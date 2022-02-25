You are here

Bedouin's Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East
Much like Almadi, the show is a reflection of what it means to be a change-maker in the Middle East. (Bedouin’s Coffee Corner)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Hosted by Arab American media enthusiast Sabal Almadi, the podcast features change-makers from the region
DUBAI: “I’m not Arab enough for the Arabs, and not American enough for the Americans,” said Sabal Almadi, founder and host of podcast show Bedouin’s Coffee Corner, as she sat down with Arab News to talk about the origin of her show.

Much like Almadi, the show is a reflection of what it means to be a change-maker in the Middle East.

With an academic background in media and communications, Almadi entered the corporate world of media and PR but soon realized that she craved more. “It taught me a lot, but this wasn’t my calling,” she said.

Wanting to invest in her passion for words, she decided to pursue a degree in journalism, and chanced upon the New York University’s online Master of Arts in American Journalism program.

The program included a podcast class, which required students to pitch ideas for a podcast show. The best ideas were selected and students had to create the first episode as their final project for the semester.

An avid podcast listener herself, Almadi had always wanted to create her own podcast, but the fear of failure and judgment held her back. “I took this as an opportunity to do what I wanted to without the fear of failure, because even if it doesn’t succeed, it’s fine — it’s just a project for my university and I don’t even have to publish it,” she said.

The concept for the show was born over an early morning coffee with her mum. As the only Arab in her class, she was complaining to her mum about the articles she was presented with during her program, and how so many of them misrepresented the Arab world. “This (the podcast) is an opportunity to show people the opposite — the Middle East through Sabal’s eyes,” her mum told her.

And so, inspired by her mum, her Bedouin roots and the coffee corner in her house, Almadi started Bedouin’s Coffee Corner in May 2021. Every episode features a guest who’s a change-maker in their field. The first guest was Mohammed Joudeh, the first men’s fashion blogger in Jordan and the face of brands such as Massimo Dutti and Adidas in the Middle East.

Other guests include Saudi-based adventure guide Haya Alsamari, fashion photographer Osamah and fashion blogger Ola Gishta.

So far, Almadi has published episodes sporadically — sometimes posting multiple episodes in a month and at other times posting one in a couple of months. In the future, she aims to develop a regular schedule and is working on organizing and content creation for the podcast, as well as social media.

The listenership of every episode varies according the guest and how it’s tailored, said Almadi, but downloads number between 150 and 160. She hasn’t monetized any content yet, considering the show to be still in its nascent stages, or “toddler years,” but is open to that in the future.

Eventually, Almadi’s goal is to turn the podcast into a broadcast show, whether on TV or streaming platforms. “My hope is to turn it into a TV show — that would be a dream come true.”

“My goal is to have our voices heard on a global platform,” she said. “And so the platform itself isn’t as critical to me as getting the message out and show the world what we’re doing.”

Season 2 of Bedouin’s Coffee Corner is out now on Apple Podcasts.

Palestine business community praises Google's $10m tech initiative

Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestine business community praises Google's $10m tech initiative

Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
  • Three-year program aims to help graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs
  • ‘This is a significant development for Palestinians,’ local business leader says
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Business leaders in Palestine have welcomed a new $10 million initiative funded by Google to support local technology graduates, developers and entrepreneurs.

The three-year program, which aims to help people in the sector hone their digital skills and improve their employment opportunities, was announced by Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, at a roundtable in Jerusalem organized by Jest, the Jerusalem Entrepreneurs Association for Technology and Community Services.

Porat said the initiative would ensure the contribution of global companies to the development of Palestine’s technological environment.

Jest CEO Hani Al-Alami said: “This is a significant development for Palestinians, as relations with Google had been faltering in services, search and maps, and there was neglect and unfairness towards Palestinians.”

He told Arab News that Google “did not provide Palestinians with anything, we have been toying with them for a while.”

Al-Alami said he had urged Google to train Palestinian graduates in its system to increase their level of competence, adding that he had also ordered commercial tools for Palestinian startups.

Palestine’s universities produce about 3,500 high-tech engineering graduates every year, but many of them go on to work in Israel or Arab countries. About 1,000 carry out outsourced work for international and Israeli companies, while others leave the industry altogether.

“We look forward to seeing a Google building in Palestine, as there is in Israel, to help raise the skills of Palestinian engineers and graduates,” Al-Alami said. “Because training and working with Google gives them experience and prestige for when they open their own startups in the future.”

He added that he was looking to attract a further 10 global high-tech companies to invest and work in the growing Palestinian market.

The issues faced by the local technology sector — particularly the need to include a map of Palestine on electronic platforms — as well as its technological and digital rights were also discussed at the Jest meeting.

Mahmoud Khweiss, CEO of Techlinic in East Jerusalem, said the initiative “offers Palestinian engineers and graduates the specialized training and skills they need to advance their work in this field. It may also provide an opportunity for trainees to work in Google’s offices in Arab countries.”

If Palestinian graduates had the choice either to train and work with Google or in the Israeli high-tech sector they would choose Google “without hesitation,” Khweiss said, as it would be preferable to passing through the military control points between the West Bank and Israel every day.

“Nobody says no to training and working with Google,” he told Arab News.

Despite Israel’s absolute control over Palestine’s internet networks and services, Palestinians are considered one of the Arab world’s top communities for digital technology and social networking. This is because of the absence of a geographical link between the West Bank and Gaza and the widespread use of social media by Palestinians in their struggle against Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Google on Sunday announced a new $25 million initiative to fund tech skills development programs for members of underrepresented communities in Israel.

Topics: media social media Google Palestine

Anghami signs exclusive partnership with Arab star Amr Diab

Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Anghami signs exclusive partnership with Arab star Amr Diab

Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
  • Diab’s music, released under his record label Ney, will be available only on Anghami for free 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. 

The exclusive partnership will see Anghami featuring the artist’s entire catalog, including past and future releases, under his record label Ney.

In 2019, Diab became the first Arab music artist to see his face featured on a billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square thanks to a partnership with Spotify.

However, since the announcement of the deal, the star has begun deleting music from other platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. 

Anghami said in a statement that Diab is their No. 1 artist with close to 1 billion streams.

“I am very excited about this new venture, which will allow me to better connect with my fans and reach new music lovers around the world. I chose Anghami because it’s a local platform that has made it internationally and is proudly showcasing Arab culture to the world,” said Diab.

“This partnership doesn’t stop here — it is the beginning of a much bigger strategic collaboration with Anghami; together we will make some noise!”

The announcement comes just weeks after Anghami’s historic listing on the US Nasdaq Stock Market, making it the first Arab tech company to become publicly traded.

“We are committed to providing the best and unique experience to our users and to supporting the local creator community to unlock its full potential, allowing Arabic content to reach the world,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami.

The company plans to continue to invest in original and exclusive content, he added.

“We are committed to leading on Arabic content and taking it to the global stage. Signing a multi-year exclusive license agreement with the top Arabic star is only the beginning of our commitment,” said Mary Ghobrial, chief strategy and operations officer, Anghami.

Diab’s audio and video content will not be accessible on any other streaming platform, and will be available only to Anghami users for free, she added.

Topics: media Anghami Amr Diab

STARZPLAY's subscriptions increase nearly 500 percent in a year

Overall, the STARZPLAY platform reported a 479 percent increase in subscriptions from the same time last year. (Supplied)
Overall, the STARZPLAY platform reported a 479 percent increase in subscriptions from the same time last year. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

STARZPLAY's subscriptions increase nearly 500 percent in a year

Overall, the STARZPLAY platform reported a 479 percent increase in subscriptions from the same time last year. (Supplied)
  • Regional streaming service recorded a 49 percent increase in sign-ups in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Regional streaming service STARZPLAY has reported a five-fold increase in its number of monthly subscribers, driven by the addition of new sports content.

The average revenue per user also increased by 30 percent as users subscribed to more sports packages, particularly the Premier Sports League and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The sporting leagues created an influx of organic demand, the company said, leading to a 41 percent reduction in the cost of acquiring subscriptions.

Overall, the platform reported a 479 percent increase in subscriptions from the same time last year and a 161 percent increase from its highest growth period, which was during the 2020 lockdown.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO, STARZPLAY, said in a statement: “Live sports have the power to bring people together. We saw an untapped opportunity to invest in live sports, which has tremendously benefitted our business as well as helped transform the OTT landscape.”

STARZPLAY launched the first live sports channel in 2021. “The sports category on our platform has witnessed stupendous growth, which is a testament to the growing demand for exclusive and live sports content,” Sheikh added.

* Average revenue per user grew by 30 percent

* Overall subscriptions increased by 479 percent, year on year

* Subscriptions in Saudi Arabia grew by 49 percent in October 2021 compared to the pre-cricket monthly average in the same period last year

The CEO said: “In fact, for the first time ever in the region, a streaming platform hosted the power-packed ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The league has been a huge success with STARZPLAY, breaking records of the last six years for the number of single-day signups, revenue and concurrent users.”

The company recorded the highest growth in the UAE, which is its largest market, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Cricket was the most popular sporting event — particularly the ICC T20 event — with a 49 percent increase in the volume of subscriptions in Saudi Arabia in October 2021 compared to the pre-cricket monthly average in the same period last year.

One of the main factors when launching the cricket add-on package was the price point, said Sheikh. “We wanted to make content easily available to our subscribers and at affordable prices. This was further customized to offer convenience to customers in the form of daily, weekly and monthly passes for Cricket World Cup.”

The number of illegal apps and streaming sites rose during the event, however, resulting in significant losses for licensed players.

Sheikh said: “As the leading player in the industry, we feel it’s imperative to highlight the concerns surrounding piracy to mitigate the overall impact on the industry’s revenue.”

Topics: media  STARZPLAY Streaming

UK Muslim podcast to shine light on 'unspoken' mental health issues

UK Muslim podcast to shine light on ‘unspoken’ mental health issues
Updated 25 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

UK Muslim podcast to shine light on 'unspoken' mental health issues

UK Muslim podcast to shine light on ‘unspoken’ mental health issues
  • It is hosted by three Muslim mothers who specialize in mental health and emotional support
  • The podcast will advise listeners on how to get help, and offer practical tips by combining mental health and spiritual advice
Updated 25 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A new podcast that aims to destigmatize the subject of mental health in the UK’s Muslim community will explore topics that are rarely talked about and often overlooked, its hosts say.
The podcast, launching this week, will be released by UK-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity on the 25th of every month.
It is hosted by three Muslim mothers who specialize in mental health and emotional support.
“There’s plenty of podcasts out there, but I think there’s a lack of podcasts that are quite focused on the Muslim community, and in particular, focusing on things that are not really spoken about,” Tahreem Noor, a host and head of operations and communications at Supporting Humanity, told Arab News.
The podcast, entitled the “Unspoken Truths about Mental Health,” will feature a range of guests, including people who have experienced mental health issues, as well as emotional support volunteers, imams, counselors and therapists.
The hosts and guests will advise listeners on how to get help, and offer practical tips by combining mental health and spiritual advice.
Noor, 37, said that a lot of existing podcasts only touch on “safe topics” — something that the three hosts hope to avoid.
“What we really want to do with the Supporting Humanity podcast is talk about the truths that are not spoken about, because we’re too scared of opening up that can of worms as we don’t really know where it’s going to take us,” Noor said.
The launch episode, which releases on Friday, will introduce the three hosts and the charity, which was set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, the trio will discuss what listeners can expect in the coming episodes, including issues Supporting Humanity has noticed in the past two years that are important to the UK Muslim community.
Noor, a mother of two originally from Pakistan, said that she had experienced mental health issues herself, and had been “very ignorant” and “neglectful” of the subject due to her upbringing in an Asian Muslim household and community.
“Growing up, I always referred to myself as emotionally strong and I think that was wrong, because I conditioned myself to believe that I was emotionally strong. The fact was, I was just hiding my emotions and not talking about them,” she said.
Initially, the three hosts will complete a series on bereavement aimed at those who have lost family members and friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporting Humanity will release episodes highlighting strategies on dealing with the loss of loved ones, and how to deal with grief as an individual within a marriage and in a family.
An episode to be released before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will provide people with a platform to talk about the difficulties they have experienced with loss and how the fasting month used to be marked.
British Bangladeshi mother-of-two Rebecca Kibria, the lead podcaster, said the main message she is trying to get out is that mental health issues exist and people “do not need to suffer in silence.”
Kibria and Nour are joined by 34-year-old mother-of-two Tayiba Syed, a British Pakistani.
Kibria said the trio will also address the issue of domestic abuse, moving beyond a focus on physical violence.
Other episodes will explore different types of addictions, from alcohol, drugs, gambling and sex, and the effect they have on children or marriages, she added.
Kibria, 27, a psychology graduate, said that Supporting Humanity wants to make the podcast as “diverse and wide ranging as possible. 
“We want to talk about all the different topics. For example, when it’s Black History Month, we want to bring on a Black Muslim who could talk about the struggles they’ve had, because they’ve experienced racism as well, from within the community,” Kibria added.
“The things we want to talk about might make people uncomfortable. But the only way we’re going to destigmatize them is by talking about it.”

Topics: United Kingdom Supporting Humanity mental health Britain British Muslims UK muslims podcast

Twitter restores accounts mistakenly pulled out while monitoring Russian troop movements

Twitter restores accounts mistakenly pulled out while monitoring Russian troop movements
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

Twitter restores accounts mistakenly pulled out while monitoring Russian troop movements

Twitter restores accounts mistakenly pulled out while monitoring Russian troop movements
  • Social network says it suspended some accounts in error while trying to "proactively address manipulated media"
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter acknowledged Wednesday it suspended in error some accounts relaying information about Russian military movements as the threat builds for an attack on Ukraine.
The social network has begun restoring access to the users, which were taken down due to "our work to proactively address manipulated media," tweeted the platform's head of site integrity Yoel Roth.
A company spokesperson said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue.
"We took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," the spokesperson added. "We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts."
Like Facebook and YouTube, the platform is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation.
But Twitter has fewer human and financial resources than its Silicon Valley neighbors to curb the harmful phenomenon.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying they could attack at any moment.
Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv, the Kremlin said, in a move that opens the door for Russian troops to move in.
Washington and Britain say Russia's force is poised to strike Ukraine and trigger the most serious war in Europe for decades, but Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to negotiation — within limits.

Topics: Ukraine Russian aggression

