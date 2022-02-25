You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gf5pp

Updated 28 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves

Bitcoin rebounds with stocks; stablecoins remain stable: Crypto moves
Updated 28 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Bitcoin and other major crypto assets rebounded with other risks assets on late Thursday and Friday as US President Joe Biden stopped short of imposing the harshest sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Bitcoin, the most traded cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,198 as of 9:35 a.m. in London, 7.1 percent higher over the previous 24 hours, after falling as low as $34,400 on Friday in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine.

While the US hit Russia with sanctions, including cutting its biggest lender, Sberbank, off from the US financial system, it didn’t remove Russia from the SWIFT global payments system or impose personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Bitcoin is paring losses as some investors think the majority of the brunt of the selling is over,” said Edward Moya, financial analyst at Oanda. “The Russia-Ukraine crisis will remain a volatile situation, but most of that risk aversion has been priced in for Bitcoin.”

Some commentators suggested Bitcoin could allow Russia to circumvent Western sanctions, but Quantum Economics analyst Jason Deane said it’s “too young” of a technology for this sort of purpose. Five to 10 years down the road, though, it might be a whole different story, he said.

In January, Putin said he backed a Russian government proposal to tax and regulate mining of cryptocurrencies despite the central bank earlier proposing a complete ban on their use.

Traders betting against a rise in cryptocurrencies suffered losses of up to $143 million in the past 12 hours as global markets recovered from Thursday's declines, because 73 percent of traders were ‘shorting’ the market — or betting against a rise, CoinDesk reported, citing data from analytics tool Coinglass.

While cryptocurrencies have been increasingly correlated with so-called risk assets, such as US equities, stablecoins — virtual tokens pegged to traditional currencies — held up well during Thursday’s volatility.

Most stablecoins were slightly higher on the day. Their market capitalization was up 0.3 percent at $182.5 billion, according to cryptocurrency data tracker coinmarketcap.com. Its daily trading volume, though, surged 75 percent to $108.1 billion.

“You have a risk-off environment that's been happening for months now, and that in some ways has increased the demand for digital dollars, and so we've certainly seen into the end of last year and through today pretty significant growth in demand for USDC,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, referring to the stablecoin USD coin, pegged to the US dollar on a 1-to-1 basis.

Topics: cryptocurrencies

Related

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Business & Economy
Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters

China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
  • US has said China would release stocks in tandem
  • Beijing has boosted stocks by buying from market
  • Chinese purchases increased even as oil prices rallied
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: China has ramped up purchases into its oil reserves this year even as oil prices soared, despite calls from Washington for a global coordinated stocks release to help cool the market, industry data showed and traders said, according to Reuters.

Washington has sought cooperation from China to bolster the impact of a coordinated release of strategic oil stocks from major consumers to dampen the surge in oil prices, which topped $100 a barrel this week for the first time since 2014 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the US was working with other countries on a new release following on from one in November last year.

The UShad announced a release of 50 million barrels from its own stocks in November and said China, India, Japan, South Korea the UK would do the same. The move came as US gasoline prices soared and inflation spiked.

India, Japan, South Korea and the UK said they would release some modest volumes into the market. China, the world’s No.2 consumer and largest importer, never officially committed to the move and has been buying more for its reserves instead.

Two oil trading sources said Beijing ramped up purchases immediately after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian leader Vladimir Putin in early February in Beijing.

China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp. , known as Sinopec, said the company’s January crude oil imports were steady from a year-earlier and the company is still compiling February data. He did not elaborate further.

The US government declined to comment when asked about the reasons why China had not participated in the release of oil from storage.

Buying Spree

“We received fresh requests (from Chinese buyers) to bring more oil into China right from the start of February,” a senior source with a major oil trading desk said.

Another source with a major trading company said he and his rivals brought several cargoes of crude into China from the United States during February.

Trading sources said they did not know if China knew about the upcoming invasion of Ukraine, they said it was clear it decided to increase its oil stocks even as prices soared.

China’s total oil stocks rival in size US strategic stockpiles.

One Chinese oil trading executive said earlier this month his company was told to work on a plan for a release of oil from storage but then no final orders from the government followed.

Two other China-based trading executives said an unusual buying spree by Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec, over the past few weeks was partly to boost stocks.

“Crude oil inventories in China are up roughly 30 million barrels since mid-November, with 10 million barrels in refineries and 20 million in commercial terminals,” said Augustin Prate from data analytics consultancy Kayrros.

Kayrros puts total crude oil inventories in China, derived from satellite monitoring of tanks, at 950 million barrels.

A US source with knowledge of the latest talks between the United States and the International Energy Agency said the country was working with the IEA, the energy watchdog for developed countries, on releasing further reserves. China is not a full IEA member.

“We are prepared to take global action when it’s needed,” a US government official said, asking not to be named.

“This is a different scenario than the one we had in November as we are now in a serious crisis in Ukraine.”

Topics: China Oil oil reserves

Related

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Business & Economy
Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
Business & Economy
Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Key Russian oil shipping rate triples amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Costs to hire Aframax oil tankers to travel to western Europe from one of Russia’s Baltic Sea ports almost tripled overnight as troops entered Ukraine, Bloomberg reported citing traders and shipbrokers.

The price rise came on Thursday as the military incursion into the European country prevented crude buyers from finding shippers willing to send their vessels into Russian ports.

Additionally, freight rates for cargo from the Persian Gulf to the US Gulf coast rose 12 percent on Thursday from a day earlier.  

This will benefit Middle East cargoes as an alternative that avoids the conflict zone around the Black Sea, according to the traders.

US restrictions on currency clearing include carve-outs for energy payments, Bloomberg said.

Some European lenders are scaling back exposure to Ukraine and Russia in a threat to the credit lines essential to trade, while some Chinese traders have already paused dealing in Russian barrels with the shadow of US sanctions lingering.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Aframax Oil

Related

Live Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv

Oil pushes back above $100 as Russian troops close in on Kyiv
Updated 25 February 2022
MATTHEW BROWN

Crude oil rose back above $100 a barrel on Friday as Russian troops closed in on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a day of market volatility prompted by Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor.

Brent crude gained 2.1 percent to $101.18 a barrel at 11.43 a.m. Riyadh time after nearing $106 on Thursday before falling back to $99 as US sanctions spared Russian energy exports. US benchmark WTI added 1.7 percent to $94.34 a barrel.

European natural gas prices eased about 19 percent to €109 ($121.90) per megawatt hour after reaching €142 on Thursday.

Wheat prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose as much as 2.8 percent to $9.61 a bushel, the highest price since 2008 before trading 0.2 percent higher. Ukraine and Russia account for about one third of global wheat exports.

Retaliatory sanctions from around the world have yet to target Russian energy exports, reflecting its importance as a provider of crude oil and natural gas. Europe relies on Russia for 40 percent of its annual natural gas supplies.

Russia supplied about 2.66 million barrels per day of crude via the seaborne market to Europe in February, according to Refinitiv Oil Research data, and it regularly ships more than 2 million bpd in a typical month.

Japan will strengthen sanctions against Russia to include financial institutions and military equipment exports, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that an impact on his resource-poor nation's energy supply is unlikely.

Japan has about 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves and reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to last two to three weeks, Kishida said, adding that the government would step up measures to stem a rise in retail fuel prices. "The economic sanctions against Russia will not directly obstruct energy supply," Kishida said.

However, Russia's ambassador to Japan, Mikhail Galuzin, said he had recently notified a top Japanese official that there would be a response to Japan's actions, terming them a "mutually unbeneficial step."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is likely to disrupt global commodities markets even without direct sanctions on the sector from Western powers, as the risk of doing business with Russia becomes too much for many private companies.

Reports that a coal bulk vessel chartered by commodity trading house Cargill was struck by a shell in the Black Sea in Ukrainian waters on Thursday gives an indication of the risks they face.

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Related

Live Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise

Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb IPO market 

Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb IPO market 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb IPO market 

Russia-Ukraine conflict to curb IPO market 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Europe and US markets for initial public offerings have been effectively shut amid Russia's military attack on Ukraine.

This comes ahead of what was expected to be a busy March for bankers after a slow start to the year, Bloomberg reported.

Thyssenkrupp AG’s electrolysis plant business Nucera, Eni SpA’s renewables division Plenitude and Olam International’s food unit were among the large IPOs set to kick off in the coming months in Europe. 

Escalating conflict in Ukraine along with struggle to sell shares given the heightened market volatility triggered by tightening monetary policy hinders the plan to go for big offerings in the next few weeks, according to Bloomberg.

The US IPO market has already been shuttered for most of the year for all, except for smallest deals after the S&P 500 and other benchmarks sold off at the start of 2022. 

New York stock offerings had been off to their slowest start since the Great Recession, between 2007 and 2009.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has sent the Cboe Volatility Index up 22 percent on Thursday to its highest level in a month. The index is a measure of risk appetite closely watched by investment bankers.

“If this situation lingers for more than a few days, we may see a first quarter with probably the shallowest volume of IPOs that we have seen in the past several years,”  MKM analyst Rohit Kulkarni said in an interview. 

Special purpose acquisition companies have proven to be the only type of listings able to consistently reach New York exchanges, as they don’t rely on broader market sentiment, Tuttle Capital Management chief executive officer Matthew Tuttle said in an interview this week.

Topics: Markets Russia Ukraine initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine
Business & Economy
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine
Live Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise
Business & Economy
Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices jump; cryptos are on the rise

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg

Saudi biggest lender eyes acquisitions in Europe and Asia: Bloomberg
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has been studying potential purchases of financial institutions in Europe and Asia, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Executives of the Kingdom's biggest bank have been eyeing up potential targets and will present the outline of a new strategy to the board in the next few months, the people said, asking to remain anonymous for information privacy.

The lender, which has a market value of $82 billion, will only start analyzing potential targets in detail following the outcome of that review, according to the people cited by Bloomberg.

Saudi National Bank could make major acquisitions with backing from its largest shareholder, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, the people said.

Wall Street advisory firms have already started pitching opportunities ranging from a takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG to a purchase of emerging markets-focused Standard Chartered, the people added. 

DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, and Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer Group are also among possibilities, the people said.

While representatives of the Bank and the PIF didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, representatives for Credit Suisse, Julius Baer and Standard Chartered declined to comment.

Topics: Saudi National Bank

Related

Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA
Media
Saudi National Bank ranked among top six most valuable banking brands in MENA

Latest updates

Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
Champions League final in Paris is 'extra motivation' for PSG - Pochettino
China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
China boosts oil reserves, ignoring US push for global release: Reuters
Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
Invasion could drive 5 million Ukrainians to flee abroad — UN
UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks
UK Parliament speaker silences MP trying to raise PM’s anti-Muslim remarks
Covid rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag
Covid rages in Iraq as vaccinations lag

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.