days of preparation time. Refurbishment of the Al-Amerat ground was undertaken, capacity was increased to over 4,000 through a combination of temporary stands and a permanent one for media and corporate personnel, while the floodlights were upgraded above the ICC’s minimum lux requirements and a digital scoreboard was installed.

There was a scare two weeks before the first match when a cyclone, which caused severe flooding and damage, passed to the north of Al-Almerat. There were no impediments to the hosting of six matches in the first round of the tournament — Oman participating in three — thus making it the first ICC Associate member to host and compete in an event of this size.

On the field, the stock of the Omani men’s team has risen rapidly. It achieved ICC Associate status in 2014, qualified for the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, gained ODI status in 2019 and qualified for the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Furthermore, in early 2021, the ICC approved Ground 1 at Al-Amerat for Test match cricket. Among other options, this opens up the possibility for Afghanistan to use the ground as an alternative to a home venue.

Oman’s team, like the Associate countries, comprises part-time players. Several Omani nationals have made the team in the last 10 years, along with others raised in Oman of expatriate parents, but the bulk of the squad is of Pakistani and Indian origin. They will be extremely disappointed not to have qualified as, for some, it may be their last chance to play in the T20 world finals. In planning for the future, quotas are in place in Oman’s domestic cricket that require a set number of nationals to be in playing line-ups. This long-term strategy has a goal of 50 percent of the national team being composed of Omanis within 10 to 15 years.

Alongside the surge in men’s cricketing performance, women’s cricket has been seeking to establish itself on the international stage. In April 2018, the ICC granted full Women’s T20 International status to all its members. Oman’s women’s team played its first matches with this status in January 2020 during a triangular series in Doha against Qatar and Kuwait, finishing second. Last month, a visiting team from England was entertained with Oman winning all three T20 matches. There is evidence that the depth of available talent is strengthening.

Cricket in Oman is based on sound foundations with excellent prospects for the future, now underpinned by the inclusion of cricket in the Omani school’s curriculum. This week’s defeat does not diminish Oman’s place in cricket’s fraternity.

